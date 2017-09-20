Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) (12787 Views)

Roman Goddess Slays In See-Through Outfit In New Hot Photos / Vector And Yung6ix Set To Break 13 Hours World Rap Record (video) / Cossy Orjiakor And Roman Goddess Compare Massive Boobs. See Who Wins(video, Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

romangoddes hanging out with yung6ix at a strippers club in Lekki

And then? 5 Likes

more pics 3 Likes

more 3 Likes 1 Share

Girls of nowadays 38 Likes

The babe ugly ooooo 27 Likes 3 Shares

she has potentials to be pretty.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Ugly girl 9 Likes

hmmmmm 1 Like















meanwhile

police recruitment... very funny comedy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be d girl no fine sefmeanwhilepolice recruitment... very funny comedy 3 Likes

opeyemiieblog:

d girl no fine sef in olamides voice,she carry front she carry back...... U know d rest in olamides voice,she carry front she carry back...... U know d rest 1 Like

josh123:

in olamides voice,she carry front she carry back...... U know d rest Lol Lol

when the only talent, gift and certificate u have is ur boobs and a$$..........only God can tell what will happen when old age starts................just thinking 6 Likes

Is that all she has to offer? Boobs and Ass...No real talent like Cookie of "Empire" 4 Likes

The girl no fine self... I can't take pics with her tufiakua

Fine face, Spoilt engine.



I bet my leg can fit in her pussý. This one too will come and ask for donations when he is about to die of some STDs or probably cancer.



RIP in advance though 5 Likes

Hmm

Wow wow worwor worwor

She has a flat tummy...surgery or natural?

Food for termites.

Tenkobos:

And then? fuckingAyaya:

Girls of nowadays divinehand2003:

The babe ugly ooooo LesbianBoy:

Ugly girl opeyemiieblog:

d girl no fine sef joseo:

when the only talent, gift and certificate u have is ur boobs and a$$..........only God can tell what will happen when old age starts................just thinking Ericaikince:

The girl no fine self... I can't take pics with her tufiakua Papiikush:

Fine face, Spoilt engine.



I bet my leg can fit in her pussý. This one too will come and ask for donations when he is about to die of some STDs or probably cancer.



RIP in advance though Bimpe29:

Food for termites. IamFranco:

Not impressed Ugoeze2016:

Wow wow worwor worwor

Nice one brodas. Days are one when we're moved by unnecessary exposition and uncladness. Nice one brodas. Days are one when we're moved by unnecessary exposition and uncladness. 7 Likes

1 Like

Too much sauce



Too much juice

Olosho spotted @strip club?

Worwor

Edakun..

Please who is Roman abi Romanian goddess..

And I thought 6 is a digit; didn't realize it could be young or old..



Biko on which planet will all these nonentities make news?

Sing = fail

Act = fail



And them hanging out in a "strip club" is none of our business.



An earthquake happened earlier today in another country.. the post wasn't deemed front page worthy.. only to see this?



All these MOD's should be overhauled!!

Bunch of nincompoops! 2 Likes

I can bet she is not comfortable with the load on her chest

Smh