Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:55pm
The world has changed a lot ( and so have we!) since we first met we've shared some sad and funny times and years we won't forget. When all is said and done, there's one unchanging things that's true with every breath I find myself more thankful I have you, your love is the last gift I ever received.

I love my princess

15 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by madridguy(m): 7:01pm
CONGRATULATIONS BRO.

9 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:02pm
Your bride is very beautiful... Congratulations.

18 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:03pm
More

5 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Evaberry(f): 7:03pm
hmm should I really say what's on my mind

1 Like

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:04pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44 come push this lovely thread biko

1 Like

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:05pm
cc. lalasticlala

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by generalbush: 7:09pm
Evaberry:
hmm
should I really say what's on my mind

Yea, let me help you and say it!!

That you are 35 and still Single.

You were hoping that you would be the next linda Ikeji, but pov...erty no gree you rest.

Sorry about your situation!!

45 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Papiikush: 7:09pm
Evaberry:
hmm
should I really say what's on my mind
You've got nothing to say.

She is prettier than you are obviously. So just shut your shìt hole. Na your mates don marry finish you still dey drag first to comment on nairaland.


We go put you for OLX Lass lass ni undecided

59 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by thorpido(m): 7:10pm
You've done the wedding so your title should read wedded and not weds.

Congratulations.

2 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Blackhawk01: 7:12pm
Your wife is beautiful, I love her smile. HML kiss

1 Like

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by IamLEGEND1: 7:15pm
Papiikush:

You've got nothing to say.

She is prettier than you are obviously. So just shut your shìt hole. Na your mates don marry finish you still dey drag first to comment on nairaland.

23 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Dionnetech: 7:16pm
Beautiful people.

HML

1 Like

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Danielmoore(m): 7:18pm
op u dey kush
Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adukey: 7:20pm
God bless your union. I keep saying it,I can never post my pictures on this forum, evil commentators too much even if you are the most beautiful or handsome,they will still type rubbish comment. Awon mofos.

16 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by vicdom(m): 7:22pm
I was there, what a glamorous and ostentatious occasion....you really made us proud man.....happy married life once again!!!!

12 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by pocohantas(f): 7:23pm
Another Nigerian guy weds a NIGERIAN GIRL
Others are still here saying Naija girls are hoes.
Naija men are scum...
Issoay! grin

Very beautiful couple.
Your wife is lovely,with a lovely smile.

Happy married life. We wish you people wisdom to handle your marriage.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Bibidear(f): 7:25pm
Ur wife is beautiful

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:25pm
Papiikush:

You've got nothing to say.

She is prettier than you are obviously. So just shut your shìt hole. Na your mates don marry finish you still dey drag first to comment on nairaland.
Its not fair o... You talking like they sell husband in d market. Gods time is d best.

11 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Adaumunocha(f): 7:26pm
vicdom:
I was there, what a glamorous and ostentatious occasion....you really made us proud man.....happy married life once again!!!!
Is that so? Where's d pinshure
Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by sekxy(f): 7:27pm
congrats

1 Like

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Oyindidi(f): 7:27pm
Why you no invite usgrin

Wishing you all the best, may God bless you with twinscheesy a boy and a girl next year.

1 Like

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Goldmaxx(m): 7:29pm
Anambra1stSon:
The world has changed a lot ( and so have we!) since we first met we've shared some sad and funny times and years we won't forget. When all is said and done, there's one unchanging things that's true with every breath I find myself more thankful I have you, your love is the last gift I ever received.

I love my princess

na to dey Bleep her pussy day and nite my man
Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Papiikush: 7:29pm
Adaumunocha:
Its not fair o... You talking like they sell husband in d market. Gods time is d best.
If she like make she go find husband for OLX how that one take concern me?

2 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by HeWrites: 7:32pm
Adaumunocha:
Its not fair o... You talking like they sell husband in d market. Gods time is d best.



I think am not the only one that understnd this grin

3 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 7:58pm
Oyindidi:
Why you no invite usgrin

Wishing all the best, may God bless you with twinscheesy a boy and a girl next year.
Sorry dear

More
Some dignitaries that graced the wedding are former national chairman APGA, Chief sir Victor Umeh (Ohamadike di Igbo), Hon Obinna Chidioka federal house of representative, brother to Osita Chidioka, Emeka Nwandu chairman Gemex GROUP and Sunshine tower, Okey Nwandu, former SSG Ezenwa etc

5 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Sabrina18(f): 7:58pm
Adaumunocha:
Its not fair o... You talking like they sell husband in d market. Gods time is d best.
Don't mind him, he is talking as if marriage is the ultimate, no be the same marriage wey people dey rush and rush out, some even die in domestic violence, some people are just filled with nonsensical opinion.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Oyindidi(f): 7:59pm
Anambra1stSon:

Sorry dear

More
Beautiful wife and handsome husband. Send my cake biko

6 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by ritababe(f): 8:00pm
you are ugly, thank God you choose a beautiful wife.

congrats.

3 Likes

Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Oyindidi(f): 8:04pm
ritababe:
you are ugly, thank God you choose a beautiful wife.


congrats.
shocked
Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Divay22(f): 8:05pm
Beautiful she is
Happy marriage life
Re: Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. by Anambra1stSon(m): 8:18pm
More

1 Like

