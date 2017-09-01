₦airaland Forum

Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Angelanest: 11:10am
It is a joyous moment for the authorities at Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi state after an exciting discovery was made on Monday (yesterday). A leopard was recorded wandering by a WCS camera-trap at the game reserve. According to officials, leopard had not been recorded at the game reserve for decades as they were presumed to be extinct.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/leopard-seen-at-yankari-game-reserve-in-bauchi.html

7 Likes

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Angelanest: 11:10am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by fergie001(m): 11:11am
Good news,at least we have something we haven't eaten,yet. shocked

125 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by kwb567: 11:11am
Nice development
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Mynd44: 11:13am
Leopard extinct? Op, please this is wrong

Edited: got it now

1 Like

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by shukuokukobambi: 11:13am
Hmmmm.......that yankari with its long lonely drive from the gate to the lodgings. Visitors need extra care be that o

2 Likes

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Bari22(m): 11:15am
welcome development
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by shukuokukobambi: 11:15am
Mynd44:
Leopard extinct? Op, please this is wrong

They're talking about the "leopard in yankari". Its not been sighted there for a long time

13 Likes

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by RomeSankara: 11:16am
Now Mallam Abu the poacher and his friends know that there is "lefpart" in yankari and the know how much lefpart skin cost in the black market

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by baralatie(m): 11:18am
Angelanest:
It is a joyous moment for the authorities at Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi state after an exciting discovery was made on Monday (yesterday). A leopard was recorded wandering by a WCS camera-trap at the game reserve. According to officials, leopard had not been recorded at the game reserve for decades as they were presumed to be extinct.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/leopard-seen-at-yankari-game-reserve-in-bauchi.html
you mean!you mean a real live leopard!



whaooooh!



That is a very good excitement!
it means that reserve is alive

1 Like

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Iamkuttie(m): 11:18am
Thats a nice development if u ask me tho. cheesy
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by bikerboy1(m): 11:19am
grin OP which kind fake pictures be this na....

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Angelanest: 11:19am
what is wrong? the leopards were thought to be extinct at the game reserve for decades before this one was seen yesterday...
Mynd44:
Leopard extinct? Op, please this is wrong

2 Likes

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by ceeroh(m): 11:19am
grin See meat
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by baike: 11:19am
I don't believe this story. is a lie
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by mazinoweb(m): 11:20am
Hope poachers won't use that opportunity to cause permanent extinction

1 Like

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by chiiraq802(m): 11:20am
Soup go soon ready.....
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Lexusgs430: 11:20am
Oya make we head to that reserve. This animal is reserved for our cooking pot .......
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by demsid(m): 11:20am
That's cool. Make den find am before e die for continuity
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by pezeji(m): 11:20am
if na benue dat leopard don become big deal, every tiv man like cheap meat, dem go hunt am till dem kill am

1 Like

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Stylz69(m): 11:20am
Poor leopard! They’ll hunt it down and one nairalander will come and post it and say “ I caught this strange bushmeat, Who knows what it’s called”?

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Samsantos9(m): 11:22am
Wow, nice leopards are very adaptable animals, they can live in a sub urban environment without residents noticing it.
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Yomzzyblog: 11:22am
Ok
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Gangster1ms: 11:22am
Make them shine eyes well o.. Before we hear say person come hunt for meat and killed the leopard
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Abbeyme: 11:23am
Thats WAOH
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by lekjons(m): 11:23am
tongue*licks lip*
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Abbeyme: 11:24am
fergie001:
Good news,at least we have something we haven't eaten,yet. shocked

Haba! You bad o.

Thats almost savage! Almost.

1 Like

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by noscarn91(m): 11:24am
fergie001:
Good news,at least we have something we haven't eaten,yet. shocked
Not yet bro , that unfortunate leopard just casted itself , it would definitely end up in someone's pot of soup

2 Likes

Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by hakimi1974(m): 11:25am
shukuokukobambi:


They're talking about the "leopard in yankari". Its not been sighted there for a long time
you dey myndd all this mike uniform mike uniform mods? but wait o, i think say them say the northern part nah only desert dey for there? what is a leopard doing there?
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by vivianbelema(f): 11:26am
I love leopard grin grin cheesy cheesy Beautiful Creature
Re: Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS by Vendee: 11:28am
And it's quite healthy.

(0) (1) (Reply)

