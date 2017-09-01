₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,678 members, 3,803,765 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 07:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried (7312 Views)
Female Corper Drowns In Swimming Pool In Enugu State / Rivers State Corper Drowns After Having A Hair Cut (Photos) / Youth Corper Who Died In Service Buried Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by Wobegist: 3:40pm
A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Johnson Eduebor drowned in a boat accident.
According to his friend Nelson Arebanmhen, who posted the photos, the boat he was traveling in capsized. He drowned because he was not wearing a life jacket. There is no mention of where the incident occurred.
"I'm pained dat my paddy is no more. Just one month to complete d Nysc scheme and death snatched u away. Rip Uduebor Johnson keep resting till we meet again. Biochemistry class of 2015 missed u." he wrote
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/corp-member-drowns-in-boat-accident-one.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by taylor88(m): 3:41pm
Village ppl ltd
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by simplyhonest(m): 3:42pm
rip
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by MhizzAJ(f): 4:02pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by greatmarshall(m): 4:10pm
Rip
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by fakuta(f): 6:03pm
Rip
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by alexistaiwo: 6:03pm
1 Like
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by Nostradamu(m): 6:03pm
Very sad.
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by Flashh: 6:03pm
These his village people sha.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by GreenMavro: 6:03pm
This is why I just hate Nigerian Movies �♂�♂�♂
The # Nollywood movie am watching right now, A dead guy appeared on his funeral day to attack the guy that killed him but he did not see him, so he (the ghost) decided to sit and wait for him. And do u know what??
The women sharing the jollof rice at the funeral served him too and he is eating... �♂�♂�♂�♂
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by Onedibe1: 6:03pm
Rip
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by free2ryhme: 6:04pm
Rip
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by scofieldsimba(m): 6:04pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by Klington: 6:05pm
GreenMavro:
3 Likes
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by DONADAMS(m): 6:05pm
Na wa oh..RIP...ayé le oooooooo
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by Henrylenovo4363: 6:06pm
My heartfelt condolence to the family
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by fpeter(f): 6:06pm
Why do people go swimming when they know they don't know how to swim?
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by Chukswhat(m): 6:07pm
too sorry corper
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by ipobarecriminals: 6:07pm
dem winch and wizard has vowed him papa nor go reap /eat his fruit.
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by YaksonFCA(m): 6:08pm
RIP
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 6:09pm
RIP bro
edokopa
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by juman(m): 6:09pm
Whenever you need to travel by boat, make sure you wear a life jacket or you are a dead body in the next minutes.
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by gokay11(m): 6:09pm
Rip
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by davillian(m): 6:09pm
The way corper dey take die this year dey fear me. RIP
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by cardinalstar091(m): 6:09pm
GreenMavro:
he is d most qualified to b there. abi na ur burial?
1 Like
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by kenbee(m): 6:10pm
What a tragic way to die for a conscienceless nation like Nigeria!
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by charleff512(m): 6:10pm
taylor88:Must You Comment?
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by juman(m): 6:12pm
kenbee:
|Re: Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried by charleff512(m): 6:12pm
fpeter:Aunty Abeg Did You Read Through?
What Happened To The Yearly Nysc-Presidential Merit Award? / KOGI - 2016 A Corp Members Posted To Kogi Let's Meet Here / OGUN, 16A Corpers Lets Meet Here
Viewing this topic: Tunjido, FedericGodwin, peterebere111, mickey226(m), adeshkhan(m), Sytasteme(m), waksman(m), ENGANI(m), Drunkinlove(f), MichaelUweh(m), Akinloye1095, bunorb, Bangisgulak(m), prayNaija, hoover420, samyyoung1(m), Omokayode128(m), Jesusbaby49, pinkyruledworld(m), abbasajao(m), wizelink(m), teniboss(m), Graciousnaija, Skipfr(m), MrScamp(m), hmabdool, KENZYYONG(m), segxyhanxy(m), alabi0040(m), afaridan(m), elibaba11, Midex88(m), MummySilver, Bossmafia(m), gpmorgan, fuckingAyaya(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16