It's no news that the P Square brothers have fallen out yet again ..



Now,Peter Okoye has reverted to his Mr P stage name,promoting solo shows and is now asking fans to subscribe to his own vevo channel.







Typical IPOB behavior. I guess his brother or his brothers wife is already 'marginalizing' him.



He will soon know the magic and power of 'two'



No wonder Glo dumped them as ambassadors.



He is on a long thing if he thinks Dangote will still intervene in their childish fight. 54 Likes 2 Shares

some words for these boys



most especially peter.....age and maturity dont run parallel 24 Likes

I hope this is no publicity stunt? blood is thicker than water so they should settle their differences. 2 Likes

Why bring tribalism into this now ? Ehn ? Why bring tribalism into this now ? Ehn ? 34 Likes 3 Shares





More @ http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/peter-okoye-advertises-his-own-vevo.html

They are trying to make money on my head abi.? I will not fall for it. Yes.. I won't fall for it again. Make una carry una wahala go.. Next week nah, they will come back together after making money from their viral beef







They are trying to make money on my head abi.? I will not fall for it. Yes.. I won't fall for it again. Make una carry una wahala go.. Next week nah, they will come back together after making money from their viral beef

Nawa oo, thing is they might not even come back together again as people who usually beg and cry are even tired of their perpetual fight 5 Likes

Mumu boys





See how pússy dey control una





RUBBISH



I believe there's something wrong going on between them and it all started when the two wives started hating on each other.... Women! 4 Likes

OK seen. That's their headache e no concern me what they do with their lives. Whatever they like they can do, I have my problems to face. 2 Likes

Jonsing Guy 4 Likes

Noted

I don't knw y I der blv dat dis guy is the problem...Peter seems to be the rudeguy ...Paul is just rude by name 4 Likes

bhet na wa for you ooo

Ok

Grow up big babies!! 1 Like

Good for Dem, what is my own. Igbo boys. Lol

Ok

Small pikin attitude, like Neymar.



#yeye 1 Like

Good for him. A man should stick by his wife. Any of his brothers throwing shade at his wife and mother of his kids need to get their heads in order. 3 Likes

texazzpete:

Good for him. A man should stick by his wife. Any of his brothers throwing shade at his wife and mother of his kids need to get their heads in order. edlion57:

I don't knw y I der blv dat dis guy is the problem...Peter seems to be the rudeguy ...Paul is just rude by name ExpiredNigeria:

Nawa oo, thing is they might not even come back together again as people who usually beg and cry are even tired of their perpetual fight



From all these constant fight is it not obvious that Peter is not loyal? Is it not obvious that he is greedy? He was not talking about standing alone when they were still beginning now with every fight he goes and starts a venture. History has not taught him anything at his age.

Ehnmmm.... it haff do... we are no longer interested in your unity. Fighting like women all the time 2 Likes

Their problem is their problem alone nt mine