Source; It is a joyous moment for the authorities at Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi state after an exciting discovery was made on Monday (yesterday). A leopard was recorded wandering by a WCS camera-trap at the game reserve. According to officials, leopard had not been recorded at the game reserve for decades as they were presumed to be extinct.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/leopard-seen-at-yankari-game-reserve-in-bauchi.html 7 Likes

Good news,at least we have something we haven't eaten,yet. 125 Likes 2 Shares

Nice development

Leopard extinct? Op, please this is wrong



Edited: got it now 1 Like

Hmmmm.......that yankari with its long lonely drive from the gate to the lodgings. Visitors need extra care be that o 2 Likes

welcome development

Leopard extinct? Op, please this is wrong

They're talking about the "leopard in yankari". Its not been sighted there for a long time They're talking about the "leopard in yankari". Its not been sighted there for a long time 13 Likes

Now Mallam Abu the poacher and his friends know that there is "lefpart" in yankari and the know how much lefpart skin cost in the black market 17 Likes 1 Share

It is a joyous moment for the authorities at Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi state after an exciting discovery was made on Monday (yesterday). A leopard was recorded wandering by a WCS camera-trap at the game reserve. According to officials, leopard had not been recorded at the game reserve for decades as they were presumed to be extinct.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/leopard-seen-at-yankari-game-reserve-in-bauchi.html



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/leopard-seen-at-yankari-game-reserve-in-bauchi.html you mean!you mean a real live leopard!







whaooooh!







That is a very good excitement!

it means that reserve is alive you mean!you mean a real live leopard!whaooooh!That is a very good excitement!it means that reserve is alive 1 Like

Thats a nice development if u ask me tho.

OP which kind fake pictures be this na.... 3 Likes 1 Share

Leopard extinct? Op, please this is wrong what is wrong? the leopards were thought to be extinct at the game reserve for decades before this one was seen yesterday... 2 Likes

See meat See meat

I don't believe this story. is a lie

Hope poachers won't use that opportunity to cause permanent extinction 1 Like

Soup go soon ready.....

Oya make we head to that reserve. This animal is reserved for our cooking pot .......

That's cool. Make den find am before e die for continuity

if na benue dat leopard don become big deal, every tiv man like cheap meat, dem go hunt am till dem kill am 1 Like

Poor leopard! They’ll hunt it down and one nairalander will come and post it and say “ I caught this strange bushmeat, Who knows what it’s called”? 25 Likes 1 Share

Wow, nice leopards are very adaptable animals, they can live in a sub urban environment without residents noticing it.

Make them shine eyes well o.. Before we hear say person come hunt for meat and killed the leopard

Thats WAOH

*licks lip* *licks lip*

Good news,at least we have something we haven't eaten,yet.

Haba! You bad o.



Thats almost savage! Almost. Haba! You bad o.Thats almost savage! Almost. 1 Like

Good news,at least we have something we haven't eaten,yet. Not yet bro , that unfortunate leopard just casted itself , it would definitely end up in someone's pot of soup Not yet bro , that unfortunate leopard just casted itself , it would definitely end up in someone's pot of soup 2 Likes

They're talking about the "leopard in yankari". Its not been sighted there for a long time you dey myndd all this mike uniform mike uniform mods? but wait o, i think say them say the northern part nah only desert dey for there? what is a leopard doing there? you dey myndd all this mike uniform mike uniform mods? but wait o, i think say them say the northern part nah only desert dey for there? what is a leopard doing there?

Beautiful Creature I love leopardBeautiful Creature