|Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:09am
This young female Nigerian soldier has taken this to her Facebook page to say; "If you Love a female soldier, Don't be afraid to approach her" see her write-ups below
guys.. what do you think?
I know some Civilian Find it so difficult to Approach a Female Soldier for Relationships.cc: Lalasticlala, seun
13 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Matherson(m): 6:11am
Lol... I concur. Story that touches the heart ehn...
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Slayer2: 6:16am
Where the female military soldier
Is it this one that already looks like a man? Bikonu I will pass
60 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:17am
see more...
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:18am
see my comment.. lala promise land biko
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DavSagacity(m): 6:18am
Slayer2:
Am still looking for the female soldier too Oooo...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by dollytino4real(f): 6:22am
pls next time remove that word'fight for you' because no reasonable man needs a woman to fight 4 him.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Slayer2: 6:24am
dollytino4real:
You can go and tell that to the military soldier
10 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Slayer2: 6:24am
DavSagacity:
Na she they there so bro. U nor like her Ni?
4 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by sekxy(f): 6:25am
better retire oo,,our 9ja guys no get strength to fight.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by kalufelix(m): 6:26am
Operation Python Fvck... No Be Me And You..
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Bishop4bella(m): 6:30am
Hope this is not form of advertisment after the ogas' at the top are tired of inbetween.
Me marry a soldier, it can't even happen in my dream.
3 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Tapout(m): 6:32am
the day I saw an army lady drilling a grown azz man was the day I decided that they are more deadly than their male counterpart. make una carry una love go abeg
#loving in bondage
48 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DavSagacity(m): 6:33am
Slayer2:
I didn't tell u I was interesteď before now... only came to look at the soldier. Lolzzzzzzzz. No be me u go kill
4 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 6:34am
am also a female soldier o
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by badoi(m): 6:36am
So when she fvcks boys around i will be looking abi
She dey madt
A soldier girl must marry a soldier boy
Soldier boys/girls are not decent
How wil you be a civilian and marry a girl who has been trained to kill
She will ride your destiny
17 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by ItachiUchiha: 6:41am
Had to end it with a threat, screw them! WTF is "playing authority your life", they messing around with their superiors is not playing authority their life? Nonsense and ingredient!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by hadura29(m): 6:47am
Are you sure? No be say person go start to Dey do frog jump after you say "Hello"...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Uyi168(m): 6:52am
i'm in love with her already..
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:54am
mofeoluwadassah:Wow...really? which November Alpha are you?
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DePartfinder: 6:55am
mofeoluwadassah:
Then we need to hook up asap!
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by DePartfinder: 6:56am
Uyi168:
Also ready to face what comes next?
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 6:58am
Where is the soldier girl?...'m seeing a man
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Divay22(f): 6:58am
No let devil use you go take break or cheat on her o...
You just might not live to tell the story. ..
I love them sha
2 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 6:59am
like what and what oga?
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Soljaboi44(m): 7:00am
Divay22:is allowed.. but don't be caught
2 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by drezzyx(m): 7:10am
I remember a story of a man saying to a female soldier that she is beautiful, but was beaten black and blue by the female soldier and her colleague .So how do I even start wooing them after reading that pathetic story...
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by martolux(m): 7:14am
military ladies won't cheat with a bloody civilian like you but with a superior military officer.....of course, they are faithful!
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by bumheit(m): 7:15am
Looks like this 1 has chased all Men in her life away with her Uniform nd she's nw using Style 2 invite them back. I can feel it.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Chascop: 7:24am
This is not an advice.
all I see is threat here and there . bully, beat, security.
relationship is not all about power biko..
just imagine.
8 Likes
|Re: Don't Be Afraid To Approach A Female Soldier You Love - A Soldier Girl (photos) by Chascop: 7:27am
mofeoluwadassah:
any female soldier wer no get man physique or muscular in nature, is that a soldier..
ur dp proves you wrong.
amibo ppl will start checking ds girl pic na
mofeoluwadassah:
any female soldier wer no get man physique or muscular in nature, is that a soldier..
ur dp proves you wrong.
amibo ppl will start checking ds girl pic na
4 Likes
