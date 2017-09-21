₦airaland Forum

Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Nollyzonenews: 4:29pm
Miss Kemi Olunloyo in her pursuit for a no domestic violence society, addressed Tonto Dikeh's ex husband Oladunni Churchill in a recent post on her IG.

According to the controversial media personnality, denial is worse as anyoe who indulges i violence must seek help for a better life moving on.

She wrote:

Yes oooo @bigchurchhaven Olakunle my dear, you can hang out with 2000 women if you want. Never forget that #domesticviolence is REAL. Single motherhood is never by choice. I have never been married and lived successfully. My goal is to empower more single moms. #domesticviolence is the leading cause of #singlemotherhood in #Nigeria.

Denial is real. Get counseling on the past and clear your mind. We are all unique and move on with life. Good Luck.
#godiswatching



http://news.nollyzone.com/denial-real-get-help-kemi-olunloyo-comes-tonto-dikehs-ex-husband/

Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by kidap: 5:48pm
Madam kemi
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by babyfaceafrica: 6:19pm
Can't this women just shush her mouth..she and ffk ahould get married......parrots everywhere

10 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by 1zynnvn(m): 6:19pm
hoo my god, the craze don dey come back, still peddling rumours as facts, one thing 9ja bloggers are known for
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by olaolulazio(m): 6:19pm
Na 10years u go use for prison this time.

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Divay22(f): 6:20pm
Aunty Kemi on the beat again grin grin
Whenever she comes up, know there's an attack ...


See front hair, like wetin those presidential rat chop cheesy grin grin cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by kufre2010: 6:20pm
Chair person single mothers association
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by 2lateBiafra: 6:20pm
Ok wooo, weekend bashing
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Aile(m): 6:21pm
finally front page. glory to God
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Praktikals(m): 6:21pm
this woman was not properly rehabilitated
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by abdelrahman: 6:21pm
Attention seeker,momo e lo kule
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by wilson2(m): 6:22pm
Hmmmm this OLD AUNTY again
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by DanielsParker(m): 6:22pm
Lol
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by oldhug: 6:22pm
kidap:
Madam kemi
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by greatman247(m): 6:22pm
Aunty kemi again? This woman won't just let sleeper ng dogs lie.
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Macdawid(m): 6:23pm
Pls tell me it's not that problem woman again!
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by tallestman79(m): 6:23pm
babyfaceafrica:
Can't this women just shush her mouth..she and ffk ahould get married......parrots everywhere
You are the one who need to shut up your stinking dirty mouth.

1 Like

Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:23pm
this woman sha
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by KevinDein: 6:24pm
babyfaceafrica:
Can't this women just shush her mouth[b]..she and ffk ahould get married......[/b]parrots everywhere
A match made in heaven
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by ZeeBaba17(m): 6:24pm
Dear Lord, pls tell us what to do to make this mad woman keep quiet and not exhibiting her madness at every slight instance!
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by babyfaceafrica: 6:25pm
KevinDein:

A match made in heaven
am telling you..daddy freeze and Ben Bruce will be special guest of honour
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Rogosa(m): 6:26pm
I begi!
This woman will win the 2019 governorship election ooo.
#madamKOO2019
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Jimmy231: 6:28pm
kidap:
Madam kemi
i actually want to post on the topic above this... guy wanna change his BVN picture but they said i can post now may be i should try a week or so... is it because i just register this account... ok help me tel that guy say na thief chenge your bvn pics for what... ole.. quote me and die
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by omofunaab(m): 6:37pm
This mad woman again
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by baby124: 6:38pm
The day this woman and FFK will fight. NL go shut down. That would be better that WWF
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Pweetyjuddy(f): 6:39pm
Ooooohhhh..this woman again
Always trynna get noticed...
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by chiraqDemon(m): 6:40pm
Im pretty sure this woman is not single by choice sha. Just see her face, I nor for like wake up see this for early mormor. Goan sit down jhoor
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Bibi294(f): 6:41pm
Nollyzonenews:
Never forget that #domesticviolence is REAL. Single motherhood is never by choice. I have never been married and lived successfully. My goal is to empower more single moms. #domesticviolence is the leading cause of #singlemotherhood in #Nigeria.

Denial is real. Get counseling on the past and clear your mind. We are all unique and move on with life. Good Luck.
#godiswatching



http://news.nollyzone.com/denial-real-get-help-kemi-olunloyo-comes-tonto-dikehs-ex-husband/
We single ladies don't wanna be single moms, therefore we don't your empowerment, maybe our married counterpart can help out
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by byvan03: 6:46pm
If Churchill get sense, he better not respond because this woman will dissect him.
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by rasque96(m): 6:50pm
kufre2010:
Chair person single mothers association
she get pikin?
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by DayviidHymseef: 6:54pm
Noted
Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Lagosparty: 6:58pm
Na wa o.

