|Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 9:40am
Businessman and retired rapper, Eldee took his daughters Temini and Toke to the Atlanta United FC stadium to watch football.
The father of two, took them there on separate days to spend quality daddy/daughter time.
News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/eldee-takes-his-adorable-daughters-to.html
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Elnino4ladies: 9:47am
Eldee tha Don.
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by TINALETC3(f): 10:26am
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Iseoluwani: 10:27am
Elnino4ladies:
Ati banky w
Am a big boy
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by teamsynergy: 10:27am
ex rapper
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by silasweb(m): 10:27am
Wonderful Family
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:27am
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Flashh: 10:27am
When did Eldee become a rapper?
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by joshing(m): 10:28am
cute
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by davodyguy: 10:28am
Daughters or Daughter?
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by yeyerolling: 10:29am
God always blessed bad guys with fine daughters so dat thier can be too
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Homeboiy(m): 10:29am
No be this her daughter dey play toekwando
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by oyoyoyo: 10:30am
hmm
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by davodyguy: 10:30am
Flashh:
Smh.
He's one of the pioneer rappers in Nigeria.
Far back as the 90s.
weda you like am, weda you no like am, you go still dey shake body
He sang it,
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by lalaboi(m): 10:30am
Flashh:
Before you were born.
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by kingrt2(m): 10:30am
That girl shouldn't be a united fan, it sucks
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by KenModi(m): 10:30am
Dude really had hits. Loved his songs.
Naija tire the guy, after singing and even sheding tears for our dear country, nothing change. Na im baba return to yankee.
Good seeing him though
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Flashh: 10:31am
davodyguy:He's not a rapper. Period!
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Flashh: 10:33am
lalaboi:You think I am a kid like you?
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by praiseneofingz(m): 10:33am
Flashh:first to loose
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by drlaykay(m): 10:33am
Iseoluwani:Awon ti yankee
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by bqoND(m): 10:33am
Flashh:Before dem born you.
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Realrex: 10:34am
one of the best rappers in naija, "me I go yan"
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Flashh: 10:35am
praiseneofingz:
Come back with something meaningful, because you are full of trash.
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by greatman247(m): 10:35am
Nice one. The bound with his daughter no be here. Cute daughters. They got their beautiful looks from him obviously.
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by Elnino4ladies: 10:35am
Iseoluwani:
Your head dey there
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by dominique(f): 10:40am
Flashh:
Indomie pikin spotted. He started out as a rapper and was the founding member of the rap group Trybesmen back in the 90s. See him rap alongside sasha, 2shots, dr sid and co way back then.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4elKCWAFao
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by bizhop01(m): 10:42am
retired rapper?
|Re: Eldee The Don Takes His Daughters To Watch Football by mhizesther(f): 10:42am
Cute kids...And my Eldee is always looking good
