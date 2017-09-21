Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur (3222 Views)

Steady income



If you have always worked for somebody else, your employer determines your income. As an entrepreneur, there are no limits placed on what you can earn. Instead, you determine your earnings. You won't go broke.



Opportunity to make people’s life easier



You have come up with an idea for a product or service which can make people's lives easier. So, by putting your idea to work and starting a business, you are actually contributing to making the lives of people better.



Gain invaluable experience



Starting a business in a country like Nigeria is very tough. If you are able to navigate these challenges, you will definitely gain invaluable experience that will come handy in your future dealings.



You become more accountable



Entrepreneurship will help you up your accountability game. When you have your own business, you are your own boss. There is no one looking over your shoulder making sure you do the work. As an entrepreneur, you have to learn to hold yourself accountable, or you will not succeed.



You become more confident



The fear of failure will evaporate and your interaction or engagement with people will significantly improve.





I totally agree with you. I've never regretted doing my own thing. 2 Likes

cool

You become more better

Nice one



Am I also an entrepreneur?

Abeg I earn income destroying Bet9ja,Am I also an entrepreneur? 3 Likes

It should be 5 benefits of being a successful entrepreneur and if you pay yourself too much without reinvesting, you'll be out of business before you would be able to say Jack Robinson 3 Likes

Opinionated:

Making the decision to become an entrepreneur is never easy. When you eventually do, there are so many things you will gain. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the benefits of being an entrepreneur.



Steady income



If you have always worked for somebody else, your employer determines your income. As an entrepreneur, there are no limits placed on what you can earn. Instead, you determine your earnings. You won't go broke.







Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-benefits-entrepreneur/





This is relative abeg This is relative abeg 1 Like

yes o

chill that's when you successful ,it's not easy from the scratch most times then ,you had drool over the 8-5pm people

Glad to be.one.

Nice one. thanks

Thanks @op you are so on point..... I've never regretted being my own buzz.....

When I left my former job, my Co workers were like you are very crazy.... Bt today there all look @ me n smile.....

Thumbs up op...14th to comment.We r getting there!!!



But this businesses which are more than 20 are for anyone

https://collegereap.com/what-business-can-i-do-in-nigeria-latest-business-ideas-in-nigeria/ Not for everyone.But this businesses which are more than 20 are for anyone





PapaNnamdi:

Abeg I earn income destroying Bet9ja,

Am I also an entrepreneur?

Abi bet9ja is the one destroying you. Abi bet9ja is the one destroying you. 3 Likes

Uwaeromosele:

Thumbs up op...14th to comment.We r getting there!!! getting where? FTC? SMH getting where? FTC? SMH

Ok

Thanks for the tips

dammieco:

getting where? FTC? SMH

Na Joke Na Joke





Anyway, One thing i love about Entrepreneur is that every single decision that involves your business is your responsibility, from the initial concept and branding to the growth and goal setting. The satisfaction of saying you’re a business owner. It is a great feeling to be able step back and say, “this is my company,” while proudly holding your head up. Being an entrepreneur takes an incredible amount of work, those few words feel so good coming out of your mouth. Will soon resume to my new course ENTREPRENEURSHIP. Hot cake! Smh for this mod.Anyway, One thing i love about Entrepreneur is that every single decision that involves your business is your responsibility, from the initial concept and branding to the growth and goal setting. The satisfaction of saying you’re a business owner. It is a great feeling to be able step back and say, “this is my company,” while proudly holding your head up. Being an entrepreneur takes an incredible amount of work, those few words feel so good coming out of your mouth. Will soon resume to my new course ENTREPRENEURSHIP. Hot cake! 2 Likes





Thanks very interesting.

Its wonderful to be an entrepreneur. starting is always tough but smile home and bank come after.



Entrepreneur ??



Salary Earner - Guaranteed Income



Entrepreneur - Un-Guaranteed Income Steady Income?Entrepreneur ??Salary Earner -IncomeEntrepreneur -Income 3 Likes

handsomebanana:

It should be 5 benefits of a successful entrepreneur and if you pay yourself too much without reinvesting, you'll be out of business before you would be able to say Jack Robinson

You are correct! 'Successful entreprenur' You are correct! 'Successful entreprenur' 2 Likes

this is where d real money is, it is a road taken by only d brave who belives dat life has more to offer other than life slavery, to firms. make money n buy d best brains.

Steady income ? I don't agree



The initial stage is vry challenging but once you master your biz, it turns to fun and making money gets easier



Th advantage of running your own is that you can grow your income faster within a spate of time compared to a white collar job that will take you years to be promoted with a 10K salary increase.