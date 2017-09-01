Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lauretta Onochie & Lere Olayinka Slam Each Other On Twitter ﻿ (12283 Views)

Lauretta Onochie Mocks Fayose & FFK With Photos Of President Buhari & Governors / Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Dino Melaye's "No ABU Zaria Certificate" Report / Lauretta Onochie Announces 2face's Cancellation Of Protest (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



source: Pres. Buhari’s aide and Gov. Fayose’s aide go at each other on Twitter. check their tweet below:source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/09/pres-buharis-aide-and-gov-fayoses-aide.html 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ok 4 Likes 2 Shares

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 1 Like 1 Share

Lere just gave it to her hot 47 Likes 4 Shares

wow 1 Like 2 Shares

Ha-ha lol 8 Likes 1 Share

Why even making a meal out of Saraki's opinion? Who has his opinion epp in the past.



He's just a mere legislator, and not the chief security officer of the country. So i consider his opinion as a mere legislative histrionic and an attempt to play to the galary. 7 Likes 3 Shares

That Lauretta is really a dirt 35 Likes 3 Shares

Ratello:

That Lauretta is really a dirt

NO



Its lere that is stupid



He's seeking relevance



Political lere is a gonner NOIts lere that is stupidHe's seeking relevancePolitical lere is a gonner 27 Likes 5 Shares

This is called UPPER-CUT. 21 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:





NO



Its lere that is stupid



He's seeking relevance



Political lere is a gonner Wake up Lere is growing politically! Wake up Lere is growing politically! 52 Likes 5 Shares

tuniski:



Wake up Lere is growing politically!

In the wailers camp In the wailers camp 30 Likes 4 Shares

Lere just want to be popular in Nigeria politic...But has no clue on how to go about it.Like Boss like Aide. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Lere Olayinka is not a different from Fani Kayode. People who have no life unless they are fed. 7 Likes 2 Shares

tuniski:



Wake up Lere is growing politically!

He is invited to deliverance night , CAC church

7 Likes 2 Shares

Aufbauh:

Why even making a meal out of Saraki's opinion? Who has his opinion epp in the past.



He's just a mere legislator, and not the chief security officer of the country. So i consider his opinion as a mere legislative histrionic and an attempt to play to the galary. So it's your bigot opinion and that of your terrorist president that matter? So it's your bigot opinion and that of your terrorist president that matter? 17 Likes 1 Share

2 attack dogs unleashing terror

I wonder where fayose got his attack dog from, lere unleashes trash from his mouth every second 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





In the wailers camp And the so called wailers are a hundred in your skewed mind abi?

The current govt wailed for 16yrs with Lai Moh the chief wailer!!!! And the so called wailers are a hundred in your skewed mind abi?The current govt wailed for 16yrs with Lai Moh the chief wailer!!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

tobiasbeecher:



So it's your bigot opinion and that of your terrorist president that matter?

Cry me a river! Saraki can't do shiit, we all know he's grandstanding.



Meanwhile where is your terrorist lord and saviour Cownu? He must resume or resign. FYICry me a river! Saraki can't do shiit, we all know he's grandstanding.Meanwhile where is your terrorist lord and saviour Cownu? He must resume or resign. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Aufbauh:

FYI



Cry me a river! Saraki can't do shiit, we all know he's grandstanding.



Meanwhile where is your terrorist lord and saviour Cownu? He must resume or resign. Childish rant Childish rant 7 Likes 1 Share

tobiasbeecher:



Childish rant

Epain am! Ndo.... Epain am! Ndo.... 7 Likes 3 Shares

Lauretta giving them hot. Good job madam. 1 Like 1 Share

nairanaira12:

Lere just gave it to her hot gave it to her hot? I guess hot has a new meaning.

a mor0n is attributing statement somedidn't make to her and you are still defending him. birds of a feather gave it to her hot? I guess hot has a new meaning.a mor0n is attributing statement somedidn't make to her and you are still defending him. birds of a feather 4 Likes 1 Share



Enough of this cat and mouse Chase These two should just have sex and move on already.Enough of this cat and mouse Chase 3 Likes 1 Share

That is what they are being paid for with tax payer money so let them continue their yeye.. 1 Like

madness

Useless morons

Jobless workers

This old woman is too lousy. She doesn't even behave like a woman or is it because of the tax payers money they are giving to her?

Lauretta Onochie is making enemies for herself everyday she has forgotten that buhari won't be there forever