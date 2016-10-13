Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: Why I Can’t Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu’s Father – Governor Ikpeazu (10441 Views)

Umuahia Youth Movement Gives Ikpeazu 24Hours To Dethrone Nnamdi Kanu's Father / Israel Okwu Kanu, Nnamdi Kanu's Father Speaks On Call For His Son's Re-Arrest / Biafra: Why Nnamdi Kanu Has Not Been Re-arrested – IGP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Ikpeazu stated this while taking questions from State House correspondents, after a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday.

The reporters had asked him to react to the demand of a youth group seeking the dethronement of the father of the Biafra agitator.

“I clearly separate Kanu from his father. The processes of handling traditional institutions are enshrined in the laws of our land.

“And traditional rulers who are members of our constituency have the leadership they will do the needful at the appropriate time. But for me, I think there is a clear division between Nnamdi Kanu and his father,” he said.

Assuring residents of his state of their safety, Ikpeazu said the economy of Abia would suffer if “if we make our kitchen the theater of Biafra”.

“Nigerians know that for some time now that this group called IPOB was agitating for a separate nation called Biafra and that the home state of the leader of that group happens to be Abia state,” he said.

“As expected, when such things happen there is an interface between some members of that group and the military, and the theater was Abia state. And some people attempted to hijack that event to conflagrate our country.

“To the glory of God the rest is history, we are still working to stabilise the fragile peace in the region. I thank God also for the instruments he used to be able to keep our country as one. We are humbled by the privileges.

“I will continue to protect the lives and property of my brothers and sisters irrespective of where they come from. You know that the mainstay of our economy in Abia state is trade and commerce and I do not think it will augur well for our economy,”‎ he added.

.





Source: Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said there is a clear division between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his father, who is the traditional ruler of Afarakwu community in Abia.Ikpeazu stated this while taking questions from State House correspondents, after a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday.The reporters had asked him to react to the demand of a youth group seeking the dethronement of the father of the Biafra agitator.“I clearly separate Kanu from his father. The processes of handling traditional institutions are enshrined in the laws of our land.“And traditional rulers who are members of our constituency have the leadership they will do the needful at the appropriate time. But for me, I think there is a clear division between Nnamdi Kanu and his father,” he said.Assuring residents of his state of their safety, Ikpeazu said the economy of Abia would suffer if “if we make our kitchen the theater of Biafra”.“Nigerians know that for some time now that this group called IPOB was agitating for a separate nation called Biafra and that the home state of the leader of that group happens to be Abia state,” he said.“As expected, when such things happen there is an interface between some members of that group and the military, and the theater was Abia state. And some people attempted to hijack that event to conflagrate our country.“To the glory of God the rest is history, we are still working to stabilise the fragile peace in the region. I thank God also for the instruments he used to be able to keep our country as one. We are humbled by the privileges.“I will continue to protect the lives and property of my brothers and sisters irrespective of where they come from. You know that the mainstay of our economy in Abia state is trade and commerce and I do not think it will augur well for our economy,”‎ he added.Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-biafra-why-i-cant-dethrone.html 1 Like

The Governor is just trying to protect Kanu's father...



Anyway, Nnamdi Kanu Must Resume or Resign....

#Ourmumudondo 19 Likes 4 Shares

When Nnamdi Kanu was still in jail, his father granted an interview where he said he would gladly give up his throne for Biafra. 6 Likes 1 Share

But he must produced the carnage called son he produced 4 Likes 2 Shares

attackgat:

When Nnamdi Kanu was still in jail, his father granted an interview where he said he would gladly give up his throne for Biafra.

Like father like son



They are liars Like father like sonThey are liars 9 Likes

NNAMDI KANU COMES FROM A HIGHLY REVERED ROYALTY. The Monarch who is Nnamdi Kanu's father is a just, fair and highly respected KING an epitom of good leadership. The Afara Ukwu community is an important ancient city in Umuahia. 11 Likes 1 Share

Theakthedream:

The Governor is just trying to protect Kanu's father...



Anyway, Nnamdi Kanu Must Resume or Resign....

#Ourmumudondo



they have fake his death, claiming he was killed during the invasion even when his brother said he escape.



#coward ipob they have fake his death, claiming he was killed during the invasion even when his brother said he escape.#coward ipob 4 Likes

ritababe:







they have fake his death, claiming he was killed during the invasion even when his brother said he escape.



#coward ipob my wife my wife



welcome back na me and you till the end of nairaland



#singing

if you leave me yawa go gass oooo see gobe bebi yawa go gass oooo

Rita if you leave me yawa go gass oooo... my wife my wifewelcome back na me and you till the end of nairaland#singingif you leave me yawa go gass oooo see gobe bebi yawa go gass ooooRita if you leave me yawa go gass oooo... 2 Likes

The South-East Governors, Senators, Reps members have all failed our Youths





They take advantage of our business consciousness to deny the few eligible job seekers employment in the states making our people shift their blame to the CENTRE. (high rate of unemployment, under employment,laziness,illiteracy, ignorance is the main fuel igniting the agitation because Kanu lacks the Finesse,coordination,intellect to command a. Mammoth crowd of decent followers in an IDEA society)





In Enugu state, apart from the recent Prim school teachers employment, there has not been any open talk more of transparent job vacancy in the state since the return of democracy in 1999,till date and the same happens in other states



Painfully, the few of their family members, slaves,concubines, friends and political party members they employ are paid 32k on Level 8 Graduate level yet some Idiots come online to criticize N-power



These are the people holding back our progress not FG,





Then, what is the wisdom in allowing Kanu's. Father to remain a king in the alleged "ZOO"

The Coward KANU is equally enjoying the proceeds of the papa royal renumeration from the ZOO treasury since he is still Housed and fed by the parents even at his old age





Ndi-Igbo murun anya 12 Likes 1 Share

You don't play with the lives of11.6million,.una hear,jobless wicked ipob youths, that see the igbos outside biafra land as collateral damage.because they refused to come back home and fry garri! Daft lots 4 Likes 1 Share

He should also be sent on exile for not calling his son to order.

Stupid and cowardly governor. You de fear to complete the charade you and your fellow chicken SE governors started? 2 Likes 1 Share

In my opinion, I don't think it's necessary to dethrone the father for a sin the son committed 1 Like

The consequences of elder not advising the younger ones 5 Likes 1 Share

You don't even have that power 2 Likes 1 Share

. 5 Likes

sarrki:

But he must produced the carnage called son he produced

Kanu simply said we are leaving and the whole country became scared.

What are they scared of?



Their fear means that they need us, the sooner we realise this the Better for us..



And why will they dethrone him, what has he done wrong?

Saying that we shall not serve the fulani oligarchy is that wrong?



The Emir that abducted a child was he dethroned?



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2016/10/13/family-accuses-emir-of-katsina-of-abducting-forcefully-marrying-a-christian-minor-2/ 3 Likes 3 Shares

So this is what igbo tradition have been reduced to, why will a governor be thinking of dethroning a king?? Can this happen to sardauna of sokoto or emir of kano??



All these evil are happening because we forsake our old ways.. Since I carried ikenga I have been seeing changes in my life.

But they are dead.....

U don't need that because the man derives joy in what his son does. He thinks that's how to have a hero in the family.

Nnamdi KANU endorses IPOB's proscription, says Nigeria's unity is unnegotiable.Promises restructuring if elected president in 2019. Beaming with confidence radiating from the huge support from the Hausa/Fulani community and financial backings of the 5 eastern state governors, Nnamdi says Chukwu Okiki Abiama has assured him of occupying Aso Rock come 2019.

On IPOBs, he says: I remain their supreme leader and anything I say they obey.

Unconfirmed information gathered has it that Shettima an Arewa youth leader may likely be his running mate.

Nnamdi KANU advises Nigeria not to panic and assume he never championed any secession agenda.Even if he called Nigeria a zoo, don't animals in the zoo deserve some level of respect?He however, withdraws the derogatory name and believes Nigeria is a nation with hope.





Nnamdi KANU 1 Like

Theakthedream:

The Governor is just trying to protect Kanu's father...



Anyway, Nnamdi Kanu Must Resume or Resign....

#Ourmumudondo



"Muhammadu Buhari's UN speech is watery,

unpresidential, uninspiring... he pretty much talked about

every other country except his own. It shows lack of

focus"

~ Aljazeera "Muhammadu Buhari's UN speech is watery,unpresidential, uninspiring... he pretty much talked aboutevery other country except his own. It shows lack offocus"~ Aljazeera 2 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:

But he must produced the carnage called son he produced

Is there anything wrong in igbos desiring to leave Nigeria? Is it a must to remain part of a country? Are they slaves or what that they can't demand to separate if they so desire? Is there anything wrong in igbos desiring to leave Nigeria? Is it a must to remain part of a country? Are they slaves or what that they can't demand to separate if they so desire?