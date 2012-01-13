₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Btppolitics: 5:34pm
A certain Nigerian pastor was caught on his kneels begging Federal Road Safety Commission officers. His driver/car documents were not complete so he went on his kneels and started begging the officials in the name of God.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riq9Wbt5BXI
Source > http://btppoliticstoday.com/nigerian-pastor-caught-bbegging-road-safety-officials/
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Ninethmare: 5:36pm
Our God is a forgiving father
oga FRSC abeg forgive am
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by FvckShiT: 5:37pm
... Fúçkíñg funny scenario....did he blöödyfûçkiñg steal the fúçking car.....? Or he so much fúçking cherish it?
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by fergie001(m): 5:39pm
Chai
God of Elijah
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Neduh(m): 5:45pm
Na wa ooo....
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by greatmarshall(m): 5:51pm
Okay o
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Bukybabe(f): 6:03pm
o ga oo..Nigeria wonder..lol. Abeg front page ooo
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:07pm
why doesnt he call his own "oga at the top", doesnt he have god's number on speed dial (like that other deluded fraudster in robe who called god in church)?!
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:59pm
They are cursed.
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Narldon(f): 7:59pm
Btppolitics:
I don't know where the origin of the Problem lies..
Is it the Clergy without complete Papers?
OR
Is it the FRSC officers that 're expecting Bribe?
OR
Is it OP that spelt "KNEE" as "KNEEL"
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Rexphobia(m): 7:59pm
Give what is czar...
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:00pm
Ewwwww
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Innobee99(m): 8:00pm
All in the name of settle and go
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by fhelihx(m): 8:01pm
Nigerians can do anything to avert being penalised
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by YelloweWest: 8:01pm
Insult
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:01pm
Frsc. hmm, i fear dem pass police because they can send u from lagos to borno
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Oshoko(m): 8:01pm
na waiting man no go c 4 dis country
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by tellwisdom: 8:01pm
Who is the director of this movie?
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Logician: 8:01pm
tamper justice with mercy
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by SuperSuave(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by dhamstar(m): 8:03pm
They should free him and let him go jere... PLEASE MAKE UNA CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Cindy08(f): 8:03pm
and so....person no fit kneel down beg again?this kwatiry pipo self
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by ademoladeji(m): 8:03pm
Na wa ooooo
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by tete7000(m): 8:04pm
Kini big deal in begging? Begging assumes you accept you are wrong and then you ask to be pardoned. Any wrong in that?
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Queenext: 8:05pm
What is he preaching then,to flout the law?
As a Christian, we are told to obey,and abide by law
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Umsel516: 8:05pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by VocalWalls: 8:07pm
Thef.
He's a thief disguised as a clergyman. Please do not be deluded by his comical antics.
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Allwility: 8:09pm
FvckShiT:
Dunno why, but you remind me of Rick Ford (Jason Statham) in The Spy.
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by BininKingdom: 8:09pm
If you be clergy, na for inside your Church House
|Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by isaacfreeman99(m): 8:10pm
FRSC and the Nigerian immigration are the most useless people government scrap those commissions.
