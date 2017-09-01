₦airaland Forum

Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:34am


It's no news that the P Square brothers have fallen out yet again ..

Now,Peter Okoye has reverted to his Mr P stage name,promoting solo shows and is now asking fans to subscribe to his own vevo channel.



News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/peter-okoye-advertises-his-own-vevo.html

1 Like

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by coolcharm(m): 9:37am
Typical IPOB behavior. I guess his brother or his brothers wife is already 'marginalizing' him. cheesy

He will soon know the magic and power of 'two'

No wonder Glo dumped them as ambassadors.

He is on a long thing if he thinks Dangote will still intervene in their childish fight.

54 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by cescky(m): 9:38am
some words for these boys

most especially peter.....age and maturity dont run parallel

24 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by rossyc(f): 9:48am
I hope this is no publicity stunt? blood is thicker than water so they should settle their differences.

2 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by NairalandCS(m): 9:51am
coolcharm:
Typical IPOB behavior. I guess his brother or his brothers wife is already 'marginalizing' him. cheesy

He will soon know the magic and power of 'two'

Why bring tribalism into this now ? Ehn ? undecided

34 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:53am


More @ http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/peter-okoye-advertises-his-own-vevo.html

1 Like

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Finstar: 10:04am
I understand what they are trying to do cheesy They are trying to make money on my head abi.? I will not fall for it. Yes.. I won't fall for it again. Make una carry una wahala go.. Next week nah, they will come back together after making money from their viral beef cheesy



Check my signature wink

7 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by ExpiredNigeria: 10:05am
Nawa oo, thing is they might not even come back together again as people who usually beg and cry are even tired of their perpetual fight

5 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by firstolalekan(m): 10:05am
Mumu boys


See how pússy dey control una


RUBBISH

I believe there's something wrong going on between them and it all started when the two wives started hating on each other.... Women!

4 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by greatman247(m): 10:05am
OK seen. That's their headache e no concern me what they do with their lives. Whatever they like they can do, I have my problems to face.

2 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by drizslim(m): 10:05am
Jonsing Guy

4 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by lelvin(m): 10:06am
Noted
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by edlion57(m): 10:06am
I don't knw y I der blv dat dis guy is the problem...Peter seems to be the rudeguy ...Paul is just rude by name

4 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by talk2saintify(m): 10:06am
HBD BIRTHDAY TO ME

Aw many LIkes For MY Birhday cheesy cheesy cheesy

29 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Dalek(m): 10:06am
coolcharm:
Typical IPOB behavior. I guess his brother or his brothers wife is already 'marginalizing' him. cheesy

He will soon know the magic and power of 'two'

bhet na wa for you ooo

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by DBossNG(m): 10:06am
Ok
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by modelmike7(m): 10:06am
Grow up big babies!!

1 Like

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by deariekay(m): 10:06am
Good for Dem, what is my own. Igbo boys. Lol
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Edopesin(m): 10:07am
Ok
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by modelmike7(m): 10:07am
talk2saintify:
HBD BIRTHDAY TO ME
Aw many LIkes For MY Birhday cheesy cheesy cheesy
many happy returns of the day bro Have fun!

1 Like

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Divay22(f): 10:07am
.
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by pmc01(m): 10:07am
Small pikin attitude, like Neymar.

#yeye

1 Like

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Japhet04(m): 10:07am
cool
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by texazzpete(m): 10:08am
Good for him. A man should stick by his wife. Any of his brothers throwing shade at his wife and mother of his kids need to get their heads in order.

3 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by AdaNri1(f): 10:09am
texazzpete:
Good for him. A man should stick by his wife. Any of his brothers throwing shade at his wife and mother of his kids need to get their heads in order.
edlion57:
I don't knw y I der blv dat dis guy is the problem...Peter seems to be the rudeguy ...Paul is just rude by name
ExpiredNigeria:
Nawa oo, thing is they might not even come back together again as people who usually beg and cry are even tired of their perpetual fight


From all these constant fight is it not obvious that Peter is not loyal? Is it not obvious that he is greedy? He was not talking about standing alone when they were still beginning now with every fight he goes and starts a venture. History has not taught him anything at his age.

2 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by iamchybs(m): 10:09am
Ehnmmm.... it haff do... we are no longer interested in your unity. Fighting like women all the time

2 Likes

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Unbreakable007: 10:09am
Islam Abi na Muslim there r just selfish.
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by driand(m): 10:09am


This does not change the fact that buhari is a curse on our dear nation,

'The repentance of a hypocrite is hypocrisy'

1 Share

Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by bumheit(m): 10:10am
Their problem is their problem alone nt mine
Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Watermelonman: 10:10am
And one mumu girl would later post a video crying for them.

By the way, where is that sister that cried for them before and later got some money from them... oya coman cry again ooo. Food don done and money must be made. Coman yuse ya talenti.

4 Likes

