₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,678 members, 3,803,765 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 07:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm (781 Views)
West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 18th March 2017 / Westbromwich Albion Vs Manchester United - (1 - 0) On 6th March 2016 / West Bromwich Albion Vs Manchester City (0 - 3) On 10t August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Habiodunz(m): 4:06pm
The Red Devils begin the defence of their League Cup against Nigel Clough's Championship
Jose Mourinho's side won the trophy for the fifth time with a thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton back in February, but the United boss is expected to rest the majority of his big guns for the game against the Championship side and give his fringe players a chance to impress.The Red Devils have got off to a flying start this season, winning four of their first five league games and they will be expected to put together another strong cup run as theylook to reestablish themselves as the dominant team in the country.Nigel Clough's side look set for another relegation battle in the second tier this year, but an important win over Fulham at the weekend saw them move four points clear of the drop zone.Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup third round clash...
When is the game?
The game takes place at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with kick-off at 8pm.
Where can I watch it?
Sky Sports will be showing the game live ontheir Main Event and Football channels, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
Source: http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manchester-united-burton-live-stream-11201659
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Khutie: 6:22pm
••••Bibidear leave politics and come sit wid me hun'...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by dfrost: 6:24pm
Red is the color.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Keneking: 6:24pm
Which one be corabacoa cup sef
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by greatmarshall(m): 6:24pm
Sure win for man u... But this Nottingham Forest are wild...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Habiodunz(m): 6:25pm
Keneking:EFL cup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Bibidear(f): 6:28pm
Khutie:lols....the guys there are funny
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by dfrost: 6:28pm
Keneking:
EFL Cup albeit named after the sponsors, Carabao.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Bibidear(f): 6:29pm
Owk...lets go there....i trust manutd to beat them well
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by lomprico(m): 6:32pm
Keneking:
Same as carling cup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Greatmind23: 6:32pm
give me 10 likes I would post the live stream link dstv won't show this I wasted 300mb yesterday to get thrashed by lizard star
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by ztanleechima(m): 6:32pm
you all know what the scoreboard will be at the end.
for those that don't. it's 4zero.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Tychamps(m): 6:33pm
Lukaku all the way
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by arejibadz(m): 6:34pm
.were person go watch dis match dis 1 way supersport no show yesterday match
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by tripoli007(m): 6:34pm
United let's go there ...make we go teach them soccer
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by oluwaseyi000(m): 6:34pm
carling cup, capital one cup, league cup, EFL cup and now corabacao cup. why b the annual change of name?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by tolufase(m): 6:36pm
Keneking:
Formally, Capital one Cup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by tolufase(m): 6:40pm
Mourinho must underrate any club if Man Utd is to go far
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by zinachidi(m): 6:41pm
arejibadz:buy DStv u nor gree, u go dey use GOtv.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Bibidear(f): 6:41pm
Tychamps:lukaku should be rested
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by zinachidi(m): 6:42pm
We go spell Burton today.
Clean sheet oo.
#redarmy#
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Ivanlxi(m): 6:44pm
I don come
#ggmu #cobis
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by arejibadz(m): 6:46pm
zinachidi:lol
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by NITRABOMB: 6:46pm
Man Utd to lose
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by myners007: 6:51pm
man u 7 burton 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Geestunnar(m): 6:53pm
I expect nothing less than a 5 star performance.
#GGMU though
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:00pm
Habiodunz:
Which one be EFL cup?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by jtigwell0: 7:01pm
.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Habiodunz(m): 7:01pm
Bet Prediction
Over 2.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by Habiodunz(m): 7:01pm
LesbianBoy:Wiki it abeg
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by LesbianBoy(m): 7:01pm
NITRABOMB:
People wee not see you saying rubbish now o.. If I nack you jazz they wee say ayam wicket
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burton Albion: Carabao Cup Today At 8pm by AndrewFarms(m): 7:02pm
the full squad isn't here yet
@op, why didn't you call out the crew.........?
Chelsea Rewards Petr Cech With A New Four Year Contract / Chelsea Decides On What To The Racist Fans At Paris Metro Train Station / Leicester Player Almost Killed By Helicopter Blade On Way To PFA Awards (photos)
Viewing this topic: IamChiboi(m), RRWraith(m), sammoR, Samiceman, DONADAMS(m), AndrewFarms(m), unikdamzel(f), Roush, Saint52(m), abeliver(m), headTO, ERONX(m) and 20 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16