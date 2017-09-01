₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,245 members, 3,802,375 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 08:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter (12283 Views)
Lauretta Onochie Mocks Fayose & FFK With Photos Of President Buhari & Governors / Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report / Lauretta Onochie Announces 2face's Cancellation Of Protest (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by activistjohnny: 1:51am
Pres. Buhari’s aide and Gov. Fayose’s aide go at each other on Twitter. check their tweet below:
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/pres-buharis-aide-and-gov-fayoses-aide.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by quinnboy: 1:51am
Ok
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by activistjohnny: 1:52am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by nairanaira12: 2:04am
Lere just gave it to her hot
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by ugofr(f): 2:08am
wow
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by fuckerstard: 2:08am
Ha-ha lol
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Aufbauh(m): 2:11am
Why even making a meal out of Saraki's opinion? Who has his opinion epp in the past.
He's just a mere legislator, and not the chief security officer of the country. So i consider his opinion as a mere legislative histrionic and an attempt to play to the galary.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Ratello: 2:23am
That Lauretta is really a dirt
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by sarrki(m): 2:51am
Ratello:
NO
Its lere that is stupid
He's seeking relevance
Political lere is a gonner
27 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by PatriotTemidayo: 3:06am
This is called UPPER-CUT.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by tuniski: 3:17am
sarrki:Wake up Lere is growing politically!
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by sarrki(m): 3:34am
tuniski:
In the wailers camp
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Nogodye(m): 3:36am
Lere just want to be popular in Nigeria politic...But has no clue on how to go about it.Like Boss like Aide.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by 9jvirgin(m): 3:42am
Lere Olayinka is not a different from Fani Kayode. People who have no life unless they are fed.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by TheCabal: 4:01am
tuniski:
He is invited to deliverance night , CAC church
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by tobiasbeecher: 4:11am
Aufbauh:So it's your bigot opinion and that of your terrorist president that matter?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by kolnel: 4:16am
2 attack dogs unleashing terror
I wonder where fayose got his attack dog from, lere unleashes trash from his mouth every second
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by tuniski: 4:26am
sarrki:And the so called wailers are a hundred in your skewed mind abi?
The current govt wailed for 16yrs with Lai Moh the chief wailer!!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Aufbauh(m): 4:36am
FYI
tobiasbeecher:
Cry me a river! Saraki can't do shiit, we all know he's grandstanding.
Meanwhile where is your terrorist lord and saviour Cownu? He must resume or resign.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by tobiasbeecher: 4:37am
Aufbauh:Childish rant
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Aufbauh(m): 4:39am
tobiasbeecher:
Epain am! Ndo....
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by madridguy(m): 4:56am
Lauretta giving them hot. Good job madam.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by dunkem21(m): 4:59am
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by captleonerd(m): 7:30am
nairanaira12:gave it to her hot? I guess hot has a new meaning.
a mor0n is attributing statement somedidn't make to her and you are still defending him. birds of a feather
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by HisSexcellency(m): 7:40am
These two should just have sex and move on already.
Enough of this cat and mouse Chase
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by policy12: 8:05am
That is what they are being paid for with tax payer money so let them continue their yeye..
1 Like
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Elslim: 8:08am
madness
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by nairavsdollars: 8:08am
Useless morons
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Jfoka: 8:08am
Jobless workers
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by ekems2017(f): 8:08am
This old woman is too lousy. She doesn't even behave like a woman or is it because of the tax payers money they are giving to her?
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by Abfinest007(m): 8:08am
Lauretta Onochie is making enemies for herself everyday she has forgotten that buhari won't be there forever
|Re: Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter by DIKEnaWAR: 8:09am
Lere my man. As strong willed as his boss.
General Abacha Vs General Obj / Does Political Power Lie With The People? / Nigeria In Top 10 World Economies By 2020?
Viewing this topic: Mystic1(m), MKO4ever(m), Obage, GENIUS18, ewaoluwao(f), adisasegun(m), EneJnr, animides, faffing, eph12(m), sunnychuks(m), emmanuelGOE, antontech(m), Surd2121(m), PHILipu1(m), ismart, SonOfmercy007, yinksjoe, ezpee, denigma2(m), EmyPapis(m), Celsony, donchi5050(m), hAlexandro(m), darfy1105, irokooo, tradepunter, Alexdon200089(m), oludare37, udemzyudex(m), gaskiyamagana, Meerah04(f), African101(m), ellalucie(f), Samojo4real(m), MizMyColi(f), samfuntua, shypo(m), rajiraymond(m), Oluwolex2000(m), remicy(m), Dinobenson, msld, larrrymore(m), mayberry1(f), eripecs(f), MY20thBILLION, seanswitch(m), culcat(m), dapiahno(m), edogu(m), OneManLegion(m), chegbe1104, DesmondLegend(m), slimfairboy(m), brightology3, HaffeezMahmud(m), adewuyia2014(m), johnnyvid, noit(m), Xbee007(m), kalebsky, masterz(m), AlNur, fpeter(f), Godfather01, nonut, solendad(m), adedehinbo(m), mrabula, Ladyjumong(f), appini, Dahkogrin007(m), jurassic, mushere, Lokospirit(m), scofieldsimba(m), flowe247(m), IamGADAFFI(m), manmidtexy(m), georginho10(m), Mashdee, Steve4545, nattyhero(m), ponpon(m), Balet, Barondenigeria, PMBtill2023(m), onyiii69, quiverfull(m), willibounce1(m), TreasuredGlory, OBAUX01(m), PrinceFromDilli(m), biodun95, KingHenry2, kokomaster3d, kellyebioma, Chibyko(m), vertueptime, HNIC(m), Granger, alfred007(m), Goldenblogger, timilehin95(m), Chibest2000(m), pepemendy(m), Vic74real, jossy26, arcniyi(m), Osyxcel(m), Throwback, andycoal40(m), Oladimeji61(m), Djyucee1, STPEACE10, bustop80, anastaciam, scarchiji, Viking007(m), chemali, paradigman(m), semid4lyfe(m), jimlat77, BunbleBee, niyilagun(m), holborno(m) and 223 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10