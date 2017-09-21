Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo To Olakunle Oladunni Churchill: "You Can Hang Out With 2000 Women" (6587 Views)

According to the controversial media personnality, denial is worse as anyoe who indulges i violence must seek help for a better life moving on.



She wrote:



Yes oooo @bigchurchhaven Olakunle my dear, you can hang out with 2000 women if you want. Never forget that #domesticviolence is REAL. Single motherhood is never by choice. I have never been married and lived successfully. My goal is to empower more single moms. #domesticviolence is the leading cause of #singlemotherhood in #Nigeria.



Denial is real. Get counseling on the past and clear your mind. We are all unique and move on with life. Good Luck.

#godiswatching







Madam kemi

Can't this women just shush her mouth..she and ffk ahould get married......parrots everywhere 10 Likes

hoo my god, the craze don dey come back, still peddling rumours as facts, one thing 9ja bloggers are known for

Na 10years u go use for prison this time. 1 Like



Whenever she comes up, know there's an attack ...





See front hair, like wetin those presidential rat chop Aunty Kemi on the beat againWhenever she comes up, know there's an attack ...See front hair, like wetin those presidential rat chop 2 Likes

Chair person single mothers association

Ok wooo, weekend bashing

finally front page. glory to God

this woman was not properly rehabilitated

Attention seeker,momo e lo kule

Hmmmm this OLD AUNTY again

Lol

kidap:

Madam kemi

Aunty kemi again? This woman won't just let sleeper ng dogs lie.

Pls tell me it's not that problem woman again! Pls tell me it's not that problem woman again!

babyfaceafrica:

Can't this women just shush her mouth..she and ffk ahould get married......parrots everywhere You are the one who need to shut up your stinking dirty mouth. You are the one who need to shut up your stinking dirty mouth. 1 Like

this woman sha

babyfaceafrica:

Can't this women just shush her mouth[b]..she and ffk ahould get married......[/b]parrots everywhere A match made in heaven A match made in heaven

Dear Lord, pls tell us what to do to make this mad woman keep quiet and not exhibiting her madness at every slight instance!

KevinDein:



A match made in heaven am telling you..daddy freeze and Ben Bruce will be special guest of honour am telling you..daddy freeze and Ben Bruce will be special guest of honour

I begi!

This woman will win the 2019 governorship election ooo.

#madamKOO2019

kidap:

Madam kemi i actually want to post on the topic above this... guy wanna change his BVN picture but they said i can post now may be i should try a week or so... is it because i just register this account... ok help me tel that guy say na thief chenge your bvn pics for what... ole.. quote me and die i actually want to post on the topic above this... guy wanna change his BVN picture but they said i can post now may be i should try a week or so... is it because i just register this account... ok help me tel that guy say na thief chenge your bvn pics for what... ole.. quote me and die

This mad woman again

The day this woman and FFK will fight. NL go shut down. That would be better that WWF

Ooooohhhh..this woman again

Always trynna get noticed...

Im pretty sure this woman is not single by choice sha. Just see her face, I nor for like wake up see this for early mormor. Goan sit down jhoor

Nollyzonenews:

Never forget that #domesticviolence is REAL. Single motherhood is never by choice. I have never been married and lived successfully. My goal is to empower more single moms. #domesticviolence is the leading cause of #singlemotherhood in #Nigeria.



Denial is real. Get counseling on the past and clear your mind. We are all unique and move on with life. Good Luck.

#godiswatching







We single ladies don't wanna be single moms, therefore we don't your empowerment, maybe our married counterpart can help out We single ladies don't wanna be single moms, therefore we don't your empowerment, maybe our married counterpart can help out

If Churchill get sense, he better not respond because this woman will dissect him.

kufre2010:

Chair person single mothers association she get pikin? she get pikin?

Noted