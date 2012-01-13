₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,049 members, 3,801,577 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 09:00 PM

Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) (10553 Views)

Federal Road Safety Officials Sitting In An Open Van (Pics) / Photo: This Picture Of Road Safety Officials On Canoe Has Got People Talking / Dele Momodu Is Next Ooni Of Ife, Says Nigerian Pastor In Ghana (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Btppolitics: 5:34pm
A certain Nigerian pastor was caught on his kneels begging Federal Road Safety Commission officers. His driver/car documents were not complete so he went on his kneels and started begging the officials in the name of God.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riq9Wbt5BXI

Source > http://btppoliticstoday.com/nigerian-pastor-caught-bbegging-road-safety-officials/
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Ninethmare: 5:36pm
Our God is a forgiving father
oga FRSC abeg forgive am
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by FvckShiT: 5:37pm
... Fúçkíñg funny scenario....did he blöödyfûçkiñg steal the fúçking car.....? Or he so much fúçking cherish it?

1 Like

Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by fergie001(m): 5:39pm
Chai


God of Elijah shocked
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Neduh(m): 5:45pm
Na wa ooo....
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by greatmarshall(m): 5:51pm
Okay o
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Bukybabe(f): 6:03pm
o ga oo..Nigeria wonder..lol. Abeg front page ooo
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:07pm
why doesnt he call his own "oga at the top", doesnt he have god's number on speed dial (like that other deluded fraudster in robe who called god in church)?!

1 Like

Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:59pm
They are cursed.

1 Like

Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Narldon(f): 7:59pm
Btppolitics:
A certain Nigerian pastor was caught on his kneels begging Federal Road Safety Commission officers. His driver/car documents were not complete so he went on his kneels and started begging the officials in the name of God.





I don't know where the origin of the Problem lies..


Is it the Clergy without complete Papers?

OR

Is it the FRSC officers that 're expecting Bribe?

OR

Is it OP that spelt "KNEE" as "KNEEL" cry




13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Rexphobia(m): 7:59pm
Give what is czar...
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:00pm
Ewwwww
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Innobee99(m): 8:00pm
All in the name of settle and go
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by fhelihx(m): 8:01pm
grin Nigerians can do anything to avert being penalised
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by YelloweWest: 8:01pm
Insult
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:01pm
Frsc. hmm, i fear dem pass police because they can send u from lagos to borno
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Oshoko(m): 8:01pm
na waiting man no go c 4 dis country
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by tellwisdom: 8:01pm
Who is the director of this movie?
sad
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Logician: 8:01pm
tamper justice with mercy
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by SuperSuave(m): 8:02pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4065465/hustle-nairalands-front-page-pictures
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by dhamstar(m): 8:03pm
They should free him and let him go jere... PLEASE MAKE UNA CHECK MY SIGNATURE

1 Share

Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Cindy08(f): 8:03pm
and so....person no fit kneel down beg again?this kwatiry pipo self
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by ademoladeji(m): 8:03pm
Na wa ooooo
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by tete7000(m): 8:04pm
Kini big deal in begging? Begging assumes you accept you are wrong and then you ask to be pardoned. Any wrong in that?
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Queenext: 8:05pm
What is he preaching then,to flout the law?

As a Christian, we are told to obey,and abide by law
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Umsel516: 8:05pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by VocalWalls: 8:07pm
Thef.

He's a thief disguised as a clergyman. Please do not be deluded by his comical antics.
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by Allwility: 8:09pm
FvckShiT:
... Fúçkíñg funny scenario....did he blöödyfûçkiñg steal the fúçking car.....? Or he so much fúçking cherish it?

Dunno why, but you remind me of Rick Ford (Jason Statham) in The Spy.
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by BininKingdom: 8:09pm
If you be clergy, na for inside your Church House
Re: Clergyman Kneels Down To Beg FRSC Officials (Video) by isaacfreeman99(m): 8:10pm
FRSC and the Nigerian immigration are the most useless people government scrap those commissions.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

The Many Misfortunes Befalling Redeemed Pastors / Can Churches Survive Without Offerings Or Tithes? / Bishop Eddie Long Dying Of Stage 4 Cancer

Viewing this topic: aylipple, Osejie(m), jjcena(m), generous, star2008, AnthonyVal, Ecash1, Cyrilpac(m), aji2015, refiner(f), Tegasmoney(m), not4sure(m), mocash, Mavrick2012, sustainus(m), Vic74real, tafabaloo, oladkab90, chineselink, massmediang, MizzD, networkG, Realdeals(m), Osolo1(m), walterjnr, JerryQ, Bigtanker, integrity167, AutoReportNG, GODAKPAN(m), Anayordike(m), WonderManly(m), horlla(m), gabbysegzy, aloenzyme(m), cmon(m), Realchidi, Yourvillagepipo(m), olaomoakin, bankole200(m), orhiomwon(m), roofbrown123, darthv, ginikagreene, Generalyemi(m), DAPMAN601, Donmonday1994(m), Jcob(m), chuksvee(m), Sadeik, Twemi(m), Encyclopedia1, Happibest22, safepaulooo, Alphafeezay(m), amadgreat, 16instinct, estyvino(m), ipobarecriminals, legendary4luv(m), Kockane(m), obadesanre, NnamdiChidi, doublecheif, Hayman(m), Festy4u(m), Pythondancef, krap(m), depair, oly4reality, ItsMeAboki(m), OldBeer, Hurlarzan139(m), debbie(f), 2SWT(f), braindollar(m), whisperofGod(m), myfantasies(f), Leerikz(m) and 114 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.