Businessman and retired rapper, Eldee took his daughters Temini and Toke to the Atlanta United FC stadium to watch football.



The father of two, took them there on separate days to spend quality daddy/daughter time.















Eldee tha Don.

ex rapper

Wonderful Family









When did Eldee become a rapper?

Dude really had hits. Loved his songs.



Naija tire the guy, after singing and even sheding tears for our dear country, nothing change. Na im baba return to yankee.



Good seeing him though 2 Likes

one of the best rappers in naija, "me I go yan"

Nice one. The bound with his daughter no be here. Cute daughters. They got their beautiful looks from him obviously.

He started out as a rapper and was the founding member of the rap group Trybesmen back in the 90s. See him rap alongside sasha, 2shots, dr sid and co way back then.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4elKCWAFao





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4elKCWAFao Indomie pikin spotted. He started out as a rapper and was the founding member of the rap group Trybesmen back in the 90s. See him rap alongside sasha, 2shots, dr sid and co way back then. 6 Likes 1 Share

retired rapper?