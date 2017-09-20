Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) (6941 Views)

At about 6:00 pm on Tuesday, an Okada man was shot along the Nne-Ugbo area of Owa- Ekei area of Delta state, PoliticsNGR has learned.



Narrating his ordeal, the victim said that the two men stopped him along Ika Grammar School and asked him to drop them at Nne-Ugbo area of Owa- Ekei, reaching there the two men brought out a cut to size double barrel gun and asked him to submit the key of his motorcycle or they kill him which he quickly did.Unfortunately, while trying to escape with the motorcycle the armed robbers shot him.



The victim said he's a native of Otolokpo village but came to Agbor to look for his daily bread.



The Anti-Cult spokesman, Comrade Nathaniel NwaJesus said;"we received a distressed phone call that armed robbers are along Nne Ugbo area which we quickly rushed to the place and met an Okada man on the floor in his own pool of blood.We quickly rushed him to the hospital before the arrival of the Eagle-Net Squad police."



Comrade Nwa Jesus used the medium to advise parents to caution their children because any armed robber caught by them must surely face the wrath of the law.



He appealed to the public to always give them useful information on the hide out of criminals in Ika land and promised that they will never relent as they are out to fish out those criminals in the area.

May God deliver us from this dare devil, they will not go and rob those political criminals with huge amount of cash that they don't know what to use the money for.

Would that arm ever remain the same?

Crime everywhere, what is the problem? Is it the hardship in the country or just greed?

OMG!





Hmmmm hope you installed okada tracker in ur okada





Kai!! They have condemned one of this guy's hand, it isn't wise to try and play games with a man holding a gun...... 1 Like 1 Share

What the hell is happening everywhere

Wish you quick recovery

What kinda gun blows off one's hand like this?



Shotgun?

Chai...even after he surrendered everything he had

Pure wickedness

The shot him to keep him busy I guess .

blood of Zachariah

just take a look at the man'5 hand. these people have no sympathy

the rate at which crime and stories that touches the heart in nigeria is just fecking alarming...



would love to raise my children in abroad



i am becoming to get scared of my country called Nigeria...



if to say dem don giv BIAFRA freedom now, i for folow dem go despite say i be yoruba man..



its well sha



Nigeria my corntry

Adaumunocha:

What kinda gun blows off one's hand like this?



wicked souls. may God punish them in this world and the hereafter.

Even if they repent in future God will not forgive them because they also sinned against their fellow human. them don spoil the man hustle now.

I blame buhari, he caused all this. ask your neighbor have u blamed Buhari today?

Local vigilante are more swift and prompt than the Nig Police. Safe to say they be replaced by the vigilante.





It is not good to be stupid..

He should have released the key instead of trying to run away with it, moreover, it is not like he hasn't steal in his entire life.

Ohhh that hand o chai quick recovery

What is our State "Delta " turning into.

Uchan4u:

Crime everywhere, what is the problem? Is it the hardship in the country or just greed?

.. I blame it more on laziness, lack of patience towards ones hustle and sometimes greed, jealous and always blaming d govt 4 one's sorry life.



edeXede:





It is not good to be stupid..

He should have released the key instead of trying to run away with it, moreover, it is not like he hasn't steal in his entire life.

Now that his arm has been broken, how would he finger his wife during sex. I see a potential divorce.

wow

Life4Varnity:

the rate at which crime and stories that touches the heart in nigeria is just fecking alarming...



would love to raise my children in abroad



i am becoming to get scared of my country called Nigeria...



if to say dem don giv BIAFRA freedom now, i for folow dem go despite say i be yoruba man..



its well sha



