|Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by stephenduru: 7:21pm On Sep 20
What was going on here?See the look Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump gave to Amina Mohammed when she met Donald Trump.Was she jealous?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/see-look-on-melania-trump-face-when.html?m=1
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by omenka(m): 7:25pm On Sep 20
That is one hell of a firm handshake from Amina.
Trump's wife knows her hubby likes to "grab" things, hence her visible consternation.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by simplyhonest(m): 7:25pm On Sep 20
funny woman... she know saw Amina no fit snatch her husband... Amina no be slay queen...
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by RomeSankara: 7:27pm On Sep 20
Amina and Dangote the only useful human beings from the north till date
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by fernandez1(m): 7:29pm On Sep 20
#Unamumudondo
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by mikejj(m): 7:33pm On Sep 20
shabi muslim girls no they shake men.amina kilode for there.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Hemcy(m): 7:41pm On Sep 20
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Kowor(f): 7:49pm On Sep 20
mikejj:Me self follow think am o!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Homeboiy(m): 7:55pm On Sep 20
Don't be surprised trump will grab her by the pussi after
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by ninjasta: 8:01pm On Sep 20
One to One, nobody like them in the whole south
RomeSankara:
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by ritababe(f): 8:03pm On Sep 20
that her look can kill somebody oh
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by generationz(f): 8:13pm On Sep 20
The woman obviously has RBF- resting bitch face
Same as Kanye West and Lola omotayo
It's a situation were your normal face looks like you are angry. if you are a girl and people always tell you smile when you think your face is in normal mode you probably have it.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by ifyan(m): 8:19pm On Sep 20
She just observing.
Remembered her husband quote. "Grab them by their pussy
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by AzeezAbubakar1: 8:23pm On Sep 20
ritababe:
what do you know?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by mansakhalifa(m): 8:35pm On Sep 20
Op What kind of Burundian English is this? How is the past tense of shake,"shaked"? Where in utter English is "shaked" a bloody work? Amina Mohammed met and SHOOK hands with Trump. Not "SHAKED"!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Liftedhands: 10:23pm On Sep 20
Plastic surgery has made her face bla.nk.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Teewhy2: 10:24pm On Sep 20
I think he is wondering where has this beauty with brain been all the while when he was looking for wife and why is she using clothes to cover all the lovely shapes she possess .
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:24pm On Sep 20
Lol her face is just naturally strong.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by ibkgab001: 10:25pm On Sep 20
Who is she?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by leofab(f): 10:25pm On Sep 20
Grab them by the
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by d33types: 10:25pm On Sep 20
una sef!!
Na every little rubbish must trend?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Flashh: 10:25pm On Sep 20
How do you expect her to look? You people just like to make a fuss over nothing.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Oshoko(m): 10:26pm On Sep 20
na when muslim women start to dey shake man hand. dem go say na harram nw!
RomeSankara:
What of buharrr
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by wtfcoded: 10:28pm On Sep 20
So make i fry beans?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Shakes Donald Trump. See The Look On Melania Trump's Face by Newbiee: 10:30pm On Sep 20
Jelous
