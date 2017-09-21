Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” (5701 Views)

Out of 150 cities, Lagos came in at 147, making it the third most stressful city in the world.



Kenyan socialite Sheila Wetangula took to her Instagram to recount her experience with Nigerians and concluded they are all frustrated.



She wrote;





“Been to nigeria a few times when I was working for sony and having dated a Nigerian and tried to do business with a few made me question my sanity and my once a month trips to see my therapist became weekly!!I was wondering if there is something wrong with Me!!My therapist advised me to stop going to Lagos which from April i haven’t and I’m so happy and feel sane !!Now I understand I’m perfectly normal!!That country everyone is frustrated !!Everyone likes to shout and I can’t even scream to save my life !!God bless Nigeria �”



every kenyan is dumb and always keep mute 25 Likes

Only ignorant people make such generalised statements. 3 Likes

Not only Kenyans most African countries Why is it that Kenyans are naturally obsessed with Nigerians?.Not only Kenyans most African countries 4 Likes

, I luv lagos My own success manifested d very first day I stepped in 2 lag, I luv lagos 13 Likes 1 Share





- Na Senator Moses Wetangula's cousin .... the only person for Kenya to wear makeup and weave-on Ok- See her head like cone- Her problem is that Kenya is GMT +2- Na Senator Moses Wetangula's cousin .... the only person for Kenya to wear makeup and weave-on 3 Likes

The lady said nothing but the truth. Most people in Lagos are semi mad. I am in Lagos for about a week now and no day passes with one not feeling like going crazy either on the traffic or inside the yellow bus. I thought North is hot, but the polluted environment of Lagos makes everywhere so hot and not good for normal reasoning. Only those doing corporate jobs escape this madness...Traffic in Costain, is enough to make one act abnormal 32 Likes

Before now who has heard of her? Once any of these Africans want to become relevant they talk about NigeriaBefore now who has heard of her? 2 Likes

See her face like a pirated copy.



I've been trying to locate Kenya on the map but couldn't..... Pls guys is Kenya a state or just a street? 2 Likes

Come to think of it, Yorubas like to shout. Sometimes it seems like they can't communicate, or express themselves without shouting. 21 Likes 1 Share

We need more of Martin Luther King in Nigeria. Pm me for spoken word poetry, let's talk constructively.

She might be right

She is kukuma right.



Abi she dey lie??



But this lady don't buy market wet she no go fit pay for ooo, cos Nigerians get bad mouth hen. 3 Likes

Oh she's so done for. We're coming for you! 1 Like

Glorified Olosho in the highest

No be small thing ooo. The frustration is too much. 1 Like

Na she sabi. Lagos is stressful, we like it like that. Just weeks away from Lagos and me I miss it already...a lot. Eko oni baje. 4 Likes

Have she met every Nigerian?

Ode, Mumu, Oponu, Arindin, Agbaya, Oloshi, Olosho 2 Likes

No be lie. If u look at the negativity of comments from Nigerian you'll know it's borne out of fustratration. 5 Likes 1 Share

True...



God bless LA



How many have this oloriburuku met Out of 180 million Nigerians.How many have this oloriburuku met 2 Likes

Most every Nigerians truly are. 1 Like

Please,it seems every female in Kenya is a socialite.





But she no lie sha

Make Una attack her if you like but the thing be say she's right 18 Likes 1 Share

I have been to Kenya four times.They always get intimidated when they come across Nigerians.Wheather they like it or not we are force to reckon with in Africa.Just that our leaders are just messing us up.

This write up should be thrown to the thrash bin. 6 Likes

I pity her, Nigerians are coming for her. She go hear am today. lol

Let the bashing begin