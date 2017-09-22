Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) (20775 Views)

It was reported that the man broke up with the lady and later married, the reason the lady in the chats tells the man to invite her over in case the wife is not around. See the leaked private chats below...



Shameless. 1 Like







All news are juz being leaked juz like this in the name of blogging sha..



How we even know that this is real and not fabricated juz like the most of "LEAKED STORIES" ? 40 Likes 2 Shares



*d guy need an e-slap

#as 4 d lady if she continues with dat shitt her life will be more useless than the "p" in psycho

#thats why i like nairaland ladies very decent so cuz say d lady dey ask him 4sex, he dun get achievement be dat?*d guy need an e-slap#as 4 d lady if she continues with dat shitt her life will be more useless than the "p" in psycho#thats why i like nairaland ladies very decent 25 Likes 1 Share

Are these screenshots or photographs?

Abi which one is messages on tansobe phone 5 Likes 1 Share

tho it may caus somtn if proper care is not takn but it's normal tinz bcz it seem dat she's still dey feel his ex man actions ....



& the man still dae do childish





I blame dat lady for nt find better dick since they left each other

The peak of stupidity and childish behavior.

So your ex wanted to smash you again and you decided to upload pictures of her text messages online... Why some men no just get sense? 30 Likes 2 Shares

j

Oh lawd

I find it hard to believe

What's with people

exposing this

Exposing that



Does the word "privacy" still exist?!

What am I even saying..

Even the private parts are no longer private sef..smh 11 Likes

You can't deceive us..



You sent this text to your Nokia torch from your Android phone.. 80 Likes 4 Shares





Give us her number. We can help. Stupid man... if you didn't want it, why expose it?Give us her number. We can help. 4 Likes

I can as well fabricate a text and claim thatIamKashyBaby sent it to me 1 Like

i swear u na lie jawe. i swear u na lie jawe.

Staged

I wonder what d mumu guy is feeling like....show of stupidity 1 Like

in reality 10 Likes

SNITCH. Dem dey expose dis kind tinSNITCH.

dead on arrival story!

Ok

Mtcheeew brainless fellow! As if u havnt begged 4 sex before..... Or like say u too fine sef

I think it's very immature to share the contents of a private discussion social media

weren't u here wen i opened a thread about how my neighbor's wife has been begging me 4 sex?



last week in ogulagha town(a very rich ijaw village) a man was caught fuckin his own daughter!



a lot of crazy things are happening in this world obviouslyweren't u here wen i opened a thread about how my neighbor's wife has been begging me 4 sex?last week in ogulagha town(a very rich ijaw village) a man was caught fuckin his own daughter!a lot of crazy things are happening in this world