|Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by morereb10: 1:49pm
Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde has parted ways with his wife of 3 decades over irreconcilable differences.
A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan has dissolved the 30-year marriage between Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and his wife Anne because there was no more love between the two. President of the court, Mr. Odunade, however, directed the former Super Eagle Technical Adviser to “pay a cash sum of N5, 000 to enable Anne to move her belongings out of his house.”
Chief Onigbinde had gone to the court asking it to dissolve the marriage, saying his wife was “a wasteful spender and an unrepentant troublemaker.
In his words:
“My lord, with my 79 years of age, I cannot continue to die in the silence of Anne’s litany of problems. “Among many other troubles I have encountered in the hands of Anne, I have also suffered uncountable financial losses during the process of trying to give Anne means of livelihood so that she wouldn’t be idle.
“On three separate occasions, I have established veritable business ventures for her and on each occasion, Anne wrecked the business. “I can’t continue in such wastage. For many years, Anne has been a thorn in my flesh through ceaseless trouble-making as it is one day, one trouble in my home.
“Can you imagine that it was not until only one week to the wedding ceremony of the only daughter she had with me that she informed me?“ In fact, Anne has openly turned daughter against me because she doesn’t take any instruction from me. “Anne is now a bad influence on the daughter and she doesn’t even have any good relationship with the rest of my children. “For instance, when I lost my younger brother, Anne and her daughter refused to be sympathetic by registering any form of. “The list of her misbehaviour is endless, please terminate our union.”
Anne had however opposed the request for divorce and denied all the allegations levelled against her by Onigbinde.
In her words:
“My lord, I have done everything possible to please my husband, but he is refusing to be pacified. “Ever since he got married to another wife 10 years ago, things have changed from bad to worse, as I no longer know how to do things in his presence. “Since then, Onigbinde’s body language is for me to vacate his home; he no longer finds happiness in me.
“On a particular day, just as I opened the door, I came across a snake waiting to harm me, but I raised the alarm and it was killed. “My lord, it was never in our agreement to be parting ways in this manner. “In the interest of the child between us, I have nowhere to go, please, help save my marriage,” Anne pleaded.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/09/customary-court-dissolves-ex-super.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by ekems2017(f): 2:42pm
My God, after 30 years of marriage? What's really happening to couples this days? Mr man at 79 years you still have the guts to divorce your wife simply because according to you she is wasteful. How many years do you have to live on earth? You stayed with her since and she wasn't wasteful and now that you have a new wife the one that was with you through thick and thin is now wasteful. She even pleaded that she doesn't have where to go you couldnt forgive her.
You have tried.
6 Likes
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by FemiEddy(m): 2:42pm
Polygamy is a phenomenon dat causes alot of Damages in Nigeria.......
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by Mac2016(m): 2:43pm
Coachila, so sorry, you can't win it all!
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:43pm
Intellad:
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by chynie: 2:43pm
after 30 years?
devil is a liar
4 Likes
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by HumanistMike: 2:43pm
Good one. No man should manage a woman. If you are not happy in the union, kick her out. Don't excuse a female's excesses. You don't owe her. She has to act like an adult and be responsible for herself.
Guys let this be a lesson. Do not marry a female that will want you to setup a business for her. You are not a Microfinance bank. Let her get her own job/business.
Men do not owe women!
5 Likes
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by Intellad(m): 2:44pm
afonja and gay
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by ola4ola(m): 2:44pm
30 years??
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by KKKWHITE(m): 2:44pm
women are just liabilities and problem
1 Like
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by jennyluv090(f): 2:44pm
LOL....uv enjoyed her for 30 years. oga just tell us you ve seen a fresh young girl to marry
1 Like
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by cokiek(f): 2:44pm
Hahahahaha.... What a joke
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by AntiWailer: 2:44pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by babacares: 2:45pm
what will N5,000 do, which kind of judge is this
1 Like
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by ajepako(f): 2:45pm
God Don answer iyangbali and notoriousbabe prayers..
Oya oh... Horseband yaff come for you oh..
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by ayokenny37(m): 2:46pm
AFter 30 yrs?? how many years remain for u to endure naaa onigbinde?
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by 9jakohai(m): 2:46pm
eno63172posdz:
This your signature.....stop lying
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by AngelicBeing: 2:46pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by adudu208(m): 2:46pm
Pathetic
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by asawanathegreat(m): 2:46pm
30 solid years no be joke ooo y nah? let them consult their native deity for solutions d court action is wrong these days.
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by menstrualpad: 2:46pm
ola4ola:Yes. Fumisticqueen how mkt
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by 9jakohai(m): 2:46pm
Intellad:
Are you the dreaded Mr Afonja?
You must be , since you like using the word.
Hope all is well, Master Afonja.
1 Like
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by 9jakohai(m): 2:48pm
jennyluv090:
Not necessarily.
Something tells me the marriage had issues from day one. Some people prefer to stay together 'for the children's sake'...now the kids are adults, the breakup that has been brewing for decades suddenly happens.
Marriage is meant to be worked at at all times.
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by Abbesuper123: 2:48pm
Ok
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by Ogbenimax(m): 2:48pm
eno63172posdz:guy u no dey tired ni
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by dopemama: 2:48pm
Useless man
1 Like
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by hezy4real01(m): 2:48pm
U mean for thirty years una no still understand una self oooops, then u both never loved yourselves
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by Francon(f): 2:49pm
hmmm
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by yeyerolling: 2:49pm
modakeke high chief shame on u
1 Like
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by Intellad(m): 2:49pm
9jakohai:don't bully me bro, cus I' m not the cause of ur frustration pls.... I no be the Kenyan gul that said " zoo citizens are frustrated... peace!!!!!
|Re: Adegboye Onigbinde And Anne's Marriage Dissolved By Court After 30 Years by uhuogba(m): 2:50pm
Nawa o!
30 years and they want to let it go?It is obvious the man is acting under pressure from the 2nd wife. Regardless of how "bad" the woman must have been, she should be entitled to financial support from her husband after the divorce. She and her offspring should also be entitled to a share of the husband's properties too because this is probably the game plan of the second wife to inherit everything that belongs to the man who is already at the twilight of his life to herself and her offspring.
You cant spend 30 years with someone and just send her packing empty handed .......that is not fair!
