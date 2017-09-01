₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by lacemose(m): 12:45pm
Robert Mugabe’s Step Son Buy 2 Rolls Royce Wraiths Worth
$500K Each (N187Million Each) To Join His Growing Fleet Of
Luxury Cars
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5fudmBzQFg
Russell Goreraza celebrated his acquisition of two Rolls Royce limousines with friends and French champagne at the weekend in Zimbabwe.
Image: Screengrab via nehandatv
Grace Mugabe’s oldest son, Russell Goreraza (33), from her first marriage, imported two Rolls Royce limousines into bankrupt Harare on Sunday.
http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2017/09/russell-goreraza-splashes-54-million-on.html
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by DancingSkeleton(m): 2:47pm
FTC
I don accomplish my new year resolution
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Diesel1(m): 2:47pm
good
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Kraspo(m): 2:47pm
This is why Africa is backward. They rob you and rub it on your face!!
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by fyneIjay(f): 2:47pm
Africa
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by doctorkush(m): 2:47pm
congratulations bro on your new acquired toy, more votes to your step Father since the citizens have no choice
abi, we are now so used to embezzlement and corruption in Africa that we have accepted fate and moved on.
thank God the world is kuku ending by weekend.
PS: if you have money in your bank account, it will be of no use by weekend so deposit it to this heavenly Gtbank branch account. its your gate fee for heaven
0052421759
don't say I did not warn you
peace
but my 100 odds bet9ja naa still till next week. who go play the matches
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by GideonIdaboh(f): 2:47pm
Not surprised after all, news like this can only be seen in Africa
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by donobecs: 2:47pm
money is good oooo
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 2:47pm
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:47pm
Africa is supposed to be one country governed by the laws of China and ruled by President Trump, with Operation Anaconda Twerk on daily- standby to keep the people sane.
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 2:47pm
Zimbabweans have suffered
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by symbian03(m): 2:47pm
Stupid African mentality, driving luxurious vehicles in the mud.
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by DONADAMS(m): 2:48pm
Frivolity
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by benjsniper33: 2:48pm
Corruption cannot fight corruption. Let's stop deceiving ourselves.
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by kerslumy: 2:48pm
There's Nigeria, then there's Zimbabwe. I feel so sorry for Zimbabweans right now
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by pipsempire: 2:48pm
I want to have a chat with the admin. Am the newest member here. How can I go about that? I need some info
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Classicalman(m): 2:48pm
Chai!!!
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Limibanti(m): 2:48pm
African leaders and their selfishness... They just want to die in power for selfish reasons alone
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Abbeybailey: 2:50pm
lacemose:
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by hahn(m): 2:50pm
I love Africa!
The government steal and loots while the masses pray to God who has blessed the thieves in government with flashy cars and wealth
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Badgers14: 2:50pm
Corruption in Africa is second to none
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by iamchybs(m): 2:51pm
Why not.
Zimbabwe is their family's company.
It's family business
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by expensiveguyman(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by Juliojoe: 2:51pm
Is being black a curse?
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by AzeezAbubakar1: 2:51pm
he'll buy it with 100 thousands of trailers full with their currency
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by poksmahn(m): 2:52pm
Why are Zimbabweans so docile??
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by enemyofprogress: 2:52pm
How much did he boughted them?
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by bodegaru: 2:52pm
fyneIjay:
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by youngsahito(m): 2:53pm
Buying roll Royce when the people of Zimbabwe are dying of hunger.Africa which way?
|Re: Russell Goreraza Buys 2 Rolls Royce Limousines (Photos. Video) by thesicilian: 2:55pm
Not even one, but two at once!
Thunder fire poverty!!
