Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by MrPolitics: 7:35pm
The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed six commercial banks to unfreeze any account belonging to former First Lady, Patience Jonathan and her relatives.
However, the affected banks are those without restriction order from court or the anti-graft agencies.
The House also asked the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to appear before its Public Petition Committee on October 4.
The House regretted that Magu failed to honour the Committee’s invitation on three occasions but advised the EFCC chairman that it should not be compelled to force his appearance before the panel.
At the continuation of hearing on a petition filed by Jonathan on Tuesday, some of the affected banks denied restricting access to accounts belonging to the former first lady.
The banks said access was only denied to the accounts flagged by the EFCC.
One of the banks, Diamond bank said Jonathan has three accounts with it.
The bank said one of the accounts was closed while the other two, including the one operated by her Non- governmental organization – Women For Change – were restricted.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by smartty68(m): 7:36pm
These is the height of corruption! Corruption will/shall not depart from Nigeria.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by SuperS1Panther: 7:38pm
Our Lawmakers are gradually turning themselves to interpreters of law and enforcers of law?
That was how the over ambitious Saraki too was interpreting law yesterday, as if he is a lawyer or the court or the Judiciary.
What power do they have to give such directive?
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Paperwhite(m): 7:40pm
Ghen ghen! The compare and contrast of the APC's government is not funny at all.Lies & counter-lies,denial and counter-denials.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by loomer: 7:41pm
Make una dey follow due process o.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Ogashub(m): 10:09pm
Imagine the kind of government we have
And Dino melaye once wrote a book about fighting corruption
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by GboyegaD(m): 10:10pm
When reps turn judiciary? I guess this people no know wetin dem elect dem for.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by abike12(f): 10:10pm
I'm just tired of these people taking us for fools
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by ChangetheChange: 10:10pm
At the continuation of hearing on a petition filed by Jonathan on Tuesday, some of the affected banks denied restricting access to accounts belonging to the former first lady.
However, the affected banks are those without restriction order from court or the anti-graft agencies.
Magu will keep losing all corruption cases, EFCC has turned to a witch hunt agency under Magu
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Pavore9: 10:10pm
Na person whey get money for account dey request for unfreezing.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Zico5(m): 10:10pm
Who are they? Body of thieves. This is the major reason why politicians will continue to loot us dry. Sparing a known and daring thief with all the evidence on ground. How on earth are we to move forward with these set of people we are electing to represent us. God will surely punish u these people. I know they are toothless dog cos banks will not yield this kangaroo direction.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Realdeals(m): 10:10pm
House of rep ordering bank ?
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Nemesis1: 10:10pm
Really?
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by sureheaven(m): 10:10pm
Reps now abandon their primary duty. They now act as court
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by BunbleBee: 10:11pm
this current administration is too biased.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by ymee(m): 10:11pm
What Aisha is keeping now will be uncovered one day
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by gurunlocker: 10:11pm
Tell me they are fighting corruption and I will tell you it's just a "cheating word" to gain power...
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by ahnaija: 10:11pm
humm
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by cjudy(m): 10:12pm
Another defeat to the Afonja.
Meanwhile somewhere in their clan
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Ajisebioyolaari: 10:17pm
Bunch of corrupt and evil minded politicians
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by aolawale025: 10:18pm
sureheaven:
Not so. They have a duty to make sure due process is followed. EFCC have no power to freeze an account except via court order. If her accounts were not frozen by the courts the reps have a duty to act on the petition before them
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by senatordave1: 10:18pm
Chai,this is a big blow to the anti graft war.the house of reps committee statement is just advisory and should be disregarded by the banks.i believe the reps in that committee are mostly from ss and se.up apc,up buhari.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Yomzzyblog: 10:19pm
Ok
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Danny287(m): 10:20pm
Even people who did not read the full news will still shout
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by subtlemee(f): 10:23pm
She's not the only villain na and she's naming them, so to freeze only hers is being biased and if they should try freezing all accounts of the defalctors associated Nigeria will shut down
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by free2ryhme: 10:26pm
MrPolitics:
corruption is fighting back
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by free2ryhme: 10:26pm
Reps have names. Give us the names so we know who they are
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by free2ryhme: 10:27pm
What is the business of the house of rep. and Mrs Jonathan's bank bank account. They are not the Court.
Mrs Jonathan has the means to fight for her right, and does not need the assistance of busy body members of the house of representatives in politics to loot our commonwealth.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by free2ryhme: 10:27pm
THIEVES AND LOOTERS GANGING TOGETHER TO HARASS AND INTIMIDATE MR MAGU BUT THEY WILL NOT SUCCEED.
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by bejeria101(m): 10:28pm
Make una no kee magu for us o! Magu go piss for pant o!
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by paradigmshift(m): 10:29pm
oya unfreeze am sharply
|Re: Reps Order Banks To Unfreeze Patience Jonathan's Accounts by Narldon(f): 10:29pm
Lalasticlala in Primary 3...
