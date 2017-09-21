CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





Hundreds of artisans and motorcycles operators in Ejigbo area of Lagos are now in tears after they incurred huge losses from the money they entrusted to a woman.



The money about N4.5m was their daily savings popularly called ‘Ajo’ which they gave to the woman but she fled after some time. The incident happened at Anuoluwapo Street in Ejigbo where the woman resided with her family and also used as her office.



The police have started manhunt for the suspect known as Ogochukwu for the alleged fraud but she could not be traced as she was said to have moved out from the house with her family due to pressure from the victims.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the suspect reportedly used their money for the ponzi scheme – MMM with the hope that she will make more profit. But unfortunately, the whole money got stuck in the scheme and she was unable to refund money to the victims.



The scam was exposed when those who deposited their money in her care wanted to withdraw it in order to pay school fees and house rent but she started telling them stories and making unfulfilled promises.



It was gathered that when she could not settle those who needed to take their money back and others got to know, they reportedly came at once to take their money.



According to the victims, she asked them to come the next day so that she will go to the banks to withdraw the money but when they came they were told that she had parked out in the night to an undisclosed place. P.M.EXPRESS visited the residents and her neighbours and confirmed the incident. They explained that the woman had to leave for her safety and that of her family.



Meanwhile, the police have been making effort to trace her as she was said to have gone back to their village in Nnewi, Anambra State. Some of the victims lamented their frustration over the incident. Some said they have been saving the money to in order to pay their children’s school fees and rent because they were not making much money again, but could not do so again because of the fraud.



Some of the victims said that the woman was greedy otherwise she would not have used the customers money for the MMM ponzi scheme and thereby putting the life of many families in jeopardy.



When our correspondent visited the house, the landlord had pasted a notice in front of the gate with the inscription “Alajo is no more living here”.



At the Ejigbo police station where the matter was reported, the police confirmed it and the source said the police was seriously looking forward to her arrest and prosecution.





http://pmexpressng.com/woman-flees-home-using-customers-n4-5m-failed-mmm-deal/





