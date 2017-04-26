₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by PapiNigga: 9:03pm
This loved up photo between a tall male corper and a short sized female corper has sparked outrage online with different captions and memes coming in from media users.
See below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/goliath-finally-meets-david-media-react.html?m=1
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Ekikor: 9:05pm
[color=#000099][/color]LongDistanceRelationship
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by TINALETC3(f): 9:06pm
3 Likes
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by WizAkzy: 9:12pm
Like that person said, the guy is supposed to be a basketball player. Rather than wasting his time in Nigeria. He could have been a very rich guy by now.
4 Likes
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by mofeoluwadassah: 9:14pm
choii....just wondering how their oza room go be like
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by inkdbetty(f): 9:21pm
These ones cannot bend to enter a room, its pointless. They need to lie flat.
1 Like
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by dollytino4real(f): 9:26pm
what are they doing
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by obiorathesubtle: 9:37pm
Me and Lawlahdey been this way since nau.
.
4 Likes
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Lawlahdey(f): 9:42pm
obiorathesubtle:
But I'm not that short nah
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by obiorathesubtle: 9:44pm
Lawlahdey:
Shhhh..
Accept the picture
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Lawlahdey(f): 9:46pm
obiorathesubtle:Accepted
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by BEENUEL: 10:22pm
According to the Holy scripture
Goliath was a giant, more like a person with castrated balls. Not some tiny guy.... With long legs.
And David was a young Boy...
A very nansense comparison.
Plus. Very dry
Miss Bada for Miss NL 2017
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by LastMumu: 10:23pm
PapiNigga:
Outrage ko, power outage ni. Do you even understand what the word 'outrage' means?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by wunmi590(m): 10:23pm
The male corper is a typical example of "Agun báni ró
4 Likes
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Kestolove: 10:24pm
For bed na same height
1 Like
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by ifyonuoha(m): 10:24pm
do lady would receive enough armpit odour
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by nalnaya: 10:25pm
nothing do u
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by PMBtill2023(m): 10:25pm
Lovely.....
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by drizz2017: 10:25pm
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Mologi(m): 10:26pm
The rate at which EFCC is declaring people wanted these days has got me thinking. Is this the new way of fighting corruption.
To the picture above...
Was the lady pointing to the guy's instrument of puzaay destruction?
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by CheedyJ(m): 10:26pm
Girls be saying, I want tall,dark & handsome & dey be looking like dwarfs beside d supposed Tall dude...
1 Like
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Sard(m): 10:27pm
O boy, that guy long oooo.. But the girl is also short sha.
It's kinda hard to say "how long" the guy is since the girl is actually short.
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Tobwins: 10:27pm
Mo fall oooo!
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by ShyCypher(m): 10:29pm
Calculate nothin' less than 20 inch preeq.
Dat girl is greedy
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by billynoni(m): 10:29pm
The guy is the Yoruba people's definition of "" Agunbaniro"
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Chukwudum23(m): 10:29pm
Correct
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:29pm
The question should be, how did he find his size/length of khakis and shoes?
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by DanielsParker(m): 10:30pm
Is this real
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Onnasucs1(m): 10:32pm
Lawlahdey:
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Lawlahdey(f): 10:33pm
[quote author=Onnasucs1 post=60703455][/quote]Busted
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by Naff24(f): 10:34pm
LastMumu:
You wicked Mumu boy
|Re: Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" by HauteReel: 10:34pm
inkdbetty:
