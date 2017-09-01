₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,257 members, 3,805,705 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 03:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) (1808 Views)
See The Strange And Poisonous Fish Three People Ate And Died (photos) Sources - / Weak Erection: What My Uncle Told Me / Photos Of The UNILAG Student, Tope Who Died After Returning From A Club (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by CastedDude: 2:20pm
A distraught woman has accused the Yaounde University Hospital in Cameroon of stealing her baby. According to the lady, she gave birth to a premature baby about 3 months and the baby was put in an incubator at the hospital. She visited the hospital this morning only to be told that her baby had died and was in the mortuary..
She said she went to the morgue and could not recognized her baby and she is demanding that CHU should produce her baby... Here are pictures of what happened.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-causes-scene-told-premature-baby-dead-photos.html
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by CastedDude: 2:20pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by FvckShiT: 2:23pm
Something fúçking fishy blöödyfûçkiñg going on , So fúçking terrible
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by WeAsCitixens: 2:28pm
Stranger Things Have Happened, Ma'am, We'll Survive.
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 2:30pm
She should accept it as her fate
Moreover its not easy to carry a baby for so many months and doctors will now say the baby is no more who knows what may have happened
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by Guestlander: 2:33pm
She was grieving not causing a scene. A DNA test will determine if was her baby or not.
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by mazimee(m): 2:33pm
Eyaah, I don't want to imagine her heart break
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:41pm
May God comfort her.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 3:21pm
unfortunate
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by lekjons(m): 3:21pm
Guestlander:did you read the post?
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:25pm
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by Kestolove: 3:25pm
Madam know gri...shout well well
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 3:25pm
sad
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by eDoctorr(m): 3:25pm
Madam, ahahhaah..
Shey u don lose hope that u no go get pregnancy again.
Go and re-do the stuff joor
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by mdxposdkl: 3:27pm
ahahhaah..
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by Lawlahdey(f): 3:27pm
Uhm..why wasn't she checking on the baby regularly?
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by olaolaking(m): 3:27pm
How can she leave a baby for them for 3 months? Even an adult that you have been seeing every day will become difficult to recognize after 2 months at the mortuary. Not to talk of a baby you have not seen very well since it was incubated from the very early stages of life
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by kingrt2(m): 3:28pm
So how is that pathetic
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by kingrt2(m): 3:28pm
So how is that pathetic?
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by laiza(m): 3:31pm
Harbeyg09:Whose side are you on?
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 3:31pm
Is a pity madam sorry, meet ur oga 4 anoda action. May God comfort u.
|Re: Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 3:32pm
DNA should be conducted
(0) (Reply)
How Old Do You Have To Be To Get Gum Surgery? / Baby Born With Six Limbs Has Been Successfully Operated / Cleanshield: A Must Use Health Product By All
Viewing this topic: Baraq, Aladinn(m), mdxposdkl, wjames(m), sumesis30, Maleeq(m), Ayinlamajek, faheez(m), talktrue1(m), ollyfessy(m), chimauga(m), eggy(m), mohisd(m), dhardline(m), Intellad(m), Atouba, datbay(m), greenya, Begino1, hatbricker, ebimila, ruggedtimi(m), paranod123(m), meu442u, greatboom(m), Gadex200, KAYD007(m), Noloss(f), agaka27, mrdcai, talk2riel, Abujaexpress, mikeeze, afious, oketoyinboshola(m), phil0, johncesc04(m), PrinceFola(m), chidiadivictor(m), ibuj, hansyllo(m), ceeroh(m), Salvere, dlawsamesq(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), bigjavajoe, Seunbert(m), enoqueen, wintersnow(m), Doshward(m), Googleus(m), joejoe3, omolexyquin(f), Bhol28, thernee, Lowoa(m), elladee, SeventyRC, laiza(m), melodyirish(m), akinboyo, Salligreen, asawanathegreat(m), CastedDude, Gratia(f), Plus10(m), elOnuh(m), fighal(m), Echelle(m), umuogele, busterr(m), Usjimy(m), PMWSpirit(m), Homeboiy(m), Stanley4E(m), obynzo, bamdly(m), beaversticks(m) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16