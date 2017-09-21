₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Amagite: 7:15am
A new study by Zipjet revealed the least stressful cities in the world. This study took some of the major stress-inducing factors into consideration, such as unemployment, debt levels, traffic, public transport, security, pollution and amount of sunlight the city has.
Out of 150 cities, Lagos came in at 147, making it the third most stressful city in the world.
Kenyan socialite Sheila Wetangula took to her Instagram to recount her experience with Nigerians and concluded they are all frustrated.
She wrote;
“Been to nigeria a few times when I was working for sony and having dated a Nigerian and tried to do business with a few made me question my sanity and my once a month trips to see my therapist became weekly!!I was wondering if there is something wrong with Me!!My therapist advised me to stop going to Lagos which from April i haven’t and I’m so happy and feel sane !!Now I understand I’m perfectly normal!!That country everyone is frustrated !!Everyone likes to shout and I can’t even scream to save my life !!God bless Nigeria �”
http://www.lailasblog.com/every-nigerian-is-frustrated-kenyan-lady-comes-for-nigerians/
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by akpur1(m): 7:17am
every kenyan is dumb and always keep mute
25 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by thesicilian: 7:24am
Only ignorant people make such generalised statements.
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by fk001: 7:49am
Why is it that Kenyans are naturally obsessed with Nigerians?.
Not only Kenyans most African countries
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by TINALETC3(f): 10:28am
My own success manifested d very first day I stepped in 2 lag , I luv lagos
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Keneking: 10:29am
Ok
- See her head like cone
- Her problem is that Kenya is GMT +2
- Na Senator Moses Wetangula's cousin .... the only person for Kenya to wear makeup and weave-on
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by obataokenwa(m): 10:29am
The lady said nothing but the truth. Most people in Lagos are semi mad. I am in Lagos for about a week now and no day passes with one not feeling like going crazy either on the traffic or inside the yellow bus. I thought North is hot, but the polluted environment of Lagos makes everywhere so hot and not good for normal reasoning. Only those doing corporate jobs escape this madness...Traffic in Costain, is enough to make one act abnormal
32 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by oyoyoyo: 10:29am
see thsi one
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by AdaNri1(f): 10:29am
Once any of these Africans want to become relevant they talk about Nigeria
Before now who has heard of her?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by benosky(m): 10:30am
See her face like a pirated copy.
I've been trying to locate Kenya on the map but couldn't..... Pls guys is Kenya a state or just a street?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by PEPPERified: 10:30am
#NotHating.
Come to think of it, Yorubas like to shout. Sometimes it seems like they can't communicate, or express themselves without shouting.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by littlewonders: 10:30am
We need more of Martin Luther King in Nigeria. Pm me for spoken word poetry, let's talk constructively.
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by RomeSankara: 10:30am
She might be right
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Moreoffaith(m): 10:30am
She is kukuma right.
Abi she dey lie??
But this lady don't buy market wet she no go fit pay for ooo, cos Nigerians get bad mouth hen.
3 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by iamqualmi: 10:30am
Oh she's so done for. We're coming for you!
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Innobee99(m): 10:31am
Glorified Olosho in the highest
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by dometome: 10:31am
No be small thing ooo. The frustration is too much.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Jesusbabygirl(f): 10:31am
Na she sabi. Lagos is stressful, we like it like that. Just weeks away from Lagos and me I miss it already...a lot. Eko oni baje.
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by jupiterx(m): 10:31am
see this one
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by admax(m): 10:31am
Have she met every Nigerian?
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Ibrofem(m): 10:31am
Ode, Mumu, Oponu, Arindin, Agbaya, Oloshi, Olosho
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by YelloweWest: 10:31am
No be lie. If u look at the negativity of comments from Nigerian you'll know it's borne out of fustratration.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by ihatebuhari(f): 10:31am
True...
God bless LA
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by alexistaiwo: 10:32am
Out of 180 million Nigerians.
How many have this oloriburuku met
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by flyca: 10:32am
Most
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by fergie001(m): 10:32am
Please,it seems every female in Kenya is a socialite.
But she no lie sha
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Pidginwhisper: 10:32am
Make Una attack her if you like but the thing be say she's right
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by Omadachi(m): 10:32am
I have been to Kenya four times.They always get intimidated when they come across Nigerians.Wheather they like it or not we are force to reckon with in Africa.Just that our leaders are just messing us up.
This write up should be thrown to the thrash bin.
6 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by DocAdray(f): 10:32am
I pity her, Nigerians are coming for her. She go hear am today. lol
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by eitsei(m): 10:32am
Let the bashing begin
|Re: Kenyan Lady: “Every Nigerian Is Frustrated And Likes To Shout” by eleojo23: 10:33am
Why won't they shout in Lagos when over 10million people are occupying the space meant for about 3-5million?
Even the land beneath their feet must be shouting for help too.
Lagos needs decongestion.
She should try visiting other parts of Nigeria next time before drawing her conclusion.
3 Likes
