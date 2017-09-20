₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,657 members, 3,803,691 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 06:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) (12787 Views)
Roman Goddess Slays In See-Through Outfit In New Hot Photos / Vector And Yung6ix Set To Break 13 Hours World Rap Record (video) / Cossy Orjiakor And Roman Goddess Compare Massive Boobs. See Who Wins(video, Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by liljaydee(m): 12:35pm
romangoddes hanging out with yung6ix at a strippers club in Lekki
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Tenkobos(m): 12:36pm
And then?
5 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by liljaydee(m): 12:37pm
more pics
3 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by liljaydee(m): 12:39pm
more
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:48pm
Girls of nowadays
38 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 12:52pm
The babe ugly ooooo
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by liljaydee(m): 12:53pm
she has potentials to be pretty....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:05pm
Ugly girl
9 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by liljaydee(m): 2:57pm
hmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:03pm
d girl no fine sef
meanwhile
police recruitment... very funny comedy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be
3 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by josh123(m): 3:50pm
opeyemiieblog:in olamides voice,she carry front she carry back...... U know d rest
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:09pm
josh123:Lol
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by joseo: 4:24pm
when the only talent, gift and certificate u have is ur boobs and a$$..........only God can tell what will happen when old age starts................just thinking
6 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Phinity318(m): 4:39pm
Is that all she has to offer? Boobs and Ass...No real talent like Cookie of "Empire"
4 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 5:15pm
The girl no fine self... I can't take pics with her tufiakua
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Papiikush: 5:15pm
Fine face, Spoilt engine.
I bet my leg can fit in her pussý. This one too will come and ask for donations when he is about to die of some STDs or probably cancer.
RIP in advance though
5 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Kolababe: 5:16pm
Hmm
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 5:16pm
Wow wow worwor worwor
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by jhudit(f): 5:17pm
She has a flat tummy...surgery or natural?
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Bimpe29: 5:17pm
Food for termites.
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by IamFranco: 5:18pm
Tenkobos:
fuckingAyaya:
divinehand2003:
LesbianBoy:
opeyemiieblog:
joseo:
Ericaikince:
Papiikush:
Bimpe29:
IamFranco:
Ugoeze2016:
Nice one brodas. Days are one when we're moved by unnecessary exposition and uncladness.
7 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 5:18pm
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:18pm
Too much sauce
Too much juice
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 5:18pm
Olosho spotted @strip club?
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by yungEX(m): 5:18pm
Worwor
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by iambabaG: 5:19pm
Edakun..
Please who is Roman abi Romanian goddess..
And I thought 6 is a digit; didn't realize it could be young or old..
Biko on which planet will all these nonentities make news?
Sing = fail
Act = fail
And them hanging out in a "strip club" is none of our business.
An earthquake happened earlier today in another country.. the post wasn't deemed front page worthy.. only to see this?
All these MOD's should be overhauled!!
Bunch of nincompoops!
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 5:20pm
I can bet she is not comfortable with the load on her chest
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by martineverest(m): 5:20pm
Smh
|Re: Roman Goddess And Yung6ix Spotted At A Strip Club (Photos) by jhudit(f): 5:21pm
Papiikush:
You'll be surprised the neighbourhood girl has gone round more than her.
1 Like
Halle Berry Enjoying Her New Found Love / TY Bello Releases "Land Of Promise", A New Single / Basketmouth, Bovi, Helen Paul Storm Ibadan For Glo Laffta Fest 2nd Edition- Pics
Viewing this topic: olasunkanmi136(m), figolex(m), Bobby4090, faidoboy2004ya(m), akubudejesse(m), Asco9ty5(f), omostar, bluesaint(m), Abass07(m), Obaiyski(m), shiimah(m), XCLUX(m), freeman95, royallord1(m), bfn1, chally02(m), MissKerebete(m), Abayomiar(m), drslem, OhISeeCars100, bunmmy5, sirnoah(m), chilewenwam, lucky999, sherbol, amscholar001, chyket(m), Johncuba(m), Sanniez(m), jackiesoft(f), Michaelwang(m), icon1990, kidman96(m), UgoFly, MrBrownJay1(m), BENEAMATA, Ukwunu, ginstinct(m), ffl07join14, plucky16(m), ericuzor(m), MOORCHMOORE(m), suco01(m), ghostwritter(m), Xano(m), Saint83(m), dabeto, kizrey(m), Del123, Liquid2Metal, youngestgrad(m), wildrose21(m), bolzyboy, NnamdiChidi, delikay4luv, ideologist2(m), easyflow, ernie2007(m), dannlukas(m), cowleg(m), emaduka, sushieater, comos, Fransegs, Unik3030, Akinsbobo2(m), Rebiliv, aluta2, goksman2, Uchennazico, elniro, soldierdollar(m), Bills233, profem1(m), debola0902(m), Theorytor, Viula(m), GP15, G12(m), Akinola2543(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10