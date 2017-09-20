₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Izuogu1(m): 9:05pm
prizlezzlalasky:are u laughing at me?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Jobia(f): 9:06pm
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by CLIQBOY(m): 9:06pm
JON01:Michy
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by SeventyRC: 9:07pm
Batschuayi !!! . This guy is better than morata.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Ayo4251: 9:08pm
JON01:batshuayi
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Izuogu1(m): 9:09pm
SeventyRC:
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Twizzy30(m): 9:09pm
Hazard is world class
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Lexusgs430: 9:10pm
JON01:
Batsuayi, unselfish pass from Hazard......
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Twizzy30(m): 9:10pm
Bruh just stfu !
SeventyRC:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by jorhney(m): 9:11pm
SeventyRC:
iffa hear
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Lexusgs430: 9:12pm
Izuogu1:
Dump them, download relevant apps and buy data........ Simples.......
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by eddie7: 9:17pm
Cfc v Nottingham 40, utd v burton 30, arsenal v Doncaster 10
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by slimfairboy(m): 9:28pm
This is the younger version of David Luiz, Ampadu!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by butterflyl1on: 9:29pm
5 nil
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Ayo4251: 9:29pm
JON01:5-0 now
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Izuogu1(m): 9:31pm
Batman.. Hat-trick
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by gabe: 9:33pm
Victornezzar:please will they show premier league and champions league?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by butterflyl1on: 9:35pm
It's all over. As I predicted, 5 nil
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Izuogu1(m): 9:36pm
butterflyl1on:5-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by eddie7: 9:36pm
butterflyl1on:5 vs 1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by peeparty(m): 9:36pm
I can't wait for TSTV to come by 1st October.. all this dstv shiii would stop...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Billzrepairs: 9:36pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by eddy4naija: 9:37pm
I always dey nostalgic about nottsforest anytime i come accros dem becos dem win uefa champions league trophy 2 times in a row 1978 and 79.na dem come dey play 2nd tier championship football now. how time dey change., na wa oo
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:37pm
gabe:Sure
And the payment won't be like dstv own
keep calm till October 1st wen it's finally out
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by butterflyl1on: 9:38pm
eddie7:
Sorry jare na excitement. But close.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:40pm
butterflyl1on:
Thanks bro
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by coolexz7(m): 9:42pm
Lexusgs430:
Ok, approximately how much data does it take to watch a fb match?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by berlusconib2: 9:42pm
Late goal from blues opponent. 5-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by SageTravels: 9:49pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by gabe: 9:51pm
Victornezzar:ohhhh boyyyyy. That means dstv is dead o. Can't wait!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by donbrowser(m): 9:52pm
SageTravels:What's up, did you get the stuff #SEO
|Re: Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest: Carabao Cup (5 - 1) On 20th September 2017 by SageTravels: 9:55pm
donbrowser:Nope. too expensive. abeg help me with the Award
