The 29-year-old Enugu State University Technology (ESUT) slumped and died on September 17, while playing basketball in Zamfara State, where he was undergoing his one year compulsory national service.



He will be laid to rest in his hometown, Igbo-Etiti, Enugu State onMonday, September 25.



His friend Ejiofor Emmanuel, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:



"What else cannot happen in this world?,,,ifUZO whom served as a president in Association of Applied Biology and Biotechnology, Esut chapter last year and left for NYSC this year can easily be embraced by the cold hands of Death.



I won't forget the fact that he neverstopped smilling and givingpeople advice.



My dear UZO, I still remember vividly how we worked together, how you toiled tirelessly during your campaign for presidency and I came to ask myself whether am hallucinating or it is real that you are gone. What else do I wish you than to say "rest peacefully in the bosom of our lord".



RIP Uzo!RIP chinevu!!RIP Brother!!!RIP Presido!!!!"



rip

Definitely every soul must taste death.









You served your nation well,may God be with you 2 Likes

Such a loss, so painful, may God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss...



Knoe yiur heart and health status before engaging in sports... 3 Likes

Rest in peace

As we begin this day may God protect us all from every spirit of untimely death.But Nigerians should make spirited efforts to make sure they go for comprehensive check up at least ones every year.At the meantime having blood pressure machine handy also helps a lot.RIP Bro 3 Likes

Main reason I hate sports and stressing my heart which always beats fast

Hmm..... The rate at which young people die due to heart related issues is alarming. RIP

Rip to him



But like Gordons said when a rich person dies you'd see obituaries like " a glorious exit " " a life well spent"



But when a poor man dies you'd see stuffs like " we regret to announce the death of " because he left unpaid debt before his death

So sad! May God comfort your family!

RIP bro

Death is inevitable. RIP

Give ur life to Christ now tomorrow might be too late. 1 Like

RIP.









DatLagboi:

Main reason I hate sports and stressing my heart which always beats fast

Do your research. Sports does more good than harm. He may have had a heart disease or something. We'll all die eventually Do your research. Sports does more good than harm. He may have had a heart disease or something. We'll all die eventually 5 Likes

What a loss!

RIP. 2 Likes

sorry oh

Rest well.

Rip bro. But at 29 one should pass corper na. Unless you never follow your own advices. 1 Like

Jeez dis young and cute guy.

I knew any one could die wen I lost my dad more than a decade ago and I don't wish such pain for even my enemies

Rest in peace great one and may God grant ur family the fortitude to bear ur loss



To the living, how do u live ur life?

Live righteously cos no one knows the hour. May this premature death not visit us and our families in Jesus name. Amen

Good morning all 3 Likes

This guy does not look healthy



So many life are always lost during Service years,



corpers die thru road accident, illness, maltreatment etc



THIS NYSC SCRAP SHOULD BE SCRAPPED

RIP BRO.











GOD GUIDE EVERYONE











its really a painful exit



RIP to the dead

Sad news... Rip

RIP

Rip bro

MuyiRano:

Death is inevitable. RIP

Give ur life to Christ now tomorrow might be too late. Give your life to christ and wetin go come happen



Just type RIP and shut the hell up..Una go just dey disturb pesin with dis una christ talk



we all gonna die someday





Rest in perfect peace Give your life to christ and wetin go come happenJust type RIP and shut the hell up..Una go just dey disturb pesin with dis una christ talkwe all gonna die somedayRest in perfect peace

DatLagboi:

Main reason I hate sports and stressing my heart which always beats fast

Guy you are in trouble....you better consult ur doctor Guy you are in trouble....you better consult ur doctor 1 Like

elipheleh:

Rip bro. But at 29 one should pass corper na. Unless you never follow your own advices.

One should pass corper how? Follow which "advices"? Please what do you actually mean? One should pass corper how? Follow which "advices"? Please what do you actually mean?

Enugu Ezike ppl nd their jazz