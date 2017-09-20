₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by dumebiifeanyi: 5:27pm
Nigeria's minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that Nigeria would have been in crisis if President Buhari was 'Overly concerned' about the legality of 'Operation python Dance'.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/20/not-interested-legality-operation-python-dance-lai-mohammed/
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by taylor88(m): 5:28pm
with due respect
Sir LIEnus Muhammed
It's confusing we Nigerians can't tell wen ur telling the truth
We won't take this for now till it's 14days without another thread to debunk this
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Rico96(m): 5:28pm
I see
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by PointZerom: 5:29pm
What of Fulani herdsmen?.
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:30pm
After devil, do fear
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Jostico: 5:30pm
The look of smile on his face, is also a lie
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Omeokachie: 5:32pm
It's like an armed robber saying 'it doesn't matter what I do to make money, so long as I have money to spend'!
Shame!
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by coluka: 5:36pm
I smell lies
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by niceprof: 5:40pm
Buhari could have gone far as a president if he never surrounded his Government with overtly daft individuals.
When people say Buhari is an illiterate,i tell them that he has more articulation than his ministers and aides who are "educated".
Truly Aso Rock is a haunted house.
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by mexxmoney: 5:43pm
Why do I find it difficult to believe anything coming out of this old man's mouth?
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by capatainrambo: 5:43pm
these apc pigs re just turning the country upside down
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by fergie001(m): 5:45pm
Well,who is surprised about Liar Moh'd?
Who doesn't know his penchant for lying seamlessly?
Who doesn't know that he has a diarrhoea of the mouth?
Whenever he speaks,you see the ooze of lies.
Little wonder,you come to ask if he has a family.
What do they tell him?
Does he seek advice?
Or was it his mother's faults?Names do follow people they say,Jabez....
You do not care about the legality,and you say you practice democracy?
You are a shame,a bad emblem for this GOVERNMENT,a man that encompasses all we suffer in this country.
"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty."(Plato)
Like always,you will go down in " bad" history.
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by attackgat: 5:45pm
The man just said that the APC government doesbt care about the law except what they think is right or wrong
Which is another way of saying that they are a dictatorship
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 5:47pm
This man keep lying in very silly ways.No wonder the APC is full of illegality and lawless people.No condition is permanent.Enjoy it while it last.
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by itchie: 5:50pm
This shameless grandfather again? Can't he just shut the fvck up?
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by dewpunt: 5:50pm
This is getting serious. If a whole government of a country does not care about laws why should a mere citizen like me care?
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Neminc: 5:58pm
Lie Mohammed on the beatz. DJ Liar on the wheels of steel
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 5:59pm
[/b]“I am not interested in the semantics or legality of troop deployment or the proscription of IPOB. All I know is that IPOB has engaged in terrorist activities, viz: setting up parallel military and paramilitary organizations, clashing with the national army and attempting to seize rifles from soldiers, using weapons such as machetes, Molotov cocktails and sticks and mounting roadblocks to extort money from people, among others"[b] Amaechi also said the APC will run a parallel government.Perhaps they learnt it from them.
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Narldon(f): 7:03pm
Ok
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by eleojo23: 7:03pm
He doesn't care about the legality?
So he supports lawlessness?
Kai...this Buhari's people eh..smh
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Harbeyg09(m): 7:03pm
They are just shouting python dance upandan yet no one has debut the dance
Am anticipating IJO EJOLA in advance
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by RomeSankara: 7:04pm
This people keep shooting themselves in foot and brain .
What a waste of governance..Nigerians we can really do better if we drop all this tribalism and start voting based on merit
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by EnEnPeecee: 7:05pm
Go to hell Liar
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by policy12: 7:06pm
Don't worry Mr lie.. Aftermath we will remind you of this statement.
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by Partnerbiz3: 7:06pm
We are doomed
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by asawanathegreat(m): 7:06pm
Chairman of lying association of nigeria. I. Hail oo
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by sus4allng: 7:07pm
Who really cares about a pot of soup when a building is on fire!
The IPOB issue was a national emergency that needed urgent attention and a simple 24hrs response did the magic.
If you want Biafra, first attract your people back home. Most Igbos refer to their cities as village. You hear them saying I am going to my village during Xmas.
Too many empty mansions in the East should be the main concern of the iPOBs.
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by EnEnPeecee: 7:07pm
useless man
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by dukeolumde(m): 7:07pm
K
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by dolphinife: 7:07pm
“I am not interested in the semantics or legality of troop deployment or the proscription of IPOB. All I know is that IPOB has engaged in terrorist activities, viz: setting up parallel military and paramilitary organizations, clashing with the national army and attempting to seize rifles from soldiers, using weapons such as machetes, Molotov cocktails and sticks and mounting roadblocks to extort money from people, among others.
“To those who have engaged in semantics or legality, I ask: Which country in the world will tolerate those activities I have listed above? Which national army will look the other way when it is being attacked by a band of thugs?".
All those thugs above, none of them have been able to answer these very important questions
They've been ranting all day
|Re: I Am Not Interested In Legality Of Operation Python Dance - Lai Mohammed by sirley: 7:08pm
Lol
