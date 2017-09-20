Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. (8894 Views)

The world has changed a lot ( and so have we!) since we first met we've shared some sad and funny times and years we won't forget. When all is said and done, there's one unchanging things that's true with every breath I find myself more thankful I have you, your love is the last gift I ever received.



I love my princess 15 Likes 3 Shares

CONGRATULATIONS BRO. 9 Likes

Your bride is very beautiful... Congratulations. 18 Likes

More 5 Likes

hmm should I really say what's on my mind 1 Like

Lalasticlala, mynd44 come push this lovely thread biko 1 Like

cc. lalasticlala 9 Likes 1 Share

You've done the wedding so your title should read wedded and not weds.



Congratulations. 2 Likes

Your wife is beautiful, I love her smile. HML 1 Like

Beautiful people.



HML 1 Like

op u dey kush

God bless your union. I keep saying it,I can never post my pictures on this forum, evil commentators too much even if you are the most beautiful or handsome,they will still type rubbish comment. Awon mofos. 16 Likes

I was there, what a glamorous and ostentatious occasion....you really made us proud man.....happy married life once again!!!! 12 Likes



Others are still here saying Naija girls are hoes.

Naija men are scum...

Issoay!



Very beautiful couple.

Your wife is lovely,with a lovely smile.



Happy married life. We wish you people wisdom to handle your marriage. Another Nigerian guy weds a NIGERIAN GIRLOthers are still here saying Naija girls are hoes.Naija men are scum...Issoay!Very beautiful couple.Your wife is lovely,with a lovely smile.Happy married life. We wish you people wisdom to handle your marriage. 13 Likes 1 Share

Ur wife is beautiful 4 Likes 1 Share

congrats 1 Like





Wishing you all the best, may God bless you with twins a boy and a girl next year. Why you no invite usWishing you all the best, may God bless you with twinsa boy and a girl next year. 1 Like

More

Some dignitaries that graced the wedding are former national chairman APGA, Chief sir Victor Umeh (Ohamadike di Igbo), Hon Obinna Chidioka federal house of representative, brother to Osita Chidioka, Emeka Nwandu chairman Gemex GROUP and Sunshine tower, Okey Nwandu, former SSG Ezenwa etc Sorry dearMoreSome dignitaries that graced the wedding are former national chairman APGA, Chief sir Victor Umeh (Ohamadike di Igbo), Hon Obinna Chidioka federal house of representative, brother to Osita Chidioka, Emeka Nwandu chairman Gemex GROUP and Sunshine tower, Okey Nwandu, former SSG Ezenwa etc 5 Likes

you are ugly, thank God you choose a beautiful wife.



congrats. 3 Likes

Beautiful she is

Happy marriage life