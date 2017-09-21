Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M (8483 Views)

A thief arrested by the Guinean police has congratulated the law enforcement agents for their feat.



He commended the police during an interview after he was caught.



In a viral video on social media, Boubacar Diallo, a student at a technical college in Mamou, Guinea, said he knew the gravity of his crime and acknowledged that he could be jailed.



Diallo and his accomplice admitted to stealing 50million Guinean francs (N2million) from a phone shop in the north-western city.



In the video, Diallo rallied support for the police, saying more resources should be given to them.



Diallo said, “The national police head office should be congratulated. I also want to say that the police need equipment because it has well-trained officers. Serious.”



Diallo said he regretted his crime and would never go back.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTdxVDTD3PQ



http://punchng.com/thief-congratulates-police-for-catching-him/

Na like this our enemies go congratulate us last last 14 Likes 1 Share

okwu ntasi obi



If naija sars eeeh..... okwu ntasi obiIf naija sars eeeh.....

making mockery of the police 3 Likes 1 Share

hmm 8 Likes

Nnamdi COWnu must congratulate our police and soldiers too...quote me 6 Likes

his type is rare. He should be commended too at least for not blaming the devil 14 Likes

Patriotic thief. How many of you can do that? 7 Likes



That money has entered 1chance That money has entered 1chance

Jail him asap

better than yahoo plus because that one na ritual

Damn bloggers they just pick any media online and caption it anything they like and seun and his Mods will not use their intellect to verify before dumping the trash on FP

Pleading in disguise.

50 Million Guinea franc = 2M Naira

Dts Good News...

Our Naira finally Getting Value than the currency of A Nation 5 Likes

Ok thief congratulating the police. 2 Likes 1 Share

Guinea currency is valueless oo.... 50m franc to 2m naira...





So 5m naira in Guinea makes you a multi millionaire.....

African countries ehn

50 million is equivalent to 2 million Naira ?













Wow Nigeria is doing great!!









That's all i have to say Lol Clown50 million is equivalent to 2 million NairaWow Nigeria is doing great!!That's all i have to say 1 Like

Eleribu..... go and finish it up in the prison 1 Like







why I com dey suffer for hia? make I carry all my life savings go guinea naa. naa to dey collect title for dia ooo dey do meeting with the governors. 50m guinea currency is just 2m ... see as naira dey form big man dey carry shoulder upwhy I com dey suffer for hia? make I carry all my life savings go guinea naa. naa to dey collect title for dia ooo dey do meeting with the governors. 3 Likes

In Nigeria,

Suspect- congratulations Sir

Police- for what?

Suspect- For arresting me

Police- U think say u will use that stop us from knowing where ur gang members the live? 2 Likes

I love that boldness

Very funny him get luck dem no get sars by now him eye nd lip for don swell

Why are they interviewing him like a polithiefcian and the guy is confidently answering their questions. 1 Like

op so they use naira in guinea?