Source; While authorities at the Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi state are celebrating the recent sighting of the hitherto believed extinct leopards, the WCS camera-trap at the game reserve have also caught a rare cat. The Caracal cat which is a medium-sized wild cat native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and India...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/caracal-cat-spotted-at-yankari-game-reserve.html 1 Share

Is not a native cat but a Caracal Cat. A rare species though. 24 Likes 3 Shares

This days, I want camera everywhere, my crib,my car.....everywhere It really helps alot

Kai this trap cameras are really exposing a lot of wild life OOO 6 Likes 2 Shares

Thought I heard all cats are possessed?

I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"

Don't blame me. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Looks ordinary.

Florblu:

Thought I heard all cats are possessed?

I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"

Don't blame me. You've been watching too much nollywood movies. You've been watching too much nollywood movies. 76 Likes 2 Shares

TGoddess:

You've been watching too much nollywood movies. haha... haha...

hmmm

Lalasticlala, let's go hunt this bushmeat........ 1 Like

Hehe

Beautiful nature abounds 1 Like

thae get no get yansh self... dry ass cat. not attractive jor 1 Like





I see a new Meme loading though. But why e con look like say the cat dey find Laslasticlala to hustle for front page? Native of where precisely?I see a new Meme loading though. But why e con look like say the cat dey find Laslasticlala to hustle for front page?

D cat is waiting to be registered as a member of d animal kingdom.

Make boys hold am next thing you go hear na Ibrahim soup don done o

Let start naming the Cat



Its a Lekkimaric Cat

Florblu:

Thought I heard all cats are possessed?

I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"

Don't blame me.



Too much horror movies





I love me some white cat as a pet Too much horror moviesI love me some white cat as a pet 1 Like

this one na albino cat

Looks like a huge hyena



I hope this cat doesn't jam a Nairalander !! I hope this cat doesn't jam a Nairalander !!

caracal

Owk

Yankari, once upon a time was the destination for Wildlife tourism, guess the glory days are coming back.....



Wish the 8 national Parks can learn from yankari Game reserve.

Florblu:

Thought I heard all cats are possessed?

I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"

Don't blame me. The witches and wizards must really be jobless, to go around possessing all existing cats the world over. The witches and wizards must really be jobless, to go around possessing all existing cats the world over. 4 Likes





Tell me am growing old please.



. Native Cat.Tell me am growing old please.

Florblu:

Thought I heard all cats are possessed?

I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"

Don't blame me. Who is blaming u. We just feel Sori for ur brain and u Who is blaming u. We just feel Sori for ur brain and u 3 Likes

good development.. Poachers right now 1 Like

Hope they won't kill it for pepper soup