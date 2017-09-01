₦airaland Forum

Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:17am
While authorities at the Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi state are celebrating the recent sighting of the hitherto believed extinct leopards, the WCS camera-trap at the game reserve have also caught a rare cat. The Caracal cat which is a medium-sized wild cat native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and India...

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/caracal-cat-spotted-at-yankari-game-reserve.html

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by smartty68(m): 8:19am
Is not a native cat but a Caracal Cat. A rare species though.

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by FemiEddy(m): 8:19am
This days, I want camera everywhere, my crib,my car.....everywhere It really helps alot
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by RomeSankara: 8:19am
Kai this trap cameras are really exposing a lot of wild life OOO

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Florblu(f): 8:22am
Thought I heard all cats are possessed?
I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"
Don't blame me.

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by TGoddess(f): 8:24am
Looks ordinary.
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by TGoddess(f): 8:26am
Florblu:
Thought I heard all cats are possessed?
I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"
Don't blame me.
You've been watching too much nollywood movies.

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by FreshBoss007: 8:29am
TGoddess:
You've been watching too much nollywood movies.
haha...
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Lincoln275(m): 9:31am
hmmm
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Lexusgs430: 9:32am
Lalasticlala, let's go hunt this bushmeat........

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Naijashortcode(m): 9:32am
Hehe
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by modelmike7(m): 9:32am
Beautiful nature abounds

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Intellad(m): 9:32am
thae get no get yansh self... dry ass cat. not attractive jor

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by pmc01(m): 9:32am
Native of where precisely? grin

I see a new Meme loading though. But why e con look like say the cat dey find Laslasticlala to hustle for front page? lipsrsealed shocked
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 9:33am
D cat is waiting to be registered as a member of d animal kingdom.
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by zulex880: 9:33am
Make boys hold am next thing you go hear na Ibrahim soup don done o grin
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by SIRKAY98(m): 9:33am
Let start naming the Cat

Its a Lekkimaric Cat
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by ImmaculateQueen(f): 9:33am
Florblu:
Thought I heard all cats are possessed?
I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"
Don't blame me.


Too much horror movies tongue


I love me some white cat as a pet smiley

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by sotonzBlog(m): 9:33am
this one na albino cat
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by Royalfurnitures: 9:34am
Looks like a huge hyena

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by PissedOffWeed(m): 9:34am
grin

I hope this cat doesn't jam a Nairalander !!
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by geozone: 9:34am
caracal
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by mykh01(m): 9:34am
Owk
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by TIDDOLL(m): 9:34am
Yankari, once upon a time was the destination for Wildlife tourism, guess the glory days are coming back.....

Wish the 8 national Parks can learn from yankari Game reserve.
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by pmc01(m): 9:34am
Florblu:
Thought I heard all cats are possessed?
I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"
Don't blame me.
The witches and wizards must really be jobless, to go around possessing all existing cats the world over. undecided

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by ekensi01(m): 9:34am
Native Cat. grin grin grin

Tell me am growing old please. grin

.
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by DavidEsq(m): 9:34am
Florblu:
Thought I heard all cats are possessed?
I don't enter a house where they rear Cats and at the sight of a cat I switch to "tongues"
Don't blame me.
Who is blaming u. We just feel Sori for ur brain and u

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by NicoBaba(m): 9:35am
good development.. Poachers right now

Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by scooby12: 9:36am
Hope they won't kill it for pepper soup undecided
Re: Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos by cerowo(f): 9:36am
Whatever....i dnt like cat

