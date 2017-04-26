Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Tall Male Corper & A Short Female Corper: "When Goliath Finally Meets David" (5848 Views)

Did The Boobs Disappear? - Media React To Lady's Transformation Photo / Man Grabs Fiancee's Butt In Pre-Wedding Photos: Media React / When A Lady Looking For Husband Finally Meets "Long John" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/goliath-finally-meets-david-media-react.html?m=1 This loved up photo between a tall male corper and a short sized female corper has sparked outrage online with different captions and memes coming in from media users.See below...

[color=#000099][/color]LongDistanceRelationship

3 Likes

Like that person said, the guy is supposed to be a basketball player. Rather than wasting his time in Nigeria. He could have been a very rich guy by now. 4 Likes

choii....just wondering how their oza room go be like

These ones cannot bend to enter a room, its pointless. They need to lie flat. 1 Like

what are they doing









Me and Lawlahdey been this way since nau.

. 4 Likes

obiorathesubtle:









Me and Lawlahdey been this way since nau.

.

But I'm not that short nah But I'm not that short nah

Lawlahdey:



But I'm not that short nah







Shhhh..



Accept the picture

obiorathesubtle:









Shhhh..



Accept the picture Accepted Accepted





Goliath was a giant, more like a person with castrated balls. Not some tiny guy.... With long legs.



And David was a young Boy...



A very nansense comparison.



Plus. Very dry





Miss Bada for Miss NL 2017 According to the Holy scriptureGoliath was a giant, more like a person with castrated balls. Not some tiny guy.... With long legs.And David was a young...A very nansense comparison.Plus. Very dry

PapiNigga:

This loved up photo between a tall male corper and a short sized female corper has sparked outrage online with different captions and memes coming in from media users.











Outrage ko, power outage ni. Do you even understand what the word 'outrage' means? 2 Likes 1 Share

The male corper is a typical example of "Agun báni ró 4 Likes

For bed na same height 1 Like

do lady would receive enough armpit odour

nothing do u

Lovely.....



http://nuredrbo.bid/2000088674163/ Want to make quick money by pay per click advertising? Click on the link below, I cashed out $232 today,you can make money using your phone!

The rate at which EFCC is declaring people wanted these days has got me thinking. Is this the new way of fighting corruption.



To the picture above...



Was the lady pointing to the guy's instrument of puzaay destruction?

Girls be saying, I want tall,dark & handsome & dey be looking like dwarfs beside d supposed Tall dude... 1 Like

O boy, that guy long oooo.. But the girl is also short sha.

It's kinda hard to say "how long" the guy is since the girl is actually short.

Mo fall oooo!

Calculate nothin' less than 20 inch preeq.



Dat girl is greedy

The guy is the Yoruba people's definition of "" Agunbaniro"

Correct

The question should be, how did he find his size/length of khakis and shoes?

Is this real

Lawlahdey:



But I'm not that short nah

[quote author=Onnasucs1 post=60703455][/quote]Busted

LastMumu:









Outrage ko, power outage ni. Do you even understand what the word 'outrage' means?

You wicked Mumu boy You wicked Mumu boy