|5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Opinionated: 11:30am
Making the decision to become an entrepreneur is never easy. When you eventually do, there are so many things you will gain. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the benefits of being an entrepreneur.
Steady income
If you have always worked for somebody else, your employer determines your income. As an entrepreneur, there are no limits placed on what you can earn. Instead, you determine your earnings. You won't go broke.
Opportunity to make people’s life easier
You have come up with an idea for a product or service which can make people's lives easier. So, by putting your idea to work and starting a business, you are actually contributing to making the lives of people better.
Gain invaluable experience
Starting a business in a country like Nigeria is very tough. If you are able to navigate these challenges, you will definitely gain invaluable experience that will come handy in your future dealings.
You become more accountable
Entrepreneurship will help you up your accountability game. When you have your own business, you are your own boss. There is no one looking over your shoulder making sure you do the work. As an entrepreneur, you have to learn to hold yourself accountable, or you will not succeed.
You become more confident
The fear of failure will evaporate and your interaction or engagement with people will significantly improve.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-benefits-entrepreneur/
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Benjom(m): 11:43am
I totally agree with you. I've never regretted doing my own thing.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by registration(m): 1:01pm
cool
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Divay22(f): 1:02pm
You become more better
Nice one
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by PapaNnamdi: 1:02pm
Abeg I earn income destroying Bet9ja,
Am I also an entrepreneur?
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by handsomebanana(m): 1:03pm
It should be 5 benefits of being a successful entrepreneur and if you pay yourself too much without reinvesting, you'll be out of business before you would be able to say Jack Robinson
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by oluwamitomisin: 1:03pm
Opinionated:
This is relative abeg
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by yomalex(m): 1:04pm
yes o
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Greatmind23: 1:05pm
chill that's when you successful ,it's not easy from the scratch most times then ,you had drool over the 8-5pm people
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Lagosparty: 1:05pm
Glad to be.one.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by kingDien: 1:05pm
Nice one. thanks
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Chidex2442(m): 1:06pm
Thanks @op you are so on point..... I've never regretted being my own buzz.....
When I left my former job, my Co workers were like you are very crazy.... Bt today there all look @ me n smile.....
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Uwaeromosele: 1:06pm
Thumbs up op...14th to comment.We r getting there!!!
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Prec1ous(m): 1:07pm
Not for everyone.
But this businesses which are more than 20 are for anyone
https://collegereap.com/what-business-can-i-do-in-nigeria-latest-business-ideas-in-nigeria/
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Lukina4real: 1:10pm
Nice One OP
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by anthony533(m): 1:10pm
PapaNnamdi:Abi bet9ja is the one destroying you.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by dammieco(m): 1:11pm
Uwaeromosele:getting where? FTC? SMH
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by ezex(m): 1:11pm
Ok
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by silasweb(m): 1:12pm
Thanks for the tips
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by Uwaeromosele: 1:13pm
dammieco:
Na Joke
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by dotcomnamename: 1:14pm
Smh for this mod.
Anyway, One thing i love about Entrepreneur is that every single decision that involves your business is your responsibility, from the initial concept and branding to the growth and goal setting. The satisfaction of saying you’re a business owner. It is a great feeling to be able step back and say, “this is my company,” while proudly holding your head up. Being an entrepreneur takes an incredible amount of work, those few words feel so good coming out of your mouth. Will soon resume to my new course ENTREPRENEURSHIP. Hot cake!
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by frankg0: 1:15pm
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by WebSurfer(m): 1:16pm
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by elosonservices(m): 1:18pm
Thanks very interesting.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by shejoy: 1:18pm
Its wonderful to be an entrepreneur. starting is always tough but smile home and bank come after.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by ip2121918021(m): 1:18pm
Steady Income?
Entrepreneur ??
Salary Earner - Guaranteed Income
Entrepreneur - Un-Guaranteed Income
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by penta(m): 1:21pm
handsomebanana:
You are correct! 'Successful entreprenur'
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by bigiyaro(m): 1:32pm
this is where d real money is, it is a road taken by only d brave who belives dat life has more to offer other than life slavery, to firms. make money n buy d best brains.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by sircrabo: 1:35pm
Steady income ? I don't agree
The initial stage is vry challenging but once you master your biz, it turns to fun and making money gets easier
Th advantage of running your own is that you can grow your income faster within a spate of time compared to a white collar job that will take you years to be promoted with a 10K salary increase.
|Re: 5 Benefits Of Being An Entrepreneur by chihes(f): 1:42pm
You are very correct. Running my own business now makes me more fulfilled than before. Especially the last benefit.. you will surely overcome the fear.
