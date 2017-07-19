₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Mrop(m): 5:42am
Caption this !! jemima osunde & falzthebahdguy on the set of a new movie titled new money.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/caption-this-jemima-osunde.html?m=0#
2 Likes
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Mrop(m): 5:42am
Falzdbadguy : baby I love u but I don't have money
Osunde : I hear u
See more funny photos of falz and the pretty lady here >>> http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/caption-this-jemima-osunde.html?m=0
10 Likes
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Yomzzyblog: 5:44am
Ok
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by BleSSedMee(f): 6:01am
Falz be like: Babe yhu know I lorr yhu right
She: Yinmu...
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by NairalandCS(m): 6:48am
Falz: Jenifah izz nor Mai main chick, I promiss you.
Jemima:
6 Likes
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:05am
lalasticlala ur own caption nko
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by hakeem4(m): 11:00am
Falz:- baby lets go to the other i room. i would insert only the tip
Babe :- okay oya
2 Likes
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by DanielsParker(m): 11:01am
brb
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by biggiesmallz15(m): 11:01am
make I just pack here
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by demsid(m): 11:02am
Baby you know I love u, money is not everything u know
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by countsparrow: 11:02am
Falz: I own Idumota bridge but i don't like to show myself
Girl (thinking): That is what you told Chioma before you collected her g-string
1 Like
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by fayvoor(m): 11:02am
K
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Viccur(m): 11:02am
Another Banky And Adesua
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by DaudaAbu(m): 11:03am
Babe i last 30min.
Girl ehhnnn
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by daewoorazer(m): 11:03am
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Winners72(m): 11:03am
Men are very deceptive weather in movies or real life.
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by ableguy(m): 11:03am
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by neutrotoba(m): 11:03am
Looks like he's playing mugun and maga for love again
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by addikt(m): 11:04am
Falz: you know zay I mumu well well, but you go azept me like tha
Lady:....na true oooooo...but I go think am
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Florblu(f): 11:05am
Falz:Baby don't worry I have a bright future,I will buy you house and car Jennifer:If you say so oo
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by mikejj(m): 11:05am
falz:baby i get eba but soup no dey. jemima:lai lai i no go ever give u my soup again.
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by maxiuc(m): 11:05am
Came here to brush my teeth of 2yrs without brushing
Pls endure the odour for a while
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Ayo4251(m): 11:05am
So this is Falz real face... No glaizes
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by slawomir: 11:05am
ok
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by OCTAVO: 11:06am
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by danduj(m): 11:07am
Falz:baby lemme put the tip,just d tip.I promise i won't cum
Lady:Are you sure?
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by DeHEIGHTS: 11:07am
.Falz: People don dey notice this ur belle o
Lady: u sure??
Falz: abi make we go commot d belle?
Lady: abi.....!!!!!
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by mamatayour(f): 11:07am
Falz:Babes I love you
Babes: na lie
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by castrol180(m): 11:08am
Falz:...and can we go and f*ck ourselves?
Osunde shrugged with a facial expression of approval and said "well let go if you are strong kakaraka"
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by silifat11: 11:08am
No Romance without finance jaree
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by yeyerolling: 11:11am
falz: my first round is 30 mins
babe:naso
|Re: Jemima Osunde & Falz On The Set Of A New Movie by Charles4075(m): 11:11am
mikejj:That na lie bros. See the real deal.
Falz: baby, make we go inside abeg.
Jemima: anything you wan talk, talk am here abeg.
Falz: come inside first na, nor dey do like this again. Abeg
Jemima: if I come inside, you touch me, I go Waka comot.
Falz: I nor go touch you, I swear.
Jemima: you sure so? Nor try yourself ohh.
