SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by olajay86(m): 8:45am
The Christian Association of Nigeria has strongly kicked against the floating of the SUKUK Islamic bond by the Federal Government.
It alleged that the move has further confirmed its fears that the government was planning to Islamise the country through the back door.
CAN, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by its General Secretary, Rev. Musa Asake, demanded the abrogation of the laws and framework behind the bond and threatened to seek legal redress if that was not done.
CAN said Nigeria was a secular state and the government was expected to be neutral on issues involving religion.
It said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria has been protesting against this aberration since the Osun State Government, under Governor Rafiu Aregbesola, embarked on this violation of the Constitution.
“Rather than stand in the defence of the constitution, it is disappointing to note that the Federal Government is pursuing what is an outright confirmation of an Islamisation agenda.
“The recent floating of Sukkuk Bond by the government is not only sectional but illegal and a violation of the Constitution. Every law that has been promulgated to back the Sukuk issuance and promote an Islamic banking system in Nigeria is ultra vires, illegal, null and void.”
“Therefore, the manipulations and scheming to smuggle the country into a full blown Islamic state should stop; these manipulations became apparent with the smuggling of Nigeria into the Organisation of Islamic Conference in 1986 by the Ibrahim Babangida military junta,” Asake said.
“The FG must dismantle all legal and institutional framework established to promote Islamic financing in Nigeria.
“We affirm that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is undermined through the issuance of Sukuk in the country. We hope that the government shall desist from its policies of unbridled religious sectionalism,” CAN said.
But the Federal Government in its reaction denied any plan to Islamicise country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the financial initiative was borne out of the need to include people who were opposed to interest-yielding enterprises.
He said, “Sukuk is not an attempt to Islamise Nigeria in any form. On the contrary, it is an attempt at financial inclusiveness. The difference between Sukuk Bond and other bonds is that if you invest in Sukkuk bond, you earn no interest.
“So, the scheme appeals to many people who don’t believe that money should gather interest. They, however, engage in profit sharing in the sense that if the government makes a profit from the bond, they give the investor a part of it but if the government makes no profit, the investor is not entitled to anything.”a
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by HDVideos: 10:15am
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by wakaman: 10:36am
Evil men! You have not done anything about the crimes and philandeering we witness everyday cause of you so called men of God from rituals, to scamming , to adultery. And all sorts of God forsaken acts. The more churches available the more crime and criminals proliferate, in fact it is directly proportional.
Islamize ko, ritualize ni.
Evil people.
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by RomeSankara: 11:00am
wakaman:
This comment was made by a Muslim so no suprises
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by HDVideos: 11:01am
wakaman:
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by wakaman: 11:15am
RomeSankara:
I am not a muslim, i am a nominal Christian by birth, but i have given that up. I am now a common senser!
Wake up!
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by RomeSankara: 11:17am
wakaman:
Keep deceiving yourself but I know you are a muslim
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by wakaman: 11:21am
RomeSankara:
Whatever soothes your fancy and fantasy.
Wake up, religion, tribe, status, class and all other definitions are divisive.
Wake up.
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by TOBIeee68(m): 11:27am
We have many idiots Christian that support dem. Let the idiot talk.
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by freak33: 11:30am
how can they islamize Nigeria? a Christian president will still come one day and shatter all their plans.
Nigeria can never be islamize.
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by crownprince102: 11:39am
Religion is the biggest blindfold of modern Nigerian.....
The Pastors and Imams that shout online every now and then lives in mansions, drive exotic cars, have kids studying abroad with followers wandering in poverty.
CAN never for once mentioned how to improve the lives of Christians in Nigeria, it can't even conduct an free and fair election within itself, the last president left there with a private jet.
So it is in all our religious houses. I won't be surprised if a man that hasn't taken his breakfast quote me in order to support this capitalist called men of God.
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by fergie001(m): 11:49am
"Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by rulers as useful."(Seneca)
Our religious leaders are part of the problems,we have today.
In time past,they spoke truth to power.
But nowadays,they are the spiritual wing of the thieves in political parties.
That is to take nothing away from the fact that the President we have today is a bigot,whose extremism to anything his faith or religion is akin to Enoch ascending into heaven.
Let's say sth else.
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by RoyalUc(m): 12:11pm
Well, CAN, if the government was planning to Islamise the country through the back door, I will suggest you Christianise the country through the front door.
If the floating of the SUKUK Islamic bond that earn no interest is a ploy to Islamise the country, why not try floating a SIMON Christian bond with similar purpose.
Well, oppositions and criticisms are needed in our modern (Nigerian) democracy. It keeps us in check.
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by ZombieTAMER: 12:22pm
wakaman:
Religiously Afonjas are unstable
You can claim Christian today and tomorrow you knack your head on the floor...
The truth remains that no matter how buhari tries
He will fail woefully
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by ZombieTAMER: 12:24pm
fergie001:
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by uhuogba: 12:43pm
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by hahn(m): 12:43pm
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by diegwu01: 12:43pm
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by Integrityfarms(m): 12:43pm
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by chekz16: 12:44pm
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by Dongreat(m): 12:44pm
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by KingGBsky(m): 12:45pm
wakaman:
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by missbeckykisses(f): 12:45pm
|Re: SUKUK Islamic Bond Is A Way To Islamize Nigeria Through Back Door –CAN by shaddoww: 12:45pm
