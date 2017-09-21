₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by kokozain(m): 6:16pm
The Presidency has said that those demanding for the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu should direct their inquiries to those who signed Kanu’s bail in April.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by babyfaceafrica: 6:17pm
Nice
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by kokozain(m): 6:23pm
babyfaceafrica:Good
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by ERockson: 6:27pm
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by Karlman: 6:31pm
FOOLS IN POWER
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by ojun50(m): 6:32pm
Ok
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by wakaman: 6:33pm
See tactical roping!
Abaribe, the noose comes!
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by LordOfNaira: 6:34pm
Well-said.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by omenka(m): 6:34pm
Come to think about it, without applying too much emotions (which rules out ipob terrorists since raw emotions dictate their thoughts), the government is right you know.
Kanu was due to appear in court on the 17th, he failed to do so. If the rule of law should be applied strictly, his sureties, including the senator, should be in custody right now.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by generalbush: 6:34pm
Okay.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by Cyynthia(f): 6:35pm
If I say that the presidency is filled with maggots, it would look as if that I am hating.
These people are hell bent in ensuring that southern Christians are intimidated/eradicated with their intention of establishing sharing law all over the country.
The attack on Ipob is an attack on Igbos/Christians because, Igbos are 99.9℅ Christians and Ipob is ibo and ibo is Ipob because they ordered Sit at home order and everybody complied.Forget all these pretence as if the attack is targeted on Ipob only.
They are gradually spreading their wings.
Osun state and Kano recently declared public holidays celebrating Islamic whatever whatever in a secular state like Nigeria.
They started with Ipob today, tomorrow is another group
Once they are done with Igbos, Yorubas will be very easy because half of us are Muslims..
Igbos are those checkmating the northern and Islamic dominance in Nigeria because they are all Christians. They know that Ibos are very stubborn that's why they had to start with them, but ibo governors won't read the hand writing on the wall because they are busy struggling to protect their selfish interest(looting). If they succeed in dealing with Ibos, Islamization agenda will become easy to implement but God forbids.
Sharia law is already in 12 states
(Don't forget that Nigeria is a secular state). Look at the second picture I attached below.
Head slammers are free to cry on my mentions as usual.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by Beremx(f): 6:35pm
What a way to talk carelessly!
I expect Abaribe to reply this doofus!
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by Ojiofor: 6:35pm
The Army that invaded NK's house have to account for him.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by Omeokachie: 6:35pm
The government was actually pained that Kanu was able to meet his bail condition!!!
So taking Kanu (or his corpse) away is their way of getting at those that helped perfect his bail conditions?
Wow!!!!
Thank you Shehu for revealing the plan.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by BrokenTV: 6:37pm
This Presidency are even more dumb than t I think, especially Garba Shehu. Did Abaribe and those who signed his bail attack his residence with the military. Or did Kanu no longer have a case next month with the court. The last time I checked he said that he is not running away.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by omenka(m): 6:37pm
I could fault the government on alot of things, but on this one they are right on the money!
The senator signed Kanu's bond didn't he?
He should produce Kanu.
Who knows, perhaps he's housing the terrorist, just like some NE politicians housed some Shekau boys back then.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by generalbush: 6:37pm
omenka:
Hey Buddy, I won't ask you if you have a job (I will get banned), so let me paraphrase.
HOW do you combine your job and being on all Biafra threads from Morning till night...
You must be a GENIUS...
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by ERockson: 6:37pm
With this revelation, Kanu is inside real potopoto
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by BrokenTV: 6:39pm
omenka:Why are you guys so blind and filled with hate, did the Senator attack him at his house.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by omenka(m): 6:41pm
BrokenTV:You who's filled with love, i really envy you.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by GoroTango: 6:41pm
We all know the coward is hiding in some hole somewhere. He had better remain hidden cos now the govt has made it perfectly clear that his days of running off his mouth and threatening the peace and security of the country are at an end
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by omenka(m): 6:45pm
generalbush:I'm a wheelbarrow pusher, haven't you heard? So, I get alot of spare time to give pigs hell..
Now, what do you do for a living that you have no spare time but follow me from "morning till night", so much so that you know all the threads I comment on?
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by honourhim: 6:46pm
omenka:
Stop making silly defence. FG sent army to his house where they scattered the house with bullet. The army are the ones that should tell Nigerians where he is Everything is on record so stop playing hypocrisy.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by omenka(m): 6:50pm
honourhim:I hate it when people with such poor and terrible diction quote me.
Bye.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by generalbush: 6:50pm
omenka:
You are not a barrow pusher. They are too busy and hustling to follow all Biafra threads on Nairaland.
You are a big name and a veteran on Nairaland. Your years of experience is about 7 years.
So, i and some other guyz were just thinking if seun can open a section for you and call it Omenka's section.
What do you think? Because you really deserve some recognition. At least as a compensation for the number of years spent on NL.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by omenka(m): 6:52pm
generalbush:Na you sabi.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by RomeSankara: 6:53pm
This reminiscent of Paul Pot
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by generalbush: 6:57pm
omenka:
You really deserve it bro. Look at the number of years you have wasted on Nairaland.
We can compensate you by donating a section for you. When old age comes calling, you can look back and call that section an achievement.
Lol.
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by BALLOSKI: 7:19pm
Brilliant!
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by eazydon(m): 7:30pm
generalbush:
Lol! You ain't got no chills at allllll
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by abbaapple: 7:31pm
[s]
Cyynthia:[s]
Nonsense post!
|Re: Ask Abaribe, Others If You Are Looking For Nnamdi Kanu – Garba Shehu by nairalandankrah: 7:32pm
Omeokachie:
I believe NK is safe...Nigeria don't have him..
