Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by 36govs: 5:01pm
Former Nigerian Senator, Mohammed Kabiru Jibril is dead.

Senator Jubril was elected to represent the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kaduna Central district of Kaduna State in April 2007

Mohammed Kabiru Jibril was born on 18 May 1958.

Prior to election to the senate, he was the National Legal Advisor and National Secretary, North-West Zone for the PDP.

Viviann Gist recalls that Jibril was elected to the National Senate for the Kaduna Central constituency in 2007 and was appointed to committees on Solid Minerals, Security & Intelligence, Police Affairs, Interior Affairs, Gas and Air Force.

The current Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani in a post on Facebook said :”I Received the sad news of the passing away of Senator Muhammad Kabir Jubril.

“May Allah grant him Aljanna Firdausi.Amin.” 

Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/senator-mohammed-kabiru-jibril-is-dead/

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by madridguy(m): 5:02pm
tongue
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ojun50(m): 5:08pm
tongue
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by orisa37: 5:20pm
“May God grant him eternal rest. Amin.”

2 Likes

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by chris4gold(m): 7:44pm
Good night
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by chesterlee(m): 7:45pm
Arewa RIP

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by prince57(m): 7:45pm
tongue
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by dirtymoney(m): 7:45pm
R. I. P
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Mkenns: 7:45pm
If he stole our wealth am not sorry

10 Likes

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Narldon(f): 7:45pm
RIP

1 Like

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ola4ola(m): 7:45pm
may his gentle soul rest in peace Amin
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by hakeem4(m): 7:45pm
Rest in peace sir

But where do the dead go ?
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by t12tosin: 7:46pm
Hmmm
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Piiko(m): 7:46pm
I don't know him
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by abdelrahman: 7:47pm
Inna lilahi wa ina ilahi rajiun.
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 7:47pm
ojun50:
tongue
dem don de go...one by one!

2 Likes

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by nairaman66(m): 7:47pm
shocked
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by nullboss: 7:47pm
Rot in hell

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by IMASTEX: 7:47pm
RIP
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by demsid(m): 7:47pm
Life is short like nicca, but they keep accumulating wealth by every means, good and bad without conscience. Ur resting in peace is a function of ur deeds when alive. Remember f(x) dy/dx

1 Like

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by PFEM(m): 7:48pm
RIP

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by maamisco(f): 7:48pm
chesterlee:
Arewa RIP
Thank u IPOB. grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by 9jvirgin(m): 7:48pm
So sad. RIP
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:48pm
This one don reach his bus stop....rip
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by Laple0541(m): 7:48pm
Vanity upon vanity.....upon all our giragira for life, that is what will end all creatures....Hope the serving elected members can take a clue from his death and lead righteously.
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by coldsummer: 7:48pm
maybe elrufai killed him as he killed yaradua




Still waiting for the midget to be investigated for that reckless statement


Rip

1 Like

Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by emmyspark007(m): 7:49pm
madridguy:
tongue
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by abbaapple: 7:50pm
Oshe! undecided
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by veacea: 7:50pm
Oh God
Re: Senator Mohammed Kabiru Jibril Is Dead by ednut1(m): 7:53pm
scary that we all have to die

