|How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:15pm On Sep 20
Girls can also go to any length when they want to have sex with guys just that they devise the craftiest means to achieve this.
Below are some memes that depict how clever girls can be in achieving this
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:16pm On Sep 20
1. Before she arrives at your place, she calls asking if you're the only one at home so as to know if there would be no distraction
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by obiorathesubtle: 6:16pm On Sep 20
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:17pm On Sep 20
2. When you tell her you're the only one at home and that all your siblings have gone out. She will smile
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:17pm On Sep 20
3. The speed at which she runs to your place but when she gets to your compound, she will slow down so that you will not notice she has been running
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:17pm On Sep 20
4. When she finally gets to your place and your friends arrived before her.
The way she looks at them
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by sekxy(f): 6:17pm On Sep 20
make I book space
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by Adasun(m): 6:18pm On Sep 20
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:18pm On Sep 20
5. When your friends start leaving one after the other and a particular one refuses to go.
The way she will be feeling
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by Slayer2: 6:18pm On Sep 20
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by BoyHuncho(m): 6:18pm On Sep 20
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:19pm On Sep 20
6. The next thing she does when you're both alone is to lie on the bed telling you to lock the door that the noise from outside is too much
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:20pm On Sep 20
7. When you still don't grab, the next thing is to pretend she's feeling cold so that you can join her on the bed
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by McBrooklyn(m): 6:20pm On Sep 20
And at the very end of the fúcking spree, something like this usually happens...
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by McBrooklyn(m): 6:20pm On Sep 20
How girls ask for sex...
White girl: kisses u deeply and whispers to ur ear.... "Let's do it"
Naija girls: Mc.Brooklyn, I will soon go oo...
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by millik(f): 6:21pm On Sep 20
make I Sidon here
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:21pm On Sep 20
8. When you run to the pharmacy to get her procold.
The way she will look at you
145 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:21pm On Sep 20
9. She keeps checking her wristwatch at regular intervals telling you when she will be leaving and at the same time looking at you annoyingly
116 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by Cladez(m): 6:21pm On Sep 20
Women love and enjoy sex the most but they always turn around to claim they don't love it and its only the men that enjoy it.
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:22pm On Sep 20
10. When you're not making the move, she will kuku make the move herself by throwing a pillow at you so that start rough play can start from there
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by tosyne2much(m): 6:23pm On Sep 20
11. When you are doing the kini, she will start acting like she's not enjoying it and when you ask if you should remove it, she will tell you YES but will use her legs to grip your waist so that your joystick will not slip out
Feel free to add yours
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by cuvox(m): 6:25pm On Sep 20
Make I relax here
Meme by Mc Mouthopause
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by Yeligray(m): 6:34pm On Sep 20
Then she'll say turn off the light it's too bright in here
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by OrdercityWeb: 6:35pm On Sep 20
Somebody let me know when this hits Front Page. I have a message for our "we don't feel the urge for sex" women. Thank you
#Meninist
**Modified**
Okay. Great! Its on front page.
Research as confirmed that ladies enjoy sex more than men. And have the ability for multiple orgasms. So i don't really see why most of them use it as a bargaining chip if not that many men are ignorant.
Now, i want guys to refuse to be hood winked and remote controlled by sex. The secret most ladies don't tell you is they want sex as much as you want it but they don't brandish it the way most of you do. You need to understand how to play on the pysche of women. You need to know what turns them on and use that to your advantage. I've done it severally. You can do it too.
Guys learn to be in control. Stop acting like you will die because of sex, you become a toy in the hands of women.
Become an #Alphamale today.
#Meninist
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by 14teenK(m): 6:38pm On Sep 20
When his got a nine inches shotgun and his halfway digging the hole
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by muller101(m): 6:45pm On Sep 20
E get one wey de do press up anytime my guy is going down for business
I de look that babe somehow o.
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by Japhet04(m): 6:46pm On Sep 20
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by Pauls0n(m): 6:47pm On Sep 20
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by Lovetinz(m): 6:47pm On Sep 20
Heeeyy Y'all
If your girl have called you to ask
"are you at home?" in that, you know what's up voice.
Raise up your hand.
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by apholaryn: 6:48pm On Sep 20
dry dry dry dry dry dry dry
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by TIDDOLL(m): 6:55pm On Sep 20
Lmao... Diz Guy no dey Aite....
|Re: How Girls Act When They Want To Have Sex With Guys (Pictures) by CaptainG00D: 6:56pm On Sep 20
Then she gets all ur eyes focusing on her.
And she gets up that she wana go and pee.
