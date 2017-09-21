Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) (27986 Views)

guys.. what do you think? I know some Civilian Find it so difficult to Approach a Female Soldier for Relationships.

My Dear Listen to my Little Advice.

Female Soldiers are The Best in Relationships and Marriages.

With the following Reasons.



1.She is an Independent woman to you.

She has Already got a job, and it's the best thing a man can wish for.



2.You won't bother someone Harassing your wife for Any Reason.

She is a Soldier, So I don't think that there is any form of harassment that can come to her that she can't handle.



3.She will always fight for you.

If you get Married or in a relationship with a Female soldier,Every of your problem is her Problem, She won't ever let any harm come to you.



4.She will be Trust worthy,

You won't be afraid of thinking about your wife or girlfriend cheating on you,because Even People around her can't even go close to her once they know that she is in a relationship with you .



5.They are the Most Caring

.They care for their Loved ones more than anything, Love and care is what they Give you.



6.They are Educated with Military and Civil Law

You don't have much to say to her, because she already know what's good and Bad. She knows what to do and the time to do it..



If you Love a Female Soldier, don't be Afraid to Approach her, but do it in a good Manners to avoid the story that touches the heart.



And Please note

If a Female soldier Loves you, Don't Play Around, cos you are Playing with your Life. Always be faithful to her and you will be the Happiest Man on Earth



Incase you are afraid of anyone, come to Me I will help you talk to her.



Lol... I concur. Story that touches the heart ehn... 14 Likes 1 Share





Is it this one that already looks like a man? Bikonu I will pass Where the female military soldierIs it this one that already looks like a man? Bikonu I will pass 60 Likes

see more...

see my comment.. lala promise land biko 17 Likes 2 Shares

Slayer2:

Where the female military soldier

Is it this one that already looks like a man? Bikonu I will pass

Am still looking for the female soldier too Oooo... Am still looking for the female soldier too Oooo... 7 Likes 1 Share

pls next time remove that word'fight for you' because no reasonable man needs a woman to fight 4 him. 39 Likes 1 Share

dollytino4real:

pls next time remove that word'fight for you' because no reasonable man needs a woman to fight 4 him.

You can go and tell that to the military soldier





You can go and tell that to the military soldier 10 Likes

DavSagacity:







Am still looking for the female soldier too Oooo...

Na she they there so bro. U nor like her Ni? Na she they there so bro. U nor like her Ni? 4 Likes

better retire oo,,our 9ja guys no get strength to fight. 4 Likes 1 Share

Operation Python Fvck... No Be Me And You.. 30 Likes 2 Shares

Hope this is not form of advertisment after the ogas' at the top are tired of inbetween.

Me marry a soldier, it can't even happen in my dream. 3 Likes

the day I saw an army lady drilling a grown azz man was the day I decided that they are more deadly than their male counterpart. make una carry una love go abeg



#loving in bondage 48 Likes

Slayer2:





Na she they there so bro. U nor like her Ni?

I didn't tell u I was interesteď before now... only came to look at the soldier. Lolzzzzzzzz. No be me u go kill I didn't tell u I was interesteď before now... only came to look at the soldier. Lolzzzzzzzz. No be me u go kill 4 Likes

am also a female soldier o 3 Likes 1 Share



She dey madt

A soldier girl must marry a soldier boy

Soldier boys/girls are not decent

How wil you be a civilian and marry a girl who has been trained to kill

She will ride your destiny So when she fvcks boys around i will be looking abiShe dey madtA soldier girl must marry a soldier boySoldier boys/girls are not decentHow wil you be a civilian and marry a girl who has been trained to killShe will ride your destiny 17 Likes

Had to end it with a threat, screw them! WTF is "playing authority your life", they messing around with their superiors is not playing authority their life? Nonsense and ingredient! 6 Likes 1 Share

Are you sure? No be say person go start to Dey do frog jump after you say "Hello"... 9 Likes 1 Share

i'm in love with her already..

mofeoluwadassah:

am also a female soldier o Wow...really? which November Alpha are you? Wow...really?which November Alpha are you?

mofeoluwadassah:

am also a female soldier o

Then we need to hook up asap! Then we need to hook up asap!

Uyi168:

i'm in love with her already..

Also ready to face what comes next? Also ready to face what comes next?

Where is the soldier girl?...'m seeing a man

No let devil use you go take break or cheat on her o...

You just might not live to tell the story. ..



I love them sha 2 Likes

like what and what oga?

Divay22:

No let devil use you go take break or cheat on her o...

You just might not live to tell the story. ..



I love them sha is allowed.. but don't be caught is allowed.. but don't be caught 2 Likes

I remember a story of a man saying to a female soldier that she is beautiful, but was beaten black and blue by the female soldier and her colleague .So how do I even start wooing them after reading that pathetic story... 18 Likes 1 Share

military ladies won't cheat with a bloody civilian like you but with a superior military officer.....of course, they are faithful!

Looks like this 1 has chased all Men in her life away with her Uniform nd she's nw using Style 2 invite them back. I can feel it. 15 Likes 2 Shares

This is not an advice.

all I see is threat here and there . bully, beat, security.



relationship is not all about power biko..

just imagine. 8 Likes