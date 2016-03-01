₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,560 members, 3,803,384 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 04:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains (5021 Views)
My Back Pains Me, I Need A Medical Advice / Why You Should Never Ignore These 5 Pains / Prevent Back Pains (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by JARUSHUB: 1:57pm
Back pains are entirely uncomfortable and quite annoying. It is usually caused by postural negligence. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 secrets for avoiding back pains.
Stretch
This isn’t so much of a secret, nevertheless it is an important way to help ease or avoid back pains. Gentle exercises or light stretches that help to release tension, can be a great way to combat back pain. You can perform these stretches at different points of the day, whenever you have free time. While on an airplane, maybe when you want to use the toilet, you can use the opportunity to walk in the aisle and do some light stretches to help release tension in your back, before returning to your seat.
Take a Nap or Go To Sleep
Surprising right? But sleep helps to facilitate the restoration of your muscles, and this can help to ward off back pain. However, for this to happen, your sleep has to be of high quality, meaning your mattress should be right for you, your pillows should not be too hard or high and should be placed properly. On an airplane, getting high quality sleep might be difficult, but you can improve the quality of your sleep largely by using a travel pillow and you should try to avoid falling asleep leaning forward without any back support.
Lift Things Correctly
Lifting things incorrectly is the number one mistake people that ends up causing them back pain. Always use safe lifting methods, especially when doing heavy or even slightly heavy lifting. Use a ‘Knee Bend’ for lifting objects with significant weight; while you can use a ‘Golfer’s Crouch’ or ‘Golfer’s Lift’ when stooping for smaller objects.
Avoid Sitting for Too Long
If you have to sit for long period of time, avoid slouching over and try to take ‘standing up’ breaks regularly. This is will help decrease the pressure on your back and help you avoid back pain. This is why during long flights, you shouldn’t just sit down all through. Get up and walk down the aisle from time to time, your back will thank you for it.
Be Active
Being active and moving your joint often helps to strengthen your muscles which helps you to easily avoid back and other muscle problems. Also, a good ‘core stability exercise’ programme can help ‘stabilize’ your spine and provide a ‘solid foundation for the rest of your body’s movement’. Aside from being active, you should ensure you avoid movements and postures that can cause back pain. When sitting down, especially on an airplane, avoid slouching on the chair or leaning forward without back support, for prolonged periods
http://www.opinions.ng/5-secrets-avoiding-back-pain/
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Naff24(f): 3:13pm
OK, my back has been aching for the past few days and my foots are swollen due to long hour of sitting at work. Early morning exercise really help me alot.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by lekjons(m): 3:13pm
6. Avoid knacking!(self explanatory)
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:13pm
The guy above me must be Terry G's brother
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by scofieldsimba(m): 3:13pm
Aha!
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by jbkomo(m): 3:14pm
Avoid impressing ur partner as well
1 Like
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Badge1: 3:16pm
(Use a ‘Knee Bend’ for lifting objects with significant weight; while you can use a ‘Golfer’s Crouch’ or 'Golfer’s Lift’ when stooping for smaller objects) explain these with pictures please
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by prinsam30(m): 3:17pm
how can one correct a low back pain when it is a obvious (medications)
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by RapportNaija(m): 3:18pm
So right OP...
See See reasons why you wake up with body pains
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by waplord10(m): 3:18pm
Nice.
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Abbotp: 3:20pm
IS OK
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by cr7rooney10(m): 3:21pm
Cupping is d best
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Hemcy(m): 3:22pm
OK
Check my signature and thank me later
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by alexistaiwo: 3:25pm
Avoid the wheelbarrow and cowgirl style.
Simple
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by czarina(f): 3:25pm
6.......Have a massage fortnightly at least . Check my signature
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Onyeedum(m): 3:26pm
jbkomo:Gbam! dy wan win trophy.
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by mekstaniac(m): 3:26pm
6. Engage frequently in bedmatics. This one is a well known remedy
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Stevengerd(m): 3:30pm
Avoid Samankwe!
1 Like
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by RHARPHELLE99(m): 3:37pm
this looks like info for those who enter plane... what of those who travel by *LAGOS DANFO?
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Opinionated: 3:39pm
Stevengerd:
Was thinking the same when I saw the topic.
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by rovher(m): 3:40pm
Naff24:You hv got to slow it down alil. Okay... those pains can linger for awhile...
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Stevengerd(m): 3:47pm
Opinionated:Abi now
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by yeyerolling: 3:50pm
Opinionated:topic created by u. who doesn't know ur jarus and opinionated ehn, smh
|Re: 5 Secret For Avoiding Back Pains by Jarus(m): 4:02pm
yeyerolling:
smh
My internet company owns the websites jarushb and opinionted. We have staff that handle those and our social media engagements.
This is my personal handle. I don't even know the passwords of those official handles.
I am the remote CEO. The handles are run by our staff who are paid to do that. If you think it is the CEO that will be operating the social media accounts of a company, no problem.
I didn't even know the thread was created by our official handle. Even if I knew, I could have commented in my personal capacity with my personal handle.
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
Free Ebooks On How To Live Healthy / Health Food For Health And Longivity. Call 07038871009 / Jump Start Your Health Now
Viewing this topic: chrisberge(m), periscope123, dajavula(m), MrThisandthat, ajunwaugochukwu, blackboy92(m), Tosinmedia(m), Tdarry, Kharyur, Somebodee(m), cle62000(m), pheeto23(m), boogie2910, shenaxy, Austeeenxx, pelumy44, damto23, abbasajao(m), olaidede, philos(m), nkemdave(m), ogoh4(m), chachazzy(m), largeman4u(m), omoagbeke(m), nitt, FbiSegun(m), hrhbae, ejimoney(m), williams85(m), Maduhuman(m), Fynchi, Bishov(m), osnova(m), renaissance, ehimon, aviazuva, adebriana(f) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8