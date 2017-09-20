₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,881,746 members, 3,804,034 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 September 2017 at 09:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. (8894 Views)
Ladies This Could Be You But Your Instagram Page Is Locked- Newly Weded Man.PICS / "We Met In 100-Level, He Would Comment My Wife On All My Pics" - Bride-To-Be / Fulani-Themed Pre-Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander And His Beautiful Fiancee (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:55pm
The world has changed a lot ( and so have we!) since we first met we've shared some sad and funny times and years we won't forget. When all is said and done, there's one unchanging things that's true with every breath I find myself more thankful I have you, your love is the last gift I ever received.
I love my princess
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by madridguy(m): 7:01pm
CONGRATULATIONS BRO.
9 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:02pm
Your bride is very beautiful... Congratulations.
18 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:03pm
More
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Evaberry(f): 7:03pm
hmm should I really say what's on my mind
1 Like
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:04pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44 come push this lovely thread biko
1 Like
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:05pm
cc. lalasticlala
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by generalbush: 7:09pm
Evaberry:
Yea, let me help you and say it!!
That you are 35 and still Single.
You were hoping that you would be the next linda Ikeji, but pov...erty no gree you rest.
Sorry about your situation!!
45 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Papiikush: 7:09pm
Evaberry:You've got nothing to say.
She is prettier than you are obviously. So just shut your shìt hole. Na your mates don marry finish you still dey drag first to comment on nairaland.
We go put you for OLX Lass lass ni
59 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by thorpido(m): 7:10pm
You've done the wedding so your title should read wedded and not weds.
Congratulations.
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Blackhawk01: 7:12pm
Your wife is beautiful, I love her smile. HML
1 Like
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by IamLEGEND1: 7:15pm
Papiikush:
23 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Dionnetech: 7:16pm
Beautiful people.
HML
1 Like
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Danielmoore(m): 7:18pm
op u dey kush
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adukey: 7:20pm
God bless your union. I keep saying it,I can never post my pictures on this forum, evil commentators too much even if you are the most beautiful or handsome,they will still type rubbish comment. Awon mofos.
16 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by vicdom(m): 7:22pm
I was there, what a glamorous and ostentatious occasion....you really made us proud man.....happy married life once again!!!!
12 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by pocohantas(f): 7:23pm
Another Nigerian guy weds a NIGERIAN GIRL
Others are still here saying Naija girls are hoes.
Naija men are scum...
Issoay!
Very beautiful couple.
Your wife is lovely,with a lovely smile.
Happy married life. We wish you people wisdom to handle your marriage.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Bibidear(f): 7:25pm
Ur wife is beautiful
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:25pm
Papiikush:Its not fair o... You talking like they sell husband in d market. Gods time is d best.
11 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:26pm
vicdom:Is that so? Where's d pinshure
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by sekxy(f): 7:27pm
congrats
1 Like
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Oyindidi(f): 7:27pm
Why you no invite us
Wishing you all the best, may God bless you with twins a boy and a girl next year.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Goldmaxx(m): 7:29pm
Anambra1stSon:na to dey Bleep her pussy day and nite my man
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Papiikush: 7:29pm
Adaumunocha:If she like make she go find husband for OLX how that one take concern me?
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by HeWrites: 7:32pm
Adaumunocha:
I think am not the only one that understnd this
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:58pm
Oyindidi:Sorry dear
More
Some dignitaries that graced the wedding are former national chairman APGA, Chief sir Victor Umeh (Ohamadike di Igbo), Hon Obinna Chidioka federal house of representative, brother to Osita Chidioka, Emeka Nwandu chairman Gemex GROUP and Sunshine tower, Okey Nwandu, former SSG Ezenwa etc
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Sabrina18(f): 7:58pm
Adaumunocha:Don't mind him, he is talking as if marriage is the ultimate, no be the same marriage wey people dey rush and rush out, some even die in domestic violence, some people are just filled with nonsensical opinion.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Oyindidi(f): 7:59pm
Anambra1stSon:Beautiful wife and handsome husband. Send my cake biko
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by ritababe(f): 8:00pm
you are ugly, thank God you choose a beautiful wife.
congrats.
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Oyindidi(f): 8:04pm
ritababe:
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Divay22(f): 8:05pm
Beautiful she is
Happy marriage life
|Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 8:18pm
More
1 Like
Relationship / 13 Types Of Girls You Should Avoid / Right Time
Viewing this topic: Kingxway, Emvin(m), showstopperss, intelligentgold, likethat(m), selflessposhheart(f), nollyway(m), preshinno, goforit, Chynwe(f), feeloscar(m), repent4christ, highburygonner, cyojunior1, Hope6289(f), temmypotter(m), buygala(m), Amazingift01(f), Tbagwell1(m), Benignasweety(f), cconcept, ksix(m), damilareoye(m), jerrythafinisher(m), MarysMeal, Sheun001(m), ItsBolaji, macjireh, darasimih104(m), jeffcheddy(m), PhilJames, waliyarh01(f), mrabula, Vick4v(m), boman2014, whitecloth, ejiboy1(m), Fourcade(m), marcushenry198, W3xy1(m), UnApologeTic1, zanogo(m), pweetymama(f), speedchariot(m), shaqhead, jerrywill(m), EmpressT(f), moonnstar(f), jameso88(m), mercyville, prettyamebo, walearoy(m), Zangurum, Ezigboune(f), rawpadgin(m), pepemendy(m), em3r4ld(m), talk2riel, sammycarz(m), Ghost01(m), Assurance1000(f), Welcomme, Ola5TP(m), McAustin92(m), Dshocker(m), tenderblaze(f), Sketch007(m), ShegsDayo(m), ayatt(m), Winters22, joinnow, Hezaking(m), djfiki, daeujo, okuya, Ekinematics, hillsnValley1(f), Blessynellah(f), dadabashua1(m), Greensea1(m), Awelewa22(f), seniorboy1, Sunshine009, LilWax(m), ebosse(m), Briteiyobo1(m), Sleekbaby(f), ijeshaboy, Bowaley17(m), dharmsexy(f), oluebubeneo(f), Deux, Sirme411(m), Linqsz(m), remicy(m), CeoMYN, Damful(f), freeze105, Edipee(m), Papiikush, MoodysMood, MARYchiells(f), Apogee14, bytemeister(m), SingleDaddy, Tallcutie(f), cana882(m), Legacy74, Topol99, innobarca(m), Royaldave200(m), dazz661(f), Franchise21(m), Mariner006(m), MumIbeji(f), Reborn14(m), sarang60(f), iretemide(f), Simpson101(m), tallfish145(m), tartarus(m), DonaldYusuf(m), gentl01, faceURfront(m), ekiticoach(m), omari5(f), realruth1(f), macnino399, fr3do(m), iFirst, Otunbalarry, danieljessy, einsteino(m), vickylincon(m), Suspect33(m), myrrtle(m), Thomath(m), IdisuleOurOwn(m), momysgirly(f), tundelomo(m), ukeleh, cribby, FKO81(m), GrandFinale2017(m), brosammy(m), chemzho(f), Stycon(m), HMZi(m), LadyE12, lilprodigy(m), abelokanlawon, Only1mi(f), Oluwahenry24, zulex880, ZACHIE, sammy042(m), Pilot4Airbus(m), amly6(f), proudlyYoruba(m), lawboss, adejohnny, Fufuky, Tripple01, akeemalade22(m), Kowor(f), Fugitive, fafambo, biggiyke(m), vicbef1000, sammylee002, Pronmix(m), ejifranks(m), fabulousfortune(m), Getintouch2004(m), michresa(m), otdollar(m), snoopy(m), sekeyso, Segunj8(m), fzabeey94(m), Bollie29(f), Kaiser5000, aspirer01, lordkay10(m), raphroye(m), itohanphait(f), Oyejay(m), sandchi, Profkomolafe(m), kin4real, Nutella69(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31