Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:09am
This young female Nigerian soldier has taken this to her Facebook page to say; "If you Love a female soldier, Don't be afraid to approach her" see her write-ups below
guys.. what do you think? wink
I know some Civilian Find it so difficult to Approach a Female Soldier for Relationships.
My Dear Listen to my Little Advice.
Female Soldiers are The Best in Relationships and Marriages.
With the following Reasons.

1.She is an Independent woman to you.
She has Already got a job, and it's the best thing a man can wish for.

2.You won't bother someone Harassing your wife for Any Reason.
She is a Soldier, So I don't think that there is any form of harassment that can come to her that she can't handle.

3.She will always fight for you.
If you get Married or in a relationship with a Female soldier,Every of your problem is her Problem, She won't ever let any harm come to you.

4.She will be Trust worthy,
You won't be afraid of thinking about your wife or girlfriend cheating on you,because Even People around her can't even go close to her once they know that she is in a relationship with you .

5.They are the Most Caring
.They care for their Loved ones more than anything, Love and care is what they Give you.

6.They are Educated with Military and Civil Law
You don't have much to say to her, because she already know what's good and Bad. She knows what to do and the time to do it..

If you Love a Female Soldier, don't be Afraid to Approach her, but do it in a good Manners to avoid the story that touches the heart.

And Please note
If a Female soldier Loves you, Don't Play Around, cos you are Playing with your Life. Always be faithful to her and you will be the Happiest Man on Earth

Incase you are afraid of anyone, come to Me I will help you talk to her.

#MilitaryLifeeeeeeee# Am proud to be a female soldier
cc: Lalasticlala, seun

13 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Matherson(m): 6:11am
Lol... I concur. Story that touches the heart ehn...

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Slayer2: 6:16am
Where the female military soldier undecided

Is it this one that already looks like a man? Bikonu I will pass grin

60 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:17am
see more...

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:18am
see my comment.. lala promise land biko grin

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DavSagacity(m): 6:18am
Slayer2:
Where the female military soldier undecided
Is it this one that already looks like a man? Bikonu I will pass grin

Am still looking for the female soldier too Oooo...

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by dollytino4real(f): 6:22am
pls next time remove that word'fight for you' because no reasonable man needs a woman to fight 4 him.

39 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Slayer2: 6:24am
dollytino4real:
pls next time remove that word'fight for you' because no reasonable man needs a woman to fight 4 him.

You can go and tell that to the military soldier


grin

10 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Slayer2: 6:24am
DavSagacity:



Am still looking for the female soldier too Oooo...

Na she they there so bro. U nor like her Ni? grin

4 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by sekxy(f): 6:25am
better retire oo,,our 9ja guys no get strength to fight.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by kalufelix(m): 6:26am
Operation Python Fvck... No Be Me And You..

30 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Bishop4bella(m): 6:30am
Hope this is not form of advertisment after the ogas' at the top are tired of inbetween.
Me marry a soldier, it can't even happen in my dream.

3 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Tapout(m): 6:32am
the day I saw an army lady drilling a grown azz man was the day I decided that they are more deadly than their male counterpart. make una carry una love go abeg cheesy

#loving in bondage

48 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DavSagacity(m): 6:33am
Slayer2:


Na she they there so bro. U nor like her Ni? grin

I didn't tell u I was interesteď before now... only came to look at the soldier. Lolzzzzzzzz. No be me u go kill

4 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:34am
am also a female soldier o

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by badoi(m): 6:36am
So when she fvcks boys around i will be looking abi
She dey madt
A soldier girl must marry a soldier boy
Soldier boys/girls are not decent
How wil you be a civilian and marry a girl who has been trained to kill
She will ride your destiny grin grin

17 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by ItachiUchiha: 6:41am
Had to end it with a threat, screw them! WTF is "playing authority your life", they messing around with their superiors is not playing authority their life? Nonsense and ingredient!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by hadura29(m): 6:47am
Are you sure? No be say person go start to Dey do frog jump after you say "Hello"... grin

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Uyi168(m): 6:52am
i'm in love with her already..
Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:54am
mofeoluwadassah:
am also a female soldier o
Wow...really? kiss which November Alpha are you?
Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DePartfinder: 6:55am
mofeoluwadassah:
am also a female soldier o

Then we need to hook up asap!
Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DePartfinder: 6:56am
Uyi168:
i'm in love with her already..

Also ready to face what comes next?
Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 6:58am
Where is the soldier girl?...'m seeing a man
Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Divay22(f): 6:58am
No let devil use you go take break or cheat on her o...
You just might not live to tell the story. ..

I love them sha

2 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:59am
like what and what oga?
Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 7:00am
Divay22:
No let devil use you go take break or cheat on her o...
You just might not live to tell the story. ..

I love them sha
is allowed.. but don't be caught wink

2 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by drezzyx(m): 7:10am
I remember a story of a man saying to a female soldier that she is beautiful, but was beaten black and blue by the female soldier and her colleague .So how do I even start wooing them after reading that pathetic story...

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by martolux(m): 7:14am
military ladies won't cheat with a bloody civilian like you but with a superior military officer.....of course, they are faithful!
Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by bumheit(m): 7:15am
Looks like this 1 has chased all Men in her life away with her Uniform nd she's nw using Style 2 invite them back. I can feel it.

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Chascop: 7:24am
This is not an advice.
all I see is threat here and there . bully, beat, security.

relationship is not all about power biko..
just imagine.

8 Likes

Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Chascop: 7:27am
mofeoluwadassah:
am also a female soldier o

any female soldier wer no get man physique or muscular in nature, is that a soldier..

ur dp proves you wrong.

amibo ppl will start checking ds girl pic na undecided
mofeoluwadassah:
am also a female soldier o

any female soldier wer no get man physique or muscular in nature, is that a soldier..

ur dp proves you wrong.

amibo ppl will start checking ds girl pic na

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

