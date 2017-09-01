₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,474 members, 3,806,479 topics. Date: Thursday, 21 September 2017 at 10:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition (3199 Views)
I Will Resign If Nigeria Continues To Import Petrol By 2019 – Kachikwu / Aisha Buhari Promises To Take Care Of Baby Born With Exposed Heart / Osinbajo Continues To Serve As RCCG Pastor (press Statement) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Angelanest: 9:11pm
Parents of this little baby suffering from a medical condition known as Hydrocephalus are lamenting after being unable to take care of their child medically due to financial restraints. According to reports, the little baby who was delivered last month in Jos, Plateau state - has been in pains following the gathering of fluids in her brain and also her back.
Hydrocephalus is a brain condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) — the clear, watery fluid that surrounds and cushions the brain and spinal cord — can't drain from the brain. It then pools, causing a buildup of fluid in the skull.
Hydrocephalus (also called "water on the brain" can make babies' and young children's heads swell to make room for the excess fluid. Older kids, whose skull bones have matured and fused together, have painful headaches from the increased pressure in the head.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/baby-born-with-hydrocephalus-condition-in-jos.html
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by PROPUNTER(m): 9:15pm
The Baby wan turn to Edward.
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Ekikor: 9:18pm
Blood of God .. I may not sleep again this night :|
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Cinkq: 9:19pm
When lack of money makes you powerless or when physicians fail, JESUS IS ALWAYS AN OPTION.
Let the parent of that baby take him/her to church. I've seen a case similar to that solved by jesus before. My advice w'd only look funny or stupid to you if you have not tasted Jesus power.
7 Likes
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by baybeeboi: 9:23pm
This is a condition called hydrochephalus. It is a condition where there's too much fluid in the skull. An operation will be required to drain the water from the skull.
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Godmother(f): 9:26pm
baybeeboi:
Yea, the original post has already said this
I hope someone helps this child soon. I can't begin to imagine the pain she's in.
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Homeboiy(m): 9:35pm
will her head return to normal after treatments?
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by baybeeboi: 9:51pm
Godmother:its a terrible condition. Av come accross lots of children with it. At a stage the head becomes too heavy for the body the child would be as though crippled. It even affects the brain as the child becomes kind of imbecillic.
There was a Siuth African Lady in Nigeria some time back who offered free treatment for children with the condition. Dont know if she still around though.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Rtopzy(f): 9:59pm
What is this? I feel for this baby
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by DEXTROVERT: 10:05pm
its Called Hydrocephalus when The Ventricle system has a blocked communication with the drainage Hence Accumulated and head swells
surgery can be done such as creating Ventricular peritoneal shunts etc
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Discharge(m): 10:20pm
I Proclaim healing to this Baby.
joining Faith with my Nigerian people and Biafrans
1 Like
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by nalnaya: 10:20pm
baybeeboi:
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Kestolove: 10:21pm
May God heal her
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by BEENUEL: 10:22pm
Happy baby, the baby looks Happy.
Plus, cute af.
Bada for Miss NL
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by JoshMedia(m): 10:22pm
God help you, young girl
Check my signature
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Ayo4251(m): 10:22pm
If it were to be an advance country, I believe the kid would have undergone the proper surgery... Poor medical service in Nigeria...
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by littlewonders: 10:23pm
Too bad
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Naff24(f): 10:23pm
PROPUNTER:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by flawlessT(f): 10:23pm
DEXTROVERT:
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Jacktheripper: 10:23pm
So she is her I thought he is him
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by lucrownt(m): 10:24pm
PROPUNTER:You need a resounding slap. Who has the Odunlade slapping picture?
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Jacktheripper: 10:24pm
Kestolove:How do u know she is her
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Naff24(f): 10:25pm
Kai...may God heal her and the rest of being struggling to survive.
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by claremont(m): 10:27pm
The fluid needs to be drained quickly before permanent brain damage sets in. These kind of cases reminds us that quality and affordable healthcare is relatively non-existent in Nigeria. The usual folks will always flock into threads like these with their ''God will heal the baby'', ''May God perform a miracle'', ''Take the baby to so-so-and-so church/mosque for healing'' etc etc.
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Naff24(f): 10:28pm
Jacktheripper:
When u no go read update
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by busjeep: 10:28pm
They just born the poor child come suffer ....even if the pikin well na. How will he live freely in this world with that kind head....God have mercy on us
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Estiara(f): 10:29pm
What are the chances of survival during and/or sequel to the operation?
baybeeboi:
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by Daboywizzy: 10:35pm
The power of God can Cleanse that child
|Re: Head Of Baby Born In Jos Continues Swells Continuously Due To Medical Condition by davillenel: 10:36pm
Tired of false payed site?
Tired of referrals issues?
This is here just for you.
http://djredrlj.date/1968624406456/
Just register without stress and referral issue, 100% payment guaranteed
08083527638
Chat me up for info and process for withdrawals
(0) (Reply)
How To Lower Cholesterol Naturally- Using Green World Nutrition Supplements / Health Vacancies / Urgent Empoyment
Viewing this topic: Bobby4090, folusoga, aleshyto4real, Devilokafor(m), afezy110, kemspec(m), daddyiel(m), ogbon, PsalmieD(m), lifeandjoy, Homeboiy(m), Zico5(m), jackdaniels(m), Henry1389, pweetyoge(f), wheezyprincy(m), kingsnonny(m), bennykelmaplus, Adek15(m), ooallen003, kcpumping(m), donkenny(m), 1StopRudeness, chuksvialle(m), rayblings(m), CosmeticChemist(m), Mharthings(m), Depe(f), ekmike(m), sasalite(m), smiliyB(f), doctimonyeka(m), berrychez(f), synergetic, massinola(m), voxsaint(f), AzizG550(m), adioolayi(m), Gmajor(m), carlsonbrigs, davillenel, josh001(m), jejesoye(m), harch354(m), Kamymich(f), spinna, Misternas89(m), mirianjugrey(f), Samusu(m), Darligold, Ehbless(f), ilesanmima(m), wahlay(m), imhomoh(m), muriunited(m), neutonbabs20, Customer80, teeTaiwoO(f), Daboywizzy, newggce, mattiecute(f), Piyke, truesignal(m), stevoskyj(m), buygala(m), ezteem(m), saminhozuby(m), urchman23, Tiwaz2, flowales(m), jchioma, kaffy4real(m), Emmanuel602(m), ganagagi, Robbin7(m), nullboss, Josephjnr(m), bjhab26, ubath(m), chinexxx(m), Candyjohn, Sunofgod(m), Mainman4, freemile2ru, Simmzz(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7