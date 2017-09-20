₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by aminulive: 4:19pm
Below is a statement from the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, declaring the former chairman of the NSITF wanted for fraud;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/nigeria-social-insurance-trust-fund-nsitf-former-boss-declared-wanted/
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Nbote(m): 4:22pm
It is only in a country like Nigeria dat doesn't know it's population or have a database of its citizens but yet has a Social Insurance Trust Fund.. Abeg for who?? These are jus one of d numerous bogus agencies and departments used by d govt to settle some ppl... I'm assuming her accomplice, d Umar guy is already in custody since he wasnt declared wanted as well..
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by YelloweWest: 6:21pm
What does woman have to do with it?
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Harbeyg09(m): 6:21pm
I wanted to comment via long essay writing
But am short of words
Our leaders are bunch of jokers
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 6:21pm
EFCC be giving us potential sugar mummy candidates, if this woman was my sugar mummy, by now i will be rubbing oil on her back inside one very elegant yatch in the French Riviera
PS- Jokes aside Magu is working!!
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Benwems(m): 6:21pm
hope its not another media trial.
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Sunmibare6(m): 6:22pm
She resembles one of my dad's concubines
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Flashh: 6:22pm
Name:
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by LifeofAirforce(m): 6:22pm
Women thieves on the rise
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:22pm
aminulive:
Women are seriously competiting with men who is corrupt the more
Congrats to them
What a man can do a woman can do even better
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:23pm
Harbeyg09:
I dey come for you
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by IMASTEX: 6:23pm
Hmm
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by VickersMK3: 6:24pm
See as she resemble leftover fufu. Women have proven to be far more kleptomanic in nature.
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Juliojoe: 6:24pm
Women ti take over. Later they will be shouting gender equality
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by brownsugar23: 6:25pm
women eeeeeeeehhhh fear them
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by tayo60(f): 6:25pm
Why are these women Igbo's? Nawa o! Make I no say wetin dey my mind
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Henrylenovo4363: 6:26pm
Sharp woman, More to be unveil.
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by TheEminentLaity: 6:26pm
... and Umar Abubakar no get picture and address?
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by tit(f): 6:27pm
Buhari has finish nigeria because of his poor test in bad women.
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by policy12: 6:27pm
Ngozi
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Lagosparty: 6:27pm
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Hadone(m): 6:28pm
Sunmibare6:You don hear billions ba
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by fergie001(m): 6:29pm
At the end,
The EFCC Witness prayed the court to strike out the case,as there was no prima-facie case,and hence no available circumstantial evidence.
The plaintiff was further discharged and acquitted.
Corruption fighting back----Zombies
Useless EFCC------wailers
Me:I have seen it before,all sensationalism esp when they defect to APC,so.......
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Zico5(m): 6:29pm
I remember that woman in 2010. She was a notorious igbo woman that allocated more than 80% Nstif job to her kinsmen igbo. I laughed when I saw some ipods talking about marginalisation. They should ask their kinsmen what happened during Gej era. She recruited anything recruitable just because she was the chair board of directors. God will surely punish her.
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by CakezbyMarie: 6:30pm
Why are they always ugly?? with all the money they steal
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by IMASTEX: 6:32pm
Benwems:As always
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by gbishman: 6:32pm
I will be the first to blow the whistle when I see her.
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Jadeng: 6:34pm
Whatever a man can do; a woman can always do it better.
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by hilroy: 6:35pm
When women start looting in a country, then things have gone really bad in such country
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Desyner: 6:36pm
Ipob sponsor?
|Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by InvaluableGem: 6:44pm
Zico5:
Whenever a bad news comes up you lot tag the whole South South as Igbos but if it's a good news, you automatically know the difference.
