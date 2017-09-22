Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Sex Once In 3 Months, Lasts 30 Secs Yet He Blames Me For Not Giving Him A Child (17359 Views)

Can somebody tell me where I have gone wrong. We have been married for 3 years and have a lovely son. We both want another child but my husband hardly touches me. He asked me to move to my room because the cry of the baby disturbs him at night. Now when I need sex badly i have to go to his room start initiate sex. No pre-intimacy. Most times, he tells me he s tired. On the other times he would penetrate me and even before i become wet in 3o seconds, he has released. I really dont know how to handle this. I love my husband. Im sure he s battling on how to solve his problem but he keeps blaming me infront of his family that i am the reason we dont have a second child. I have been tempted on one or 2 occasions to tell them about his bedroom problems, but i choose to save his ego.



How old is the baby now?First thing first,I think you should move back to the same room.



You need to both have a long discussion about your sex life.There something wrong and you need to address it.You need to find out from him if there's anything about you that is not making him desire you.You might need to work on that aspect(I'm not saying you are the reason for his behaviour).

He obviously has premature ejaculation issues but his ego won't let him address it.Do you have a family doctor you think you can speak to?If you have one,both of you should visit and you address it.If there's an elderly confidant that you know can talk about it to,you should speak to the person.



Stress might be a big factor in your hubby's life now,so you need to eliminate that.If that is not a problem,you may need to know if his attention is somewhere else.



Three years of marriage is too short for you as a couple to start having intimacy conundrum 110 Likes 5 Shares

That ɓeen saiɗ, consult all the stakeholɗers at your weɗɗing, they'd intervene ɗecentlƴ. Flee youthful counsel from some Nairalanɗers! For the thing is, you tooƙ that VOW "for better, for WORSE." This is that part that will not ɓe captureɗ in pre weɗɗing pictures. Now the test. It coulɗn't have ɓeen for 30seconɗs, stop exaggerating it; except, of course, you hold a watch to his face from start to finish. In which case, you woulɗn't enjoƴ it as you woulɗ have had a diviɗeɗ attention.That ɓeen saiɗ, consult all the stakeholɗers at your weɗɗing, they'd intervene ɗecentlƴ. Flee youthful counsel from some Nairalanɗers! For the thing is, you tooƙ that VOW "for better, for WORSE." This is that part that will not ɓe captureɗ in pre weɗɗing pictures. Now the test. 35 Likes 2 Shares

We don't even know fabricated stories from real ones again 13 Likes 4 Shares

This is the crazy shii the world is made of

Some wants it so bad, others have excess of it



I don't know what type of stressful job your husband is doing but I guess if your baby is still crying then I guess your first born is still pretty young to have another



However, if you want to have another child so badly, I suggest you introduce some of those traditional herbs to your husband 5 Likes 4 Shares

your husband is seeing another woman. dip deeper ma'am 4 Likes 2 Shares

Please help out!! whether he last 30 secs or one hour he still releases d same sperm... U cant tell his family but u can tell nairaland ha ha ha... I think the problem is with both of u... If its abt d pregnancy then its u bcuz d man released...



Best solution seek help from ur doctor whether he last 30 secs or one hour he still releases d same sperm... U cant tell his family but u can tell nairaland ha ha ha... I think the problem is with both of u... If its abt d pregnancy then its u bcuz d man released...Best solution seek help from ur doctor 21 Likes 3 Shares

Please help out!!

Calm down my dear.





You need to talk to him about it calmly.



You folks are lucky there is one already. Some couples have none yet and are coping.



Jst talk things out with him. Calm down my dear.You need to talk to him about it calmly.You folks are lucky there is one already. Some couples have none yet and are coping.Jst talk things out with him. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ws he like dat b4 u had ur first son or he recently changed? Wateva way, u remain d only person one dat cn help hm out. Double ur caring attitude 2wards hm, u no hm beta, treat hm like a king he is. Dere is dis romantic stage dat men attain and dey wl find it difficult to turn d requests of Dia woman down (pple wl even begin to tink dat u used juju on hm), make sure he attains dat stage, if na food, cook his favorites, den tro d discussion, if he opens up, u guys shud visit a specialist in dat aspect. It may take u days or months to get hm down bt continue until u get ur result. Best of luck. 15 Likes

Please help out!! Your husband is passing through an emotion imbalance state. so many things dusturbing his mind but wouldn't want to reveal to you maybe as a woman. Don't blame him. My own little advice is that ensure you communicate your feelings, thought, fantasy to him because communication is key in any union. Your husband is passing through an emotion imbalance state. so many things dusturbing his mind but wouldn't want to reveal to you maybe as a woman. Don't blame him. My own little advice is that ensure you communicate your feelings, thought, fantasy to him because communication is key in any union. 7 Likes

Hmmm

jenny don't worry

I am here to help on his behalf 1 Like

This one is not ready for a new song in the other room oh Save his egoThis one is not ready for a new song in the other room oh 2 Likes 1 Share

Please help out!!



This is big trouble oh. This doesn't have an easy way out, but i recommend someone he respects, talk to such a person although he would accuse you of leaking your marital secrets, but this is the safest path to thread my dear... This is big trouble oh. This doesn't have an easy way out, but i recommend someone he respects, talk to such a person although he would accuse you of leaking your marital secrets, but this is the safest path to thread my dear... 1 Like

Any man that doesn't last up to a minute doesn't deserve to have an ego...

Next time he tries to blame you in front of family, fucking_destroy him.



As In, smash the fragile mofo to bits then walk back and forth on the pieces. 14 Likes 1 Share

Are you OK ?.. Looks like you need a mental evaluation. Are you OK ?.. Looks like you need a mental evaluation. 15 Likes 1 Share

OP, please follow this advice.



I don't know what's wrong with men and their ego _especially on child bearing issues. Be calm and ignore his public utterances. Seek professional advice first.



Majekdom2, what say you? This is a case of constant (public) emotional and verbal abuse. Should she slap him, exchange words with him or is it advisable she uses TACT? He is bruising her ego . OP, please follow this advice.I don't know what's wrong with men and their ego _especially on child bearing issues. Be calm and ignore his public utterances. Seek professional advice first.



What nonsense Tell him NEVER to blame you to massage a non-existent ego. If he as much as cough your name to people, go ballistic on his stewpeed behindWhat nonsense 6 Likes 1 Share

Cold catch me on your behalf o. Chaii only 3years of marriage and husband Don dey behave like this.



Anyway, may God restore your home. 3 Likes

Just spice is food or drink with Mexican Viagra and you will be the one to come here and complain to us again... 4 Likes 2 Shares

Hm, let me invite a pro in this subject.

pocohantas, report here please ur attention is need.

A nakwaa m.

We should ask her where the husband was getting his own needs met during those three years We should ask her where the husband was getting his own needs met during those three years 1 Like

He has a side chick.

A man who can't last beyond 30secs with his wife whom his system should have been familiar with over the years, has no business venturing into an extramarital affair. A man who can't last beyond 30secs with his wife whom his system should have been familiar with over the years, has no business venturing into an extramarital affair.

A man who can't last beyond 30secs with his wife whom his system should have been familiar with over the years, has no business venturing into an extramarital affair. maybe he's just pretending nt to have strength.

reason it very well hun. am making sense.

there's more to his acts than meets the eye. maybe he's just pretending nt to have strength.reason it very well hun. am making sense.there's more to his acts than meets the eye.

Sorry dear. Premature ejaculation can be remedied. Take him to a doctor with wealth of experience on the issue. Keep praying too. Just in case village people is involved. All the best. 4 Likes

you mean he does not even last up to one minute in bed? mehn that's too bad. he really needs help

Well, I don't think he's been doing that on purpose. But should that be the case, it makes absolute no sense to entirely keep heaping blames on wivey, he must be nut. She gave him one child already so her fertility is proven. Well, I don't think he's been doing that on purpose. But should that be the case, it makes absolute no sense to entirely keep heaping blames on wivey, he must be nut. She gave him one child already so her fertility is proven. 2 Likes