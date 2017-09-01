₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Louisojibe(m): 12:34am
Another member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Uzochukwu Chinevu has passed away.
The 29-year-old Enugu State University Technology (ESUT) slumped and died on September 17, while playing basketball in Zamfara State, where he was undergoing his one year compulsory national service.
He will be laid to rest in his hometown, Igbo-Etiti, Enugu State onMonday, September 25.
His friend Ejiofor Emmanuel, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:
"What else cannot happen in this world?,,,ifUZO whom served as a president in Association of Applied Biology and Biotechnology, Esut chapter last year and left for NYSC this year can easily be embraced by the cold hands of Death.
I won't forget the fact that he neverstopped smilling and givingpeople advice.
My dear UZO, I still remember vividly how we worked together, how you toiled tirelessly during your campaign for presidency and I came to ask myself whether am hallucinating or it is real that you are gone. What else do I wish you than to say "rest peacefully in the bosom of our lord".
RIP Uzo!RIP chinevu!!RIP Brother!!!RIP Presido!!!!"
source: http://www.crowd24ng.com/2017/09/see-photos-of-29-year-old-corps-member.html
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by medolab90(m): 1:16am
rip
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by fk001: 1:41am
Definitely every soul must taste death.
You served your nation well,may God be with you
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by 9japrof(m): 6:35am
Such a loss, so painful, may God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss...
Knoe yiur heart and health status before engaging in sports...
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by DanielsParker(m): 7:06am
Rest in peace
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Riversides2003(m): 7:07am
As we begin this day may God protect us all from every spirit of untimely death.But Nigerians should make spirited efforts to make sure they go for comprehensive check up at least ones every year.At the meantime having blood pressure machine handy also helps a lot.RIP Bro
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by DatLagboi(m): 7:07am
Main reason I hate sports and stressing my heart which always beats fast
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Juell(m): 7:07am
Hmm..... The rate at which young people die due to heart related issues is alarming. RIP
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by hakeem4(m): 7:07am
Rip to him
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by dopemama: 7:08am
So sad! May God comfort your family!
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by roqrules04(m): 7:09am
RIP bro
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by MuyiRano(m): 7:09am
Death is inevitable. RIP
Give ur life to Christ now tomorrow might be too late.
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by miniyi018(f): 7:10am
RIP.
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Finstar: 7:10am
What a painful exit.. May your gentle and pure soul rest in the bossom of Holy Mary. Amenu..
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by finest0007(m): 7:11am
DatLagboi:
Do your research. Sports does more good than harm. He may have had a heart disease or something. We'll all die eventually
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by wildcatter23(m): 7:11am
What a loss!
RIP.
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Abfinest007(m): 7:11am
sorry oh
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by jericco1(m): 7:11am
Rest well.
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by elipheleh(m): 7:11am
Rip bro. But at 29 one should pass corper na. Unless you never follow your own advices.
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by WenysAD(f): 7:12am
Jeez dis young and cute guy.
I knew any one could die wen I lost my dad more than a decade ago and I don't wish such pain for even my enemies
Rest in peace great one and may God grant ur family the fortitude to bear ur loss
To the living, how do u live ur life?
Live righteously cos no one knows the hour. May this premature death not visit us and our families in Jesus name. Amen
Good morning all
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by spaggyy(m): 7:12am
This guy does not look healthy
So many life are always lost during Service years,
corpers die thru road accident, illness, maltreatment etc
THIS
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by JoshMedia(m): 7:14am
RIP BRO.
GOD GUIDE EVERYONE
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Pdazzle01(m): 7:14am
its really a painful exit
RIP to the dead
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by NinaArsenal(f): 7:14am
Sad news... Rip
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by ola4ola(m): 7:15am
RIP
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by delilwaxz(m): 7:15am
Rip bro
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by emmyspark007(m): 7:15am
MuyiRano:Give your life to christ and wetin go come happen
Just type RIP and shut the hell up..Una go just dey disturb pesin with dis una christ talk
we all gonna die someday
Rest in perfect peace
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by kidman96(m): 7:15am
DatLagboi:
Guy you are in trouble....you better consult ur doctor
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Felixalex(m): 7:15am
elipheleh:
One should pass corper how? Follow which "advices"? Please what do you actually mean?
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by leykeh: 7:15am
Enugu Ezike ppl nd their jazz
|Re: 29-Year-Old Corper Slumps, Dies While Playing Basketball by Felixalex(m): 7:15am
Rest in peace bro...
