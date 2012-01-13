Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) (10553 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riq9Wbt5BXI



Source > A certain Nigerian pastor was caught on his kneels begging Federal Road Safety Commission officers. His driver/car documents were not complete so he went on his kneels and started begging the officials in the name of God.Source > http://btppoliticstoday.com/nigerian-pastor-caught-bbegging-road-safety-officials/

Our God is a forgiving father

oga FRSC abeg forgive am

... Fúçkíñg funny scenario....did he blöödyfûçkiñg steal the fúçking car.....? Or he so much fúçking cherish it? 1 Like







God of Elijah ChaiGod of Elijah

Na wa ooo....

Okay o

o ga oo..Nigeria wonder..lol. Abeg front page ooo

why doesnt he call his own "oga at the top", doesnt he have god's number on speed dial (like that other deluded fraudster in robe who called god in church)?! 1 Like

They are cursed. 1 Like

Btppolitics:

I don't know where the origin of the Problem lies..





Is it the Clergy without complete Papers?



OR



Is it the FRSC officers that 're expecting Bribe?



OR



Is it OP that spelt "KNEE" as "KNEEL"









Give what is czar...

Ewwwww

All in the name of settle and go

Insult

Frsc. hmm, i fear dem pass police because they can send u from lagos to borno

na waiting man no go c 4 dis country



Who is the director of this movie?

tamper justice with mercy

They should free him and let him go jere...

and so....person no fit kneel down beg again?this kwatiry pipo self

Na wa ooooo

Kini big deal in begging? Begging assumes you accept you are wrong and then you ask to be pardoned. Any wrong in that?

What is he preaching then,to flout the law?



As a Christian, we are told to obey,and abide by law

Thef.



He's a thief disguised as a clergyman. Please do not be deluded by his comical antics.

Dunno why, but you remind me of Rick Ford (Jason Statham) in The Spy. Dunno why, but you remind me of Rick Ford (Jason Statham) in The Spy.

If you be clergy, na for inside your Church House