|"You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by itzsauce: 6:14pm
Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has in a chat with GoldmyneTV blast singers Mr Eazi and DMW boss, Davido over their most controversial topics till date..
Recall, Mr Eazi had angered Nigerians and Nigerian artistes by saying they are copying his Ghanaian music style, while Davido drew blood after dissing Veteran publisher Dele Momodu during his end of year baby mama drama and Dubai trip..
Now, weighing in on the dramas, Eedris has slammed both singers..
He said;
"You must be a stupid man, you are a fool.. Number 1 you sound like Ghanaians, that's why you are accepted that means you are not original but because its an Africans music it means you will be accepted..
Who are you to say a thing like that, that's pride.. Same thing happened to Davido, dissing Dele Momodu, Dele Momodu made you all what you, they fought for the industry at the same time went into the politics..
If you are think you are very smart and think you have something, work on the street with that power that you have without bodyguards"
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yniAI5IoBYM
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/must-stupid-eedris-abdulkareem-blasts-mr-eazi-davido/
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by elsse(m): 6:15pm
FTC............dedicating this to
all obalende boys and legends
all police children
all barcelona fans
all uniben graduates
all ugbowo peeps
all nairalanders
i.j.b finest
my fans
my family
and most of all oga jaga jaga himself eedris abdulkareem
abeg wetin concern eedris for the weed kids issue before i forget wetin topic dey abt
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by ShyCypher(m): 6:20pm
Hahahahahahaha
Eedris na gangsta oh. Make those small pikin no try am oh. See as e cover eye like thief.
Dat guy blood dey hot, e no go mind use bottle ontop both of dem.
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by ShyCypher(m): 6:20pm
elsse:
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by elsse(m): 6:24pm
[quote author=ShyCypher post=60626976][/quote] LOL.....wetin do you
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by itzsauce: 6:25pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by smardray(m): 7:02pm
y do these people don't let words pass .
??
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by queenamirah: 7:41pm
Their problem
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 8:14pm
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by lilmax(m): 8:15pm
eazi is naturally stupid...... same with davido
sense is very far from them
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by allanphash7(m): 8:15pm
Who's Eedris Abdulkareem
We don't know him here in Jerusalem
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by Narldon(f): 8:15pm
Mr Eazi has been dating a Billionaire's Daughter for some months
It's not even showing on his Skin
Me that my Cousin's Friend is dating a Commissioner's Son
It has been showing on my skin too
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by edeboy(m): 8:15pm
na wa o
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by veekid(m): 8:16pm
Wetin dey work this Bros?
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:16pm
..
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by edeboy(m): 8:16pm
i tire of the guy sef @Abdu...
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by richidinho(m): 8:16pm
This one never die?
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by Oshoko(m): 8:16pm
very very stupid......especially dat naughty idiot calling himself mr eazi.
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by DrObum(m): 8:17pm
This recession don epp Eedris get single bone.
Dude fit beat all man now!
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by neonly: 8:17pm
Dis guy dey vex how I wish he can tell buhari like like
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by JimD(m): 8:17pm
Word from the elder
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by Atlantia(f): 8:18pm
More drama.
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by Assman: 8:18pm
Lol
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by integrity167: 8:18pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by jayson87: 8:18pm
Chaaiiiii... see challenge. Abi Ori Iya yin ti yiii... that's EPIC.
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:18pm
But why
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by dhamstar(m): 8:18pm
What concerns me abeg? If dem like make themselves stones for head na their wahala be dat.. PLEASE Y'ALL NEED TO CHECH MY SIGNATURE CAUSE THAT IS MY CONCERN
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by Toybreezy: 8:19pm
Hilarious
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by chronique(m): 8:19pm
I'm a fan of Eedris Abdulkareem but sometimes, he talks like a fool and acts like an agbaya. Someone of his age and status in the industry, shouldn't be advising young boys like Davido and Mr Eaze, and be talking to them in that manner like they are his age mates. Respect begets respect. Advice them like your younger ones, not coming out to say "oda bi iya yin fe ya were". That's foolery and totally uncalled for.
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by Lagosparty: 8:19pm
lol
e be like dey brow dey vex.
|Re: "You Are Stupid" - Eedris Abdulkareem Blasts Mr Eazi And Davido (Video) by Chetimah(m): 8:19pm
Money no dey bro hand again na to dey blast and abuses those small picking,I beg tell them say you done broke lol.
