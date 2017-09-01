Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Impounds 475 Rifles At Lagos Tin Can Port Again (11937 Views)

Customs Seizes 1,100 Pump Action Rifles In Lagos (Photos) / Customs Intercepts Container-Load Of Arms In Lagos Port Again / Photos : Nigerian Customs Impounds Goods Worth N1 Million, Arrest 18 Suspects (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Barely a week after it intercepted a 20-foot container load of 1,100 pump action rifles, the Tin Can Island Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Monday, uncovered yet another set of 475 rifles shipped in by the same importer.



1,100 Jojef Magnum Pump Action and Jojef Magnum Plastic Single Barrels Hunting Gun Pump Action Rifles seized by Customs at Lagos Tin-Can Vanguard gathered that the guns were discovered after the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Bashir Yussuf, ordered a detailed profiling of the importer of the 1,100 rifles intercepted last week. The container, belonging to the same importer, with marked CMAU189817/8.



This is the fourth seizure at Tin Can Island Port within eight months. Recall that Customs arrested four persons but disclosed only two to the press. One of those arrested is said to be a senior staff of Tin Can Island Container Terminal, TICT. An eyewitness acount A source, who witnessed the examination of the container, told Vanguard that the rifles were concealed with small connecting pipes.



The source said: “The container is owned by the same importer of the 1,100 guns. After a detailed profiling of the importer ordered by the Area Controller, it was discovered that he still has another container inside the port; so they fished it out. “But I don’t know why they are hiding the identity of the importer.. It could even be the government themselves importing these weapons.”



At press time yesterday, the container was being examined at the enforcement unit of Customs, while a large number of Customs Intelligence Officers, CIU, and enforcement officers barred port users from witnessing the counting of the guns. I’m not aware—Spokesman However, when he was contacted, spokesman of Tin Can Customs, Uche Ejesieme, could not confirm the development, saying “I am not aware and I don’t know anything about it.” Efforts to reach the Deputy Controller in charge of enforcement at Tin Can Port, Mr. Dera Nnadi, proved abortive as all calls to his phone were not answered.



Recall that the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (retd.) had last Monday, displayed 1,100 rifles imported into Tin Can port from Turkey. The importation came through the Tin Can Island Container Terminal, TICT. A customs officer and Terminal Clerk of the terminal were arrested in connection with the seizure. Ali said the Customs will hold the terminal operator responsible for the illegal import and queried how the container found its way into the examination bay, even though it was not positioned or listed for examination. He said the all the guns were imported from Turkey. He added that the bill of lading of the container falsely indicated the content to be wash hand basins and water closets, but a thorough examination revealed that it contained 600 pieces of Jojef Magnum Black Pump Action Rifles.





www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/breaking-customs-impounds-475-rifles-tin-can-port/ 6 Likes 1 Share

okay

We are now wondering why Nigerian Army embarked on the highly successful and applaudable Python Dance?



Mynd44 Fp 62 Likes 4 Shares

They are really preparing for war, thank God there is a bit of sanity breath on to custom in terms if corruption, if not those Gun would have passed through without notice. Corruption would have once again killed us further and we will be wondering how terrorist group got so much fire action powers against our military. 46 Likes 3 Shares

This Ipob terrorist won't rest... 42 Likes 3 Shares

It appears the arms importers just wont give up trying no matter how many times they are caught and their cargo impounded. Abi, are people planning a war that I am not aware of 7 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB criminals again? 38 Likes 4 Shares

If a witch cries at night, and a baby is dead at dawn, no-one needs to wonder who the culprit is.



Cownu/IPOB piglets, Python piss fall on you. 49 Likes 2 Shares

IPOB has just wasted money meant to feed Eastern almajiri, to buy futile weapons.



When hunger sets in, they will find someone to blame. 33 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

I wonder who those weapons are for?

The only thing I know is they want to use it and cause havoc in the nation 1 Like 1 Share

Chai, what are people smoking in this forum that make them so dumb? Who even import pump action guns for war purposes? I guess Boko Haram, Niger delta militants also got their weapons by importing it from Lagos? Dumb people everywhere. The level of stupidity in this forum is a mind boggling! Look at how people are foolishly linking Ipob to this as if Ipob will foolishly use nigeria port to import illegal guns. With all the porous borders and waterways in Nigeria, Ipob will decide to use offiical route to Import gunsChai, what are people smoking in this forum that make them so dumb? Who even import pump action guns for war purposes? I guess Boko Haram, Niger delta militants also got their weapons by importing it from Lagos?Dumb people everywhere. 123 Likes 16 Shares

The destination where these weapons were imported revealed the owner.

kanu/ipob principal ally is Turkey Diplomat!

And Turkey is now undergoing a political turmoil.

Lucky for Nigerian

The President act quickly.

And those who have inside knowledge would see reason why National assembly hate Col.Ali!

And why those people attack NA when declared ipob a terrorist organization!

Information minister confirmed there were countries behind kanu/ipob agitation!

I still maintain my stand against Nigeria politicians!

I love them crying, because they never cry for Nigerian woes,

rather they rejoice

Why pretend they were crying for Nigerian now?

It's their interest that is under-threat!

let them cry! 18 Likes 3 Shares

tobiasbeecher:

The level of stupidity in this forum is a mind boggling! Look at how people are foolishly linking Ipob to this as if Ipob will foolishly use nigeria port to import illegal guns. With all the porous borders and waterways in Nigeria, Ipob will decide to use offiical route to Import guns Chai, what are people smoking in this forum that make them so dumb? Who even import pump action guns for war purposes? I guess Boko Haram, Niger delta militants also got their weapons by importing it from Lagos? Dumb people everywhere. 1 Like

IPOB

12 Likes 1 Share

Another plan of Osama Bin Kanu thwarted. 13 Likes 1 Share

tobiasbeecher:

The level of stupidity in this forum is a mind boggling! Look at how people are foolishly linking Ipob to this as if Ipob will foolishly use nigeria port to import illegal guns. With all the porous borders and waterways in Nigeria, Ipob will decide to use offiical route to Import guns Chai, what are people smoking in this forum that make them so dumb? Who even import pump action guns for war purposes? I guess Boko Haram, Niger delta militants also got their weapons by importing it from Lagos? Dumb people everywhere.

Its simply because ipod still thinks its the drunken fisherman and his band of thieving lieutenants that are still in power

they have forgotten a new sheriff is in town

you think the borders are as porous as it used to be ? Think twice before attempting to bring anything illegally into Nigeria now because the noose have been tightened .

the really dumb ones are people like you that have been brainbrainwashed by that coward dilector who has no guts but a mouth running like tap water Its simply because ipod still thinks its the drunken fisherman and his band of thieving lieutenants that are still in powerthey have forgotten a new sheriff is in townyou think the borders are as porous as it used to be ? Think twice before attempting to bring anything illegally into Nigeria now because the noose have been tightened .the really dumb ones are people like you that have been brainbrainwashed by that coward dilector who has no guts but a mouth running like tap water 34 Likes 3 Shares

tobiasbeecher:



When you reach home call that thing in your house that birthed you central mumu

5 Likes 1 Share

louqas:





Its simply because ipod still thinks its the drunken fisherman and his band of thieving lieutenants that are still in power

they have forgotten a new sheriff is in town

you think the borders are as porous as it used to be ? Think twice before attempting to bring anything illegally into Nigeria now because the noose have been tightened .

the really dumb ones are people like you that have been brainbrainwashed by that coward dilector who has no guts but a mouth running like tap water A new sherrif in town and Boko haram is still ravaging the North, a new sheriff in town and you and your family is still being detroyed by hunger and poverty. What kind of a new sheriff is that? A new sherrif in town and Boko haram is still ravaging the North, a new sheriff in town and you and your family is still being detroyed by hunger and poverty. What kind of a new sheriff is that? 40 Likes 1 Share

Umu ndi IPOB @ work. Their supreme Leader has been soliciting for arms to cos havoc. 6 Likes 2 Shares

kolaaderin:

They are really preparing for war, thank God there is a bit of sanity breath on to custom in terms if corruption, if not those Gun would have passed through without notice. Corruption would have once again killed us further and we will be wondering how terrorist group got so much fire action powers against our military. Do you know how many that might have passed through? And by the way, after the showmanship we want to know the culprits! Do you know how many that might have passed through? And by the way, after the showmanship we want to know the culprits! 4 Likes

tobiasbeecher:

The level of stupidity in this forum is a mind boggling! Look at how people are foolishly linking Ipob to this as if Ipob will foolishly use nigeria port to import illegal guns. With all the porous borders and waterways in Nigeria, Ipob will decide to use offiical route to Import guns Chai, what are people smoking in this forum that make them so dumb? Who even import pump action guns for war purposes? I guess Boko Haram, Niger delta militants also got their weapons by importing it from Lagos? Dumb people everywhere. Lol no mind them .. everything they blame ipob Lol no mind them .. everything they blame ipob 2 Likes

They are helping Nijeriya stock its arsenal freely. 2 Likes 1 Share





1. If Ipob had weapons they would have used them when buhari sent troops to murder igbos in the name of Python dance. They would not have thrown stones and sticks



2. If the Federal government even had a speck of evidence that an Ipob was in anyway linked to the weapons we know that demons like lai Mohammed and the army spokespersons would have happily announced



3.The customs and other security agencies headed by Muslim northerners will never happily announce if the weapons were linked to northerners. How come not a single person has been identified as the importer? Why do the security agencies always intercept the weapons at the ports? Why have they not tried to trace the owners?



Of course we know by the poor WAEC records in some regions that all this critical reasoning is scarce to come by in those places The stupidity of people that are trying to link Ipob to these mystery weapons is on a level that scientists don't have the tools to measure.1. If Ipob had weapons they would have used them when buhari sent troops to murder igbos in the name of Python dance. They would not have thrown stones and sticks2. If the Federal government even had a speck of evidence that an Ipob was in anyway linked to the weapons we know that demons like lai Mohammed and the army spokespersons would have happily announced3.The customs and other security agencies headed by Muslim northerners will never happily announce if the weapons were linked to northerners. How come not a single person has been identified as the importer? Why do the security agencies always intercept the weapons at the ports? Why have they not tried to trace the owners?Of course we know by the poor WAEC records in some regions that all this critical reasoning is scarce to come by in those places 27 Likes 1 Share

Boko Haram weapons.



IPOB don't use weapons. 1 Like

Nmandi kanu? na by force? 6 Likes 1 Share

This weapons are for herdsmen, they want to change there weapon type.



If you doubt this tell them to reveal the names of the people behind the imports 3 Likes

Looking into some Kanus video and see where he has been soliciting for arms and recently his link with some Turkey groups.

Those fire arms were concealed and the agents linked to the last importation were from the SE.



Kanus confidence as of late and the sudden forming and training of Biafra security service, army and guard is for what, in another country, is for what? IPoB importing arms 2 Likes 2 Shares