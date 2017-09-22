₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,763 members, 3,807,498 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) (6050 Views)
LAUTECH Students Post Obituary Of Their VC, Prof. Sulaiman Gbadegesin (Photo) / Eke Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel, UNN Best Graduating Student (Photo) / Oni Babajide, OAU's Best Graduating Student (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by nghubs1: 11:12pm On Sep 21
The information reaching NGHUBS news desk is that Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, a student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike is dead.
According to NGHUBS, Miss Jane who hails from Amuzu Oro, Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia state will be laid to rest on Friday 22nd September, 2017.
Jane was a 200 level student of Entrepreneurial Studies in Michael Opkara University of Agriculture Umudike.
Friends, colleagues and families has taken their Facebook to mourn late Jane Ogbonna.
She died at the age of 22
http://nghubs.info/mouau-looses-one-of-her-students/?preview=true&frame-nonce=b683182f80
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by nghubs1: 11:12pm On Sep 21
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by attention007(m): 11:21pm On Sep 21
So sad
RIP
God keep us safe from the reach of death. Amen!
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by 4reala(m): 11:50pm On Sep 21
oh God, why are the youngs dying in their prime? May her.gentle soul RiP
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by JoshMedia(m): 10:26am
RIP LADY
CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 10:26am
May Our Parents Live to Rejoice Over Us
May They Live Healthy to Reap the Fruit of their Labour
Amen!
May God Give her Family the Grace to bear their loss
RIP
2 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by missbeckykisses(f): 10:26am
In my school.. Nawaoo oo RIP dear, please what happened to her
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:26am
RIP....
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by Royalfurnitures: 10:27am
So sad,and painful
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by Ninethmare: 10:27am
It is a sad thing for a father/mother to bury their child
After all these years of money spent on education
Good night beautiful one
.
may we all fulfill God's plans in our life in Jesus name
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by davss02(m): 10:27am
Oops! Death is the surest thing I have ever known...velar monghulis
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by davss02(m): 10:28am
Ninethmare:Common!
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:28am
How did she die?
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by loydsis1759: 10:29am
may it Neva be well wit buhari. rip
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by ema2017: 10:30am
Join Happy life meal gate with just 2000 and get up to 400,000 and food stuff before December. Interested in getting extra income and food join HLMG. to join Whatssap me on 08069301892. it is not a ponzi scheme it is register with CAC.
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by 4rty(f): 10:30am
Its painful seeing vibrant youth dying in their prime while the wicked old ones live n continue in their wickedness... God knows why n we cant question his decisions.
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by Mozenge1: 10:31am
R.I.P so painful
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by nakotee: 10:32am
rest in peace
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by KingMicky3286: 10:34am
missbeckykisses:Near my school Government College, Umuahia.
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by coolestchris(m): 10:37am
we were living in peace before nnamdi kanu came,
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by goingape1: 10:37am
nghubs1:don't do abortion!
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by dignity33: 10:38am
They have killed Kanu that is why Buhari sent Northern Governors, VP to Condolence with Ikpazue and quickly made IPOB terrorist organization as a way to cover up the crime commited by Nigeria army. All this News NK said this or that is a way to cover up, Kanu is not the type that hide away.
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by JoshMedia(m): 10:38am
RIP YOUNG LADY
CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by eduj(m): 10:39am
sis may your soul rest in the bison of the lord-Amen.
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by wokemzine: 10:43am
RIP dear
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by tayo60(f): 10:47am
I really do not understand why we keep seeing obituary of youths from the East being displayed here on nairaland everyday. Does it mean that the people from that part of the country are happy seeing their children that should take care of them at old age die young? Why the display of the obituary posters? It is showing us that youths from that place do not live long. Or some wicked village people are just killing them anyhow. Na wa o!
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by iheanyi40(m): 10:47am
I thought all these deaths left with edeoga regime
Rip fine gal
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by AmandaLuv(f): 10:53am
That is Jane dead. She was killed by the stray bullet of the Nigerian Army during the raid on Nnamdi Kanu.
Buhari u'll live to suffer and suffer and suffer for ur sins that dying will be merciful.
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by monkytail(m): 10:54am
missbeckykisses:
Didn't know a female nairalander is actually in mouau
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by AmandaLuv(f): 10:58am
asdfjklhaha:The Nigerian Army killed her
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by androidroot: 11:03am
goingape1:Shut up! Don't say what you don't know. She's my guy's girlfriend best friend. She died after fibroid operating. It was manipulation tho. Don't say what you don't have knowledge of next time. Thank you.
|Re: Obituary Of Ogbonna Jane Mmasichi, MOUAU Dead Student (Photo) by goingape1: 11:07am
androidroot:always use condom!
now look at what you have cost your girlfriend to do?
abortion is not the way forward young man!
Unilag Medicine And Surgery Applicants For 2012/2013 Session / University Of Jos Merit List Is Out! / Comprehensive List Of Fake Universities In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: RichThug(m), Chukwudip6, Horluwatomisihn(f), iykemanchi(m), Brainzz40, ogbukagreat, ugochukwufrenzy(m), samstels, obie63222, MarcusGarvey(m), Mharthings(m), Maziebuka01(m), lollarj(f), aluta2, Oise1989(m), missiles, Tolu95(m), mystical109(m), Samotobor1(m), Dollyak(f), holuwastephen, Assassin101, udmeme and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20