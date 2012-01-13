



Recall, Mr Eazi had angered Nigerians and Nigerian artistes by saying they are copying his Ghanaian music style, while Davido drew blood after dissing Veteran publisher Dele Momodu during his end of year baby mama drama and Dubai trip..



Now, weighing in on the dramas, Eedris has slammed both singers..







He said;



"You must be a stupid man, you are a fool.. Number 1 you sound like Ghanaians, that's why you are accepted that means you are not original but because its an Africans music it means you will be accepted..



Who are you to say a thing like that, that's pride.. Same thing happened to Davido, dissing Dele Momodu, Dele Momodu made you all what you, they fought for the industry at the same time went into the politics..



If you are think you are very smart and think you have something, work on the street with that power that you have without bodyguards"



Watch video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yniAI5IoBYM



