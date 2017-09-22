₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,878 members, 3,807,918 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 02:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) (20775 Views)
Underaged Prostitutes Take Over Zimbabwe Bushes, Lure Passersby For Sex (Photos / Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook / Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by NEHLIVE: 4:45pm On Sep 21
A lady in Kisumu Kenya is at the centre of a looming sex scandal after private chat of her begging for sex emerged. Information got by The Kenyan DAILY NEWS reveals that the lady is an ex-girlfriend to the man she is begging for an evening of sex from.
It was reported that the man broke up with the lady and later married, the reason the lady in the chats tells the man to invite her over in case the wife is not around. See the leaked private chats below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-exposes-exgirlfriend-begging-him-for-sex-photos
1 Like
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by NEHLIVE: 4:45pm On Sep 21
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Rokia2(f): 4:49pm On Sep 21
Shameless.
1 Like
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:49pm On Sep 21
All news are juz being leaked juz like this in the name of blogging sha..
How we even know that this is real and not fabricated juz like the most of "LEAKED STORIES" ?
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:52pm On Sep 21
so cuz say d lady dey ask him 4sex, he dun get achievement be dat?
*d guy need an e-slap
#as 4 d lady if she continues with dat shitt her life will be more useless than the "p" in psycho
#thats why i like nairaland ladies very decent
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by OrestesDante: 4:53pm On Sep 21
Are these screenshots or photographs?
Abi which one is messages on tansobe phone
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Crownadex(m): 4:54pm On Sep 21
tho it may caus somtn if proper care is not takn but it's normal tinz bcz it seem dat she's still dey feel his ex man actions ....
& the man still dae do childish
I blame dat lady for nt find better dick since they left each other
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by IamLEGEND1: 4:58pm On Sep 21
The peak of stupidity and childish behavior.
So your ex wanted to smash you again and you decided to upload pictures of her text messages online... Why some men no just get sense?
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by attention007(m): 4:58pm On Sep 21
j
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Divay22(f): 4:59pm On Sep 21
Oh lawd
I find it hard to believe
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by KELVINXY: 4:59pm On Sep 21
What's with people
exposing this
Exposing that
Does the word "privacy" still exist?!
What am I even saying..
Even the private parts are no longer private sef..smh
11 Likes
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by obiorathesubtle: 4:59pm On Sep 21
You can't deceive us..
You sent this text to your Nokia torch from your Android phone..
80 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by BlackDBagba: 5:02pm On Sep 21
Stupid man... if you didn't want it, why expose it?
Give us her number. We can help.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by mazimee(m): 5:15pm On Sep 21
I can as well fabricate a text and claim thatIamKashyBaby sent it to me
1 Like
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by moshood521: 5:17pm On Sep 21
IamKashyBaby:
i swear u na lie jawe.
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by frbona: 5:21pm On Sep 21
Staged
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by drunkcow(m): 8:47pm On Sep 21
obiorathesubtle:finally pesin wey him head correct for here.
16 Likes
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by CheedyJ(m): 10:19pm On Sep 21
I wonder what d mumu guy is feeling like....show of stupidity
1 Like
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by officialteemi(m): 10:22pm On Sep 21
in reality
10 Likes
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by IJOBA2: 11:03pm On Sep 21
Rokia2:ROKIATU THIS YOUR AZZ NOR BE HERE O
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 11:21pm On Sep 21
Divay22:are u from Jupiter?
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by harrymoses24(m): 12:02am
Dem dey expose dis kind tin SNITCH.
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Toskinizzle(m): 4:02am
dead on arrival story!
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by joystickextend1(m): 4:06am
Ok
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Bhuldoxxa(m): 4:13am
Rokia2:is this for real? Rokiatu the curvy lady is back after some hiatus!
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Elukapendragon(m): 4:19am
Mtcheeew brainless fellow! As if u havnt begged 4 sex before..... Or like say u too fine sef
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Divay22(f): 5:06am
rawpadgin:Nah... Am from Venus
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:10am
I think it's very immature to share the contents of a private discussion social media
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 7:00am
Divay22:obviously
weren't u here wen i opened a thread about how my neighbor's wife has been begging me 4 sex?
last week in ogulagha town(a very rich ijaw village) a man was caught fuckin his own daughter!
a lot of crazy things are happening in this world
|Re: Man Exposes Ex-girlfriend Begging Him For Sex (photos) by DONADAMS(m): 7:18am
Hmmm...not viable!
What Gift Do You Expect From Your Boo This Christmas Season... / The Miss Nairaland June 2013. (Campaign Thread) / Photos: Inside The Factory Where Sex Dolls Are Made.
Viewing this topic: IgboticGirl(f), elfico(m), Generalkaycee(m), abhosts(m), cdami(m), Lyoncrescent, anethcharly(m), Lordmykel(m), trojanviru, sleekyskillz(m), Abusto, samchuks1991(m), sophy17(m), bunches(f), Zmkg, vansledge(m), Freshsan2009, lordjay, Gbigs(m), Nedu91, alexander2016, anuoluwapo884, Eberex(m), namdyz(m), Tunrayo75(f), Betmaster3, nonut, Akwaudene87(m), arukwe123, Seunsherif(m), bazymedia(m), ZeeBaba17(m), crowbar(m), Precious91(m), sholajohn(f), TheAgba(m), Thisnut(m), fabem(m), Olamide887(m), dearpreye(m), Osteve2(m), Ronnicute(m), amyliajane(f), DavSagacity(m), miguella20(f), qreem231(m), deenmola(m), Duru009(m), keko14, hansyllo(m), guardian09(m), abuhari, agboskipool(m), Ghokes(m), Adonis8296(m), lordthunderbolt(m), vani86, Alvinnado(m), purples25(f), eRex(m), Tessie01(f), Effulgent(m), sammoe(m), ll24, Mannygoulding(m), alabi0040(m), Anasko(m), Jackpeter96(m), JosefSoni, Blessed16(m), Stylz69(m), utch(m), adekaden(m), Jiggsbaby, bashorundino(m), sadynosa, LeediaLee(f), anidan(m), jonnytee(m), sequential, heckymaicon(m), psp2pc(m), AnnieC(f) and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28