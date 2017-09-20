₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by stephanie11: 12:02pm
At about 6:00 pm on Tuesday, an Okada man was shot along the Nne-Ugbo area of Owa- Ekei area of Delta state, PoliticsNGR has learned.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/vigilante-rescue-okada-man-shot-armed-robbers-delta-photo/
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by shabalistic: 12:05pm
May God deliver us from this dare devil, they will not go and rob those political criminals with huge amount of cash that they don't know what to use the money for.
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by eezeribe(m): 12:12pm
Would that arm ever remain the same?
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Uchan4u(m): 12:15pm
Crime everywhere, what is the problem? Is it the hardship in the country or just greed?
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by lekjons(m): 2:09pm
OMG!
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by maxiuc(m): 2:09pm
You should have allowed them
Hmmmm hope you installed okada tracker in ur okada
Quick recovery
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 2:10pm
Kai!! They have condemned one of this guy's hand, it isn't wise to try and play games with a man holding a gun......
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Saintdude60: 2:10pm
What the hell is happening everywhere
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by horluhshola: 2:11pm
Wish you quick recovery
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 2:11pm
What kinda gun blows off one's hand like this?
Shotgun?
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by sladimeji(m): 2:11pm
Chai...even after he surrendered everything he had
Pure wickedness
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Desyner: 2:11pm
The shot him to keep him busy I guess .
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Tayosteve(m): 2:11pm
blood of Zachariah
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Abfinest007(m): 2:11pm
just take a look at the man'5 hand. these people have no sympathy
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Life4Varnity: 2:11pm
the rate at which crime and stories that touches the heart in nigeria is just fecking alarming...
would love to raise my children in abroad
i am becoming to get scared of my country called Nigeria...
if to say dem don giv BIAFRA freedom now, i for folow dem go despite say i be yoruba man..
its well sha
Nigeria my corntry
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by sladimeji(m): 2:13pm
Adaumunocha:at close range
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by elhafeez(m): 2:16pm
wicked souls. may God punish them in this world and the hereafter.
Even if they repent in future God will not forgive them because they also sinned against their fellow human. them don spoil the man hustle now.
I blame buhari, he caused all this. ask your neighbor have u blamed Buhari today?
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by bodegaru: 2:18pm
lekjons:
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Robisky001: 2:20pm
Local vigilante are more swift and prompt than the Nig Police. Safe to say they be replaced by the vigilante.
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by edeXede: 2:22pm
It is not good to be stupid..
He should have released the key instead of trying to run away with it, moreover, it is not like he hasn't steal in his entire life.
Now that his arm has been broken, how would he finger his wife during sex. I see a potential divorce.
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by agbonkamen(f): 2:24pm
Ohhh that hand o chai quick recovery
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by odinga1of: 2:25pm
What is our State "Delta " turning into.
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by kabaka1: 2:29pm
Uchan4u:
.. I blame it more on laziness, lack of patience towards ones hustle and sometimes greed, jealous and always blaming d govt 4 one's sorry life.
with d information freely available on d internet today most power still don't realize the amount of power they have on their hands to create wealth for themselves in any career of their choice. Yet, most stupid people today end up choosing to become money ritualists, kidnappers or in this case cold blooded armed robbers.
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by ola4ola(m): 2:29pm
edeXede:
Your sense of humor is at the barest minimum.
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by tomholly: 2:31pm
wow
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by Kokaine(m): 2:45pm
Life4Varnity:inside abroad?
|Re: Vigilante Rescue Okada Man Shot By Armed Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo) by foleskay(m): 2:59pm
edeXede:. do u have. sense atal?? see what u spitting out..wish u were d person in his position and you will see how robbery look like..
