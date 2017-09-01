₦airaland Forum

Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by lacemose(m): 12:45pm
Robert Mugabe’s Step Son Buy 2 Rolls Royce Wraiths Worth
$500K Each (N187Million Each) To Join His Growing Fleet Of
Luxury Cars

see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5fudmBzQFg





Russell Goreraza celebrated his acquisition of two Rolls Royce limousines with friends and French champagne at the weekend in Zimbabwe.
Image: Screengrab via nehandatv


Grace Mugabe’s oldest son, Russell Goreraza (33), from her first marriage, imported two Rolls Royce limousines into bankrupt Harare on Sunday.

The two vehicles – valued at more than R70 million (about $5,4m) – were offloaded from a KLM Airlines plane at Harare International Airport.

Their arrival sparked a huge celebration on Sunday night with French champagne flowing among Goreraza and his Harare friends, all close to the First Family.

Goreraza has told pals in Harare his next vehicle, due to arrive in the Zimbabwean capital shortly, is an Aston Martin.
Goreraza, born to Grace when she was married to her first husband, Stanley Goreraza, has a fast living reputation. Like his two younger brothers, Robert Jnr (25) and Chatunga (21), sons of President Robert Mugabe, he has a chequered reputation and was previously found guilty of culpable homicide after he ran over and killed a pedestrian in central Harare.

He has had a mining career, but insiders say he ultimately lives off massive cash donations from his mother who is regularly paid out with public funds from the Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as well as her personal bank account.

At present the Mugabe family, excluding Robert Jnr, are in New York at the United Nations General Assembly along with about 70 Cabinet ministers and senior officials at a cost – according to government sources – of about R130 million. This expenditure comes when Zimbabwe is failing to pay several debts it owes to various South African government departments and State-owned enterprises.

Goreraza was refused a visa by the United States, but did not answer three of his Zimbabwe telephone numbers yesterday. Airline officials in Harare say they suspected that the Rolls Royces were bought in Europe.

Grace’s lawyers from the Zimbabwean embassy are expected to show up at the Pretoria High Court today in connection with charges that she beat up and injured a 20-year-old Johannesburg model at her two younger sons’ rented apartments last month. The woman, Gabriella Engels, claims Mugabe beat her and two of her friends with an extension cord. She was treated in hospital the same night and made a full statement to the police.

The South African government, apparently reluctantly, granted Grace diplomatic immunity so she could leave the country before facing charges.

Afriforum lawyer Willie Spies, acting for Engels, said there would be “preliminary interlocutory proceedings” in the Pretoria High Court today and that indications were that lawyers for the Zimbabwean embassy might submit an intervention on behalf of the First Lady.

With fees released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in May, Grace recently spent about R48 million on a property and various fees in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, as a “bolt hole” for when her husband dies.

Goreraza is the signatory on this deal.

Included in her spending in Sandhurst is another massive property she rents for herself and her two younger sons, but well-placed sources in Sandton said the two young men have also set up another flat in the building from where they were evicted last month after their mother’s alleged attack against Engels.

They frequent various night clubs in Sandton, in particular Taboo, where officials say they are big spenders.
Robert Jnr is studying at University of Johannesburg. Chatunga has so far not managed to secure any educational qualifications.



http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2017/09/russell-goreraza-splashes-54-million-on.html

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by DancingSkeleton(m): 2:47pm
FTC grin

I don accomplish my new year resolution cool

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Diesel1(m): 2:47pm
good
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Kraspo(m): 2:47pm
This is why Africa is backward. They rob you and rub it on your face!!

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by fyneIjay(f): 2:47pm
Africa

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by doctorkush(m): 2:47pm
congratulations bro on your new acquired toy, more votes to your step Father since the citizens have no choice


abi, we are now so used to embezzlement and corruption in Africa that we have accepted fate and moved on.

thank God the world is kuku ending by weekend.


PS: if you have money in your bank account, it will be of no use by weekend so deposit it to this heavenly Gtbank branch account. its your gate fee for heaven

0052421759

don't say I did not warn you

peace cool


but my 100 odds bet9ja naa still till next week. who go play the matches

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by GideonIdaboh(f): 2:47pm
Not surprised after all, news like this can only be seen in Africa

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by donobecs: 2:47pm
money is good oooo

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 2:47pm
Ok
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:47pm
Africa is supposed to be one country governed by the laws of China and ruled by President Trump, with Operation Anaconda Twerk on daily- standby to keep the people sane.

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 2:47pm
Zimbabweans have suffered

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by symbian03(m): 2:47pm
Stupid African mentality, driving luxurious vehicles in the mud.

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by DONADAMS(m): 2:48pm
Frivolity
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by benjsniper33: 2:48pm
Corruption cannot fight corruption. Let's stop deceiving ourselves.

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by kerslumy: 2:48pm
There's Nigeria, then there's Zimbabwe. I feel so sorry for Zimbabweans right now

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by pipsempire: 2:48pm
I want to have a chat with the admin. Am the newest member here. How can I go about that? I need some info
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Classicalman(m): 2:48pm
Chai!!!

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Limibanti(m): 2:48pm
African leaders and their selfishness... They just want to die in power for selfish reasons alone
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Abbeybailey: 2:50pm
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by hahn(m): 2:50pm
I love Africa!

The government steal and loots while the masses pray to God who has blessed the thieves in government with flashy cars and wealth

smiley

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Badgers14: 2:50pm
Corruption in Africa is second to none

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by iamchybs(m): 2:51pm
Why not.

Zimbabwe is their family's company.

It's family business

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by expensiveguyman(m): 2:51pm
.
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Juliojoe: 2:51pm
Is being black a curse?
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by AzeezAbubakar1: 2:51pm
he'll buy it with 100 thousands of trailers full with their currency grin
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by poksmahn(m): 2:52pm
Why are Zimbabweans so docile??
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by enemyofprogress: 2:52pm
How much did he boughted them?

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by bodegaru: 2:52pm
fyneIjay:
Africa
Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by youngsahito(m): 2:53pm
Buying roll Royce when the people of Zimbabwe are dying of hunger.Africa which way?

Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by thesicilian: 2:55pm
Not even one, but two at once!
Thunder fire poverty!!

