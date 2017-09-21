₦airaland Forum

Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by dre11(m): 7:53pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


Hundreds of artisans and motorcycles operators in Ejigbo area of Lagos are now in tears after they incurred huge losses from the money they entrusted to a woman.

The money about N4.5m was their daily savings popularly called ‘Ajo’ which they gave to the woman but she fled after some time. The incident happened at Anuoluwapo Street in Ejigbo where the woman resided with her family and also used as her office.

The police have started manhunt for the suspect known as Ogochukwu for the alleged fraud but she could not be traced as she was said to have moved out from the house with her family due to pressure from the victims.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the suspect reportedly used their money for the ponzi scheme – MMM with the hope that she will make more profit. But unfortunately, the whole money got stuck in the scheme and she was unable to refund money to the victims.

The scam was exposed when those who deposited their money in her care wanted to withdraw it in order to pay school fees and house rent but she started telling them stories and making unfulfilled promises.

It was gathered that when she could not settle those who needed to take their money back and others got to know, they reportedly came at once to take their money.

According to the victims, she asked them to come the next day so that she will go to the banks to withdraw the money but when they came they were told that she had parked out in the night to an undisclosed place. P.M.EXPRESS visited the residents and her neighbours and confirmed the incident. They explained that the woman had to leave for her safety and that of her family.

Meanwhile, the police have been making effort to trace her as she was said to have gone back to their village in Nnewi, Anambra State. Some of the victims lamented their frustration over the incident. Some said they have been saving the money to in order to pay their children’s school fees and rent because they were not making much money again, but could not do so again because of the fraud.

Some of the victims said that the woman was greedy otherwise she would not have used the customers money for the MMM ponzi scheme and thereby putting the life of many families in jeopardy.

When our correspondent visited the house, the landlord had pasted a notice in front of the gate with the inscription “Alajo is no more living here”.

At the Ejigbo police station where the matter was reported, the police confirmed it and the source said the police was seriously looking forward to her arrest and prosecution.



http://pmexpressng.com/woman-flees-home-using-customers-n4-5m-failed-mmm-deal/


lalasticlala
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by madridguy(m): 7:55pm
So painful. MMM shocked

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Evablizin(f): 7:56pm
embarassed

MMM ehhhhhh what have you done ehhhh chai.I told some people that they are indirect cheerful givers but they did'nt listen.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by kingphilip(m): 7:56pm
Is the scam called mmm still on

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Florblu(f): 7:57pm
LMAO! I just dey laugh.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by jessejunior(m): 7:59pm
MMM still causing harm

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by thorpido(m): 8:19pm
The things wey ponzi scheme don cause ehn!
Some people don commit suicide because of this thing.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by adeememman(m): 8:46pm
Chai, MMM do ppl something

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by dominique(f): 8:53pm
If she's wasn't greedy and stupid, the gain from the thrift collection ought to be enough for her. Hope she gets caught and arrested.

People should be careful about saving money with all these alajo people o, my tailor has over 200k stuck with one. Just like this one, she is also refusing to come clean about what she did with people's monies. I won't be surprised if she also flees sef. I'd rather save my money in a piggy bank (kolo) than with those people.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by chiiraq802(m): 8:59pm
grin.....Village people at work.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by DanielsParker(m): 9:17pm
Lol, if na you, you no go run?

how she wan take pay 4.5m

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by soberdrunk(m): 9:17pm
grin
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by naijaboiy: 9:17pm
People still do MMM?

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Lordcenturion2(m): 9:18pm
There is something that I didn't understand precisely, Is mmm using juju to collect money from them or something?, are they still functioning underground or something?, y ladies are the one fallen for this most after what happened in the first place?
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Isaacpyo04(m): 9:18pm
Olojokokoro eniyan. I pray she's apprehended.
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by fergie001(m): 9:18pm
grin
Gbese re

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by kings09(m): 9:18pm
Mmm dey?
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by LOVEGINO(m): 9:19pm
O my good God! E no easy. May god bless d risk takers.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Zico5(m): 9:19pm
The biggest lie ever. She should tell the people where she kept the money, I'm sure she didn't put it in MMM. People are just using MMM to perpetrate their evil acts. Maybe she play bet9ja

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by careytommy7(m): 9:19pm
Smart lady. grin
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by lonelydora(m): 9:20pm
Op, why are you opening my 2016 December old wound? Chai...My 75k oooooo. Please where's Chudi's house? I want to just visit him and talk.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by demsid(m): 9:20pm
MMM will not kill person angry grin
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by quiverfull(m): 9:20pm
Investment eyaf enter water.
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by bangalee1: 9:21pm
Aghhh

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:21pm
This is the first time I'm hearing of mmm after a long time.
Most of the preoccupying news is that of IPOB,slaymamas and co.
Change is indeed constant

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Realrex: 9:21pm
bleeping mmm

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by back2sender: 9:22pm
kingphilip:
Is the scam called mmm still on
YES ooo. NnaMMMdi COWNU the biafra man playing kalokalo with people's lives in the East

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by chuose2: 9:22pm
a
Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Throwback: 9:22pm
Beware of ponzis like MMM.

They only bring misery in the long run.

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by veacea: 9:22pm
What is MMM?

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by NLProblemChild(m): 9:22pm
Rip to the dead

Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by sisisioge: 9:22pm
Chai! MMM is still making the rounds...me sef
for don run go my village if I had been able to borrow then grin

