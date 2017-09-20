₦airaland Forum

Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by aminulive: 4:19pm
Below is a statement from the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, declaring the former chairman of the NSITF wanted for fraud;

"The public is hereby notified that Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Juliet Olejeme, whose photograph appears above, is wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of oﬃce, diversion of public funds and money laundering. 

The former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, is alleged to have, along with Mr Umar Munir Abubakar, the former Managing Director of NSITF, mismanaged and diverted well over N69billion government funds into their personal accounts through the award of suspicious and bogus contracts to proxy companies. 

Olejeme has refused to honor repeated invitations from the Commission.  The fair-skinned suspect hails from Asaba, Oshimili South LGA of Delta State and speaks English and Igbo languages ﬂuently. Her last known address is No 14 J.F. Kennedy Street, Asokoro, Abuja. 

Anybody having useful information as to her whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Maiduguri offices.

If you have information, contact our oﬃces or through these numbers: 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG), 08183322644 (0818 EFCC NIG)."

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Nbote(m): 4:22pm
It is only in a country like Nigeria dat doesn't know it's population or have a database of its citizens but yet has a Social Insurance Trust Fund.. Abeg for who?? These are jus one of d numerous bogus agencies and departments used by d govt to settle some ppl... I'm assuming her accomplice, d Umar guy is already in custody since he wasnt declared wanted as well..

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by YelloweWest: 6:21pm
What does woman have to do with it?
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Harbeyg09(m): 6:21pm
I wanted to comment via long essay writing

But am short of words
Our leaders are bunch of jokers
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 6:21pm
EFCC be giving us potential sugar mummy candidates, if this woman was my sugar mummy, by now i will be rubbing oil on her back inside one very elegant yatch in the French Riviera grin grin

PS- Jokes aside Magu is working!! cool

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Benwems(m): 6:21pm
hope its not another media trial.
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Sunmibare6(m): 6:22pm
She resembles one of my dad's concubines

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Flashh: 6:22pm
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by LifeofAirforce(m): 6:22pm
Women thieves on the rise
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:22pm
Women are seriously competiting with men who is corrupt the more

Congrats to them

What a man can do a woman can do even better
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:23pm
Harbeyg09:
I dey come for you

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by IMASTEX: 6:23pm
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by VickersMK3: 6:24pm
See as she resemble leftover fufu. Women have proven to be far more kleptomanic in nature.
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Juliojoe: 6:24pm
Women ti take over. Later they will be shouting gender equality
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by brownsugar23: 6:25pm
women eeeeeeeehhhh fear them
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by tayo60(f): 6:25pm
Why are these women Igbo's? Nawa o! Make I no say wetin dey my mind lipsrsealed

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Henrylenovo4363: 6:26pm
Sharp woman, More to be unveil.

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by TheEminentLaity: 6:26pm
... and Umar Abubakar no get picture and address? undecided
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by tit(f): 6:27pm
Buhari has finish nigeria because of his poor test in bad women.
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by policy12: 6:27pm
Ngozi

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Lagosparty: 6:27pm
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Hadone(m): 6:28pm
Sunmibare6:
She resembles one of my dad's concubines
You don hear billions ba grin
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by fergie001(m): 6:29pm
At the end,

The EFCC Witness prayed the court to strike out the case,as there was no prima-facie case,and hence no available circumstantial evidence.


The plaintiff was further discharged and acquitted.


Corruption fighting back----Zombies
Useless EFCC------wailers

Me:I have seen it before,all sensationalism esp when they defect to APC,so.......

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Zico5(m): 6:29pm
I remember that woman in 2010. She was a notorious igbo woman that allocated more than 80% Nstif job to her kinsmen igbo. I laughed when I saw some ipods talking about marginalisation. They should ask their kinsmen what happened during Gej era. She recruited anything recruitable just because she was the chair board of directors. God will surely punish her.
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by CakezbyMarie: 6:30pm
Why are they always ugly?? with all the money they steal sad
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by IMASTEX: 6:32pm
Benwems:
hope its not another media trial.
As always

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by gbishman: 6:32pm
I will be the first to blow the whistle when I see her.
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Jadeng: 6:34pm
Whatever a man can do; a woman can always do it better.
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by hilroy: 6:35pm
When women start looting in a country, then things have gone really bad in such country
Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Desyner: 6:36pm
Ipob sponsor?

Re: Ngozi Juliet Olejeme Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by InvaluableGem: 6:44pm
Zico5:
I remember that woman in 2010. She was a notorious igbo woman that allocated more than 80% Nstif job to her kinsmen igbo. I laughed when I saw some ipods talking about marginalisation. They should ask their kinsmen what happened during Gej era. She recruited anything recruitable just because she was the chair board of directors. God will surely punish her.


Whenever a bad news comes up you lot tag the whole South South as Igbos but if it's a good news, you automatically know the difference.

