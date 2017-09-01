



A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan has dissolved the 30-year marriage between Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and his wife Anne because there was no more love between the two. President of the court, Mr. Odunade, however, directed the former Super Eagle Technical Adviser to “pay a cash sum of N5, 000 to enable Anne to move her belongings out of his house.”



Chief Onigbinde had gone to the court asking it to dissolve the marriage, saying his wife was “a wasteful spender and an unrepentant troublemaker.



In his words:



“My lord, with my 79 years of age, I cannot continue to die in the silence of Anne’s litany of problems. “Among many other troubles I have encountered in the hands of Anne, I have also suffered uncountable financial losses during the process of trying to give Anne means of livelihood so that she wouldn’t be idle.



“On three separate occasions, I have established veritable business ventures for her and on each occasion, Anne wrecked the business. “I can’t continue in such wastage. For many years, Anne has been a thorn in my flesh through ceaseless trouble-making as it is one day, one trouble in my home.



“Can you imagine that it was not until only one week to the wedding ceremony of the only daughter she had with me that she informed me?“ In fact, Anne has openly turned daughter against me because she doesn’t take any instruction from me. “Anne is now a bad influence on the daughter and she doesn’t even have any good relationship with the rest of my children. “For instance, when I lost my younger brother, Anne and her daughter refused to be sympathetic by registering any form of. “The list of her misbehaviour is endless, please terminate our union.”



Anne had however opposed the request for divorce and denied all the allegations levelled against her by Onigbinde.



In her words:



“My lord, I have done everything possible to please my husband, but he is refusing to be pacified. “Ever since he got married to another wife 10 years ago, things have changed from bad to worse, as I no longer know how to do things in his presence. “Since then, Onigbinde’s body language is for me to vacate his home; he no longer finds happiness in me.



“On a particular day, just as I opened the door, I came across a snake waiting to harm me, but I raised the alarm and it was killed. “My lord, it was never in our agreement to be parting ways in this manner. “In the interest of the child between us, I have nowhere to go, please, help save my marriage,” Anne pleaded.





more @



Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde has parted ways with his wife of 3 decades over irreconcilable differences.A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan has dissolved the 30-year marriage between Chief Adegboye Onigbinde and his wife Anne because there was no more love between the two. President of the court, Mr. Odunade, however, directed the former Super Eagle Technical Adviser to “pay a cash sum of N5, 000 to enable Anne to move her belongings out of his house.”Chief Onigbinde had gone to the court asking it to dissolve the marriage, saying his wife was “a wasteful spender and an unrepentant troublemaker.In his words:“My lord, with my 79 years of age, I cannot continue to die in the silence of Anne’s litany of problems. “Among many other troubles I have encountered in the hands of Anne, I have also suffered uncountable financial losses during the process of trying to give Anne means of livelihood so that she wouldn’t be idle.“On three separate occasions, I have established veritable business ventures for her and on each occasion, Anne wrecked the business. “I can’t continue in such wastage. For many years, Anne has been a thorn in my flesh through ceaseless trouble-making as it is one day, one trouble in my home.“Can you imagine that it was not until only one week to the wedding ceremony of the only daughter she had with me that she informed me?“ In fact, Anne has openly turned daughter against me because she doesn’t take any instruction from me. “Anne is now a bad influence on the daughter and she doesn’t even have any good relationship with the rest of my children. “For instance, when I lost my younger brother, Anne and her daughter refused to be sympathetic by registering any form of. “The list of her misbehaviour is endless, please terminate our union.”Anne had however opposed the request for divorce and denied all the allegations levelled against her by Onigbinde.In her words:“My lord, I have done everything possible to please my husband, but he is refusing to be pacified. “Ever since he got married to another wife 10 years ago, things have changed from bad to worse, as I no longer know how to do things in his presence. “Since then, Onigbinde’s body language is for me to vacate his home; he no longer finds happiness in me.“On a particular day, just as I opened the door, I came across a snake waiting to harm me, but I raised the alarm and it was killed. “My lord, it was never in our agreement to be parting ways in this manner. “In the interest of the child between us, I have nowhere to go, please, help save my marriage,” Anne pleaded.more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/09/customary-court-dissolves-ex-super.html?m=1 1 Like