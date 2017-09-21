₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by hilario8898(m): 2:48am On Sep 20
Most times, our android phones and tablets tend to develop lagging issues which are caused as a result of bugs that may have been contacted through the sites we visit and so on.
Now, you would want to format your phone using the easy method by going to settings, then proceeding to factory settings to restore your phone back to its factory settings. Doing that would lead to loss of all data including phone numbers, messages, music, pictures, videos and other important data stored on the internal storage of the device.
Let's get right to it...
* Backup of files in the internal storage: You would need an SD card that has a lot of memory space, it can be that of 8gb,16gb or 32gb depending on the size of the internal storage. It should contain a lot of free space, preferably it can be empty. It should then be inserted into the device, then you proceed to storage, then enter the internal storage where most data are contained, you are now to mark all the folders and move them to the SD card, in doing this, you would be able to save all data that contains your music, pictures, whatsapp messages, etc.
* Phone contacts & messages: This tend to be the major reason why people do not want to format their phones. Well, your worry is over... To preserve your info, you'll need to download an app from playstore called SMS backup and restore, which you'll install on your device that would enable you backup your your phone logs and messages in both your mail and file storage. This would enable you restore them back to the device after the format occurs. You can also preferably move all your contacts to the SIM cards present in the device. lalasticlala, pictures are attached below...
If you learnt something new, kindly hit the like button ***Thanks***
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Prolificdeman: 3:08am On Sep 20
Informative indeed.
Ftc......
In this note, I pray for all struggling folks like myself, may the king of universe legalise our hustles with success.
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by onward4life(m): 6:14am On Sep 20
I clicked the first like
Nice!!
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by hilario8898(m): 9:13am
lalasticlala... dont you feel it's worthy of FP !
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by firstolalekan(m): 9:57am
Long story
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Abfinest007(m): 9:58am
this method is a waste of time d best method is to pick a cloth and tire d phone to ur back since it is called back-up
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Royalfurnitures: 9:58am
Thanks for the info
Thanks for the info
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Edopesin(m): 9:58am
Nice
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by bumheit(m): 9:58am
You are good@OP
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Naff24(f): 9:59am
It's really cool, educative and interesting
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by mekstaniac(m): 9:59am
99% of the girls here will still take it boys to do it
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by modelmike7(m): 10:00am
Informative
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by greatman247(m): 10:00am
OK nice one
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Bernardinho(m): 10:00am
Nice post,, that sms backup app have been saving my a*s
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by michigano(m): 10:00am
I made front page...shoutout to y'all punters and God punish juventus for casting ma ticket yesterday
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by emekaeneh: 10:01am
Information the key
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by reyscrub(m): 10:01am
The best way to backup your contact is using Google account register on your android phone.
Every android phone must compulsorily at least have one Google mail account (.............@gmail.com)
Procedure:
1). Tap Contacts app to open/launch it
2). Click menu on the bottom left hard keypad to show its features
3). Click on Import/Export to display all contact directory
4). Click directory to copy from e.g MTN or Phone ...etc and click Next at bottom
5). Click directory to copy contact to e.g .........@gmail.com or Phone ...etc and click Next at bottom
6). Select contacts to copy and if all you want to copy, then check box at the top to copy all at once
7). Click OK to start live contact transfer from the sim or phone to your Google account or better refer to as cloud or Google backup. Ensure you have network service to perform this operation.
To know how to get $45,000 easily and legally to fund your precious project without taking killer bank loan, kindly check my signature
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Kaxmytex(m): 10:01am
if it cant backup the rom without rooting which can void the warranty of the phone, then it is useless
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Mendelssohn(m): 10:01am
Very timely. I'm too sure I'm the greatest beneficiary of that info as I was just about sitting down to transfer all files from one phone to another for formatting. I then saw a pop-up of this thread and decided to check. Thanks.
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by lordnammy(m): 10:02am
;Did
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by Histrings08(m): 10:02am
O kare omode yi @op
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by pmc01(m): 10:04am
You do well. Thank you.
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by fatymore(f): 10:05am
Abfinest007:lols
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by pmc01(m): 10:05am
mekstaniac:
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by pmc01(m): 10:06am
fatymore:
I know it's ladies that will find that primary school joke funny.
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by austinoeze(m): 10:07am
K
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by bamite(m): 10:07am
Op didn't say anything about backing up the apps
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by sammieguze(m): 10:18am
how about just backing up contacts on your Google app?
formatting your phone doesn't delete your media files as long as they re on external memory
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by austano1234: 10:18am
Veri nice info. Thanks @op
|Re: How To Backup All Your Phone Data Without The Use Of A Laptop Before Formatting by silasweb(m): 10:20am
Thanks for the tips
