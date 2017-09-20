₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by johnnyvid: 1:33am
A 42-year old fake doctor, John Anopuem has confessed that he gave drugs to patients without prescription as such he could not say the number of the patients that may have died in the process of using those drugs.
http://pmexpressng.com/not-know-number-patients-killed-fake-doctor/
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by JayCynic(m): 1:37am
Fake news
Fake News
That man is a python dancer
6 Likes
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by johnnyvid: 1:40am
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by holatin(m): 9:40am
give him overdose so he can know what it feel like, some case don't deserve to reach court I swear.
3 Likes
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Finstar: 9:40am
Whenever I see a doctor, I see a killer. But whenever I see those roadside quacks, I see
My signature is calling on you
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Generalkaycee(m): 9:40am
The reason doctors are so dangerous is that they believe in what they are doing.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by buffalowings: 9:40am
M
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by okasebe(m): 9:40am
The Orlu Imo State-born was arrested and paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgar at Ikeja, Lagos.
Developers of lagos
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by luvinhubby(m): 9:40am
This is a normal practice among many, if not all the chemists along all street corners Nigeria. Cough, Malaria, pain killers and minor ailment drugs are openly dispensed in these chemist.
Wrong as it may be, it is a common practice among Nigerians to run first to these chemist first once they are sick, and they never pretend to be medical doctors, they just dispense these with the active agreement of their customers.
4 Likes
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by muller101(m): 9:41am
Bigots will dwell on this thread
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Harbeyg09(m): 9:41am
Werey re ooo
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Factfinder1(f): 9:41am
God have mercy
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by cjudy(m): 9:41am
Names Association please check and tell me his name. Am Waiting
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by northvietnam(m): 9:42am
Poo happens in no man's land
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Naff24(f): 9:42am
Just here to check the fake doctor's name.... That's all
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Vuvuzela101: 9:42am
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by PointZerom: 9:42am
Buhari brother
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by loadedvibes: 9:42am
Lol hahaba... look on the bright side how many have you saved ?
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by shegzan(m): 9:42am
Is he for real?? He doesn't even know the number of patients he has killed!! I just pray that he get the judgement he deserves..
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Unbreakable007: 9:42am
And nobody will ask how many people he has saved their life.
Nonsense government
Nonsense APC
Nonsense Buhari
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by ojejo10: 9:42am
Ok
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by Sirpaul(m): 9:43am
and we checked the name!.....
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by coalcoal1(m): 9:43am
fake news...
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by slayking(m): 9:43am
Na wa o.
|Re: Fake Doctor Caught In Lagos: "I Do Not Know Number Of Patients I Have Killed" by problemsolver1: 9:43am
Omg.
