Below is a statement from the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, declaring the former chairman of the NSITF wanted for fraud;



"The public is hereby notified that Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Juliet Olejeme, whose photograph appears above, is wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of oﬃce, diversion of public funds and money laundering.



The former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, is alleged to have, along with Mr Umar Munir Abubakar, the former Managing Director of NSITF, mismanaged and diverted well over N69billion government funds into their personal accounts through the award of suspicious and bogus contracts to proxy companies.



Olejeme has refused to honor repeated invitations from the Commission. The fair-skinned suspect hails from Asaba, Oshimili South LGA of Delta State and speaks English and Igbo languages ﬂuently. Her last known address is No 14 J.F. Kennedy Street, Asokoro, Abuja.



Anybody having useful information as to her whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maiduguri offices.



If you have information, contact our oﬃces or through these numbers: 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG), 08183322644 (0818 EFCC NIG)."



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/nigeria-social-insurance-trust-fund-nsitf-former-boss-declared-wanted/

It is only in a country like Nigeria dat doesn't know it's population or have a database of its citizens but yet has a Social Insurance Trust Fund.. Abeg for who?? These are jus one of d numerous bogus agencies and departments used by d govt to settle some ppl... I'm assuming her accomplice, d Umar guy is already in custody since he wasnt declared wanted as well.. 12 Likes

What does woman have to do with it?

I wanted to comment via long essay writing



But am short of words

Our leaders are bunch of jokers





PS- Jokes aside Magu is working!! EFCC be giving us potential sugar mummy candidates, if this woman was my sugar mummy, by now i will be rubbing oil on her back inside one very elegant yatch in the French RivieraPS- Jokes aside Magu is working!! 6 Likes 1 Share

hope its not another media trial.

She resembles one of my dad's concubines 2 Likes 1 Share

Name:

Women thieves on the rise

aminulive:





Women are seriously competiting with men who is corrupt the more



Congrats to them



What a man can do a woman can do even better Women are seriously competiting with men who is corrupt the moreCongrats to themWhat a man can do a woman can do even better

Harbeyg09:

I dey come for you I dey come for you 1 Like

Hmm

See as she resemble leftover fufu. Women have proven to be far more kleptomanic in nature.

Women ti take over. Later they will be shouting gender equality

women eeeeeeeehhhh fear them

Why are these women Igbo's? Nawa o! Make I no say wetin dey my mind 1 Like

Sharp woman, More to be unveil. 1 Like

... and Umar Abubakar no get picture and address?

Buhari has finish nigeria because of his poor test in bad women.

Ngozi

Sunmibare6:

She resembles one of my dad's concubines You don hear billions ba You don hear billions ba

At the end,



The EFCC Witness prayed the court to strike out the case,as there was no prima-facie case,and hence no available circumstantial evidence.





The plaintiff was further discharged and acquitted.





Corruption fighting back----Zombies

Useless EFCC------wailers



Me:I have seen it before,all sensationalism esp when they defect to APC,so....... 1 Like

I remember that woman in 2010. She was a notorious igbo woman that allocated more than 80% Nstif job to her kinsmen igbo. I laughed when I saw some ipods talking about marginalisation. They should ask their kinsmen what happened during Gej era. She recruited anything recruitable just because she was the chair board of directors. God will surely punish her.

Why are they always ugly?? with all the money they steal

Benwems:

hope its not another media trial. As always As always 1 Like

I will be the first to blow the whistle when I see her.

Whatever a man can do; a woman can always do it better.

When women start looting in a country, then things have gone really bad in such country

Ipob sponsor? 1 Like