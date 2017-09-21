Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu (14554 Views)

The Presidency has said that those demanding for the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu should direct their inquiries to those who signed Kanu’s bail in April.



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made the remark on Thursday.



According to Shehu, “I am surprised someone would ask this question. Look, some people went to court and obtained his freedom, they signed his bail.



“I believe that a high profile group including a Senator of the Federal Republic signed in a court of law and obtained his freedom. So, if you are looking for him, why don’t you ask the people who bailed him?



“Nobody has informed me that Mr Kanu is in the hands of any institution of government. But if I was looking for him, I would ask the guy who bailed him because that is the deal he has with the court of the land.”



Recall that counsel to the IPOB leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had alleged that Kanu had gone missing after his residence was raided by some soldiers on September 14.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/21/biafra-ask-ekweremadu-looking-nnamdi-kanu-presidency/amp/

babyfaceafrica:

Abaribe, the noose comes!

Well-said.





Kanu was due to appear in court on the 17th, he failed to do so. If the rule of law should be applied strictly, his sureties, including the senator, should be in custody right now. Come to think about it, without applying too much emotions (which rules out ipob terrorists since raw emotions dictate their thoughts), the government is right you know.Kanu was due to appear in court on the 17th, he failed to do so. If the rule of law should be applied strictly, his sureties, including the senator, should be in custody right now.

If I say that the presidency is filled with maggots, it would look as if that I am hating.

These people are hell bent in ensuring that southern Christians are intimidated/eradicated with their intention of establishing sharing law all over the country.

The attack on Ipob is an attack on Igbos/Christians because, Igbos are 99.9℅ Christians and Ipob is ibo and ibo is Ipob because they ordered Sit at home order and everybody complied.Forget all these pretence as if the attack is targeted on Ipob only.

They are gradually spreading their wings.



Osun state and Kano recently declared public holidays celebrating Islamic whatever whatever in a secular state like Nigeria.

They started with Ipob today, tomorrow is another group

Once they are done with Igbos, Yorubas will be very easy because half of us are Muslims..

Igbos are those checkmating the northern and Islamic dominance in Nigeria because they are all Christians. They know that Ibos are very stubborn that's why they had to start with them, but ibo governors won't read the hand writing on the wall because they are busy struggling to protect their selfish interest(looting). If they succeed in dealing with Ibos, Islamization agenda will become easy to implement but God forbids.



Sharia law is already in 12 states

(Don't forget that Nigeria is a secular state). Look at the second picture I attached below.

Head slammers are free to cry on my mentions as usual.

I expect Abaribe to reply this doofus!

The Army that invaded NK's house have to account for him.

The government was actually pained that Kanu was able to meet his bail condition!!!





So taking Kanu (or his corpse) away is their way of getting at those that helped perfect his bail conditions?





Wow!!!!





Thank you Shehu for revealing the plan.

This Presidency are even more dumb than t I think, especially Garba Shehu. Did Abaribe and those who signed his bail attack his residence with the military. Or did Kanu no longer have a case next month with the court. The last time I checked he said that he is not running away.

I could fault the government on alot of things, but on this one they are right on the money!



The senator signed Kanu's bond didn't he?



He should produce Kanu.



Who knows, perhaps he's housing the terrorist, just like some NE politicians housed some Shekau boys back then. 27 Likes 4 Shares

omenka:

Come to think about it, without applying too much emotions (which rules out ipob terrorists since raw emotions dictate their thoughts), the government is right you know.



Kanu was due to appear in court on the 17th, he failed to do so. If the rule of law should be applied strictly, his sureties, including the senator, should be in custody right now.

Hey Buddy, I won't ask you if you have a job (I will get banned), so let me paraphrase.



HOW do you combine your job and being on all Biafra threads from Morning till night...



Hey Buddy, I won't ask you if you have a job (I will get banned), so let me paraphrase.

HOW do you combine your job and being on all Biafra threads from Morning till night...

You must be a GENIUS...

omenka:

I could fault the government on alot of things, but on this one they are right on the money!



The senator signed Kanu's bond didn't he?



He should produce Kanu.



BrokenTV:

Why are you guys so blind and filled with hate, did the Senator attack him at his house.

BrokenTV:



You who's filled with love, i really envy you.

We all know the coward is hiding in some hole somewhere. He had better remain hidden cos now the govt has made it perfectly clear that his days of running off his mouth and threatening the peace and security of the country are at an end

generalbush:





Hey Buddy, I won't ask you if you have a job (I will get banned), so let me paraphrase.



HOW do you combine your job and being on all Biafra threads from Morning till night...



You must be a GENIUS... I'm a wheelbarrow pusher, haven't you heard? So, I get alot of spare time to give pigs hell..



omenka:

I'm a wheelbarrow pusher, haven't you heard? So, I get alot of spare time to give pigs hell..

Now, what do you do for a living that you have no spare time but follow me from "morning till night", so much so that you know all the threads I comment on?

omenka:

Come to think about it, without applying too much emotions (which rules out ipob terrorists since raw emotions dictate their thoughts), the government is right you know.



Kanu was due to appear in court on the 17th, he failed to do so. If the rule of law should be applied strictly, his sureties, including the senator, should be in custody right now.

Stop making silly defence. FG sent army to his house where they scattered the house with bullet. The army are the ones that should tell Nigerians where he is Everything is on record so stop playing hypocrisy.

honourhim:





Stop making silly defence. FG sent army to his house where they scattered the house with bullet. The army are the ones that should tell Nigerians where he is Everything is on record so stop playing hypocrisy.

I hate it when people with such poor and terrible diction quote me.



omenka:

I hate it when people with such poor and terrible diction quote me.

Bye.

omenka:

I'm a wheelbarrow pusher, haven't you heard? So, I get alot of spare time to give pigs hell..



Now, what do you do for a living that you have no spare time but follow me from "morning till night", so much so that you know all the threads I comment on?

You are not a barrow pusher. They are too busy and hustling to follow all Biafra threads on Nairaland.



You are a big name and a veteran on Nairaland. Your years of experience is about 7 years.



So, i and some other guyz were just thinking if seun can open a section for you and call it Omenka's section.



generalbush:

You are not a barrow pusher. They are too busy and hustling to follow all Biafra threads on Nairaland.

You are a big name and a veteran on Nairaland. Your years of experience is about 7 years.

So, i and some other guyz were just thinking if seun can open a section for you and call it Omenka's section.

What do you think? Because you really deserve some recognition. At least as a compensation for the number of years spent on NL.

generalbush:





You are not a barrow pusher. They are too busy to follow all Biafra threads on Nairaland.



You are a big name and a veteran on Nairaland. Your years of experience is about 7 years.



I am just thinking if seun can open a section for you and call it Omenka's section.



omenka:

Na you sabi.

This reminiscent of Paul Pot

omenka:

Na you sabi.

You really deserve it bro. Look at the number of years you have wasted on Nairaland.



We can compensate you by donating a section for you. When old age comes calling, you can look back and call that section an achievement.



generalbush:

You really deserve it bro. Look at the number of years you have wasted on Nairaland.

We can compensate you by donating a section for you. When old age comes calling, you can look back and call that section an achievement.

Lol.

generalbush:





You really deserve it bro. Look at the number of years you have wasted on Nairaland.



We can compensate you by donating a section for you. When old age comes calling, you can look back and call that section an achievement.



Lol.

Lol! You ain't got no chills at allllll

Cyynthia:

If I say that the presidency is filled with maggots, it would look as if that I am hating.

These people are hell bent in ensuring that southern Christians are eradicated with their intention of establishing sharing law all over the country.

The attack on Ipob is an attack on Igbos/Christians because, Igbos are 99.9℅ Christians and Ipob is ibo and ibo is Ipob because they ordered Sit at home order and everybody complied.Forget all these pretence as if the attack is targeted on Ipob only.

They are gradually spreading their wings.



Osun state and Kano recently declared public holidays celebrating Islamic whatever whatever in a secular state like Nigeria.

They started with Ipob today, tomorrow is another group

Once they are done with Igbos, Yorubas will be very easy because half of us are Muslims..

Igbos are those checkmating the northern and Islamic dominance in Nigeria because they are all Christians. They know that Ibos are very stubborn that's why they had to start them, but ibo governors won't read the hand writing on the wall because they are busy struggling to protect their selfish interest(looting) if they succeed in dealing with Ibos, Islamization agenda will become easy to implement but God forbids.



Sharia law is already in 12 states

(Don't forget that Nigeria is a secular state). Look at the second picture I attached below.











[s]



[s]

Nonsense post!