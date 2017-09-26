₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,766 members, 3,814,905 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 01:01 AM

Say Something Nice About Your Ex - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Say Something Nice About Your Ex (9405 Views)

Say Something About This Pretty Girls Smoking Weed In The Slum / Say Something Nice To A Romancelander!!! / Type Something Nice/ Funny About The Poster Above You ;D (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)

Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 3:02pm On Sep 20
We are in the era where everything labeled "ex" , either girlfriend or boyfriend always has a negative adjective attached to it. However, I strongly believe there are some nice attitudes, behavior, gesture, etc. which you will never wish to forget in a moment about your ex. So, ladies and gentlemen, let's keep them coming....

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by taylor88(m): 3:03pm On Sep 20
I dey crase?

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 3:07pm On Sep 20
taylor88:
I dey crase?
grin
I see you're still bitter

11 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by taylor88(m): 3:11pm On Sep 20
Sylverly:
grin
I see you're still bitter

Always reminding me handsomeness doesn't put food on the table




Until i go steal them catch me




That was the end of us

24 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:12pm On Sep 20
Nothing nice 2 say bouh him

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Blackhawk01: 3:12pm On Sep 20
Why? Do I have to say something nice? angry



I wee catch you grin tongue
Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:14pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:
Nothing nice 2 say bouh him
So you mean you've nothing nice to say bout me ? cry embarassed

3 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:15pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:

So you mean you've nothing nice to say bout me ? cry embarassed
Nothing nice at all

2 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:15pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:

Nothing nice at all
Chaii cry

3 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:16pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:

Chaii cry
You deceived me..you lied to me. God will judge u

5 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:17pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:

You deceived me..you lied to me. God will judge u
But I begged you.

8 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by thesicilian: 3:23pm On Sep 20
The way people talk about their exes always surprises me, as if he or she is one demon straight from hell. They've forgotten that at a time this person was considered 'the best in the world' for them and for these exes to have been chosen as partner, must have been due to one or several good traits.

47 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by OrdercityWeb: 3:24pm On Sep 20
Yawns tongue
Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by MhizzAJ(f): 3:26pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:

But I begged you.
Ve moved on

2 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by ikbnice(m): 3:27pm On Sep 20
Her pvssy never gave out bad odour

57 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:32pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:

Ve moved on
cry cry cry
Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by maturemindsonly(m): 4:22pm On Sep 20
she used to be Sweet!!!

4 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sabrina18(f): 4:26pm On Sep 20
Doesn't really matter, everybody is someone's ex.

4 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Tinie: 4:30pm On Sep 20
She was pretty, smart, patient and understanding. We still talk despite the number of times i messed up, God bless her

83 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by IamZod(m): 4:52pm On Sep 20
Is this the new trend here now.
Why should we give a rat ass about our Ex... There's a reason they are called Ex.

3 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by sekxy(f): 4:54pm On Sep 20
grin caring ,nice and generous

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by sleepingqueen25(f): 5:21pm On Sep 20
He is a good listener

8 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Michael004: 5:30pm On Sep 20
She's useless but got to k of after we went our separate ways and we have never seen each other since that day.

2 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by anupchan(f): 6:21pm On Sep 20
He did really love me, before everything went south. Anytime I needed something he showed up without fail.

10 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:23pm On Sep 20
That kidnapper?nah nah nah cheesy cheesy the guy mad no be small.

9 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Danielmoore(m): 7:26pm On Sep 20
MhizzAJ:
Nothing nice 2 say bouh him
Really?
Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Danielmoore(m): 7:27pm On Sep 20
Her British accent

5 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:24pm On Sep 20
taylor88:


Always reminding me handsomeness doesn't put food on the table




Until i go steal them catch me




That was the end of us
grin grin grin. Sorry bro
Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:26pm On Sep 20
Prettythicksmi:
That kidnapper?nah nah nah cheesy cheesy the guy mad no be small.
lol..i hope you didn't eat from the returns

2 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:29pm On Sep 20
sekxy:
grin caring ,nice and generous
hmmm...you must have fantasized on a very happy future before things went. .......
Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:31pm On Sep 20
IamZod:
Is this the new trend here now.
Why should we give a rat ass about our Ex... There's a reason they are called Ex.
you have to, because he/she is someone else's honey pie. And he/she was once a cupcake to you

4 Likes

Re: Say Something Nice About Your Ex by Sylverly(m): 9:32pm On Sep 20
Oluwasaeon:

But I begged you.
chai! You played your penalty to throw-in.

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply)

Girls, Are You Convinced By A Guy's Tears? / Her Boyfriend Found A List Of How Many Men She Slept With / He met and deflowered A 27 Yr Old Beauty Queen (graduate Of UNIBEN)....

Viewing this topic: chopcy(m), mizmia, Ymodulus, Liger, kyella(f), siralos135, ImaIma1(f), avalontony(m), othzy(m), tuscani, Nessy1(f), untainted, oilfielden(m), Mission2prosper, Stbottle(m), Basiljoe, MRZEUS(m), Pchizy, Talasuma(m), henriche(m), legalgoon, knuckbuck(m), Rajosh(m), obylynn, seuncyber(m), cnc(m), lezyjoey, KingZero, hanassholesolo, Meckzy81, OduntanGabriel(m), Iskra, omenkishk(m), Mhyketh(m), animides and 42 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.