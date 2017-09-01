₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,068 members, 3,805,063 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos (16574 Views)
Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS / Locally Made Amphibian Jet Spotted At Lagos Stadium / Drone Spotted At Ojota Bus Stop This Afternoon(Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:17am
While authorities at the Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi state are celebrating the recent sighting of the hitherto believed extinct leopards, the WCS camera-trap at the game reserve have also caught a rare cat. The Caracal cat which is a medium-sized wild cat native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and India...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/caracal-cat-spotted-at-yankari-game-reserve.html
1 Share
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by smartty68(m): 8:19am
Is not a native cat but a Caracal Cat. A rare species though.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by FemiEddy(m): 8:19am
This days, I want camera everywhere, my crib,my car.....everywhere It really helps alot
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by RomeSankara: 8:19am
Kai this trap cameras are really exposing a lot of wild life OOO
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Florblu(f): 8:22am
Thought I heard all cats are possessed?
I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"
Don't blame me.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by TGoddess(f): 8:24am
Looks ordinary.
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by TGoddess(f): 8:26am
Florblu:You've been watching too much nollywood movies.
76 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by FreshBoss007: 8:29am
TGoddess:haha...
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Lincoln275(m): 9:31am
hmmm
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Lexusgs430: 9:32am
Lalasticlala, let's go hunt this bushmeat........
1 Like
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Naijashortcode(m): 9:32am
Hehe
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by modelmike7(m): 9:32am
Beautiful nature abounds
1 Like
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Intellad(m): 9:32am
thae get no get yansh self... dry ass cat. not attractive jor
1 Like
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by pmc01(m): 9:32am
Native of where precisely?
I see a new Meme loading though. But why e con look like say the cat dey find Laslasticlala to hustle for front page?
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 9:33am
D cat is waiting to be registered as a member of d animal kingdom.
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by zulex880: 9:33am
Make boys hold am next thing you go hear na Ibrahim soup don done o
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by SIRKAY98(m): 9:33am
Let start naming the Cat
Its a Lekkimaric Cat
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by ImmaculateQueen(f): 9:33am
Florblu:
Too much horror movies
I love me some white cat as a pet
1 Like
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by sotonzBlog(m): 9:33am
this one na albino cat
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Royalfurnitures: 9:34am
Looks like a huge hyena
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by PissedOffWeed(m): 9:34am
I hope this cat doesn't jam a Nairalander !!
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by geozone: 9:34am
caracal
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by mykh01(m): 9:34am
Owk
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by TIDDOLL(m): 9:34am
Yankari, once upon a time was the destination for Wildlife tourism, guess the glory days are coming back.....
Wish the 8 national Parks can learn from yankari Game reserve.
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by pmc01(m): 9:34am
Florblu:The witches and wizards must really be jobless, to go around possessing all existing cats the world over.
4 Likes
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by ekensi01(m): 9:34am
Native Cat.
Tell me am growing old please.
.
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by DavidEsq(m): 9:34am
Florblu:Who is blaming u. We just feel Sori for ur brain and u
3 Likes
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by NicoBaba(m): 9:35am
good development.. Poachers right now
1 Like
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by scooby12: 9:36am
Hope they won't kill it for pepper soup
|Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by cerowo(f): 9:36am
Whatever....i dnt like cat
Nigerian Teenager Design Helicopter Prototype / Free Invitations to GMail, Orkut and Yahoo 360 are available / Weird Things Humans Do Daily, And Why
Viewing this topic: archymacho, senatorfrancis(m), Tolubae1(m), ozocreed, Nephdaniels(m), kingzic(m), Jofet(m), Samiceman, MarkGud(m), emmadejust(m), abbeyismaeel(m), ceejayluv(m), erasergozy, blinking001(m), olamitiwale(m), sonymax16(m), zeekleo(m), ezugegere(m), Viccur(m), Pillars1(m), Mikocake(m), Sundouglas, mdpeace(m), samzzycash(m), carlvon, Alchemyee(m), Femiii, chiozor, kachi08(m), ElsonMorali, Kingsval(m), MrDoGood, Pauladex(m), Antonblack(m), Pearlty, udemzyudex(m), MtuMsuper, ezyk, ikp120(m), dayspring24(m), segunswad(m), yusakins(m), malware, Ali97(m), walexGodson(m), Lilblitz(m), koxi, Sicillian, eistien(m), Jwonder(m), Ifiegboria(m), 1metre, Valleoo and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6