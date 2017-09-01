Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Cameroonian Woman Whose Premature Baby Died (Pathetic Photos) (1808 Views)

See The Strange And Poisonous Fish Three People Ate And Died (photos) Sources - / Weak Erection: What My Uncle Told Me / Photos Of The UNILAG Student, Tope Who Died After Returning From A Club (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





She said she went to the morgue and could not recognized her baby and she is demanding that CHU should produce her baby... Here are pictures of what happened.



Source; A distraught woman has accused the Yaounde University Hospital in Cameroon of stealing her baby. According to the lady, she gave birth to a premature baby about 3 months and the baby was put in an incubator at the hospital. She visited the hospital this morning only to be told that her baby had died and was in the mortuary..She said she went to the morgue and could not recognized her baby and she is demanding that CHU should produce her baby... Here are pictures of what happened.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/woman-causes-scene-told-premature-baby-dead-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

Something fúçking fishy blöödyfûçkiñg going on , So fúçking terrible 1 Like

Stranger Things Have Happened, Ma'am, We'll Survive. 2 Likes







Moreover its not easy to carry a baby for so many months and doctors will now say the baby is no more who knows what may have happened She should accept it as her fateMoreover its not easy to carry a baby for so many months and doctors will now say the baby is no more who knows what may have happened

She was grieving not causing a scene. A DNA test will determine if was her baby or not. 1 Like

Eyaah, I don't want to imagine her heart break

May God comfort her.

unfortunate

Guestlander:

She was grieving not causing a scene. A DNA test will determine if was her baby or not. did you read the post? did you read the post?

Madam know gri...shout well well

sad

Madam, ahahhaah..



Shey u don lose hope that u no go get pregnancy again.



Go and re-do the stuff joor

ahahhaah..

Uhm..why wasn't she checking on the baby regularly?

How can she leave a baby for them for 3 months? Even an adult that you have been seeing every day will become difficult to recognize after 2 months at the mortuary. Not to talk of a baby you have not seen very well since it was incubated from the very early stages of life

So how is that pathetic

So how is that pathetic?

Harbeyg09:

She should accept it as her fate





Moreover its not easy to carry a baby for so many months and doctors will now say the baby is no more who knows what may have happened Whose side are you on? Whose side are you on?

Is a pity madam sorry, meet ur oga 4 anoda action. May God comfort u.