



Jose Mourinho's side won the trophy for the fifth time with a thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton back in February, but the United boss is expected to rest the majority of his big guns for the game against the Championship side and give his fringe players a chance to impress.The Red Devils have got off to a flying start this season, winning four of their first five league games and they will be expected to put together another strong cup run as theylook to reestablish themselves as the dominant team in the country.Nigel Clough's side look set for another relegation battle in the second tier this year, but an important win over Fulham at the weekend saw them move four points clear of the drop zone.Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup third round clash...



When is the game?



The game takes place at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with kick-off at 8pm.



Where can I watch it?



Sky Sports will be showing the game live ontheir Main Event and Football channels, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.



