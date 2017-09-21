₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by neoOduduwa: 4:26pm
A thief arrested by the Guinean police has congratulated the law enforcement agents for their feat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTdxVDTD3PQ
http://punchng.com/thief-congratulates-police-for-catching-him/
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by ikbnice(m): 4:31pm
Na like this our enemies go congratulate us last last
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by marooh: 4:43pm
okwu ntasi obi
If naija sars eeeh.....
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by saxwizard(m): 4:48pm
making mockery of the police
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by James89: 4:53pm
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Skain(m): 6:08pm
Eleribuuuu......
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by dessz(m): 6:08pm
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Kestolove: 6:08pm
Nnamdi COWnu must congratulate our police and soldiers too...quote me
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Terror666(m): 6:08pm
his type is rare. He should be commended too at least for not blaming the devil
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Discharge(m): 6:09pm
Patriotic thief. How many of you can do that?
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by abbaapple: 6:09pm
That money has entered 1chance
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by abdelrahman: 6:09pm
Jail him asap
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by boldking(m): 6:09pm
better than yahoo plus because that one na ritual
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by tgmservice: 6:09pm
Damn bloggers they just pick any media online and caption it anything they like and seun and his Mods will not use their intellect to verify before dumping the trash on FP
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Folaoni(m): 6:09pm
Pleading in disguise.
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by bedspread: 6:10pm
50 Million Guinea franc = 2M Naira
Dts Good News...
Our Naira finally Getting Value than the currency of A Nation
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Briteiyobo1(m): 6:10pm
Ok thief congratulating the police.
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Oluwaseyi00(m): 6:10pm
Guinea currency is valueless oo.... 50m franc to 2m naira...
So 5m naira in Guinea makes you a multi millionaire.....
African countries ehn
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Bayajidda1: 6:10pm
Kestolove:
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by fk001: 6:10pm
Lol Clown
50 million is equivalent to 2 million Naira?
Wow Nigeria is doing great!!
That's all i have to say
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by hezy4real01(m): 6:10pm
Eleribu..... go and finish it up in the prison
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by doctorkush(m): 6:10pm
50m guinea currency is just 2m ... see as naira dey form big man dey carry shoulder up
why I com dey suffer for hia? make I carry all my life savings go guinea naa. naa to dey collect title for dia ooo dey do meeting with the governors.
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by kufre2010: 6:11pm
In Nigeria,
Suspect- congratulations Sir
Police- for what?
Suspect- For arresting me
Police- U think say u will use that stop us from knowing where ur gang members the live?
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by specimenG(m): 6:11pm
I love that boldness
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by jordyspices: 6:11pm
Very funny him get luck dem no get sars by now him eye nd lip for don swell
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by Amajerry83(m): 6:11pm
Why are they interviewing him like a polithiefcian and the guy is confidently answering their questions.
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by capatainrambo: 6:11pm
op so they use naira in guinea?
|Re: Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M by jdtrends(m): 6:13pm
He was forced to say that
