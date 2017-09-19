₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by 36govs: 5:01pm
Former Nigerian Senator, Mohammed Kabiru Jibril is dead.
Senator Jubril was elected to represent the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kaduna Central district of Kaduna State in April 2007
Mohammed Kabiru Jibril was born on 18 May 1958.
Prior to election to the senate, he was the National Legal Advisor and National Secretary, North-West Zone for the PDP.
Viviann Gist recalls that Jibril was elected to the National Senate for the Kaduna Central constituency in 2007 and was appointed to committees on Solid Minerals, Security & Intelligence, Police Affairs, Interior Affairs, Gas and Air Force.
The current Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani in a post on Facebook said :”I Received the sad news of the passing away of Senator Muhammad Kabir Jubril.
“May Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi.Amin.”
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by madridguy(m): 5:02pm
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ojun50(m): 5:08pm
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by orisa37: 5:20pm
“May God grant him eternal rest. Amin.”
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by chris4gold(m): 7:44pm
Good night
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by chesterlee(m): 7:45pm
Arewa RIP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by prince57(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by dirtymoney(m): 7:45pm
R. I. P
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Mkenns: 7:45pm
If he stole our wealth am not sorry
10 Likes
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Narldon(f): 7:45pm
RIP
1 Like
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ola4ola(m): 7:45pm
may his gentle soul rest in peace Amin
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by hakeem4(m): 7:45pm
Rest in peace sir
But where do the dead go ?
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by t12tosin: 7:46pm
Hmmm
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Piiko(m): 7:46pm
I don't know him
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by abdelrahman: 7:47pm
Inna lilahi wa ina ilahi rajiun.
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 7:47pm
ojun50:dem don de go...one by one!
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by nairaman66(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by nullboss: 7:47pm
Rot in hell
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by IMASTEX: 7:47pm
RIP
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by demsid(m): 7:47pm
Life is short like nicca, but they keep accumulating wealth by every means, good and bad without conscience. Ur resting in peace is a function of ur deeds when alive. Remember f(x) dy/dx
1 Like
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by PFEM(m): 7:48pm
RIP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by maamisco(f): 7:48pm
chesterlee:Thank u IPOB.
2 Likes
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by 9jvirgin(m): 7:48pm
So sad. RIP
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:48pm
This one don reach his bus stop....rip
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Laple0541(m): 7:48pm
Vanity upon vanity.....upon all our giragira for life, that is what will end all creatures....Hope the serving elected members can take a clue from his death and lead righteously.
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by coldsummer: 7:48pm
maybe elrufai killed him as he killed yaradua
Still waiting for the midget to be investigated for that reckless statement
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by emmyspark007(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by abbaapple: 7:50pm
Oshe!
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by veacea: 7:50pm
Oh God
|Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ednut1(m): 7:53pm
scary that we all have to die
