|Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Mrrationalshop: 7:23pm
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said there is a clear division between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his father, who is the traditional ruler of Afarakwu community in Abia.
Ikpeazu stated this while taking questions from State House correspondents, after a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday.
The reporters had asked him to react to the demand of a youth group seeking the dethronement of the father of the Biafra agitator.
“I clearly separate Kanu from his father. The processes of handling traditional institutions are enshrined in the laws of our land.
“And traditional rulers who are members of our constituency have the leadership they will do the needful at the appropriate time. But for me, I think there is a clear division between Nnamdi Kanu and his father,” he said.
Assuring residents of his state of their safety, Ikpeazu said the economy of Abia would suffer if “if we make our kitchen the theater of Biafra”.
“Nigerians know that for some time now that this group called IPOB was agitating for a separate nation called Biafra and that the home state of the leader of that group happens to be Abia state,” he said.
“As expected, when such things happen there is an interface between some members of that group and the military, and the theater was Abia state. And some people attempted to hijack that event to conflagrate our country.
“To the glory of God the rest is history, we are still working to stabilise the fragile peace in the region. I thank God also for the instruments he used to be able to keep our country as one. We are humbled by the privileges.
“I will continue to protect the lives and property of my brothers and sisters irrespective of where they come from. You know that the mainstay of our economy in Abia state is trade and commerce and I do not think it will augur well for our economy,” he added.
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-biafra-why-i-cant-dethrone.html
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Theakthedream: 8:08pm
The Governor is just trying to protect Kanu's father...
Anyway, Nnamdi Kanu Must Resume or Resign....
#Ourmumudondo
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by attackgat: 8:13pm
When Nnamdi Kanu was still in jail, his father granted an interview where he said he would gladly give up his throne for Biafra.
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by sarrki(m): 8:14pm
But he must produced the carnage called son he produced
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by sarrki(m): 8:16pm
attackgat:
Like father like son
They are liars
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by RareDiamond: 8:38pm
NNAMDI KANU COMES FROM A HIGHLY REVERED ROYALTY. The Monarch who is Nnamdi Kanu's father is a just, fair and highly respected KING an epitom of good leadership. The Afara Ukwu community is an important ancient city in Umuahia.
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by ritababe(f): 9:07pm
Theakthedream:
they have fake his death, claiming he was killed during the invasion even when his brother said he escape.
#coward ipob
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by AzeezAbubakar1: 9:11pm
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by greatiyk4u(m): 9:46pm
The South-East Governors, Senators, Reps members have all failed our Youths
They take advantage of our business consciousness to deny the few eligible job seekers employment in the states making our people shift their blame to the CENTRE. (high rate of unemployment, under employment,laziness,illiteracy, ignorance is the main fuel igniting the agitation because Kanu lacks the Finesse,coordination,intellect to command a. Mammoth crowd of decent followers in an IDEA society)
In Enugu state, apart from the recent Prim school teachers employment, there has not been any open talk more of transparent job vacancy in the state since the return of democracy in 1999,till date and the same happens in other states
Painfully, the few of their family members, slaves,concubines, friends and political party members they employ are paid 32k on Level 8 Graduate level yet some Idiots come online to criticize N-power
These are the people holding back our progress not FG,
Then, what is the wisdom in allowing Kanu's. Father to remain a king in the alleged "ZOO"
The Coward KANU is equally enjoying the proceeds of the papa royal renumeration from the ZOO treasury since he is still Housed and fed by the parents even at his old age
Ndi-Igbo murun anya
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Frankyboy1(m): 9:51pm
You don't play with the lives of11.6million,.una hear,jobless wicked ipob youths, that see the igbos outside biafra land as collateral damage.because they refused to come back home and fry garri! Daft lots
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by GrandFinale2017(m): 9:57pm
He should also be sent on exile for not calling his son to order.
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by potent5(m): 10:03pm
Stupid and cowardly governor. You de fear to complete the charade you and your fellow chicken SE governors started?
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by hakeem4(m): 10:04pm
In my opinion, I don't think it's necessary to dethrone the father for a sin the son committed
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Hadone(m): 10:04pm
The consequences of elder not advising the younger ones
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Crystolexy: 10:04pm
You don't even have that power
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Lagosparty: 10:04pm
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by sojayy(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by ymee(m): 10:05pm
sarrki:
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Chiedu4Trump: 10:07pm
Kanu simply said we are leaving and the whole country became scared.
What are they scared of?
Their fear means that they need us, the sooner we realise this the Better for us..
And why will they dethrone him, what has he done wrong?
Saying that we shall not serve the fulani oligarchy is that wrong?
The Emir that abducted a child was he dethroned?
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/10/13/family-accuses-emir-of-katsina-of-abducting-forcefully-marrying-a-christian-minor-2/
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Kashbwoyjnr: 10:07pm
So this is what igbo tradition have been reduced to, why will a governor be thinking of dethroning a king?? Can this happen to sardauna of sokoto or emir of kano??
All these evil are happening because we forsake our old ways.. Since I carried ikenga I have been seeing changes in my life.
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Sunofgod(m): 10:07pm
But they are dead.....
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by sureheaven(m): 10:07pm
U don't need that because the man derives joy in what his son does. He thinks that's how to have a hero in the family.
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by Naijaphobia: 10:08pm
Nnamdi KANU endorses IPOB's proscription, says Nigeria's unity is unnegotiable.Promises restructuring if elected president in 2019. Beaming with confidence radiating from the huge support from the Hausa/Fulani community and financial backings of the 5 eastern state governors, Nnamdi says Chukwu Okiki Abiama has assured him of occupying Aso Rock come 2019.
On IPOBs, he says: I remain their supreme leader and anything I say they obey.
Unconfirmed information gathered has it that Shettima an Arewa youth leader may likely be his running mate.
Nnamdi KANU advises Nigeria not to panic and assume he never championed any secession agenda.Even if he called Nigeria a zoo, don't animals in the zoo deserve some level of respect?He however, withdraws the derogatory name and believes Nigeria is a nation with hope.
Nnamdi KANU
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by chosengocap: 10:08pm
Theakthedream:
"Muhammadu Buhari's UN speech is watery,
unpresidential, uninspiring... he pretty much talked about
every other country except his own. It shows lack of
focus"
~ Aljazeera
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by nairanaira12: 10:09pm
sarrki:
Is there anything wrong in igbos desiring to leave Nigeria? Is it a must to remain part of a country? Are they slaves or what that they can't demand to separate if they so desire?
|Re: Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu by chosengocap: 10:10pm
sarrki:"Muhammadu Buhari's UN speech is watery, unpresidential, uninspiring... he pretty much talked about every other country except his own. It shows lack of focus" ~ Aljazeera
