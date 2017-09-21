₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Nollyzonenews: 4:29pm
Miss Kemi Olunloyo in her pursuit for a no domestic violence society, addressed Tonto Dikeh's ex husband Oladunni Churchill in a recent post on her IG.
According to the controversial media personnality, denial is worse as anyoe who indulges i violence must seek help for a better life moving on.
She wrote:
Yes oooo @bigchurchhaven Olakunle my dear, you can hang out with 2000 women if you want. Never forget that #domesticviolence is REAL. Single motherhood is never by choice. I have never been married and lived successfully. My goal is to empower more single moms. #domesticviolence is the leading cause of #singlemotherhood in #Nigeria.
Denial is real. Get counseling on the past and clear your mind. We are all unique and move on with life. Good Luck.
#godiswatching
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by kidap: 5:48pm
Madam kemi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by babyfaceafrica: 6:19pm
Can't this women just shush her mouth..she and ffk ahould get married......parrots everywhere
10 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by 1zynnvn(m): 6:19pm
hoo my god, the craze don dey come back, still peddling rumours as facts, one thing 9ja bloggers are known for
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by olaolulazio(m): 6:19pm
Na 10years u go use for prison this time.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Divay22(f): 6:20pm
Aunty Kemi on the beat again
Whenever she comes up, know there's an attack ...
See front hair, like wetin those presidential rat chop
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by kufre2010: 6:20pm
Chair person single mothers association
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by 2lateBiafra: 6:20pm
Ok wooo, weekend bashing
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Aile(m): 6:21pm
finally front page. glory to God
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Praktikals(m): 6:21pm
this woman was not properly rehabilitated
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by abdelrahman: 6:21pm
Attention seeker,momo e lo kule
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by wilson2(m): 6:22pm
Hmmmm this OLD AUNTY again
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by DanielsParker(m): 6:22pm
Lol
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by oldhug: 6:22pm
kidap:
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by greatman247(m): 6:22pm
Aunty kemi again? This woman won't just let sleeper ng dogs lie.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Macdawid(m): 6:23pm
Pls tell me it's not that problem woman again!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by tallestman79(m): 6:23pm
babyfaceafrica:You are the one who need to shut up your stinking dirty mouth.
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:23pm
this woman sha
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by KevinDein: 6:24pm
babyfaceafrica:A match made in heaven
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by ZeeBaba17(m): 6:24pm
Dear Lord, pls tell us what to do to make this mad woman keep quiet and not exhibiting her madness at every slight instance!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by babyfaceafrica: 6:25pm
KevinDein:am telling you..daddy freeze and Ben Bruce will be special guest of honour
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Rogosa(m): 6:26pm
I begi!
This woman will win the 2019 governorship election ooo.
#madamKOO2019
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Jimmy231: 6:28pm
kidap:i actually want to post on the topic above this... guy wanna change his BVN picture but they said i can post now may be i should try a week or so... is it because i just register this account... ok help me tel that guy say na thief chenge your bvn pics for what... ole.. quote me and die
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by omofunaab(m): 6:37pm
This mad woman again
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by baby124: 6:38pm
The day this woman and FFK will fight. NL go shut down. That would be better that WWF
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Pweetyjuddy(f): 6:39pm
Ooooohhhh..this woman again
Always trynna get noticed...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by chiraqDemon(m): 6:40pm
Im pretty sure this woman is not single by choice sha. Just see her face, I nor for like wake up see this for early mormor. Goan sit down jhoor
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Bibi294(f): 6:41pm
Nollyzonenews:We single ladies don't wanna be single moms, therefore we don't your empowerment, maybe our married counterpart can help out
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by byvan03: 6:46pm
If Churchill get sense, he better not respond because this woman will dissect him.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by rasque96(m): 6:50pm
kufre2010:she get pikin?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by DayviidHymseef: 6:54pm
Noted
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" by Lagosparty: 6:58pm
Na wa o.
The 3 #edonbesignals Of A Nigerian Mother. have your mom ever don this? / lindsay lohan vs hilary duff;who's hotter / Adam Levine Of Maroon 5 And New Wife Have Bloody Sex In New Video (18+)
