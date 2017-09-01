₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:34am
It's no news that the P Square brothers have fallen out yet again ..
Now,Peter Okoye has reverted to his Mr P stage name,promoting solo shows and is now asking fans to subscribe to his own vevo channel.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by coolcharm(m): 9:37am
Typical IPOB behavior. I guess his brother or his brothers wife is already 'marginalizing' him.
He will soon know the magic and power of 'two'
No wonder Glo dumped them as ambassadors.
He is on a long thing if he thinks Dangote will still intervene in their childish fight.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by cescky(m): 9:38am
some words for these boys
most especially peter.....age and maturity dont run parallel
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by rossyc(f): 9:48am
I hope this is no publicity stunt? blood is thicker than water so they should settle their differences.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by NairalandCS(m): 9:51am
coolcharm:
Why bring tribalism into this now ? Ehn ?
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:53am
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Finstar: 10:04am
I understand what they are trying to do They are trying to make money on my head abi.? I will not fall for it. Yes.. I won't fall for it again. Make una carry una wahala go.. Next week nah, they will come back together after making money from their viral beef
Check my signature
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by ExpiredNigeria: 10:05am
Nawa oo, thing is they might not even come back together again as people who usually beg and cry are even tired of their perpetual fight
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by firstolalekan(m): 10:05am
Mumu boys
See how pússy dey control una
RUBBISH
I believe there's something wrong going on between them and it all started when the two wives started hating on each other.... Women!
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by greatman247(m): 10:05am
OK seen. That's their headache e no concern me what they do with their lives. Whatever they like they can do, I have my problems to face.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by drizslim(m): 10:05am
Jonsing Guy
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by lelvin(m): 10:06am
Noted
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by edlion57(m): 10:06am
I don't knw y I der blv dat dis guy is the problem...Peter seems to be the rudeguy ...Paul is just rude by name
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by talk2saintify(m): 10:06am
HBD BIRTHDAY TO ME
Aw many LIkes For MY Birhday
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Dalek(m): 10:06am
coolcharm:
bhet na wa for you ooo
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by DBossNG(m): 10:06am
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by modelmike7(m): 10:06am
Grow up big babies!!
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by deariekay(m): 10:06am
Good for Dem, what is my own. Igbo boys. Lol
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Edopesin(m): 10:07am
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by modelmike7(m): 10:07am
talk2saintify:many happy returns of the day bro Have fun!
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Divay22(f): 10:07am
.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by pmc01(m): 10:07am
Small pikin attitude, like Neymar.
#yeye
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Japhet04(m): 10:07am
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by texazzpete(m): 10:08am
Good for him. A man should stick by his wife. Any of his brothers throwing shade at his wife and mother of his kids need to get their heads in order.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by AdaNri1(f): 10:09am
texazzpete:
edlion57:
ExpiredNigeria:
From all these constant fight is it not obvious that Peter is not loyal? Is it not obvious that he is greedy? He was not talking about standing alone when they were still beginning now with every fight he goes and starts a venture. History has not taught him anything at his age.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by iamchybs(m): 10:09am
Ehnmmm.... it haff do... we are no longer interested in your unity. Fighting like women all the time
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Unbreakable007: 10:09am
Islam Abi na Muslim there r just selfish.
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by driand(m): 10:09am
This does not change the fact that buhari is a curse on our dear nation,
'The repentance of a hypocrite is hypocrisy'
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by bumheit(m): 10:10am
Their problem is their problem alone nt mine
|Re: Peter Okoye Advertises His Vevo Channel Following Fall Out With His Brother by Watermelonman: 10:10am
And one mumu girl would later post a video crying for them.
By the way, where is that sister that cried for them before and later got some money from them... oya coman cry again ooo. Food don done and money must be made. Coman yuse ya talenti.
