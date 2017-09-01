₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:04pm On Sep 20
With all these cheating stories and divorce here and there, it is refreshing to see this wonderful couple keep our hopes alive that true love isn't lost.
Mercy Johnson's hubby, Prince Odi shared a video she recorded for him and he said,
"I will sure pay another dowry again."
and In response, she commented with love emojis , calling him her king.
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/i-will-pay-your-bride-price-again-mercy.html
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Florblu(f): 8:06pm On Sep 20
Love wan tintin
This is the kind of story I always want to see and not some divorce poo
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by manmoraskk: 8:07pm On Sep 20
Yea she is beautiful and successful.
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Papiikush: 8:09pm On Sep 20
Yeah who will have a beautiful black, fully loaded boobs and ass with a hour glass figured lady as wife and wouldn't pay her bride price over and over till the end of days!
10 Likes
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by ojun50(m): 8:13pm On Sep 20
Most people who got married in d last 3 year can't boost nd say this instead is hw thy send there wife nd husband away thy are looking for.
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by LifeofAirforce(m): 8:15pm On Sep 20
Mmmtchewww
1 Like
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by internationalman(m): 8:26pm On Sep 20
while the other lady was busy paying her own bride price someone even wants to repay mercy's bride price after it has been paid b4.
Mercy Johnson u re too much
2 Likes
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by nikkypearl(f): 8:29pm On Sep 20
Papiikush:u don cum back ?
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Papiikush: 8:31pm On Sep 20
nikkypearl:I missed you too
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by auntysimbiat(f): 8:38pm On Sep 20
Make sense
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by youngderek1(m): 9:05pm On Sep 20
Shes very beautiful
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by smardray(m): 9:18pm On Sep 20
and boda sikiru wants to collect his money back right here in Ibadan
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by rattlesnake(m): 10:13pm On Sep 20
where is ya former wife?
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Emmydo1994(m): 10:14pm On Sep 20
Holuwahyomzzy:
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Divay22(f): 10:14pm On Sep 20
He who found a good thing
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Liftedhands: 10:17pm On Sep 20
... Pay her bride price again and some sisters are still waiting for one to price them!
God is still God I'm happy for mercy J!
May every woman waiting for her own receive and keep soon in Jesus name .
*Check my siggy abeg it's hot
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by pcguru1(m): 10:17pm On Sep 20
Romantic in Nigeria, sexist in America lol
1 Like
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by leofab(f): 10:21pm On Sep 20
Story to decide the gullible While be sleeps with his mistress.. tonto can relate
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by jkendy(m): 10:23pm On Sep 20
Why won't he make such promises to a 'harding working' woman whose name is on the payroll of Kogi wasted funds nah
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by tayo4ng(f): 10:26pm On Sep 20
sometimes I wander if people like this who are happy in marriage have two head,compare to those olosho actress who never see anything had been a baby mama
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Sleezwizz: 10:31pm On Sep 20
leofab:
Have u caught him in d act before or are u his side chick?
Why not mind your business.....
Look for someone to pay ur own bride price atleast once....
5 Likes
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by okerekeikpo: 10:33pm On Sep 20
Tonto Dike must hear this
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Charles4075(m): 11:11pm On Sep 20
Sleezwizz:As in ehhhh, just imagine the nonsense coming from that gutter she calls mouth. Mtcheeewwwww. Yeye dey smell.
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Agboola321(m): 11:17pm On Sep 20
leofab:
With this type of response your bride price might be just handshake. When you see sth good acknowledge it.
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Worwor(m): 11:17pm On Sep 20
Tonto Dike
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by drizslim(m): 11:24pm On Sep 20
who asked u
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by selflessposhheart(f): 11:26pm On Sep 20
when will a guy even pay my bride price once let alone the second time
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by LesbianBoy(m): 11:33pm On Sep 20
LifeofAirforce:
Azin eh....no be small mtscheew!
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by LesbianBoy(m): 11:35pm On Sep 20
selflessposhheart:
If you have big ass and tight pvssy, i will pay your bride price in dollar
|Re: "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her by Daboomb: 11:36pm On Sep 20
rattlesnake:
She is no longer remembered!
OLD Tins have PASSED AWAY...and NEW Tins have blossomed - Holy Bible.
Lesson: Value what you have because if you lose it, l dont want to hear any regret stories kwa.
We all still remember when she drove him out and was using Oyinbo Police to harrass the Prince, back thenin diaspora.
A Nigerian Is The First Black Male Model For Calvin Klein / Winner Of Davido's 500k Is Mc Galaxy (pics) / What Is Wrong With This Picture Of Iyanya At Tiwa Savages Wedding ? [ SEE PHOTO]
