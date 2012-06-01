₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by Amagite: 7:19pm
Big brother stars, Uti Nwachukwu and TBoss are gradually becoming good friends and hanging out together. TBoss met up with Uti on Sunday at a Karaoke in Abuja.
Who else thinks they'd make a lovely couple?
http://www.lailasblog.com/tboss-uti-nwachukwu-hang-abuja-photos/
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:20pm
Ok
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by WhiteSoup: 7:20pm
Tboss has pregnant
This photo confirms it.
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by eezeribe(m): 7:24pm
Fine man....
Wowo woman...
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by comradespade(m): 7:28pm
See nose ring like doorknob
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by PencilBox: 7:31pm
WhiteSoup:
But your grammar denies it :-p
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 7:31pm
whatever
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by WhiteSoup: 7:32pm
PencilBox:
What is this one saying
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by NairalandCS(m): 7:43pm
WhiteSoup:
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by cassidy1996(m): 8:16pm
uti Don dey f.. u.. c.. k dis babe, Sharp Guy
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by DanielsParker(m): 8:23pm
Nice
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by CriticMaestro: 8:23pm
Media personalities....that's what they are trying to become
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by veekid(m): 8:23pm
Her mate dey USA dey hangout with Dem oyinbo, she dey here dey mumu with a man wey no go fit marry her
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by Daeylar(f): 8:23pm
PencilBox:
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by free2ryhme: 8:23pm
Na dem sabi
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by Discharge(m): 8:24pm
Parallel blend
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by deb303(f): 8:24pm
the babe be feeling the boy
uti..wifey her la
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by nototribalist: 8:24pm
WhiteSoup:uncle you just disgrace your people. E be like sey you no go primary school
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by abdelrahman: 8:25pm
i think she loves this Uti Nwachukwu unlike one big without brain.
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by drunkcow(m): 8:25pm
Forget love why are the people above insulting that english murderer
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by Greenbuoy(m): 8:25pm
That nosering makes her look like all those peepz in that movie 'the gods must be crazy'
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by sgtponzihater1(m): 8:25pm
D guy fine oh
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by devigblegble: 8:26pm
The kind of English you read on these page sometimes can put you into coma
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by Kestolove: 8:26pm
Na uti dey knack Dix babe now?...dats gud
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:26pm
PencilBox:
Epic!
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by SMASHY(f): 8:26pm
PencilBox:
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by ElPadrino33: 8:27pm
Nigerians sha. Because they hung out together they're 'knacking'
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by jamarifox(m): 8:28pm
comradespade:as in ehn. Grade 1 olosho
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:28pm
Uti na gay nau,him no go chop the girl
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:29pm
All i see is two chics hanging out.....
|Re: Tboss And Uti Nwachukwu Hang Out In Abuja (photos) by SIRmanjar(m): 8:29pm
T boss my gel..Haters make una do back flip enter any nearest lagoon
