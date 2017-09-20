Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau (4271 Views)

Nigeria's Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau has denied reports of threatening to kill the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.



Dambazzau, in a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR, signed by his press secretary, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the report which was reportedly published by several online news medium, was False. The statement read;



"The attention of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Lt General (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has been drawn to a fabricated, malicious, ridiculous and false report posted on Linda Ikeji’s blog and other social media platforms, in which the Minister is falsely accused of threatening to kill Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB.



The statement which reads in parts “if we can imprison Awolowo, killed Ken Saro –Wiwa, murdered Abiola and his wife without Nigeria breaking apart, we are moving to kill Nnamdi Kanu” attributed to the Interior Minister is untrue and quite unfortunate, because the perpetrators of the falsehood and gross innuendoes ought to know that Gen Dambazau (Rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff and a renowned, seasoned security expert with over 30 years PhD degree in criminology cannot conceive such ideals, nor take the credit for such.



It will also interest the perpetrators of this ungodly accusation to note that Dambazau is a Fellow at Harvard University, senior Fellow at Center for Peace, Democracy and Development, University of Massachusetts and Chairman, University Advancement Center, University of Ibadan. He is also a Fellow and Member, Board of Trustees, Society for Peace Studies and Practice, and also Visiting Professor, Strategic Studies, Igbinedion University, Okada Edo State among others.



I therefore admonish the authors of this misleading publication to juxtapose the above mentioned intellectual prowess of General Dambazau (Rtd) with his untainted Military record while in service and see if they will not come to repentance, for laying such weighty allegations against the Interior Minister.



The Interior Minister who is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America, where the Nigerian President has brilliantly articulated Nigeria’s commitment to peace and stability in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large, urges well meaning Nigerians to disregard the ill intention statement.



The perpetrators of the malicious statements are out to cause disaffection, disunity and insecurity while creating public unrest, detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the Country. He therefore called on Nigerians to disregard their antics, as government is committed to the good and prosperity of every Nigerian."



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/minister-interior-dambazau-debunks-report-threatening-kill-nnamdi-kanu/

KANU NO ONE IS KILLING YOU, ALL YOU NEED IS TO SHOUT SAI BABA 3X ONE NIGERIA 7X. 7 Likes

oga life doesn't belong to u







U never created one







So u can't take









Thunder fire una 6 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:



Hope ur warming up to attack









Oya...







On ur NYASH, get ready.....









Go Hope ur warming up to attackOya...On ur, get ready.....Go 1 Like





taylor88:





Hope ur warming up to attack



Oya...



On ur nyash, get ready.....



Go WE ARE PROGRESSIVE, WE NEED KANU ALIVE TO FREE HIS GULLIBLE FOLLOWERS FROM HIS CAPTIVITY. 2 Likes

taylor88:





Hope ur warming up to attack









Oya...







On ur nyash, get ready.....









Go The guy don jejely book space. As Nairaland's chief zombie, all he needs is light plus data and there he goes. Defending them as usual. The guy don jejely book space. As Nairaland's chief zombie, all he needs is light plus data and there he goes. Defending them as usual.

itsdumebi:

cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 Kanu is dead already

They can now face boko haram Kanu is dead alreadyThey can now face boko haram

What has reeling out educational qualifications got to do with your credibility?





This is the same minister who claimed that arewa youth were "misquoted", even when the same youth have never come out to make such claim.



Same arewa youths he tried to shield later came out to "withdraw" the quit notice!



How do you "withdraw" something which the minister claimed you had been "misquoted" about?





They keep making a fool of themselves. 11 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

KANU NO IS KILLING YOU, ALL YOU NEED IS TO SHOUT SAI BABA 3X ONE NIGERIA 7X.



Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN. Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN. 1 Like

PointZerom:







Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN. U mean sai barbarian U mean sai barbarian 4 Likes 1 Share





PointZerom:





Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN. Who is Sai barber or you mean Barbara? 1 Like 1 Share

Omeokachie:

What has reeling out educational qualifications got to do with your credibility?





This is the same minister who claimed that arewa youth were "misquoted", even when the same youth have never come out to make such claim.



Same arewa youths he tried to shield later came out to "withdraw" the quit notice!



How do you "withdraw" something which the minister claimed you had been "misquoted" about?





They keep making a fool of themselves.





Welcome to Nigeria Welcome to Nigeria 1 Like

Kanu is too. Small to deserve attention of a highly placed cabal in Govt.

Why was the ill-fated statement ascribed to him in the first instance? 1 Like

if not, why is Operation Python Dance staged at Nnamdi kanu's peaceful village?

PMB adviced Trump to dialogue with North Korea president while he will neva give in for dialogue with Agitators.

IPOB is a terrorist organization while herdsmen are peace keeping force.



This Current government is taking us 50years backward. 2 Likes

Make una kukuma killuna sef finish



This country don tire for una sef na wetin gan gan



Reading the first line you would have known what the news is all about.

But wait o. Is that NSCDC boss dressed like C.A.C Royal shepherd? just take a look @ the picture again Shabi He denied. Tor ba shikenan ba. Case close abeg.Reading the first line you would have known what the news is all about.But wait o. Is that NSCDC boss dressed like C.A.C Royal shepherd?just take a look @ the picture again

hehehehe





Judging from the ferocity of the denial, the accusation could very well be true!

“if we can imprison Awolowo, killed Ken Saro –Wiwa, murdered Abiola and his wife without Nigeria breaking apart, we are moving to kill Nnamdi Kanu”





So 'they' (Hausa/Fulani) indeed killed all those people? And Nigerians pretend all is well? 1 Like

Denied the allegation that could be true, hmmmmm

Why don't he sue those who made the made allegation for damages? Or is he afraid they might have him on tape? 3 Likes

Dambazau is someone who can say something like that. But then, anything coming from ipobs is always a lie.

Baba leave story,no be naija we dey? We know ourselves.



.......nothing will stop the sun from rising. 2 Likes

Lol, all this one nah damage control? The did has already been done. Live with it. 1 Like

What purpose does it serve telling us your CV...Even terrorists have educated men in their ranks..Being a fellow or a phd holder doesnt mean you didnt issue the threat..Period. 1 Like

The fear of the gallows of the Hague 1 Like

Even if you said it nko? Kill the bastard and heaven will not fall. He is his bad radiance

ok

This one when you pack degree like thermometer yet you no get sense! With all this exposure yet you stretched your leg for your shoe to be cleaned by a security detail.