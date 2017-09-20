Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed (1142 Views)

Nigeria's minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that Nigeria would have been in crisis if President Buhari was 'Overly concerned' about the legality of 'Operation python Dance'.



Mohammed, while speaking to Statehouse correspondents on Wednesday had this to said that President Buhari's 'intervention' saved the country from collapse. In his words;



"Before I proceed, let me state clearly that it is within the rights of individuals or groups to seek self-determination. But this pursuit has to be non-violent. Where any group crosses the line by engaging in violence, it risks being cut to size. And that’s exactly what has happened to IPOB,” he said.



“I am not interested in the semantics or legality of troop deployment or the proscription of IPOB. All I know is that IPOB has engaged in terrorist activities, viz: setting up parallel military and paramilitary organizations, clashing with the national army and attempting to seize rifles from soldiers, using weapons such as machetes, Molotov cocktails and sticks and mounting roadblocks to extort money from people, among others.



“To those who have engaged in semantics or legality, I ask: Which country in the world will tolerate those activities I have listed above? Which national army will look the other way when it is being attacked by a band of thugs?".



The minister also revealed that President Buhari has authorized the proscription of IPOB. It will be recalled that the president approved the deployment of troops to the south-east under 'Operation Python Dance II' where they clashed with members of the Nnamdi Kanu led Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/not-interested-legality-operation-python-dance-lai-mohammed/ 1 Like 1 Share

with due respect







Sir LIEnus Muhammed





It's confusing we Nigerians can't tell wen ur telling the truth





We won't take this for now till it's 14days without another thread to debunk this 1 Like

I see

What of Fulani herdsmen?. 3 Likes 1 Share

After devil, do fear Lie Lai mohammed 2 Likes 1 Share

The look of smile on his face, is also a lie 2 Likes 1 Share

It's like an armed robber saying 'it doesn't matter what I do to make money, so long as I have money to spend'!





Shame!

I smell lies

Buhari could have gone far as a president if he never surrounded his Government with overtly daft individuals.



When people say Buhari is an illiterate,i tell them that he has more articulation than his ministers and aides who are "educated".



Truly Aso Rock is a haunted house. 1 Like 3 Shares

Why do I find it difficult to believe anything coming out of this old man's mouth? 1 Like

these apc pigs re just turning the country upside down 1 Like

Well,who is surprised about Liar Moh'd?

Who doesn't know his penchant for lying seamlessly?

Who doesn't know that he has a diarrhoea of the mouth?

Whenever he speaks,you see the ooze of lies.

Little wonder,you come to ask if he has a family.

What do they tell him?

Does he seek advice?

Or was it his mother's faults?Names do follow people they say,Jabez....



You do not care about the legality,and you say you practice democracy?

You are a shame,a bad emblem for this GOVERNMENT,a man that encompasses all we suffer in this country.



"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty."(Plato)



Like always,you will go down in " bad" history. 1 Like

The man just said that the APC government doesbt care about the law except what they think is right or wrong



Which is another way of saying that they are a dictatorship 2 Likes 1 Share

This man keep lying in very silly ways.No wonder the APC is full of illegality and lawless people.No condition is permanent.Enjoy it while it last.

This shameless grandfather again? Can't he just shut the fvck up? 1 Like 1 Share

This is getting serious. If a whole government of a country does not care about laws why should a mere citizen like me care? 1 Like

Lie Mohammed on the beatz. DJ Liar on the wheels of steel

[/b]“I am not interested in the semantics or legality of troop deployment or the proscription of IPOB. All I know is that IPOB has engaged in terrorist activities, viz: setting up parallel military and paramilitary organizations, clashing with the national army and attempting to seize rifles from soldiers, using weapons such as machetes, Molotov cocktails and sticks and mounting roadblocks to extort money from people, among others"[b] Amaechi also said the APC will run a parallel government.Perhaps they learnt it from them. 1 Like

Ok

He doesn't care about the legality?



So he supports lawlessness?



Kai...this Buhari's people eh..smh







Am anticipating IJO EJOLA in advance They are just shouting python dance upandan yet no one has debut the danceAm anticipating IJO EJOLA in advance

This people keep shooting themselves in foot and brain .



What a waste of governance..Nigerians we can really do better if we drop all this tribalism and start voting based on merit

Go to hell Liar

Don't worry Mr lie.. Aftermath we will remind you of this statement.

We are doomed

Chairman of lying association of nigeria. I. Hail oo

Who really cares about a pot of soup when a building is on fire!



The IPOB issue was a national emergency that needed urgent attention and a simple 24hrs response did the magic.



If you want Biafra, first attract your people back home. Most Igbos refer to their cities as village. You hear them saying I am going to my village during Xmas.



Too many empty mansions in the East should be the main concern of the iPOBs.

useless man

K

All those thugs above, none of them have been able to answer these very important questions



They've been ranting all day