Hydrocephalus is a brain condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) — the clear, watery fluid that surrounds and cushions the brain and spinal cord — can't drain from the brain. It then pools, causing a buildup of fluid in the skull.



Hydrocephalus (also called "water on the brain" can make babies' and young children's heads swell to make room for the excess fluid. Older kids, whose skull bones have matured and fused together, have painful headaches from the increased pressure in the head.



Parents of this little baby suffering from a medical condition known as Hydrocephalus are lamenting after being unable to take care of their child medically due to financial restraints. According to reports, the little baby who was delivered last month in Jos, Plateau state - has been in pains following the gathering of fluids in her brain and also her back.

When lack of money makes you powerless or when physicians fail, JESUS IS ALWAYS AN OPTION.



Let the parent of that baby take him/her to church. I've seen a case similar to that solved by jesus before. My advice w'd only look funny or stupid to you if you have not tasted Jesus power. 7 Likes

This is a condition called hydrochephalus. It is a condition where there's too much fluid in the skull. An operation will be required to drain the water from the skull.

This is a condition called hydrochephalus. It is a condition where there's too much fluid in the skull. An operation will be required to drain the water from the skull.

Yea, the original post has already said this



I hope someone helps this child soon. I can't begin to imagine the pain she's in. Yea, the original post has already said thisI hope someone helps this child soon. I can't begin to imagine the pain she's in.

will her head return to normal after treatments?

I hope someone helps this child soon. I can't begin to imagine the pain she's in. its a terrible condition. Av come accross lots of children with it. At a stage the head becomes too heavy for the body the child would be as though crippled. It even affects the brain as the child becomes kind of imbecillic.



There was a Siuth African Lady in Nigeria some time back who offered free treatment for children with the condition. Dont know if she still around though. its a terrible condition. Av come accross lots of children with it. At a stage the head becomes too heavy for the body the child would be as though crippled. It even affects the brain as the child becomes kind of imbecillic.There was a Siuth African Lady in Nigeria some time back who offered free treatment for children with the condition. Dont know if she still around though. 1 Like 2 Shares

What is this? I feel for this baby

its Called Hydrocephalus when The Ventricle system has a blocked communication with the drainage Hence Accumulated and head swells

surgery can be done such as creating Ventricular peritoneal shunts etc

I Proclaim healing to this Baby.

joining Faith with my Nigerian people and Biafrans 1 Like

May God heal her

If it were to be an advance country, I believe the kid would have undergone the proper surgery... Poor medical service in Nigeria...

The fluid needs to be drained quickly before permanent brain damage sets in. These kind of cases reminds us that quality and affordable healthcare is relatively non-existent in Nigeria. The usual folks will always flock into threads like these with their ''God will heal the baby'', ''May God perform a miracle'', ''Take the baby to so-so-and-so church/mosque for healing'' etc etc.

How do u know she is her

This is a condition called hydrochephalus. It is a condition where there's too much fluid in the skull. An operation will be required to drain the water from the skull. What are the chances of survival during and/or sequel to the operation?

The power of God can Cleanse that child