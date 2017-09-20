₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by itsdumebi(m): 3:53pm
Nigeria's Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau has denied reports of threatening to kill the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/minister-interior-dambazau-debunks-report-threatening-kill-nnamdi-kanu/
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by madridguy(m): 3:54pm
KANU NO ONE IS KILLING YOU, ALL YOU NEED IS TO SHOUT SAI BABA 3X ONE NIGERIA 7X.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by taylor88(m): 3:56pm
oga life doesn't belong to u
U never created one
So u can't take
Thunder fire una
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by taylor88(m): 3:57pm
madridguy:
Hope ur warming up to attack
Oya...
On ur NYASH, get ready.....
Go
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by madridguy(m): 4:00pm
WE ARE PROGRESSIVE, WE NEED KANU ALIVE TO FREE HIS GULLIBLE FOLLOWERS FROM HIS CAPTIVITY.
taylor88:
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by delugajackson(m): 4:03pm
taylor88:The guy don jejely book space. As Nairaland's chief zombie, all he needs is light plus data and there he goes. Defending them as usual.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by giftq: 4:06pm
itsdumebi:Kanu is dead already
They can now face boko haram
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Omeokachie: 4:08pm
What has reeling out educational qualifications got to do with your credibility?
This is the same minister who claimed that arewa youth were "misquoted", even when the same youth have never come out to make such claim.
Same arewa youths he tried to shield later came out to "withdraw" the quit notice!
How do you "withdraw" something which the minister claimed you had been "misquoted" about?
They keep making a fool of themselves.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointZerom: 4:08pm
madridguy:
Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by giftq: 4:09pm
PointZerom:U mean sai barbarian
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by madridguy(m): 4:11pm
Who is Sai barber or you mean Barbara?
PointZerom:
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by fyneIjay(f): 4:26pm
Omeokachie:Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by greatiyk4u(m): 4:29pm
Kanu is too. Small to deserve attention of a highly placed cabal in Govt.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by aolawale025: 4:31pm
Why was the ill-fated statement ascribed to him in the first instance?
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by kenbee(m): 6:13pm
if not, why is Operation Python Dance staged at Nnamdi kanu's peaceful village?
PMB adviced Trump to dialogue with North Korea president while he will neva give in for dialogue with Agitators.
IPOB is a terrorist organization while herdsmen are peace keeping force.
This Current government is taking us 50years backward.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by free2ryhme: 6:13pm
Make una kukuma killuna sef finish
This country don tire for una sef na wetin gan gan
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Juliojoe: 6:14pm
Shabi He denied. Tor ba shikenan ba. Case close abeg.
Reading the first line you would have known what the news is all about.
But wait o. Is that NSCDC boss dressed like C.A.C Royal shepherd? just take a look @ the picture again
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointB: 6:14pm
hehehehe
Judging from the ferocity of the denial, the accusation could very well be true!
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointB: 6:16pm
“if we can imprison Awolowo, killed Ken Saro –Wiwa, murdered Abiola and his wife without Nigeria breaking apart, we are moving to kill Nnamdi Kanu”
So 'they' (Hausa/Fulani) indeed killed all those people? And Nigerians pretend all is well?
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Henrylenovo4363: 6:16pm
Denied the allegation that could be true, hmmmmm
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointB: 6:18pm
Why don't he sue those who made the made allegation for damages? Or is he afraid they might have him on tape?
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by anyebedgreat: 6:18pm
Dambazau is someone who can say something like that. But then, anything coming from ipobs is always a lie.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by chrisdstar1: 6:18pm
Baba leave story,no be naija we dey? We know ourselves.
.......nothing will stop the sun from rising.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Xkalaban(m): 6:20pm
Lol, all this one nah damage control? The did has already been done. Live with it.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Qsscruz(m): 6:24pm
What purpose does it serve telling us your CV...Even terrorists have educated men in their ranks..Being a fellow or a phd holder doesnt mean you didnt issue the threat..Period.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Integrityfarms(m): 6:27pm
The fear of the gallows of the Hague
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Nairaboi(m): 6:27pm
Even if you said it nko? Kill the bastard and heaven will not fall. He is his bad radiance
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by uhuogba(m): 6:28pm
ok
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Stylz69(m): 6:30pm
This one when you pack degree like thermometer yet you no get sense! With all this exposure yet you stretched your leg for your shoe to be cleaned by a security detail.
|Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Qsscruz(m): 6:31pm
Nairaboi:If only wishes were horses..
