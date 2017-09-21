Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: France Denies It’s Funding IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu (18740 Views)

The government of France has denied anything to do with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the group seeking a referendum to carve out a separate country in the South East region of Nigeria.



The federal government of Nigeria which launched a military clampdown on the separatist group last week, subsequently proscribed it a terrorist organisation.



The government also alleged that the group was being funded from France and that it would take urgent measures to block it.



But in a reaction, the Embassy of France in Nigeria has expressed surprise at the statement made yesterday (Wednesday) by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed indicating that the “financial headquarters” of IPOB was in France.



The statement signed by the Political Counsellor, Embassy of France in Nigeria, Claude Abily, challenged the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide documentary evidence to substantiate its claims that France was the financial headquarters of the separatist group.



“The Embassy of France was surprised by the statement made yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture indicating that the “financial headquarters” of IPOB were in France.



“We don’t have any knowledge of a particular presence of IPOB in France and the Nigerian authorities never got in touch with the Embassy on this point. We stand ready to examine any information which could support this statement.



“Furthermore, we would like to reiterate that France actively cooperates with Nigeria in the field of security and that we strongly support the unity of the country,” the Embassy said.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/21/biafra-france-denies-funding-ipob-nnamdi-kanu/ 5 Likes 2 Shares

'Funded in France' is not the same thing as 'funded by France'. The Minister of Information was quoted out of context by social media. 114 Likes 8 Shares

Even if it turns out that that a country is supporting IPOB, you don't expect them to openly scream their support. 23 Likes 1 Share

Stupid Mohammed Lai! They can't produce any evidence o! They just run their mouths carelessly like there are no diplomatic channels to be explored.He will soon come out to blame the press for misrepresenting his own words or even blame France for not interpreting same correctly. 78 Likes 1 Share

Now where is the source of funding boko haram 11 Likes 2 Shares

The stupidity of this administration is unequal in the history of Nigeria.



Accusing other countries of funding IPOB will only give then more awareness / support whilst the government will only make more enemies if not careful in handling biafra agitation. 58 Likes

mazimee:

Even if it turns out that that a country is supporting IPOB, you don't expect them to openly scream their support.

Watching in 4D as the tables begin to turn against Nigeria 34 Likes 1 Share

nairalandankrah:

Watching in 4D as the tables begin to turn against Nigeria

Eastfield1:

It is Known

Even if it were to be true are there no diplomatic channels to handle such instead of making unguarded utterances?



Governance has become a joke under present administration cos the people at the top keeps showing they are bereft of ideas in handling sensitive issues and had to resort to use of force/deception in place of dialogue. Even if it were to be true are there no diplomatic channels to handle such instead of making unguarded utterances?Governance has become a joke under present administration cos the people at the top keeps showing they are bereft of ideas in handling sensitive issues and had to resort to use of force/deception in place of dialogue. 23 Likes

Propaganda is bad but too much propaganda is demonic. How exactly is France funding IPOB. With what exactly? Weapons? Money to print Flags? Money for petrol? Foodstuffs? Weapons? Funding for what exactly? This man just opens his mouth and utters lies without thinking effect.



Instead of creating allies these ones are working hard to create enemies for themselves. This man called Lai thrives in chaos. Instead of bringing people together to solve issues, he splits up the country's strength. What about the opposition members funding IPOB? 31 Likes





Lai and APC are clowns... its no longer PDP now its franceLai and APC are clowns... 20 Likes

Believe it or leave it, Biafra restoration is going break apart diplomatic relations between many nations of the world. Biafra agitation is already a scare in the conscience of humanity.



A big thanks to FG for internationalising this struggle the way they FG made Nnamdi Kanu a Hero 17 Likes 1 Share

France make Una no vex abeg!



Stupid Lie Mohammed,

He will continue talking like a fool,

Until he will mistakenly accuse Kim of North-Korea,arindin





Kim,no vex abeg, 33 Likes 1 Share

If you listen to radio Biafra, you'll discover that IPOB get their finances from successful Igbo's living abroad who makes contributions.



This administration has become so desperate that it had to lebell peaceful and unarmed agitators as terrorist, its such a shame for Buhari and his cabinet members. 23 Likes

Its now clear that no foreign nation want to associate with IPOB, all countries deal with part of their nation trying to secede, USA dealing with California; kurdish in Turkey; French province in Canada; Russia still deals with Georgia and their likes after USSR break......



The world still remember Nigeria civil war its sad the younger generation don't get to learn facts of the war in school i never knew a lot of igbo died during the war not until i saw some documentary on you tube.



Most nation will support Nigeria in maintaining their border/territory integrity claims from IPOB will be dismissed at UN forget all what Kanu is shouting



1.) Igbos are really successful in Nigeria

2.) Majority of successful Igbos actually got to where they are outside Igbo region

3.) Boko Haram issue won't be admissible because they have killed more muslims hausa more than any other tribe

4.) Igbos still have Senators and members of HOR at he federal level so it's hard to claim they are marginalized

5.) Igbos have governors ruling them in their region and they get federal allocation like other states Paris refund money was shared with them so claims of oppression and marginalization is hard to proof to the international community



the list goes on, plus Nnamdi Kanu came to California and in a press conference was asking for arms from the igbo community to fight nigeria and elders a that meeting warned him that thats treason but he was arrogant and shut them down. He was granted bail on health grounds and he has violated terms of his bail. In a developed world thats a crime by itself. Him inaugurating a secret service body within a government is another one so it's really hard to get international support.





Most people shouting Biafra are igbos living abroad and those in igbo region. Most of the news and blogs are just getting circulated around Nig community home and abroad without prominent international attention. I can liken it to KKK in us with all the whala how many people hear of it outside US or black lives matter. It's major internal meltdown practically local to the country.



with France's statement and ongoing UN conference Its clear most nations are aware but keeping silent and wont want to be dragged into it 18 Likes







As usual, there'd be no No Substantial evidence to back such claims...









Oga Lai....Easy ooo. Oga Lai....Easy ooo. 5 Likes

If you want to advertise your good product, pls pay Lie Mohammed not to advertise it for you. 10 Likes

ipob don enter wahala 1 Like

He didn't say the government of France.









Stewpid liar Muhammad













� 1 Like

Did Lai Mohammed say france was financing ipob?

List of enemy nations that Buhari has amassed for Nigeria...





1. Israel



2. Iran



3. Syria



4. Myammar (with all the Rohingya bullsh1t talk)



5. France (due to Lai Mohammed lying tongue) 5 Likes 1 Share

. This is actually a blow to IPOB as countries(France and Turkey recently) are washing their hands off IPOB and reiterating their support to Nigeria. So Nnamdi Kanu can only deceived the touts, illiterates and those who just want to be deceived. For the IPOB terrorists happy about this news, This is actually an "OK" from France to eliminate the terrorists group if you read between the lines. You should start searching for another colonial masters, Try North Korea 11 Likes 1 Share

France is a well respected member of the security council of the United nations

I don't imagine it will get itself involved in the domestic issue of an African country



France is also the principal supporter of dictators in Africa i.e. most francophone countries in Africa are led by dictators supported by the French army.



Hence, I doubt they will have anything against Buhari's government 1 Like

Lai Mohammed doesn't know how to deliver a message , he actually made it sound like it was France that was involved..he had no business mentioning any country's name but what can I say this govt has been damn incompetent from the get go 6 Likes