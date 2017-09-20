₦airaland Forum

I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau - Politics

I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by itsdumebi(m): 3:53pm
Nigeria's Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau has denied reports of threatening to kill the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Dambazzau, in a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR, signed by his press secretary, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, the report which was reportedly published by several online news medium, was False. The statement read;

"The attention of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Lt General (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has been drawn to a fabricated, malicious, ridiculous and false report posted on Linda Ikeji’s blog and other social media platforms, in which the Minister is falsely accused of threatening to kill Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB.

The statement which reads in parts “if we can imprison Awolowo, killed Ken Saro –Wiwa, murdered Abiola and his wife without Nigeria breaking apart, we are moving to kill Nnamdi Kanu” attributed to the Interior Minister is untrue and quite unfortunate, because the perpetrators of the falsehood and gross innuendoes ought to know that Gen Dambazau (Rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff and a renowned, seasoned security expert with over 30 years PhD degree in criminology cannot conceive such ideals, nor take the credit for such.

It will also interest the perpetrators of this ungodly accusation to note that Dambazau is a Fellow at Harvard University, senior Fellow at Center for Peace, Democracy and Development, University of Massachusetts and Chairman, University Advancement Center, University of Ibadan. He is also a Fellow and Member, Board of Trustees, Society for Peace Studies and Practice, and also Visiting Professor, Strategic Studies, Igbinedion University, Okada Edo State among others.

I therefore admonish the authors of this misleading publication to juxtapose the above mentioned intellectual prowess of General Dambazau (Rtd) with his untainted Military record while in service and see if they will not come to repentance, for laying such weighty allegations against the Interior Minister.

The Interior Minister who is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America, where the Nigerian President has brilliantly articulated Nigeria’s commitment to peace and stability in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large, urges well meaning Nigerians to disregard the ill intention statement.

The perpetrators of the malicious statements are out to cause disaffection, disunity and insecurity while creating public unrest, detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the Country. He therefore called on Nigerians to disregard their antics, as government is committed to the good and prosperity of every Nigerian."

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/minister-interior-dambazau-debunks-report-threatening-kill-nnamdi-kanu/

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by madridguy(m): 3:54pm
KANU NO ONE IS KILLING YOU, ALL YOU NEED IS TO SHOUT SAI BABA 3X ONE NIGERIA 7X.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by taylor88(m): 3:56pm
oga life doesn't belong to u



U never created one



So u can't take




Thunder fire una

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by taylor88(m): 3:57pm
madridguy:
cool

Hope ur warming up to attack




Oya...



On ur NYASH, get ready.....




Go

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by madridguy(m): 4:00pm
WE ARE PROGRESSIVE, WE NEED KANU ALIVE TO FREE HIS GULLIBLE FOLLOWERS FROM HIS CAPTIVITY. tongue

taylor88:


Hope ur warming up to attack

Oya...

On ur nyash, get ready.....

Go

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by delugajackson(m): 4:03pm
taylor88:


Hope ur warming up to attack




Oya...



On ur nyash, get ready.....




Go
The guy don jejely book space. As Nairaland's chief zombie, all he needs is light plus data and there he goes. Defending them as usual.
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by giftq: 4:06pm
Kanu is dead already
They can now face boko haram
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Omeokachie: 4:08pm
What has reeling out educational qualifications got to do with your credibility?


This is the same minister who claimed that arewa youth were "misquoted", even when the same youth have never come out to make such claim.

Same arewa youths he tried to shield later came out to "withdraw" the quit notice!

How do you "withdraw" something which the minister claimed you had been "misquoted" about?


They keep making a fool of themselves.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointZerom: 4:08pm
madridguy:
KANU NO IS KILLING YOU, ALL YOU NEED IS TO SHOUT SAI BABA 3X ONE NIGERIA 7X.


Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by giftq: 4:09pm
PointZerom:



Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN.
U mean sai barbarian

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by madridguy(m): 4:11pm
Who is Sai barber or you mean Barbara?

PointZerom:


Sai barber is a terrorist...... UN.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by fyneIjay(f): 4:26pm
Omeokachie:
What has reeling out educational qualifications got to do with your credibility?


This is the same minister who claimed that arewa youth were "misquoted", even when the same youth have never come out to make such claim.

Same arewa youths he tried to shield later came out to "withdraw" the quit notice!

How do you "withdraw" something which the minister claimed you had been "misquoted" about?


They keep making a fool of themselves.


Welcome to Nigeria

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by greatiyk4u(m): 4:29pm
Kanu is too. Small to deserve attention of a highly placed cabal in Govt.
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by aolawale025: 4:31pm
Why was the ill-fated statement ascribed to him in the first instance?

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by kenbee(m): 6:13pm
if not, why is Operation Python Dance staged at Nnamdi kanu's peaceful village?
PMB adviced Trump to dialogue with North Korea president while he will neva give in for dialogue with Agitators.
IPOB is a terrorist organization while herdsmen are peace keeping force.

This Current government is taking us 50years backward.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by free2ryhme: 6:13pm
Make una kukuma killuna sef finish

This country don tire for una sef na wetin gan gan
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Juliojoe: 6:14pm
Shabi He denied. Tor ba shikenan ba. Case close abeg.
Reading the first line you would have known what the news is all about.
But wait o. Is that NSCDC boss dressed like C.A.C Royal shepherd? grin grin just take a look @ the picture again
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointB: 6:14pm
hehehehe


Judging from the ferocity of the denial, the accusation could very well be true!
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointB: 6:16pm
“if we can imprison Awolowo, killed Ken Saro –Wiwa, murdered Abiola and his wife without Nigeria breaking apart, we are moving to kill Nnamdi Kanu”


So 'they' (Hausa/Fulani) indeed killed all those people? And Nigerians pretend all is well?

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Henrylenovo4363: 6:16pm
Denied the allegation that could be true, hmmmmm
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by PointB: 6:18pm
Why don't he sue those who made the made allegation for damages? Or is he afraid they might have him on tape?

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by anyebedgreat: 6:18pm
Dambazau is someone who can say something like that. But then, anything coming from ipobs is always a lie.
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by chrisdstar1: 6:18pm
Baba leave story,no be naija we dey? We know ourselves.

.......nothing will stop the sun from rising.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Xkalaban(m): 6:20pm
Lol, all this one nah damage control? The did has already been done. Live with it.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Qsscruz(m): 6:24pm
What purpose does it serve telling us your CV...Even terrorists have educated men in their ranks..Being a fellow or a phd holder doesnt mean you didnt issue the threat..Period.

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Integrityfarms(m): 6:27pm
The fear of the gallows of the Hague

Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Nairaboi(m): 6:27pm
Even if you said it nko? Kill the bastard and heaven will not fall. He is his bad radiance
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by uhuogba(m): 6:28pm
ok
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Stylz69(m): 6:30pm
This one when you pack degree like thermometer yet you no get sense! With all this exposure yet you stretched your leg for your shoe to be cleaned by a security detail.
Re: I Didn't Threaten To Kill Nnamdi Kanu - Dambazau by Qsscruz(m): 6:31pm
Nairaboi:
Even if you said it nko? Kill the bastard and heaven will not fall. He is his bad radiance
If only wishes were horses..

