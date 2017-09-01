Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) (9866 Views)

President Buhari this afternoon arrived for the opening ceremony and General Debate at the 72nd session of the United Nation General Assembly in New York on September 19th 2017. He is expected to speak at the ceremony. See more photos below;









Nice 1 Like

He looks timid 5 Likes 1 Share

His face just look like person way dey swallow saliva....maybe the air-conditioning....just maybe 3 Likes

No single igbo man on his crew.

Na wahooo. Python dance against the Igbos is at all levels 2 Likes 2 Shares

Hope he proscribed the UN, that his country is in disarray? May de souls Of the forgone terror s n Innocent souls killed in a cold blood,avenge their deaths. A seed of discord and hatred he been planted in de hearts of the people by buhari 3 Likes 1 Share

I was expecting Trump to mention IPOB. It seems that their letter has not reached the white house yet 36 Likes

why is he not seated close to world leader, why is he sitting with black people. 1 Like 2 Shares

Sai Baba 3 Likes 1 Share





rottennaija:

I was expecting Trump to mention IPOB. It seems that their letter has not reached the white house yet Abeg no tear Kanu's story, the miscreants ipork still dey pay money for the letter 12 Likes

Nice one . 1 Like

UN just wanna make up that space because I'm 100% sure that PMB contributions are really needless and useless.. 3 Likes



his appearance will have no difference



If you like wear an aboki man suit.his appearance will have no difference 1 Like

Vegetable in new york 4 Likes 1 Share

Zebra neck go sit down 1 Like

Foolish leaders



Only in Nigeria :

They'll invite Presidents and only Nigerian President will go with entourage having at least 30 other Idiọ́ts going with him at the expense of public money.



USELESSNESS 1 Like 1 Share

He's not the best thing to happen to Nigeria but he's trying though

Handsome man, even at his age...... 7 Likes 2 Shares

WAR CRIMINAL!





MURDERER1 4 Likes

And the president ends his speech without a single word about his country...

Why do the Igbos hate this man? Does it means they don't like pious individuals? 4 Likes

See country wey get light...



For my country, Aso Rock, GENCOs, TUCs, and DISCOs dey use Mikano.

Then the Power stations dey use I pass my neighbour.

Ipobs are the most miserable people on earth. See how they bombard this thread as if Buhari has buried their entire generation. No 1 thing about them is their mouth, check their antecedents anywhere they have worked, then u will know that they can never be satisfied. Only death can please them. 8 Likes 1 Share

That second picture though..



The man seated beside Buhari be like:



Why dem carry me seated with this Aboki? See en cap sef 2 Likes

I thought Dilector' too will give speech at the UN? Oh sorry!! I forgot he is still dancing with the python 5 Likes 1 Share

Where are those IPOB miscreants who said they'll disgrace our president 3 Likes 1 Share

It's time for Baba to rest. He's looking mummified.



Stress of Nigeria is too much for him.



What more does he want? Only him and OBJ have been fortunate enough to lead a nation of 180 million people TWICE.



1 Like

Sai Baba 1 Like

