According to NGHUBS, Miss Jane who hails from Amuzu Oro, Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia state will be laid to rest on Friday 22nd September, 2017.



Jane was a 200 level student of Entrepreneurial Studies in Michael Opkara University of Agriculture Umudike.



Friends, colleagues and families has taken their Facebook to mourn late Jane Ogbonna.



She died at the age of 22



Lalasticlala mynd44

So sad



RIP



God keep us safe from the reach of death. Amen! 1 Like

oh God, why are the youngs dying in their prime? May her.gentle soul RiP

RIP LADY



May Our Parents Live to Rejoice Over Us

May They Live Healthy to Reap the Fruit of their Labour

Amen!



May God Give her Family the Grace to bear their loss

RIP 2 Likes

In my school.. Nawaoo oo RIP dear, please what happened to her

RIP....

So sad,and painful





It is a sad thing for a father/mother to bury their child

After all these years of money spent on education

Good night beautiful one

.

may we all fulfill God's plans in our life in Jesus name

Oops! Death is the surest thing I have ever known...velar monghulis

How did she die?

may it Neva be well wit buhari. rip

Its painful seeing vibrant youth dying in their prime while the wicked old ones live n continue in their wickedness... God knows why n we cant question his decisions.

R.I.P so painful

rest in peace

missbeckykisses:

In my school.. Nawaoo oo RIP dear, please what happened to her Near my school Government College, Umuahia. Near my school Government College, Umuahia.

we were living in peace before nnamdi kanu came,

nghubs1:

http://nghubs.info/mouau-looses-one-of-her-students/?preview=true&frame-nonce=b683182f80 don't do abortion! don't do abortion!

They have killed Kanu that is why Buhari sent Northern Governors, VP to Condolence with Ikpazue and quickly made IPOB terrorist organization as a way to cover up the crime commited by Nigeria army. All this News NK said this or that is a way to cover up, Kanu is not the type that hide away.







RIP YOUNG LADY

sis may your soul rest in the bison of the lord-Amen.

RIP dear

I really do not understand why we keep seeing obituary of youths from the East being displayed here on nairaland everyday. Does it mean that the people from that part of the country are happy seeing their children that should take care of them at old age die young? Why the display of the obituary posters? It is showing us that youths from that place do not live long. Or some wicked village people are just killing them anyhow. Na wa o!





Rip fine gal I thought all these deaths left with edeoga regimeRip fine gal 1 Like

That is Jane dead. She was killed by the stray bullet of the Nigerian Army during the raid on Nnamdi Kanu.

Buhari u'll live to suffer and suffer and suffer for ur sins that dying will be merciful.

missbeckykisses:

In my school.. Nawaoo oo RIP dear, please what happened to her

Didn't know a female nairalander is actually in mouau Didn't know a female nairalander is actually in mouau

asdfjklhaha:

How did she die? The Nigerian Army killed her The Nigerian Army killed her

goingape1:

don't do abortion! Shut up! Don't say what you don't know. She's my guy's girlfriend best friend. She died after fibroid operating. It was manipulation tho. Don't say what you don't have knowledge of next time. Thank you. Shut up! Don't say what you don't know. She's my guy's girlfriend best friend. She died after fibroid operating. It was manipulation tho. Don't say what you don't have knowledge of next time. Thank you.