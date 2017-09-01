Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Drowns In Boat Accident A Month To Completion Of His Service, Buried (7312 Views)

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Johnson Eduebor drowned in a boat accident.



According to his friend Nelson Arebanmhen, who posted the photos, the boat he was traveling in capsized. He drowned because he was not wearing a life jacket. There is no mention of where the incident occurred.



"I'm pained dat my paddy is no more. Just one month to complete d Nysc scheme and death snatched u away. Rip Uduebor Johnson keep resting till we meet again. Biochemistry class of 2015 missed u." he wrote



Village ppl ltd

rip

RIP

Rip

Rip

1 Like

Very sad.

These his village people sha. 4 Likes 1 Share

This is why I just hate Nigerian Movies �‍♂�‍♂�‍♂



The # Nollywood movie am watching right now, A dead guy appeared on his funeral day to attack the guy that killed him but he did not see him, so he (the ghost) decided to sit and wait for him. And do u know what??

The women sharing the jollof rice at the funeral served him too and he is eating... �‍♂�‍♂�‍♂�‍♂ 3 Likes 1 Share

Rip

Rip

RIP

GreenMavro:

This is why I just hate Nigerian Movies �‍♂�‍♂�‍♂



The # Nollywood movie am watching right now, A dead guy appeared on his funeral day to attack the guy that killed him but he did not see him, so he (the ghost) decided to sit and wait for him. And do u know what??

The women sharing the jollof rice at the funeral served him too and he is eating... �‍♂�‍♂�‍♂�‍♂ 3 Likes

Na wa oh..RIP...ayé le oooooooo

My heartfelt condolence to the family

Why do people go swimming when they know they don't know how to swim?

too sorry corper

dem winch and wizard has vowed him papa nor go reap /eat his fruit. dem winch and wizard has vowed him papa nor go reap /eat his fruit.

RIP

RIP bro

edokopa

Whenever you need to travel by boat, make sure you wear a life jacket or you are a dead body in the next minutes.

Rip

The way corper dey take die this year dey fear me. RIP

GreenMavro:

This is why I just hate Nigerian Movies �‍♂�‍♂�‍♂



The # Nollywood movie am watching right now, A dead guy appeared on his funeral day to attack the guy that killed him but he did not see him, so he (the ghost) decided to sit and wait for him. And do u know what??

The women sharing the jollof rice at the funeral

served him too and he is eating... �‍♂�‍♂�‍♂�‍♂

he is d most qualified to b there. abi na ur burial? he is d most qualified to b there. abi na ur burial? 1 Like

What a tragic way to die for a conscienceless nation like Nigeria!

taylor88:

Village ppl ltd Must You Comment? Must You Comment?

kenbee:

What a tragic way to die for a conscienceless nation like Nigeria!