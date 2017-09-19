Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts (4899 Views)

However, the affected banks are those without restriction order from court or the anti-graft agencies.



The House also asked the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to appear before its Public Petition Committee on October 4.



The House regretted that Magu failed to honour the Committee’s invitation on three occasions but advised the EFCC chairman that it should not be compelled to force his appearance before the panel.



At the continuation of hearing on a petition filed by Jonathan on Tuesday, some of the affected banks denied restricting access to accounts belonging to the former first lady.



The banks said access was only denied to the accounts flagged by the EFCC.



One of the banks, Diamond bank said Jonathan has three accounts with it.



The bank said one of the accounts was closed while the other two, including the one operated by her Non- governmental organization – Women For Change – were restricted.





These is the height of corruption! Corruption will/shall not depart from Nigeria.



Our Lawmakers are gradually turning themselves to interpreters of law and enforcers of law?



That was how the over ambitious Saraki too was interpreting law yesterday, as if he is a lawyer or the court or the Judiciary.



What power do they have to give such directive?

Ghen ghen! The compare and contrast of the APC's government is not funny at all.Lies & counter-lies,denial and counter-denials.

Make una dey follow due process o.

Imagine the kind of government we have



And Dino melaye once wrote a book about fighting corruption

When reps turn judiciary? I guess this people no know wetin dem elect dem for.

I'm just tired of these people taking us for fools

At the continuation of hearing on a petition filed by Jonathan on Tuesday, some of the affected banks denied restricting access to accounts belonging to the former first lady.



The banks said access was only denied to the accounts flagged by the EFCC.

However, the affected banks are those without restriction order from court or the anti-graft agencies.





Magu will keep losing all corruption cases, EFCC has turned to a witch hunt agency under Magu

Na person whey get money for account dey request for unfreezing.

Who are they? Body of thieves. This is the major reason why politicians will continue to loot us dry. Sparing a known and daring thief with all the evidence on ground. How on earth are we to move forward with these set of people we are electing to represent us. God will surely punish u these people. I know they are toothless dog cos banks will not yield this kangaroo direction.

? House of rep ordering bank

Really?

Reps now abandon their primary duty. They now act as court

this current administration is too biased.

this current administration is too biased.

What Aisha is keeping now will be uncovered one day

Tell me they are fighting corruption and I will tell you it's just a "cheating word" to gain power...

humm

Another defeat to the Afonja.



Another defeat to the Afonja.

Meanwhile somewhere in their clan

Bunch of corrupt and evil minded politicians

sureheaven:

Reps now abandon their primary duty. They now act as court

sureheaven:

Reps now abandon their primary duty. They now act as court

Not so. They have a duty to make sure due process is followed. EFCC have no power to freeze an account except via court order. If her accounts were not frozen by the courts the reps have a duty to act on the petition before them

Chai,this is a big blow to the anti graft war.the house of reps committee statement is just advisory and should be disregarded by the banks.i believe the reps in that committee are mostly from ss and se.up apc,up buhari.

Ok

Even people who did not read the full news will still shout

She's not the only villain na and she's naming them, so to freeze only hers is being biased and if they should try freezing all accounts of the defalctors associated Nigeria will shut down

MrPolitics:

corruption is fighting back





Reps have names. Give us the names so we know who they are





What is the business of the house of rep. and Mrs Jonathan's bank bank account. They are not the Court.

What is the business of the house of rep. and Mrs Jonathan's bank bank account. They are not the Court.

Mrs Jonathan has the means to fight for her right, and does not need the assistance of busy body members of the house of representatives in politics to loot our commonwealth.

THIEVES AND LOOTERS GANGING TOGETHER TO HARASS AND INTIMIDATE MR MAGU BUT THEY WILL NOT SUCCEED.

Make una no kee magu for us o! Magu go piss for pant o!

oya unfreeze am sharply