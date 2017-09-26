₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 3:02pm On Sep 20
We are in the era where everything labeled "ex" , either girlfriend or boyfriend always has a negative adjective attached to it. However, I strongly believe there are some nice attitudes, behavior, gesture, etc. which you will never wish to forget in a moment about your ex. So, ladies and gentlemen, let's keep them coming....
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by taylor88(m): 3:03pm On Sep 20
I dey crase?
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 3:07pm On Sep 20
taylor88:
I see you're still bitter
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by taylor88(m): 3:11pm On Sep 20
Sylverly:
Always reminding me handsomeness doesn't put food on the table
Until i go steal them catch me
That was the end of us
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:12pm On Sep 20
Nothing nice 2 say bouh him
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Blackhawk01: 3:12pm On Sep 20
Why? Do I have to say something nice?
I wee catch you
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:14pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:So you mean you've nothing nice to say bout me ?
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:15pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:Nothing nice at all
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:15pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:Chaii
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:16pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:You deceived me..you lied to me. God will judge u
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:17pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:But I begged you.
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by thesicilian: 3:23pm On Sep 20
The way people talk about their exes always surprises me, as if he or she is one demon straight from hell. They've forgotten that at a time this person was considered 'the best in the world' for them and for these exes to have been chosen as partner, must have been due to one or several good traits.
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by OrdercityWeb: 3:24pm On Sep 20
Yawns
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:26pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:Ve moved on
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by ikbnice(m): 3:27pm On Sep 20
Her pvssy never gave out bad odour
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:32pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by maturemindsonly(m): 4:22pm On Sep 20
she used to be Sweet!!!
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sabrina18(f): 4:26pm On Sep 20
Doesn't really matter, everybody is someone's ex.
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Tinie: 4:30pm On Sep 20
She was pretty, smart, patient and understanding. We still talk despite the number of times i messed up, God bless her
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by IamZod(m): 4:52pm On Sep 20
Is this the new trend here now.
Why should we give a rat ass about our Ex... There's a reason they are called Ex.
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by sekxy(f): 4:54pm On Sep 20
caring ,nice and generous
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by sleepingqueen25(f): 5:21pm On Sep 20
He is a good listener
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Michael004: 5:30pm On Sep 20
She's useless but got to k of after we went our separate ways and we have never seen each other since that day.
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by anupchan(f): 6:21pm On Sep 20
He did really love me, before everything went south. Anytime I needed something he showed up without fail.
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:23pm On Sep 20
That kidnapper?nah nah nah the guy mad no be small.
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Danielmoore(m): 7:26pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:Really?
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Danielmoore(m): 7:27pm On Sep 20
Her British accent
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:24pm On Sep 20
taylor88:. Sorry bro
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:26pm On Sep 20
Prettythicksmi:lol..i hope you didn't eat from the returns
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:29pm On Sep 20
sekxy:hmmm...you must have fantasized on a very happy future before things went. .......
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:31pm On Sep 20
IamZod:you have to, because he/she is someone else's honey pie. And he/she was once a cupcake to you
|Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:32pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:chai! You played your penalty to throw-in.
