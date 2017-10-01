₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by naijamafioso: 7:10pm
Chelsea 2 - Everton 0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by Ashley86400: 7:11pm
Eager to see Drinkwater and Ampadu play today. . .btw I hope DSTV is showing this match o.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by just2endowed: 7:13pm
OtemSapien:
Yes Na. Just like when u receive local stations during the 90s.
Nb: after Manu match, dey advertised they be showing Chelsea vs Everton on their station.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 7:18pm
Ashley86400:They aren't.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by femi4: 7:20pm
just2endowed:its not clear.....I hate analog
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 7:21pm
femi4:Oga mi.
Wey ya babe, optional1?
With d rest of d blue gang dem?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by treasuremi1(m): 7:22pm
Rubbish Dstv won't show this match despite the huge money we pay for sub.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by femi4: 7:24pm
Unlimited22:she dey kitchen preparing my dinner, she dey come
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by just2endowed: 7:25pm
femi4:
It's clear here sha. Ever since my decoder developed fault and nepa not helping at all, I tune to local TV and I discovered that they show some few live matches. I later discover that they are showing the Cobhams cup.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by femi4: 7:26pm
just2endowed:Maybe I ll change my antenna
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by dessz(m): 7:28pm
Chelsea will win 3-1 or 2-1 sure over2 and gg.or chelsea to score over1.5
go win bluezzzz
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 7:36pm
Chelsea 1 - 3 Everton
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by bumheit(m): 7:37pm
LesbianBoy:Una go see
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by NoFavors: 7:46pm
Arena sport2 on modbro
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by NoFavors: 7:47pm
LesbianBoy:Go to gay threads where you belong
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 7:48pm
Game on
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 7:49pm
NoFavors:
Ask around I nack jazz on mumus like you
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by just2endowed: 7:50pm
Showing live now.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by Abureson: 7:51pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by NoFavors: 7:51pm
LesbianBoy:Tell that to your gods
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by emblem2d(m): 7:52pm
just2endowed:pls how can i connect to the tv local station? currently am using #STRONG(decoder), and it's free to air. can i connect to the local station through my satelite?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by callydon(m): 7:56pm
femi4:
Watch here:
Chelsea FC v Everton FC - CARABAO CUP (LIVE STREAMING)
http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/10/chelsea-fc-v-everton-fc-carabao-cup.html
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by horlakunle25(m): 7:57pm
Everton mean dis match oooo!! Bt na thunder go fire dem @ d end of d day!#chelsea for life#
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by FrostGiant: 7:57pm
LesbianBoy:Shebi u get whistle abi?? Na u go tire...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by just2endowed: 7:58pm
emblem2d:
Tune to your local station. Connect ur area directly to your TV. U don't need to be on a decoder. Find any area and connect it
Am watching it live. See u later guys.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by Kaytixy: 7:59pm
Any live streaming please
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by Charles4075(m): 8:03pm
Hey, everybody shift. Give space. We don arrive.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Everton: Carabao Cup (0 - 0) - Live by paradigmshift(m): 8:06pm
Kaytixy:
Ronaldo7.net
click on Chelsea Everton link n enjoy..
OR
livetv.ru/en
select Chelsea Everton link.
enjoy
