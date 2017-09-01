₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by ThisTrend(f): 5:15pm
President Buhari this afternoon arrived for the opening ceremony and General Debate at the 72nd session of the United Nation General Assembly in New York on September 19th 2017. He is expected to speak at the ceremony. See more photos below;
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by ediama(m): 5:17pm
Nice
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by serverconnect: 5:17pm
He looks timid
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Rico96(m): 5:21pm
His face just look like person way dey swallow saliva....maybe the air-conditioning....just maybe
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Balkan(m): 5:23pm
No single igbo man on his crew.
Na wahooo. Python dance against the Igbos is at all levels
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 5:23pm
Hope he proscribed the UN, that his country is in disarray? May de souls Of the forgone terror s n Innocent souls killed in a cold blood,avenge their deaths. A seed of discord and hatred he been planted in de hearts of the people by buhari
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by rottennaija(m): 5:28pm
I was expecting Trump to mention IPOB. It seems that their letter has not reached the white house yet
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by beamtopola: 5:30pm
why is he not seated close to world leader, why is he sitting with black people.
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:35pm
Sai Baba
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:36pm
Abeg no tear Kanu's story, the miscreants ipork still dey pay money for the letter
rottennaija:
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by MrPeterson(m): 5:41pm
Nice one .
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Chascop: 5:48pm
UN just wanna make up that space because I'm 100% sure that PMB contributions are really needless and useless..
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Nduemma12(m): 5:58pm
If you like wear an aboki man suit.
his appearance will have no difference
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 6:00pm
Vegetable in new york
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Mkenns: 6:01pm
Zebra neck go sit down
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by hilroy: 6:01pm
Alright
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by firstolalekan(m): 6:01pm
Foolish leaders
Only in Nigeria :
They'll invite Presidents and only Nigerian President will go with entourage having at least 30 other Idiọ́ts going with him at the expense of public money.
USELESSNESS
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by tooth4tooth: 6:02pm
He's not the best thing to happen to Nigeria but he's trying though
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Toladipupo995: 6:02pm
Handsome man, even at his age......
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by months: 6:02pm
WAR CRIMINAL!
MURDERER1
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by chubbygal(f): 6:02pm
And the president ends his speech without a single word about his country...
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by basty: 6:02pm
Why do the Igbos hate this man? Does it means they don't like pious individuals?
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 6:03pm
See country wey get light...
For my country, Aso Rock, GENCOs, TUCs, and DISCOs dey use Mikano.
Then the Power stations dey use I pass my neighbour.
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Zico5(m): 6:03pm
Ipobs are the most miserable people on earth. See how they bombard this thread as if Buhari has buried their entire generation. No 1 thing about them is their mouth, check their antecedents anywhere they have worked, then u will know that they can never be satisfied. Only death can please them.
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 6:03pm
That second picture though..
The man seated beside Buhari be like:
Why dem carry me seated with this Aboki? See en cap sef
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:03pm
I thought Dilector' too will give speech at the UN? Oh sorry!! I forgot he is still dancing with the python
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 6:03pm
Where are those IPOB miscreants who said they'll disgrace our president
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 6:03pm
It's time for Baba to rest. He's looking mummified.
Stress of Nigeria is too much for him.
What more does he want? Only him and OBJ have been fortunate enough to lead a nation of 180 million people TWICE.
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 6:03pm
ok
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 6:04pm
Sai Baba
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:04pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari At The Opening Ceremony Of 72nd UN General Assembly (Photos) by henchamb(m): 6:04pm
His Afrocentric speech made him outstanding
