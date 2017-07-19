Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) (32491 Views)

Girls can also go to any length when they want to have sex with guys just that they devise the craftiest means to achieve this.



Below are some memes that depict how clever girls can be in achieving this 6 Likes 1 Share

1. Before she arrives at your place, she calls asking if you're the only one at home so as to know if there would be no distraction 90 Likes 6 Shares

16 Likes

2. When you tell her you're the only one at home and that all your siblings have gone out. She will smile 105 Likes 8 Shares

3. The speed at which she runs to your place but when she gets to your compound, she will slow down so that you will not notice she has been running 163 Likes 13 Shares

4. When she finally gets to your place and your friends arrived before her.



The way she looks at them 148 Likes 11 Shares

5. When your friends start leaving one after the other and a particular one refuses to go.



The way she will be feeling 132 Likes 12 Shares

6. The next thing she does when you're both alone is to lie on the bed telling you to lock the door that the noise from outside is too much 168 Likes 13 Shares

7. When you still don't grab, the next thing is to pretend she's feeling cold so that you can join her on the bed 74 Likes 6 Shares



And at the very end of the fúcking spree, something like this usually happens... 61 Likes 8 Shares

How girls ask for sex...





White girl: kisses u deeply and whispers to ur ear.... "Let's do it"





Naija girls: Mc.Brooklyn, I will soon go oo...

8. When you run to the pharmacy to get her procold.



The way she will look at you 145 Likes 10 Shares

9. She keeps checking her wristwatch at regular intervals telling you when she will be leaving and at the same time looking at you annoyingly 116 Likes 10 Shares

Women love and enjoy sex the most but they always turn around to claim they don't love it and its only the men that enjoy it. 3 Likes

10. When you're not making the move, she will kuku make the move herself by throwing a pillow at you so that start rough play can start from there 90 Likes 7 Shares

11. When you are doing the kini, she will start acting like she's not enjoying it and when you ask if you should remove it, she will tell you YES but will use her legs to grip your waist so that your joystick will not slip out





Feel free to add yours 62 Likes 7 Shares

Meme by Mc Mouthopause 14 Likes 1 Share

Then she'll say turn off the light it's too bright in here 5 Likes

Somebody let me know when this hits Front Page. I have a message for our "we don't feel the urge for sex" women. Thank you



#Meninist



Okay. Great! Its on front page.

Research as confirmed that ladies enjoy sex more than men. And have the ability for multiple orgasms. So i don't really see why most of them use it as a bargaining chip if not that many men are ignorant.



Now, i want guys to refuse to be hood winked and remote controlled by sex. The secret most ladies don't tell you is they want sex as much as you want it but they don't brandish it the way most of you do. You need to understand how to play on the pysche of women. You need to know what turns them on and use that to your advantage. I've done it severally. You can do it too.



Guys learn to be in control. Stop acting like you will die because of sex, you become a toy in the hands of women.

Become an #Alphamale today.





#Meninist 27 Likes 2 Shares

When his got a nine inches shotgun and his halfway digging the hole 10 Likes



I de look that babe somehow o. E get one wey de do press up anytime my guy is going down for businessI de look that babe somehow o.

2 Likes

If your girl have called you to ask

"are you at home?" in that, you know what's up voice.

Raise up your hand. 7 Likes

