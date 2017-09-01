₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by SuperS1Panther: 12:09am
Barely a week after it intercepted a 20-foot container load of 1,100 pump action rifles, the Tin Can Island Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Monday, uncovered yet another set of 475 rifles shipped in by the same importer.
www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/breaking-customs-impounds-475-rifles-tin-can-port/
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by DanielsParker(m): 12:11am
okay
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by SuperS1Panther: 12:12am
We are now wondering why Nigerian Army embarked on the highly successful and applaudable Python Dance?
Mynd44 Fp
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by kolaaderin: 1:11am
They are really preparing for war, thank God there is a bit of sanity breath on to custom in terms if corruption, if not those Gun would have passed through without notice. Corruption would have once again killed us further and we will be wondering how terrorist group got so much fire action powers against our military.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by Theakthedream: 1:16am
This Ipob terrorist won't rest...
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by CHeapTins(m): 2:43am
It appears the arms importers just wont give up trying no matter how many times they are caught and their cargo impounded. Abi, are people planning a war that I am not aware of
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by 9jvirgin(m): 3:53am
IPOB criminals again?
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by fulanmafia: 3:59am
If a witch cries at night, and a baby is dead at dawn, no-one needs to wonder who the culprit is.
Cownu/IPOB piglets, Python piss fall on you.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by Throwback: 3:59am
IPOB has just wasted money meant to feed Eastern almajiri, to buy futile weapons.
When hunger sets in, they will find someone to blame.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by fidalgo19: 4:11am
Hmm
I wonder who those weapons are for?
The only thing I know is they want to use it and cause havoc in the nation
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by tobiasbeecher: 4:26am
The level of stupidity in this forum is a mind boggling! Look at how people are foolishly linking Ipob to this as if Ipob will foolishly use nigeria port to import illegal guns. With all the porous borders and waterways in Nigeria, Ipob will decide to use offiical route to Import guns Chai, what are people smoking in this forum that make them so dumb? Who even import pump action guns for war purposes? I guess Boko Haram, Niger delta militants also got their weapons by importing it from Lagos? Dumb people everywhere.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by moninuola65: 4:55am
The destination where these weapons were imported revealed the owner.
kanu/ipob principal ally is Turkey Diplomat!
And Turkey is now undergoing a political turmoil.
Lucky for Nigerian
The President act quickly.
And those who have inside knowledge would see reason why National assembly hate Col.Ali!
And why those people attack NA when declared ipob a terrorist organization!
Information minister confirmed there were countries behind kanu/ipob agitation!
I still maintain my stand against Nigeria politicians!
I love them crying, because they never cry for Nigerian woes,
rather they rejoice
Why pretend they were crying for Nigerian now?
It's their interest that is under-threat!
let them cry!
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by dunkem21(m): 4:55am
tobiasbeecher:
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by TheCabal: 4:59am
IPOB
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by DonVikings: 5:08am
Another plan of Osama Bin Kanu thwarted.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by louqas: 5:26am
tobiasbeecher:
Its simply because ipod still thinks its the drunken fisherman and his band of thieving lieutenants that are still in power
they have forgotten a new sheriff is in town
you think the borders are as porous as it used to be ? Think twice before attempting to bring anything illegally into Nigeria now because the noose have been tightened .
the really dumb ones are people like you that have been brainbrainwashed by that coward dilector who has no guts but a mouth running like tap water
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by TheCabal: 5:33am
tobiasbeecher:
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by tobiasbeecher: 5:36am
louqas:A new sherrif in town and Boko haram is still ravaging the North, a new sheriff in town and you and your family is still being detroyed by hunger and poverty. What kind of a new sheriff is that?
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by agbangam: 5:37am
Umu ndi IPOB @ work. Their supreme Leader has been soliciting for arms to cos havoc.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by tuniski: 5:49am
kolaaderin:Do you know how many that might have passed through? And by the way, after the showmanship we want to know the culprits!
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by aragonchuks(m): 6:14am
tobiasbeecher:Lol no mind them .. everything they blame ipob
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by LordIsaac(m): 6:30am
They are helping Nijeriya stock its arsenal freely.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by nku5: 6:51am
The stupidity of people that are trying to link Ipob to these mystery weapons is on a level that scientists don't have the tools to measure.
1. If Ipob had weapons they would have used them when buhari sent troops to murder igbos in the name of Python dance. They would not have thrown stones and sticks
2. If the Federal government even had a speck of evidence that an Ipob was in anyway linked to the weapons we know that demons like lai Mohammed and the army spokespersons would have happily announced
3.The customs and other security agencies headed by Muslim northerners will never happily announce if the weapons were linked to northerners. How come not a single person has been identified as the importer? Why do the security agencies always intercept the weapons at the ports? Why have they not tried to trace the owners?
Of course we know by the poor WAEC records in some regions that all this critical reasoning is scarce to come by in those places
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by wickyyolo: 6:54am
Boko Haram weapons.
IPOB don't use weapons.
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by Bari22(m): 6:59am
Nmandi kanu? na by force?
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by tysontim(m): 7:06am
This weapons are for herdsmen, they want to change there weapon type.
If you doubt this tell them to reveal the names of the people behind the imports
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by brainpulse: 7:10am
Looking into some Kanus video and see where he has been soliciting for arms and recently his link with some Turkey groups.
Those fire arms were concealed and the agents linked to the last importation were from the SE.
Kanus confidence as of late and the sudden forming and training of Biafra security service, army and guard is for what, in another country, is for what? IPoB importing arms
|Re: Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again by cjudy(m): 7:10am
Same old news again and again. What happened to the ones you intercepted before?
