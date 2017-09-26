Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Say Something Nice About Your Ex (9405 Views)

We are in the era where everything labeled "ex" , either girlfriend or boyfriend always has a negative adjective attached to it. However, I strongly believe there are some nice attitudes, behavior, gesture, etc. which you will never wish to forget in a moment about your ex. So, ladies and gentlemen, let's keep them coming.... 2 Likes 1 Share

I dey crase?

I dey crase?

I see you're still bitter

I see you're still bitter

Always reminding me handsomeness doesn't put food on the table









Until i go steal them catch me









That was the end of us Always reminding me handsomeness doesn't put food on the tableUntil i go steal them catch meThat was the end of us 24 Likes

Nothing nice 2 say bouh him









Why? Do I have to say something nice?
I wee catch you

So you mean you've nothing nice to say bout me ?

Nothing nice at all

Nothing nice at all

Chaii

You deceived me..you lied to me. God will judge u

But I begged you.

The way people talk about their exes always surprises me, as if he or she is one demon straight from hell. They've forgotten that at a time this person was considered 'the best in the world' for them and for these exes to have been chosen as partner, must have been due to one or several good traits. 47 Likes 2 Shares

Yawns

Ve moved on

Her pvssy never gave out bad odour 57 Likes 2 Shares

Ve moved on

she used to be Sweet!!!

Doesn't really matter, everybody is someone's ex. 4 Likes

She was pretty, smart, patient and understanding. We still talk despite the number of times i messed up, God bless her 83 Likes 4 Shares

Is this the new trend here now.

Why should we give a rat ass about our Ex... There's a reason they are called Ex. 3 Likes

caring ,nice and generous

He is a good listener 8 Likes

She's useless but got to k of after we went our separate ways and we have never seen each other since that day. 2 Likes

He did really love me, before everything went south. Anytime I needed something he showed up without fail. 10 Likes

That kidnapper?nah nah nah the guy mad no be small.

Really?

Her British accent 5 Likes

Always reminding me handsomeness doesn't put food on the table









Until i go steal them catch me









Sorry bro

lol..i hope you didn't eat from the returns

hmmm...you must have fantasized on a very happy future before things went. .......

Is this the new trend here now.

you have to, because he/she is someone else's honey pie. And he/she was once a cupcake to you