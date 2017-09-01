Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Will Pay Your Bride Price Again" - Mercy Johnson's Husband Gushes Over Her (11499 Views)

Mercy Johnson's Husband Reacts To Her Appointment By Governor Yahaya Bello / Mercy Johnson & Husband Pose With Yahaya Bello & His Wife / My daughter's beauty is something else - Maheeda gushes over daughter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





With all these cheating stories and divorce here and there, it is refreshing to see this wonderful couple keep our hopes alive that true love isn't lost.



Mercy Johnson's hubby, Prince Odi shared a video she recorded for him and he said,



"I will sure pay another dowry again."

and In response, she commented with love emojis , calling him her king.







News Via: With all these cheating stories and divorce here and there, it is refreshing to see this wonderful couple keep our hopes alive that true love isn't lost.Mercy Johnson's hubby, Prince Odi shared ashe recorded for him and he said,and In response, she commented with love emojis , calling him her king.News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/i-will-pay-your-bride-price-again-mercy.html 3 Likes

Love wan tintin

This is the kind of story I always want to see and not some divorce poo 3 Likes

Yea she is beautiful and successful.

Yeah who will have a beautiful black, fully loaded boobs and ass with a hour glass figured lady as wife and wouldn't pay her bride price over and over till the end of days! 10 Likes

Most people who got married in d last 3 year can't boost nd say this instead is hw thy send there wife nd husband away thy are looking for.

Mmmtchewww 1 Like

while the other lady was busy paying her own bride price someone even wants to repay mercy's bride price after it has been paid b4.



Mercy Johnson u re too much 2 Likes

Papiikush:

Yeah who will have a beautiful black, fully loaded boobs and ass with a hour glass figured lady as wife and wouldn't pay her bride price over and over till the end of days! u don cum back ? u don cum back ?

nikkypearl:

u don cum back ? I missed you too

Make sense

Shes very beautiful

and boda sikiru wants to collect his money back right here in Ibadan

where is ya former wife?

Holuwahyomzzy:





With all these cheating stories and divorce here and there, it is refreshing to see this wonderful couple keep our hopes alive that true love isn't lost.



Mercy Johnson's hubby, Prince Odi shared a video she recorded for him and he said,





and In response, she commented with love emojis , calling him her king.







News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/i-will-pay-your-bride-price-again-mercy.html





He who found a good thing





God is still God I'm happy for mercy J!



May every woman waiting for her own receive and keep soon in Jesus name .



*Check my siggy abeg it's hot ... Pay her bride price again and some sisters are still waiting for one to price them!God is still God I'm happy for mercy J!May every woman waiting for her own receive and keep soon in Jesus name .*Check my siggy abeg it's hot

Romantic in Nigeria, sexist in America lol 1 Like

Story to decide the gullible While be sleeps with his mistress.. tonto can relate

Why won't he make such promises to a 'harding working' woman whose name is on the payroll of Kogi wasted funds nah

sometimes I wander if people like this who are happy in marriage have two head,compare to those olosho actress who never see anything had been a baby mama

leofab:

Story to decide the gullible While be sleeps with his mistress.. tonto can relate

Have u caught him in d act before or are u his side chick?



Why not mind your business.....



Look for someone to pay ur own bride price atleast once.... Have u caught him in d act before or are u his side chick?Why not mind your business.....Look for someone to pay ur own bride price atleast once.... 5 Likes

Tonto Dike must hear this

Sleezwizz:





Have u caught him in d act before or are u his side chick?



Why not mind your business.....



Look for someone to pay ur own bride price atleast once.... As in ehhhh, just imagine the nonsense coming from that gutter she calls mouth. Mtcheeewwwww. Yeye dey smell. As in ehhhh, just imagine the nonsense coming from that gutter she calls mouth. Mtcheeewwwww. Yeye dey smell.

leofab:

Story to decide the gullible While be sleeps with his mistress.. tonto can relate

With this type of response your bride price might be just handshake. When you see sth good acknowledge it. With this type of response your bride price might be just handshake. When you see sth good acknowledge it.

Tonto Dike

who asked u

when will a guy even pay my bride price once let alone the second time



when will a guy even pay my bride price once let alone the second time

LifeofAirforce:

Mmmtchewww

Azin eh....no be small mtscheew! Azin eh....no be small mtscheew!

selflessposhheart:

when will a guy even pay my bride price once let alone the second time





If you have big ass and tight pvssy, i will pay your bride price in dollar If you have big ass and tight pvssy, i will pay your bride price in dollar