CC Mynd44 Lalasticlala According to Papers gotten by Sahara Reporters, The Indigenous People Of Biafra has now been proscribed and declared a terrorist group according an Abuja court on the prayers of the Attorney general of the federationCC Mynd44 Lalasticlala 5 Likes 2 Shares

IPORK YUUT HOW MARKET?

Ghen ghen



This just went from 0 to 100 quickly.



Now the questions are



1. Can Nnamdi Kanu be tried as a terrorist since laws are not retroactive.



2. What can the Senate president do?



3. What is the option for NNamdi Kanu and his supporters?



4. Remember that Nelson Mandela was once called a terrorist. Any similarity? 37 Likes 6 Shares

We are watching.





We will see how this will play out.





So Nigeria now officially have two terror groups. A nice way to launder battered image!



I hope they have built a prison big enough to contain at least 5 million people? Cos that's where this is heading to. 14 Likes

"What is genuine is proved in the fire, what is false we shall not miss in our ranks. The opponents must grant us that youth has never before flocked to our colours in such numbers, ... in the end, one will be found among us who will prove that the sword of enthusiasm is just as good as the sword of genius. "- Friedrich Engels in "Anti-Schelling" 2 Likes 1 Share

Love you my IPOB brothers! One love!! 3 Likes 2 Shares

Before nko. We all know they are terrorists. By their action u shall know them. A region without nothing to sustain and exist calling for secession. A region that's parasites to the whole country, even sambisa forest. A region that more than its 50% litters the nooks and cranies of the country. They are nothing but terrorists, they should be dealt with to reset their brains. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Congratulations 6 Likes 1 Share

it's already crystal clear but they wouldn't just accept....

even before the court declare it, they are already doing like one....

Abeg make I come dey go before all those E-warrior's attack me...



u better go use ur strength fight for Abia 1 Like 1 Share

mrphysics:

Lol. Can be appealed. And you can't declare them in absentia... Fair hearing principles... Non negotiable Can be appealed. And you can't declare them in absentia... Fair hearing principles... Non negotiable 2 Likes

FAKE NEWS!





EVEN IF DEY DID, THE JUDGEMENT WOULD BE ILLEGAL AND UNCONSITUTIONAL.





INTERNATIONALLY IT WILL NOT BE RESPECTED OR RECOGNISED UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW.





ONLY ALTERNATIVE IS TO HOLD A REFERENDUM OR NEGOTIATE WITH IPOB, THERE ARE NO OTHER LEGAL MEANS TO RESOLVE THE AGITATION.





U CANNOT PROSCRIBE A NATION, IT IS UNHEARD OF AND AN ULTRA VIRES DECISION, BY ANY COURT THAT TOES THAT LINE. 39 Likes 2 Shares

This is just a decade just to justified an illegality.Who were the judges involved,who represented the contending parties.Zombie will always remain a zombie.Next! 4 Likes

Eyaa! Nnamdi Kanu will not like this ooo. Let them quickly rush to UN, EU, Turkey and Isreali Embassies to see what they can do next. 6 Likes 1 Share

As much as I don't support iPob or whatever they call themselves



I don't believe this is a right move by the federal government



I suppose the federal government is trying to use politics to solve an important national issue.



The federal government by declaring iPob a terrorist group and claiming its sponsors are in the opposition is turning this issue into a political matter.



Perhaps they hope this will give them some pity votes in the other regions of the country against the opposition in the general election



I think it will never work as it didn't work with bokoharam for pdp back then 6 Likes

IPOB will not like this 2 Likes 1 Share

E Don set. Treat everyone of them as terrorist... 1 Like 1 Share

For me, the way the IPOB group were going about their agitation was becoming nauseating with all the prostrating for Kanu and some other disgusting pronouncements etc. But to call them Terrorist.....I beg to differ! There is something about this proscription of IPOB as a terrorist group that doesn't seem right.



Personally I think:



1. They are not consistent with their demand(s).



2. The way they were going, there is a tendency that they would trample on the rights of others if they had not been doing so already.



3. They might become violent.



BUT



1. Are these reasons enough to call them terrorists? Would you pass judgement on someone for something he/she may likely do in the future?



2. Is the Biafra Secret Service and the other groups of the IPOB enough reason to call them terrorist?



3. Can you compare the destructive activities of the IPOB to those of the Niger Delta Militants that nearly brought Nigeria to her knees economically? 6 Likes

Its either you are with us(Nigerians) or you are with Terrorists 5 Likes 1 Share

The onus is on IPOB to prove otherwise in court,but

In a nation,where there is no peace,there cannot be Justice.

In a lawless and tyrannical society as ours,

Anything is possible.



Alas,

I am seeing 2 people signing as registrar

-Ben Molokwu

-Prince Ashada



Lawyers in the house ,please help me explain this humble locomacry(Igodomigodo) 1 Like 1 Share

Kai...see the rise and fall of IPOB and NK. If this guy had applied common sense in this thing, not going up and down dishing out lies and hate, he would still have been a force to reckon with today. But no he wouldn't hear. Someone who was said to be a Yahoo boy in UK now getting opportunities to meet with 5 governors at a go and other highly placed people, but he blew up the fame and good will. Very unfortunate. 5 Likes 1 Share

