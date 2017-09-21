₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by dre11(m): 7:53pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-flees-home-using-customers-n4-5m-failed-mmm-deal/
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by madridguy(m): 7:55pm
So painful. MMM
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Evablizin(f): 7:56pm
MMM ehhhhhh what have you done ehhhh chai.I told some people that they are indirect cheerful givers but they did'nt listen.
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by kingphilip(m): 7:56pm
Is the scam called mmm still on
1 Like
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Florblu(f): 7:57pm
LMAO! I just dey laugh.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by jessejunior(m): 7:59pm
MMM still causing harm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by thorpido(m): 8:19pm
The things wey ponzi scheme don cause ehn!
Some people don commit suicide because of this thing.
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by adeememman(m): 8:46pm
Chai, MMM do ppl something
1 Like
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by dominique(f): 8:53pm
If she's wasn't greedy and stupid, the gain from the thrift collection ought to be enough for her. Hope she gets caught and arrested.
People should be careful about saving money with all these alajo people o, my tailor has over 200k stuck with one. Just like this one, she is also refusing to come clean about what she did with people's monies. I won't be surprised if she also flees sef. I'd rather save my money in a piggy bank (kolo) than with those people.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by chiiraq802(m): 8:59pm
.....Village people at work.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by DanielsParker(m): 9:17pm
Lol, if na you, you no go run?
how she wan take pay 4.5m
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by soberdrunk(m): 9:17pm
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by naijaboiy: 9:17pm
People still do MMM?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Lordcenturion2(m): 9:18pm
There is something that I didn't understand precisely, Is mmm using juju to collect money from them or something?, are they still functioning underground or something?, y ladies are the one fallen for this most after what happened in the first place?
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Isaacpyo04(m): 9:18pm
Olojokokoro eniyan. I pray she's apprehended.
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by fergie001(m): 9:18pm
Gbese re
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by kings09(m): 9:18pm
Mmm dey?
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by LOVEGINO(m): 9:19pm
O my good God! E no easy. May god bless d risk takers.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Zico5(m): 9:19pm
The biggest lie ever. She should tell the people where she kept the money, I'm sure she didn't put it in MMM. People are just using MMM to perpetrate their evil acts. Maybe she play bet9ja
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by careytommy7(m): 9:19pm
Smart lady.
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by lonelydora(m): 9:20pm
Op, why are you opening my 2016 December old wound? Chai...My 75k oooooo. Please where's Chudi's house? I want to just visit him and talk.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by demsid(m): 9:20pm
MMM will not kill person
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by quiverfull(m): 9:20pm
Investment eyaf enter water.
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by bangalee1: 9:21pm
Aghhh
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:21pm
This is the first time I'm hearing of mmm after a long time.
Most of the preoccupying news is that of IPOB,slaymamas and co.
Change is indeed constant
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Realrex: 9:21pm
bleeping mmm
1 Like
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by back2sender: 9:22pm
kingphilip:YES ooo. NnaMMMdi COWNU the biafra man playing kalokalo with people's lives in the East
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by chuose2: 9:22pm
a
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by Throwback: 9:22pm
Beware of ponzis like MMM.
They only bring misery in the long run.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by veacea: 9:22pm
What is MMM?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by NLProblemChild(m): 9:22pm
Rip to the dead
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Flees Home After Using Customers N4.5m For Failed MMM Deal by sisisioge: 9:22pm
Chai! MMM is still making the rounds...me sef
for don run go my village if I had been able to borrow then
